CA San Joaquin Valley - Hanford CA Zone Forecast

CA San Joaquin Valley - Hanford CA Zone Forecast for Tuesday, September 22, 2020

_____

794 FPUS56 KHNX 230601

ZFPHNX

Zone Forecast Product for Interior Central California

National Weather Service San Joaquin Valley - Hanford CA

1100 PM PDT Tue Sep 22 2020

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for tonight, Wednesday, Wednesday night, and Thursday.

CAZ179-231100-

West Side Hills-

1100 PM PDT Tue Sep 22 2020

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 61 to 67. West winds up to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 86 to 92. Light winds in the morning

becoming north around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 61 to 66. West winds up to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 82 to 90. Southwest winds up to 10 mph

in the morning shifting to the north around 10 mph in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 60 to 65. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 81 to 89.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 62 to 72.

Highs 87 to 93.

.SUNDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Clear. Highs 93 to 102. Lows 68 to 75.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Coalinga 61 91 60 88 / 0 0 0 0

Avenal 64 90 63 87 / 0 0 0 0

San Luis Reservoir 62 88 62 84 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ180-231100-

San Joaquin Confluence-

1100 PM PDT Tue Sep 22 2020

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 54 to 61. Northwest winds up to 10 mph in

the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 85 to 90. Light winds in the morning

becoming northwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 55 to 61. Northwest winds up to

10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 82 to 87. Light winds in the morning

becoming northwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 54 to 60. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 81 to 86.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 56 to 66.

Highs 86 to 92.

.SUNDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Clear. Highs 93 to 101. Lows 60 to 70.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Los Banos 59 89 59 86 / 0 0 0 0

Mendota 57 89 57 85 / 0 0 0 0

Firebaugh 55 88 56 84 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ181-231100-

Merced and Madera-

1100 PM PDT Tue Sep 22 2020

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 54 to 62. Northwest winds up to 10 mph in

the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 86 to 91. Light winds in the morning

becoming northwest up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 55 to 61. Northwest winds up to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 82 to 87. Northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 54 to 60. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 81 to 86. Lows 56 to 61.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 87 to 92. Lows 58 to

66.

.SUNDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Clear. Highs 93 to 100. Lows 60 to 69.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Livingston 54 86 56 84 / 0 0 0 0

Merced 57 87 58 84 / 0 0 0 0

Chowchilla 54 88 56 84 / 0 0 0 0

Madera 55 88 57 84 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ182-231100-

Western San Joaquin Valley-

1100 PM PDT Tue Sep 22 2020

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 57 to 63. Northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 87 to 92. Light winds in the morning

becoming north around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 58 to 63. Northwest winds up to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 84 to 89. North winds up to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 58 to 63. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 83 to 88.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 58 to 67.

Highs 88 to 93.

.SUNDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Clear. Highs 94 to 101. Lows 64 to 71.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Huron 60 90 59 88 / 0 0 0 0

Five Points 58 90 59 87 / 0 0 0 0

NAS Lemoore 59 90 59 87 / 0 0 0 0

Kettleman City 63 90 62 88 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ183-231100-

Foggy Bottom-

1100 PM PDT Tue Sep 22 2020

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 54 to 60. Northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 86 to 91. Light winds in the morning

becoming northwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 56 to 61. Northwest winds up to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 83 to 88. Northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 55 to 60. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 81 to 90. Lows

56 to 63.

.SUNDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Clear. Highs 93 to 100. Lows 60 to 67.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Kerman 54 87 56 84 / 0 0 0 0

Caruthers 57 88 57 85 / 0 0 0 0

Lemoore 60 88 60 85 / 0 0 0 0

Hanford 58 88 59 85 / 0 0 0 0

Corcoran 59 88 59 86 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ184-231100-

Fresno-

1100 PM PDT Tue Sep 22 2020

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 56 to 64. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 86 to 91. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 57 to 63. Light winds in the

evening becoming northwest up to 10 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 84 to 89. Light winds in the morning

becoming west up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 57 to 62. Northwest winds up to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 82 to 87.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 58 to 64.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 86 to 91. Lows 60 to

68.

.SUNDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Clear. Highs 93 to 101. Lows 62 to 71.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Millerton Lake 62 88 61 85 / 0 0 0 0

Clovis 61 89 61 86 / 0 0 0 0

Fresno 61 89 60 86 / 0 0 0 0

Sanger 57 88 59 86 / 0 0 0 0

Reedley 57 88 58 86 / 0 0 0 0

Selma 58 88 59 86 / 0 0 0 0

Kingsburg 56 88 58 86 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ185-231100-

Tulare County-

1100 PM PDT Tue Sep 22 2020

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 55 to 63. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 86 to 91. Light winds in the morning

becoming west up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 55 to 61. Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 83 to 88. Light winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 56 to 61. Northwest winds up to

10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 82 to 91. Lows

56 to 66.

.SUNDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Clear. Highs 93 to 100. Lows 61 to 69.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Dinuba 57 88 57 85 / 0 0 0 0

Visalia 57 88 57 85 / 0 0 0 0

Exeter 58 88 57 86 / 0 0 0 0

Tulare 58 88 58 86 / 0 0 0 0

Lindsay 58 88 57 86 / 0 0 0 0

Porterville 62 88 60 86 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ186-231100-

Southern Kings County-

1100 PM PDT Tue Sep 22 2020

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 57 to 62. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 86 to 91. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 57 to 62. Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 84 to 89. Light winds in the morning

becoming northwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 57 to 62. Northwest winds around

10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 82 to 91. Lows

57 to 65.

.SUNDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Clear. Highs 93 to 100. Lows 63 to 69.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Alpaugh 59 88 58 86 / 0 0 0 0

Allensworth 59 89 59 87 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ187-231100-

Western San Joaquin Valley in Kern County-

1100 PM PDT Tue Sep 22 2020

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 57 to 62. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 87 to 92. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 56 to 61. Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 85 to 90. Light winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 57 to 62. Light winds.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 84 to 92. Lows

57 to 65.

.SUNDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Clear. Highs 94 to 102. Lows 62 to 69.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lost Hills 58 89 57 87 / 0 0 0 0

Wasco 57 89 57 87 / 0 0 0 0

Buttonwillow 61 90 59 87 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ188-231100-

Eastern San Joaquin Valley in Kern County-

1100 PM PDT Tue Sep 22 2020

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 57 to 65. North winds up to 10 mph in the

evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 86 to 91. Light winds in the morning

becoming northwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 57 to 63. Northeast winds up to

10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 83 to 88. Light winds in the morning

becoming west around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 57 to 63. North winds up to 10 mph

in the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 82 to 91. Lows

58 to 67.

.SUNDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Clear. Highs 93 to 101. Lows 63 to 71.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Delano 59 89 58 86 / 0 0 0 0

McFarland 59 89 58 86 / 0 0 0 0

Shafter 59 90 58 87 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ189-231100-

Bakersfield-

1100 PM PDT Tue Sep 22 2020

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 59 to 67. Northwest winds up to 10 mph in

the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 86 to 91. Light winds in the morning

becoming northwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 58 to 64. Northwest winds up to

10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 83 to 88. Light winds in the morning

becoming northwest up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 58 to 64. Northwest winds up to

10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 82 to 92. Lows

60 to 70.

.SUNDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Clear. Highs 94 to 101. Lows 66 to 73.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Taft 68 88 67 84 / 0 0 0 0

Bakersfield 64 89 63 86 / 0 0 0 0

Arvin 62 90 61 87 / 0 0 0 0

Lamont 62 90 60 87 / 0 0 0 0

Mettler 63 87 61 84 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ190-231100-

Central Sierra Foothills-

1100 PM PDT Tue Sep 22 2020

.TONIGHT...Clear. Areas of smoke. Lows 56 to 66.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 80 to 90.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 55 to 65.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 77 to 87.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 54 to 64.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 77 to 85. Lows 56 to 66.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 81 to 91. Lows 60 to

70.

.SUNDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Clear. Highs 89 to 99. Lows 63 to 73.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Mariposa 59 83 59 81 / 0 0 0 0

Oakhurst 52 87 51 85 / 0 0 0 0

Auberry 65 83 64 82 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ191-231100-

Southern Sierra Foothills-

1100 PM PDT Tue Sep 22 2020

.TONIGHT...Clear. Haze and areas of smoke. Lows 59 to 67.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 80 to 90.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 57 to 65.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 78 to 88.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 56 to 64.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 77 to 87. Lows 58 to 66.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 82 to 92. Lows 62 to

70.

.SUNDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Clear. Highs 89 to 99. Lows 64 to 73.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Three Rivers 62 91 61 88 / 0 0 0 0

Springville 62 85 59 82 / 0 0 0 0

Tule River Reservation 64 88 63 86 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ192-231100-

Central Sierra-

1100 PM PDT Tue Sep 22 2020

.TONIGHT...Clear. Haze in the evening. Areas of smoke through the

night. Lows 50 to 60 at 5000 feet...40 to 50 at 8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 73 to 83 at 5000 feet...64 to 72 at

8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 49 to 59 at 5000 feet...40 to

49 at 8000 feet.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 71 to 81 at 5000 feet...61 to 71 at

8000 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 49 to 59 at 5000 feet...39 to 49 at

8000 feet.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 71 to 81 at

5000 feet...64 to 72 at 8000 feet. Lows 51 to 61 at 5000 feet...

42 to 51 at 8000 feet.

.SATURDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Clear. Highs 78 to 88 at 5000 feet...

68 to 78 at 8000 feet. Lows 56 to 66 at 5000 feet...46 to 56 at

8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Yosemite 58 83 57 81 / 0 0 0 0

Tuolumne Meadows 31 70 30 69 / 0 0 0 0

Wawona 50 83 49 81 / 0 0 0 0

Devils Postpile 44 73 44 71 / 0 0 0 0

Bass Lake 52 81 52 79 / 0 0 0 0

Hetch Hetchy 58 84 57 82 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ193-231100-

North Kings River-

1100 PM PDT Tue Sep 22 2020

.TONIGHT...Clear. Haze in the evening. Areas of smoke through the

night. Lows 50 to 60 at 5000 feet...42 to 49 at 8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 74 to 80 at 5000 feet...66 to 74 at

8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 49 to 59 at 5000 feet...41 to

49 at 8000 feet.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 71 to 79 at 5000 feet...63 to 73 at

8000 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 49 to 59 at 5000 feet...40 to 48 at

8000 feet.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 71 to 78 at 5000 feet...64 to 74 at

8000 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 51 to 61 at 5000 feet...43 to

51 at 8000 feet.

.SATURDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Clear. Highs 78 to 88 at 5000 feet...

68 to 78 at 8000 feet. Lows 56 to 66 at 5000 feet...45 to 55 at

8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Huntington Lake 46 67 46 66 / 0 0 0 0

Shaver Lake 47 73 46 71 / 0 0 0 0

Lake Wishon 50 75 49 73 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ194-231100-

Sequoia Kings-

1100 PM PDT Tue Sep 22 2020

.TONIGHT...Clear. Haze and areas of smoke. Lows 51 to 61 at

5000 feet...40 to 50 at 8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 74 to 84 at 5000 feet...65 to 75 at

8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 50 to 60 at 5000 feet...40 to

50 at 8000 feet.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 72 to 82 at 5000 feet...64 to 74 at

8000 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 49 to 59 at 5000 feet...39 to 49 at

8000 feet.

.FRIDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Clear. Highs 76 to 86 at 5000 feet...

66 to 76 at 8000 feet. Lows 54 to 64 at 5000 feet...43 to 53 at

8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Cedar Grove 56 87 56 86 / 0 0 0 0

Grant Grove 52 72 50 70 / 0 0 0 0

Lodgepole 42 72 43 71 / 0 0 0 0

Camp Nelson 51 78 51 76 / 0 0 0 0

Johnsondale 41 85 40 82 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ195-231100-

Lake Isabella-

1100 PM PDT Tue Sep 22 2020

.TONIGHT...Clear. Haze and areas of smoke. Lows 50 to 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 81 to 86 at 5000 feet...68 to 74 at

8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 49 to 59.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 78 to 83 at 5000 feet...67 to 73 at

8000 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 48 to 58.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 78 to 83 at 5000 feet...

66 to 72 at 8000 feet. Lows 50 to 60.

.SATURDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Clear. Highs 84 to 93 at 5000 feet...

70 to 79 at 8000 feet. Lows 52 to 62 at 5000 feet...51 to 59 at

8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Alta Sierra 54 77 54 74 / 0 0 0 0

Kernville 57 91 57 88 / 0 0 0 0

Lake Isabella 59 91 59 89 / 0 0 0 0

Weldon 60 90 60 88 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ196-231100-

Tehachapi Area-

1100 PM PDT Tue Sep 22 2020

.TONIGHT...Clear. Haze in the evening. Lows 53 to 63.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 77 to 87.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 52 to 62.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 75 to 85.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 50 to 60.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 74 to 84. Lows 52 to 62.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 79 to 89. Lows 56 to

66.

.SUNDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Clear. Highs 85 to 95. Lows 59 to 69.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bear Valley Springs 57 77 55 74 / 0 0 0 0

Tehachapi 51 81 50 79 / 0 0 0 0

Twin Oaks 46 85 46 82 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ197-231100-

Fort Tejon-

1100 PM PDT Tue Sep 22 2020

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 54 to 64.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 75 to 85.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 53 to 63.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 72 to 82.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 52 to 62.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 74 to 84. Lows

56 to 66.

.SUNDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Clear. Highs 84 to 94. Lows 62 to 72.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Pine Mountain Club 54 75 53 73 / 0 0 0 0

Frazier Park 44 81 43 79 / 0 0 0 0

Grapevine 64 86 62 83 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ198-231100-

Indian Wells Valley-

1100 PM PDT Tue Sep 22 2020

.TONIGHT...Clear. Haze and areas of smoke. Lows 59 to 67. West

winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 89 to 98. North winds up to 10 mph in

the morning shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 58 to 66. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 89 to 98. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 57 to 65. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Clear. Highs 89 to 99. Lows 60 to 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Clear. Lows 65 to 74. Highs 93 to

102.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Inyokern 63 96 63 96 / 0 0 0 0

Ridgecrest 59 97 60 97 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ199-231100-

Kern County Desert-

1100 PM PDT Tue Sep 22 2020

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 55 to 65. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 87 to 97. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 55 to 65. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 86 to 96. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 53 to 63. West winds 10 to 20 mph

with gusts to around 35 mph.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 86 to 96. Lows

56 to 66.

.SUNDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Clear. Highs 92 to 102. Lows 61 to 71.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Randsburg 67 91 66 90 / 0 0 0 0

California City 54 94 55 94 / 0 0 0 0

Mojave 62 93 62 92 / 0 0 0 0

Edwards AFB 55 95 56 95 / 0 0 0 0

Rosamond 55 95 56 94 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

weather.gov/hanford

_____

Copyright 2020 AccuWeather