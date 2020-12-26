CA San Joaquin Valley - Hanford CA Zone Forecast for Friday, December 25, 2020

Zone Forecast Product for Interior Central California

National Weather Service San Joaquin Valley - Hanford CA

1200 AM PST Sat Dec 26 2020

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for today, tonight, and Sunday.

CAZ179-270000-

West Side Hills-

1200 AM PST Sat Dec 26 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 57 to 62. North winds up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 39 to 45. Northwest winds up to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Rain in the afternoon. Highs 54 to 59. Light winds in

the morning becoming south around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows 39 to 45. Southwest winds around

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

Highs 51 to 56. Northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 33 to 41.

Highs 50 to 58.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows

36 to 44. Highs 54 to 59.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 55 to 60.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Coalinga 60 38 58 / 0 0 0

Avenal 60 41 58 / 0 0 0

San Luis Reservoir 58 40 54 / 0 0 0

CAZ180-270000-

San Joaquin Confluence-

1200 AM PST Sat Dec 26 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 57 to 62. Northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 35 to 40. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Rain likely in the afternoon. Chance of rain

70 percent. Highs 52 to 57. Light winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain. Chance of rain 80 percent. Lows 38 to 43.

Light winds.

.MONDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy.

Chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent. Highs 50 to 55. Light winds in the

morning becoming northeast around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 31 to 37. Highs

49 to 54.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows

31 to 37. Highs 51 to 56.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows

34 to 41. Highs 53 to 59.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Los Banos 59 38 54 / 0 0 0

Mendota 60 38 56 / 0 0 0

Firebaugh 60 37 55 / 0 0 0

CAZ181-270000-

Merced and Madera-

1200 AM PST Sat Dec 26 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 56 to 61. Northwest winds up to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Colder. Lows 35 to 40. Northwest winds

up to 10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after

midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs 52 to 57. Light winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain. Chance of rain 80 percent. Lows 37 to 42.

Light winds in the evening becoming southeast around 10 mph after

midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

Highs 48 to 53. Light winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 31 to 36. Highs

47 to 52.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows

32 to 37. Highs 49 to 54.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight

chance of showers. Lows 34 to 40. Highs 51 to 56.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows 35 to 40.

Highs 53 to 58.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Livingston 58 35 53 / 0 0 0

Merced 59 37 54 / 0 0 0

Chowchilla 59 35 54 / 20 0 0

Madera 59 37 54 / 20 0 0

CAZ182-270000-

Western San Joaquin Valley-

1200 AM PST Sat Dec 26 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 59 to 64. Light winds in the morning becoming north around

10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 37 to 42. Northwest winds around

10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then rain likely in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent. Highs 55 to 60. Light winds

in the morning becoming southeast around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain. Chance of rain 80 percent. Lows 38 to 43.

South winds around 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

Highs 52 to 57. Light winds in the morning becoming north around

10 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 33 to 38. Highs

51 to 56.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows

32 to 37.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs

52 to 57.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows

35 to 40. Highs 54 to 60.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Huron 61 39 57 / 0 0 0

Five Points 61 38 56 / 0 0 0

NAS Lemoore 60 38 56 / 0 0 0

Kettleman City 61 41 58 / 0 0 0

CAZ183-270000-

Foggy Bottom-

1200 AM PST Sat Dec 26 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 58 to 63. Light winds in the morning becoming northwest

around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 36 to 41. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then a 50 percent chance

of rain in the afternoon. Highs 54 to 59. Light winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain. Chance of rain 80 percent. Lows 37 to 42.

Light winds.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

Highs 51 to 56. Light winds in the morning becoming northeast

around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 32 to 37.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 50 to 55.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows 30 to 35.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs

51 to 56.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows

33 to 38. Highs 53 to 59.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Kerman 60 36 55 / 0 0 0

Caruthers 60 38 55 / 0 0 0

Lemoore 60 38 56 / 0 0 0

Hanford 60 38 56 / 0 0 0

Corcoran 60 38 56 / 0 0 0

CAZ184-270000-

Fresno-

1200 AM PST Sat Dec 26 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 57 to 62. Northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 38 to 43. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs 53 to 58. Light winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Chance of rain in the evening, then rain after

midnight. Chance of rain 80 percent. Lows 39 to 44. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Slight chance of thunderstorms. Rain likely in the

morning, then chance of showers in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent. Highs 48 to 53. Light winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 33 to 38. Highs

