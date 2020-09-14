CA San Joaquin Valley - Hanford CA Zone Forecast

CA San Joaquin Valley - Hanford CA Zone Forecast for Sunday, September 13, 2020

Zone Forecast Product for Interior Central California

National Weather Service San Joaquin Valley - Hanford CA

1100 PM PDT Sun Sep 13 2020

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for tonight, Monday, Monday night, and Tuesday.

CAZ179-141100-

West Side Hills-

1100 PM PDT Sun Sep 13 2020

.TONIGHT...Clear. Areas of smoke in the evening. Haze through the

night. Lows 61 to 67. West winds 15 to 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny, haze. Highs 88 to 96. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear, haze. Lows 63 to 69. West winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, haze. Highs 89 to 96. Light winds in the

morning becoming north around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear, haze. Lows 63 to 69. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, haze. Highs 88 to 95.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Haze. Lows

60 to 69. Highs 82 to 92.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear, haze. Lows 61 to 67.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, haze. Highs 84 to 92.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Coalinga 62 94 64 95 / 0 0 0 0

Avenal 65 93 67 94 / 0 0 0 0

San Luis Reservoir 61 88 63 89 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ180-141100-

San Joaquin Confluence-

1100 PM PDT Sun Sep 13 2020

.TONIGHT...Clear. Areas of smoke in the evening. Haze through the

night. Lows 55 to 61. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny, haze. Highs 87 to 92. Northwest winds up to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear, haze. Lows 56 to 62. Northwest winds up to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, haze. Highs 88 to 93. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear, haze. Lows 57 to 63. Northwest winds

around 10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after

midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, haze. Highs 86 to 91.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze.

Lows 57 to 64. Highs 85 to 90.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Haze. Highs 80 to 85.

Lows 55 to 61.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear, haze. Lows 55 to 63.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, haze. Highs 84 to 89.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Los Banos 59 90 60 91 / 0 0 0 0

Mendota 57 90 58 91 / 0 0 0 0

Firebaugh 56 89 57 90 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ181-141100-

Merced and Madera-

1100 PM PDT Sun Sep 13 2020

.TONIGHT...Clear. Haze and areas of smoke. Lows 54 to 62.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Haze and areas of smoke. Highs 87 to 93.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear, haze. Lows 56 to 64. Northwest winds up to

10 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, haze. Highs 89 to 94. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear, haze. Lows 56 to 64. Northwest winds up

to 10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after

midnight.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear, haze. Highs 87 to 92.

Lows 57 to 63.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze. Highs 85 to

90. Lows 56 to 62.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze. Highs 80 to 85.

Lows 54 to 60.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Clear, haze. Highs 81 to 89. Lows

55 to 61.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Livingston 54 88 56 88 / 0 0 0 0

Merced 57 89 58 89 / 0 0 0 0

Chowchilla 55 90 56 90 / 0 0 0 0

Madera 56 91 57 91 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ182-141100-

Western San Joaquin Valley-

1100 PM PDT Sun Sep 13 2020

.TONIGHT...Clear. Areas of smoke in the evening. Haze through the

night. Lows 59 to 64. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny, haze. Highs 90 to 95. Northeast winds up to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear, haze. Lows 59 to 65. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, haze. Highs 91 to 96. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear, haze. Lows 60 to 65. Northwest winds up

to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear, haze. Highs 89 to 94.

Lows 60 to 65.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Haze. Highs 83 to 92.

Lows 60 to 65.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear, haze. Lows 58 to 63.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, haze. Highs 82 to 87.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear, haze. Lows 58 to 63.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, haze. Highs 85 to 90.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Huron 61 93 62 94 / 0 0 0 0

Five Points 59 93 61 93 / 0 0 0 0

NAS Lemoore 60 93 61 93 / 0 0 0 0

Kettleman City 65 94 67 94 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ183-141100-

Foggy Bottom-

1100 PM PDT Sun Sep 13 2020

.TONIGHT...Clear. Areas of smoke in the evening. Haze through the

night. Lows 56 to 61. West winds up to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Haze through the day. Areas of smoke in the

afternoon. Highs 89 to 94. West winds up to 10 mph in the morning

becoming light and variable in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Haze and areas of smoke. Lows 56 to 62.

Northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, haze. Highs 89 to 94. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear, haze. Lows 57 to 62. Light winds in the

evening becoming northwest up to 10 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear, haze. Highs 88 to 93.

Lows 57 to 62.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Haze. Highs 81 to 90.

Lows 57 to 62.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Clear, haze. Lows 55 to 60. Highs

80 to 89.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Kerman 56 90 57 90 / 0 0 0 0

Caruthers 57 91 59 92 / 0 0 0 0

Lemoore 60 91 62 92 / 0 0 0 0

Hanford 59 92 61 92 / 0 0 0 0

Corcoran 60 93 62 92 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ184-141100-

Fresno-

1100 PM PDT Sun Sep 13 2020

.TONIGHT...Clear. Haze and areas of smoke. Lows 58 to 66. West

winds up to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Haze and areas of smoke. Warmer. Highs 90 to 95.

West winds up to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Areas of smoke and haze. Lows 59 to 67.

Northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, haze. Highs 91 to 96. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear, haze. Lows 60 to 66. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear, haze. Highs 89 to 94.

Lows 59 to 65.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze. Highs 87 to

92. Lows 59 to 65.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, haze. Highs 82 to 87.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Clear, haze. Lows 57 to 63. Highs

81 to 90.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Millerton Lake 64 93 65 92 / 0 0 0 0

Clovis 64 93 65 93 / 0 0 0 0

Fresno 63 93 64 93 / 0 0 0 0

Sanger 60 93 61 93 / 0 0 0 0

Reedley 60 92 61 92 / 0 0 0 0

Selma 60 92 62 92 / 0 0 0 0

Kingsburg 58 92 59 92 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ185-141100-

Tulare County-

1100 PM PDT Sun Sep 13 2020

.TONIGHT...Clear. Areas of smoke through the night. Haze after

midnight. Lows 57 to 65. South winds up to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Haze through the day. Areas of smoke in the

afternoon. Warmer. Highs 90 to 95. Light winds in the morning

becoming northwest up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Areas of smoke. Lows 59 to 66. Northwest

winds up to 10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable

after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, haze. Highs 90 to 95. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear, haze. Lows 59 to 66. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear, haze. Highs 89 to 94.

Lows 58 to 64.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze. Highs 83 to

91. Lows 56 to 64.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Clear, haze. Highs 80 to 89. Lows

56 to 62.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Dinuba 59 92 61 93 / 0 0 0 0

Visalia 58 91 60 92 / 0 0 0 0

Exeter 60 93 61 93 / 0 0 0 0

Tulare 60 92 62 92 / 0 0 0 0

Lindsay 60 93 62 93 / 0 0 0 0

Porterville 63 93 64 94 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ186-141100-

Southern Kings County-

1100 PM PDT Sun Sep 13 2020

.TONIGHT...Clear. Haze and areas of smoke. Lows 58 to 63. West

winds 10 to 15 mph in the evening becoming light and variable

after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Haze through the day. Areas of smoke in the

afternoon. Highs 90 to 95. Light winds in the morning becoming

north up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Haze and areas of smoke. Lows 60 to 65.

West winds up to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, haze. Highs 91 to 96. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear, haze. Lows 60 to 65. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear, haze. Highs 89 to 94.

Lows 60 to 65.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Haze. Highs 83 to 92.

Lows 59 to 64.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Clear, haze. Lows 57 to 62. Highs

81 to 89.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Alpaugh 60 92 62 92 / 0 0 0 0

Allensworth 61 93 63 94 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ187-141100-

Western San Joaquin Valley in Kern County-

1100 PM PDT Sun Sep 13 2020

.TONIGHT...Clear. Areas of smoke in the evening. Haze through the

night. Lows 59 to 64. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph in the evening

becoming light and variable after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny, haze, warmer. Highs 92 to 97. Light winds in the

morning becoming north up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Haze and areas of smoke. Lows 60 to 65.

West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, haze. Highs 93 to 98. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear, haze. Lows 60 to 65. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, haze. Highs 91 to 96.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze. Lows

57 to 64. Highs 85 to 93.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Clear, haze. Highs 83 to 91. Lows

57 to 62.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lost Hills 59 95 61 95 / 0 0 0 0

Wasco 59 94 61 95 / 0 0 0 0

Buttonwillow 62 96 64 96 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ188-141100-

Eastern San Joaquin Valley in Kern County-

1100 PM PDT Sun Sep 13 2020

.TONIGHT...Clear. Areas of smoke in the evening. Haze through the

night. Lows 60 to 67. North winds 10 to 15 mph in the evening

becoming light and variable after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Haze through the day. Areas of smoke in the

afternoon. Warmer. Highs 91 to 96. Light winds in the morning

becoming northwest up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Areas of smoke. Lows 61 to 68. Northwest

winds up to 10 mph in the evening shifting to the south after

midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, haze. Highs 91 to 96. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear, haze. Lows 61 to 68. Northwest winds up

to 10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after

midnight.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear, haze. Highs 89 to 94.