48 to 53.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows

32 to 38.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs

50 to 55.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows

34 to 40. Highs 52 to 58.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Millerton Lake 58 41 54 / 20 0 0

Clovis 59 41 55 / 20 0 0

Fresno 60 40 55 / 20 0 0

Sanger 59 38 55 / 20 0 0

Reedley 59 38 55 / 0 0 0

Selma 59 40 55 / 0 0 0

Kingsburg 59 38 55 / 0 0 0

CAZ185-270000-

Tulare County-

1200 AM PST Sat Dec 26 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 56 to 61. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 37 to 42. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

50 percent chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs 54 to 59. Light

winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Chance of rain in the evening, then rain after

midnight. Chance of rain 80 percent. Lows 37 to 42. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Slight chance of thunderstorms. Rain likely in the

morning, then chance of showers in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent. Highs 50 to 55. Light winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows 32 to 37. Highs

50 to 55.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows

31 to 37.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs

53 to 58.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows

33 to 39. Highs 52 to 59.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Dinuba 59 38 55 / 0 0 0

Visalia 60 38 56 / 0 0 0

Exeter 59 39 56 / 0 0 0

Tulare 59 39 56 / 0 0 0

Lindsay 59 38 56 / 0 0 0

Porterville 58 41 56 / 0 0 0

CAZ186-270000-

Southern Kings County-

1200 AM PST Sat Dec 26 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny. Highs

58 to 63. Light winds in the morning becoming north around 10 mph

in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 36 to 41. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then a 50 percent chance

of rain in the afternoon. Highs 55 to 60. Light winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Lows 36 to 41. South winds around 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

Highs 53 to 58. Light winds in the morning becoming northwest

around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows 31 to 36. Highs

50 to 55.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows 30 to 35.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs

53 to 58.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows

32 to 38. Highs 54 to 60.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Alpaugh 60 37 57 / 20 0 0

Allensworth 60 38 58 / 20 0 0

CAZ187-270000-

Western San Joaquin Valley in Kern County-

1200 AM PST Sat Dec 26 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny. Highs

59 to 64. Light winds in the morning becoming north around 10 mph

in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 37 to 42. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then a 50 percent chance

of rain in the afternoon. Highs 57 to 62. Light winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Lows 35 to 40. South winds around 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

Highs 54 to 59. Southwest winds around 10 mph in the morning

shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows 32 to 37. Highs

51 to 56.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows

31 to 36. Highs 55 to 60.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows

33 to 38. Highs 55 to 60.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 56 to 61.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lost Hills 61 37 59 / 20 0 0

Wasco 60 38 59 / 20 0 0

Buttonwillow 61 40 60 / 20 0 0

CAZ188-270000-

Eastern San Joaquin Valley in Kern County-

1200 AM PST Sat Dec 26 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy. Highs

56 to 61. Northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 38 to 46. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

40 percent chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs 55 to 60. Light

winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Chance of rain 70 percent. Lows

37 to 43. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

Highs 52 to 57. Light winds in the morning becoming northwest

around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows 34 to 40. Highs

50 to 55.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows

32 to 40. Highs 54 to 59.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows 34 to 42.

Highs 53 to 58.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND NEW YEARS DAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 35 to 41.

Highs 54 to 59.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Delano 60 38 58 / 0 0 0

McFarland 60 39 58 / 0 0 0

Shafter 60 40 59 / 0 0 0

CAZ189-270000-

Bakersfield-

1200 AM PST Sat Dec 26 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 56 to 61. Southwest winds up to

10 mph in the morning becoming light and variable in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 40 to 46. South winds up to 10 mph

in the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

50 percent chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs 57 to 62. Light

winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Chance of rain 70 percent. Lows

37 to 43. South winds up to 10 mph in the evening becoming light

and variable after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

Highs 54 to 59. Light winds in the morning becoming northwest

around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows 36 to 41. Highs

51 to 56.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH NEW YEARS DAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 33 to

42. Highs 55 to 61.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Taft 56 48 57 / 0 0 0

Bakersfield 59 45 59 / 0 0 0

Arvin 59 42 60 / 0 0 0

Lamont 59 42 60 / 0 0 0

Mettler 58 42 59 / 0 0 0

CAZ190-270000-

Central Sierra Foothills-

1200 AM PST Sat Dec 26 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain in the

morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs 49 to 59.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Colder. Lows 32 to 42.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then chance of rain in

the afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent. Highs 47 to 55.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Chance of rain in the evening, then rain likely

and snow after midnight. Chance of precipitation 80 percent. Snow

accumulation up to 5 inches. Lows 32 to 42.