Lows 60 to 66.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze. Highs 83 to

92. Lows 58 to 66.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Clear, haze. Highs 81 to 89. Lows

58 to 64.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Delano 61 93 62 94 / 0 0 0 0

McFarland 60 94 62 95 / 0 0 0 0

Shafter 61 95 63 95 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ189-141100-

Bakersfield-

1100 PM PDT Sun Sep 13 2020

.TONIGHT...Clear. Haze and areas of smoke. Lows 62 to 68.

Northwest winds up to 10 mph in the evening shifting to the

southwest after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny, haze, warmer. Highs 92 to 97. Light winds in the

morning becoming northwest up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Haze and areas of smoke. Lows 64 to 70.

Northwest winds up to 10 mph in the evening shifting to the south

after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, haze. Highs 93 to 98. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear, haze. Lows 63 to 69. Northwest winds up

to 10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after

midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, haze. Highs 91 to 96.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze.

Lows 62 to 68. Highs 88 to 93.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Haze. Highs 84 to 89.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Haze. Lows 59 to 65.

Highs 82 to 87.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Clear, haze. Lows 59 to 65. Highs

85 to 90.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Taft 70 93 72 94 / 0 0 0 0

Bakersfield 67 95 69 95 / 0 0 0 0

Arvin 64 96 66 97 / 0 0 0 0

Lamont 64 96 65 96 / 0 0 0 0

Mettler 65 93 66 93 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ190-141100-

Central Sierra Foothills-

1100 PM PDT Sun Sep 13 2020

.TONIGHT...Clear. Areas of smoke. Lows 59 to 69.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Areas of smoke through the day. Haze in the

afternoon. Warmer. Highs 83 to 93.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Areas of smoke and haze. Lows 60 to 70.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Areas of smoke and haze. Highs 83 to 93.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Areas of smoke and haze. Lows 59 to 69.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Areas of smoke and haze.

Highs 82 to 92. Lows 57 to 67.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of smoke and

haze. Highs 80 to 90. Lows 56 to 66.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of smoke and haze.

Highs 75 to 85. Lows 53 to 63.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Clear. Areas of smoke and haze. Highs

77 to 87. Lows 54 to 64.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Mariposa 62 88 64 88 / 0 0 0 0

Oakhurst 55 90 55 90 / 0 0 0 0

Auberry 67 86 69 87 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ191-141100-

Southern Sierra Foothills-

1100 PM PDT Sun Sep 13 2020

.TONIGHT...Clear. Haze and areas of smoke. Lows 62 to 70.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Haze and areas of smoke. Warmer. Highs 85 to 95.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Areas of smoke and haze. Lows 63 to 71.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Haze and areas of smoke. Highs 85 to 95.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Haze and areas of smoke. Lows 62 to 70.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Haze and areas of smoke.

Highs 84 to 93. Lows 60 to 68.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze and areas of

smoke. Highs 82 to 91. Lows 59 to 67.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze and areas of smoke.

Highs 77 to 87. Lows 56 to 64.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Clear. Haze and areas of smoke. Highs

76 to 86. Lows 57 to 65.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Three Rivers 65 92 66 92 / 0 0 0 0

Springville 64 91 65 91 / 0 0 0 0

Tule River Reservation 68 94 69 94 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ192-141100-

Central Sierra-

1100 PM PDT Sun Sep 13 2020

.TONIGHT...Clear. Areas of smoke through the night. Lows 53 to

63 at 5000 feet...43 to 53 at 8000 feet. Gusts up to 40 mph after

midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Near the crest, haze in the morning. Areas of

smoke. Highs 74 to 84 at 5000 feet...63 to 71 at 8000 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Areas of smoke. Lows 53 to 63 at

5000 feet...43 to 53 at 8000 feet.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Areas of smoke. Highs 74 to 84 at 5000 feet...

63 to 71 at 8000 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Areas of smoke. Lows 52 to 62 at

5000 feet...42 to 52 at 8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Areas of smoke. Highs

74 to 84 at 5000 feet...63 to 73 at 8000 feet. Lows 51 to 61 at

5000 feet...41 to 50 at 8000 feet.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of smoke.

Highs 73 to 83 at 5000 feet...63 to 71 at 8000 feet. Lows 50 to

60 at 5000 feet...40 to 50 at 8000 feet.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Areas of smoke. Highs

68 to 78 at 5000 feet...57 to 67 at 8000 feet. Lows 47 to 57 at

5000 feet...36 to 46 at 8000 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Clear. Areas of smoke. Lows 48 to

58 at 5000 feet...38 to 48 at 8000 feet. Highs 71 to 81 at

5000 feet...62 to 70 at 8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Yosemite 60 84 61 84 / 0 0 0 0

Tuolumne Meadows 33 70 33 70 / 0 0 0 0

Wawona 54 85 54 85 / 0 0 0 0

Devils Postpile 46 70 46 71 / 0 0 0 0

Bass Lake 55 84 56 84 / 0 0 0 0

Hetch Hetchy 60 86 60 86 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ193-141100-

North Kings River-

1100 PM PDT Sun Sep 13 2020

.TONIGHT...Clear. Haze in the evening. Areas of smoke through the

night. Lows 54 to 64 at 5000 feet...43 to 52 at 8000 feet.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Haze in the morning. Areas of smoke through the

day. Highs 75 to 82 at 5000 feet...65 to 73 at 8000 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Areas of smoke. Lows 54 to 64 at

5000 feet...44 to 52 at 8000 feet.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Areas of smoke. Highs 74 to 82 at 5000 feet...

66 to 72 at 8000 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Areas of smoke. Lows 53 to 63 at

5000 feet...42 to 51 at 8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Areas of smoke. Highs

76 to 82 at 5000 feet...65 to 73 at 8000 feet. Lows 51 to 61 at

5000 feet...42 to 49 at 8000 feet.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of smoke.

Highs 70 to 80 at 5000 feet...62 to 72 at 8000 feet. Lows 49 to

59 at 5000 feet...38 to 48 at 8000 feet.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Clear. Areas of smoke. Highs 69 to

79 at 5000 feet...61 to 71 at 8000 feet. Lows 48 to 58 at

5000 feet...39 to 47 at 8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Huntington Lake 50 68 49 68 / 0 0 0 0

Shaver Lake 50 75 50 74 / 0 0 0 0

Lake Wishon 52 75 53 74 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ194-141100-

Sequoia Kings-

1100 PM PDT Sun Sep 13 2020

.TONIGHT...Clear. Haze and areas of smoke. Lows 54 to 64 at

5000 feet...42 to 52 at 8000 feet.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Haze and areas of smoke through the day. Highs

76 to 86 at 5000 feet...65 to 75 at 8000 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Areas of smoke and haze...areas of smoke

near the crest. Lows 54 to 64 at 5000 feet...43 to 53 at

8000 feet.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Areas of smoke. Highs 76 to 86 at 5000 feet...

65 to 75 at 8000 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Areas of smoke. Lows 53 to 63 at

5000 feet...42 to 52 at 8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Areas of smoke. Highs

75 to 85 at 5000 feet...65 to 75 at 8000 feet. Lows 52 to 62 at

5000 feet...40 to 50 at 8000 feet.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of smoke.

Highs 72 to 82 at 5000 feet...63 to 73 at 8000 feet. Lows 50 to

60 at 5000 feet...39 to 49 at 8000 feet.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Clear. Areas of smoke. Highs 70 to

80 at 5000 feet...61 to 71 at 8000 feet. Lows 48 to 58 at

5000 feet...37 to 47 at 8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Cedar Grove 59 87 58 87 / 0 0 0 0

Grant Grove 55 73 54 74 / 0 0 0 0

Lodgepole 47 72 46 72 / 0 0 0 0

Camp Nelson 54 84 55 83 / 0 0 0 0

Johnsondale 45 89 45 89 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ195-141100-

Lake Isabella-

1100 PM PDT Sun Sep 13 2020

.TONIGHT...Clear. Haze after midnight. Lows 51 to 59 at

5000 feet...50 to 55 at 8000 feet.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Haze and areas of smoke through the day. Near

the crest, haze in the morning, then areas of smoke in the

afternoon. Highs 84 to 89 at 5000 feet...70 to 75 at 8000 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Haze and areas of smoke. Lows 54 to 64.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Haze and areas of smoke. Highs 85 to 90 at

5000 feet...71 to 76 at 8000 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Haze and areas of smoke. Lows 53 to 63.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Haze and areas of smoke.