.MONDAY...Slight chance of thunderstorms. Rain and snow likely in

the morning, then chance of showers in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent. Snow accumulation up to 2 inches. Snow

level 3500 feet. Highs 39 to 49.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 28 to

38. Highs 42 to 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 47 to 53.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of

showers. Lows 33 to 43. Highs 47 to 55.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND NEW YEARS DAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 31 to 41.

Highs 49 to 57.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Mariposa 53 36 51 / 40 0 0

Oakhurst 56 28 54 / 50 0 0

Auberry 53 40 50 / 30 0 0

CAZ191-270000-

Southern Sierra Foothills-

1200 AM PST Sat Dec 26 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 50 to 58.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 37 to 45.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance

of rain in the afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent. Highs 49 to

57.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Chance of rain in the evening, then rain likely

after midnight. Chance of rain 70 percent. Lows 34 to 42.

.MONDAY...Slight chance of thunderstorms. Rain likely in the

morning, then chance of showers in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent. Highs 42 to 52.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows 30 to 40. Highs

43 to 53.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 31 to 39.

Highs 49 to 57.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows 35 to 43.

Highs 48 to 56.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND NEW YEARS DAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 34 to 42.

Highs 50 to 58.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Three Rivers 58 38 56 / 0 0 0

Springville 53 40 52 / 0 0 0

Tule River Reservation 56 44 56 / 0 0 0

CAZ192-270000-

Central Sierra-

1200 AM PST Sat Dec 26 2020

...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH

MONDAY AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of snow and rain in

the morning. Near the crest, a 50 percent chance of snow in the

morning. Over higher elevations, gusts up to 65 mph in the

morning decreasing to 45 mph in the afternoon. Windy. Highs 41 to

47 at 5000 feet...29 to 37 at 8000 feet. Southwest winds 25 to

35 mph over higher elevations.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Colder. Lows 26 to 35 at 5000 feet...

15 to 25 at 8000 feet.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of snow. Near the crest,

slight chance of snow in the morning, then chance of snow in the

afternoon. Highs 40 to 46 at 5000 feet...28 to 36 at 8000 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Chance of snow in the evening, then snow after

midnight. Snow accumulation up to 9 inches. Lows 25 to 33 at

5000 feet...15 to 23 at 8000 feet. Wind chill readings around

1 below.

.MONDAY...Snow in the morning, then snow showers likely in the

afternoon. Snow accumulation up to 4 inches. Highs 33 to 38 at

5000 feet...22 to 28 at 8000 feet. Wind chill readings around

2 below.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 19 to 29 at

5000 feet...10 to 18 at 8000 feet. Highs 38 to 44 at 5000 feet...

28 to 34 at 8000 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 25 to 34 at 5000 feet...

16 to 24 at 8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of snow showers in the

afternoon. Not as cool. Highs 44 to 52 at 5000 feet...36 to 44 at

8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows 30 to 39 at 5000 feet...22 to 30 at 8000 feet.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow showers and slight

chance of showers in the morning, then slight chance of snow

showers in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

Highs 41 to 49 at 5000 feet...31 to 39 at 8000 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND NEW YEARS DAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 27 to

37 at 5000 feet...19 to 27 at 8000 feet. Highs 44 to 50 at

5000 feet...34 to 41 at 8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Yosemite 46 32 45 / 70 0 20

Tuolumne Meadows 35 5 34 / 70 0 20

Wawona 49 26 48 / 70 0 0

Devils Postpile 32 17 30 / 60 0 20

Bass Lake 50 29 48 / 50 0 0

Hetch Hetchy 48 31 48 / 70 0 20

CAZ193-270000-

North Kings River-

1200 AM PST Sat Dec 26 2020

...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH

MONDAY AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain and snow in

the morning. Near the crest, a 40 percent chance of snow in the

morning. Over higher elevations, south winds around 25 mph in the

morning, Gusts up to 45 mph in the morning. Highs 43 to 48 at

5000 feet...34 to 40 at 8000 feet.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 28 to 38 at 5000 feet...18 to

26 at 8000 feet.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Highs

41 to 46 at 5000 feet...31 to 37 at 8000 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Chance of snow in the evening, then snow after

midnight. Snow accumulation up to 9 inches. Lows 25 to 34 at

5000 feet...14 to 22 at 8000 feet. Wind chill readings around

4 below.