Highs 84 to 89 at 5000 feet...71 to 76 at 8000 feet. Lows 50 to

58 at 5000 feet...49 to 54 at 8000 feet.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze and areas of

smoke. Highs 78 to 87 at 5000 feet...65 to 74 at 8000 feet. Lows

48 to 58 at 5000 feet...46 to 55 at 8000 feet.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Clear. Haze and areas of smoke. Highs

76 to 84 at 5000 feet...64 to 71 at 8000 feet. Lows 48 to 58.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Alta Sierra 57 83 59 82 / 0 0 0 0

Kernville 60 95 61 95 / 0 0 0 0

Lake Isabella 64 96 65 97 / 0 0 0 0

Weldon 64 93 65 95 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ196-141100-

Tehachapi Area-

1100 PM PDT Sun Sep 13 2020

.TONIGHT...Clear. Haze and areas of smoke. Lows 56 to 66.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Haze and areas of smoke through the day. Highs

82 to 92.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Haze and areas of smoke. Lows 57 to 67.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, haze. Highs 82 to 92.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear, haze. Lows 56 to 66.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear, haze. Highs 81 to 91.

Lows 55 to 65.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze. Highs 79 to

89. Lows 55 to 65.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Haze. Highs 75 to 85.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze. Lows 51 to 61.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Clear, haze. Highs 74 to 84. Lows

51 to 61.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bear Valley Springs 61 84 61 83 / 0 0 0 0

Tehachapi 55 87 56 87 / 0 0 0 0

Twin Oaks 51 91 51 90 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ197-141100-

Fort Tejon-

1100 PM PDT Sun Sep 13 2020

.TONIGHT...Clear. Haze and areas of smoke. Lows 58 to 68.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Haze through the day. Areas of smoke in the

afternoon. Warmer. Highs 81 to 91.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear, haze. Lows 58 to 68.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, haze. Highs 81 to 91.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear, haze. Lows 58 to 68.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear, haze. Highs 79 to 89.

Lows 56 to 66.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze. Highs 77 to

87. Lows 56 to 66.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Haze. Highs 73 to 83.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze. Lows 53 to 63.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Clear, haze. Highs 73 to 83. Lows

53 to 63.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Pine Mountain Club 59 80 59 79 / 0 0 0 0

Frazier Park 47 85 48 87 / 0 0 0 0

Grapevine 67 92 68 92 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ198-141100-

Indian Wells Valley-

1100 PM PDT Sun Sep 13 2020

.TONIGHT...Clear. Haze after midnight. Lows 63 to 71. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Haze through the day. Areas of smoke in the

afternoon. Highs 91 to 100. Northwest winds up to 10 mph in the

morning shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Haze and areas of smoke. Lows 64 to 72.

Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, haze. Highs 92 to 101. Northwest winds up to

10 mph in the morning shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear, haze. Lows 63 to 71. West winds 10 to

20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear, haze. Highs 92 to 101.

Lows 63 to 71.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze. Highs 89 to

99. Lows 60 to 70.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Clear, haze. Highs 86 to 95. Lows

58 to 66.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Inyokern 68 98 69 99 / 0 0 0 0

Ridgecrest 65 99 67 100 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ199-141100-

Kern County Desert-

1100 PM PDT Sun Sep 13 2020

.TONIGHT...Clear. Haze and areas of smoke through the night. Lows

58 to 68. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around

30 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Haze and areas of smoke. Highs 90 to 99. East

winds up to 10 mph in the morning shifting to the south in the

afternoon. Gusts up to 30 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Haze and areas of smoke. Lows 60 to 70.

West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, haze. Highs 91 to 101. North winds up to 10 mph

in the morning shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear, haze. Lows 59 to 69. West winds 10 to

20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear, haze. Highs 90 to 100.

Lows 58 to 68.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze. Highs 89 to

99. Lows 61 to 69.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Haze. Highs 86 to 96.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze. Lows 56 to 64.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Clear, haze. Highs 84 to 94. Lows

54 to 64.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Randsburg 71 93 72 94 / 0 0 0 0

California City 59 96 61 98 / 0 0 0 0

Mojave 65 95 67 96 / 0 0 0 0

Edwards AFB 58 98 62 98 / 0 0 0 0

Rosamond 59 97 61 98 / 0 0 0 0