.MONDAY...Snow in the morning, then snow showers likely in the

afternoon. Snow accumulation up to 4 inches. Highs 33 to 38 at

5000 feet...23 to 29 at 8000 feet. Wind chill readings around

5 below.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows

20 to 30 at 5000 feet...9 to 17 at 8000 feet.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Not as cold. Highs 36 to 42 at 5000 feet...

29 to 35 at 8000 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 24 to 34 at 5000 feet...

15 to 23 at 8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool. Highs 42 to 49 at

5000 feet...39 to 45 at 8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of snow showers

after midnight. Lows 28 to 38 at 5000 feet...21 to 29 at

8000 feet.

.THURSDAY...Slight chance of showers in the morning. Mostly

cloudy with a slight chance of snow showers. Highs 41 to 47 at

5000 feet...34 to 40 at 8000 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND NEW YEARS DAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 27 to

36 at 5000 feet...18 to 26 at 8000 feet. Highs 44 to 49 at

5000 feet...37 to 43 at 8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Huntington Lake 37 23 35 / 50 0 0

Shaver Lake 43 25 41 / 40 0 0

Lake Wishon 42 25 39 / 40 0 0

CAZ194-270000-

Sequoia Kings-

1200 AM PST Sat Dec 26 2020

...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH

MONDAY AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Near the crest, a 20 percent chance of

snow in the morning. Over higher elevations, west winds 25 to

30 mph with gusts to around 55 mph in the morning. Breezy. Little

or no snow accumulation. Highs 42 to 52 at 5000 feet...35 to

45 at 8000 feet. Gusts up to 45 mph in the morning.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of snow after

midnight. Lows 30 to 38 at 5000 feet...19 to 29 at 8000 feet.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy.

Chance of rain in the morning, Chance of snow. Near the crest, a

50 percent chance of snow. Highs 41 to 49 at 5000 feet...30 to

40 at 8000 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Chance of snow and rain in the evening, then snow

after midnight. Colder. Snow accumulation up to 8 inches. Lows

25 to 33 at 5000 feet...13 to 23 at 8000 feet. Wind chill

readings around 2 below.

.MONDAY...Snow in the morning, then snow showers likely in the

afternoon. Snow accumulation up to 5 inches. Highs 32 to 38 at

5000 feet...22 to 30 at 8000 feet. Wind chill readings around

3 below.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow

showers in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows

20 to 30 at 5000 feet...9 to 19 at 8000 feet.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 35 to 44 at

5000 feet...30 to 38 at 8000 feet. Lows 24 to 34 at 5000 feet...

14 to 24 at 8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool. Highs 43 to 53 at

5000 feet...39 to 47 at 8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows 29 to 39 at 5000 feet...19 to 29 at

8000 feet.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of snow showers in the

morning. Highs 40 to 50 at 5000 feet...33 to 43 at 8000 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND NEW YEARS DAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 27 to

37 at 5000 feet...17 to 27 at 8000 feet. Highs 43 to 52 at

5000 feet...35 to 45 at 8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Cedar Grove 52 29 49 / 20 0 0

Grant Grove 44 30 41 / 30 0 0

Lodgepole 41 20 38 / 20 0 0

Camp Nelson 48 32 46 / 20 0 0

Johnsondale 52 21 51 / 0 0 0

CAZ195-270000-

Lake Isabella-

1200 AM PST Sat Dec 26 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Windy. Highs 48 to 55 at 5000 feet...39 to

45 at 8000 feet. Northwest winds 25 to 30 mph with gusts to

around 55 mph in the morning.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 30 to 40.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy.

Slight chance of rain and snow. Snow level 5500 feet. Highs 47 to

52 at 5000 feet...34 to 40 at 8000 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Chance of rain and snow in the evening, then snow

and rain likely after midnight. Colder. Chance of precipitation

70 percent. Snow accumulation up to 6 inches. Snow level

4500 feet. Lows 23 to 29 at 5000 feet...21 to 26 at 8000 feet.

.MONDAY...Snow showers likely. Showers likely in the afternoon.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent. Snow accumulation up to

4 inches. Snow level 3500 feet. Highs 35 to 40 at 5000 feet...

24 to 29 at 8000 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of snow showers in

the evening. Lows 18 to 26 at 5000 feet...17 to 22 at 8000 feet.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool. Highs 38 to 47 at

5000 feet...33 to 38 at 8000 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 23 to 33.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH NEW YEARS DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 46 to

54 at 5000 feet...36 to 46 at 8000 feet. Lows 27 to 37.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Alta Sierra 43 33 43 / 0 0 0

Kernville 58 36 56 / 0 0 0

Lake Isabella 58 39 56 / 0 0 0

Weldon 57 40 55 / 0 0 0

CAZ196-270000-

Tehachapi Area-

1200 AM PST Sat Dec 26 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Windy. Highs 46 to 56. West winds 25 to

30 mph with gusts to around 45 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 34 to 44. Gusts up to 40 mph in

the evening.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance

of rain in the afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent. Snow level

5500 feet. Highs 45 to 55.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Chance of rain in the evening, then

rain likely after midnight. Colder. Chance of precipitation

70 percent. Snow accumulation up to 4 inches. Snow level

5000 feet. Lows 29 to 39.

.MONDAY...Snow showers likely. Chance of precipitation

70 percent. Snow accumulation up to 3 inches. Snow level

4000 feet. Highs 35 to 45.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of snow showers in

the evening. Lows 27 to 37.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 38 to 48. Lows

26 to 36.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH NEW YEARS DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 45 to 55.

Lows 31 to 41.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bear Valley Springs 47 40 49 / 0 0 0

Tehachapi 50 32 50 / 0 0 0

Twin Oaks 54 29 55 / 0 0 0

CAZ197-270000-

Fort Tejon-

1200 AM PST Sat Dec 26 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 45 to 55. Gusts up to 40 mph in the

morning.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 36 to 46.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then a 50 percent chance

of rain in the afternoon. Highs 45 to 55.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Chance of rain and snow in the evening, then rain

and snow likely after midnight. Colder. Chance of precipitation

70 percent. Snow accumulation up to 3 inches. Snow level

4500 feet. Lows 31 to 41.

.MONDAY...Snow showers with showers likely. Snow accumulation up

to 3 inches. Snow level 4000 feet. Highs 37 to 47.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of snow showers in

the evening. Lows 30 to 40.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 37 to 47.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH NEW YEARS DAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 31 to

41. Highs 46 to 56.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Pine Mountain Club 48 38 48 / 0 0 0

Frazier Park 53 28 51 / 0 0 0

Grapevine 53 41 54 / 0 0 0

CAZ198-270000-

Indian Wells Valley-

1200 AM PST Sat Dec 26 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Windy. Highs 58 to 66. West winds 20 to

30 mph with gusts to around 45 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 34 to 44. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny. Highs

52 to 59. North winds up to 10 mph in the morning shifting to the

south around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Chance of rain. Chance of snow after midnight. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent. Snow level above 3500 feet. Lows 31 to

41. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.MONDAY...Chance of snow in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a

chance of showers. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. Snow level

3500 feet. Highs 43 to 52. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts to around 35 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows 26 to 36.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 50 to 58. Lows

25 to 35.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH NEW YEARS DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 53 to 60.

Lows 29 to 39.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Inyokern 64 38 58 / 0 0 0

Ridgecrest 65 35 59 / 0 0 0

CAZ199-270000-

Kern County Desert-

1200 AM PST Sat Dec 26 2020

.TODAY...Sunny, windy. Highs 56 to 66. West winds 20 to 30 mph

with gusts to around 55 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. Lows 33 to 43. West winds 15 to

25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph in the evening becoming

northwest up to 10 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny. Highs

53 to 61. North winds up to 10 mph in the morning shifting to the

southwest in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening. Chance of rain.

Snow likely after midnight. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

Snow accumulation up to 2 inches. Snow level above 3500 feet.

Lows 30 to 40. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around

30 mph.

.MONDAY...Snow likely in the morning. Chance of showers. Chance

of precipitation 70 percent. Snow accumulation up to 2 inches.

Snow level above 3500 feet. Highs 43 to 53. West winds 10 to

20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 26 to 36.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 48 to 58. Lows

24 to 34.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 54 to 62.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH NEW YEARS DAY...Partly cloudy. Lows

29 to 39. Highs 53 to 62.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Randsburg 60 46 55 / 0 0 0

California City 63 34 59 / 0 0 0

Mojave 60 39 57 / 0 0 0

Edwards AFB 64 34 59 / 0 0 0

Rosamond 63 33 59 / 0 0 0

