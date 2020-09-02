CA San Joaquin Valley - Hanford CA Zone Forecast

CA San Joaquin Valley - Hanford CA Zone Forecast for Tuesday, September 1, 2020

Zone Forecast Product for Interior Central California

National Weather Service San Joaquin Valley - Hanford CA

1100 PM PDT Tue Sep 1 2020

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for tonight, Wednesday, Wednesday night, and Thursday.

West Side Hills-

1100 PM PDT Tue Sep 1 2020

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WATCH IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH

MONDAY EVENING...

.TONIGHT...Clear. Haze and areas of smoke. Lows 64 to 70. West

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Haze and areas of smoke. Highs 92 to 99.

North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Haze and areas of smoke through the

night. Lows 66 to 72. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 93 to 100. Light winds in the morning

becoming north around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 67 to 73. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 95 to 101. Lows 69 to 75.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Clear. Highs 100 to 110. Lows 74 to

80.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 75 to 81.

.LABOR DAY...Sunny. Highs 101 to 109.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 72 to 78. Highs

98 to 105.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Coalinga 66 99 67 100 / 0 0 0 0

Avenal 69 98 70 98 / 0 0 0 0

San Luis Reservoir 64 92 65 93 / 0 0 0 0

San Joaquin Confluence-

1100 PM PDT Tue Sep 1 2020

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WATCH IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH

MONDAY EVENING...

.TONIGHT...Clear. Haze and areas of smoke through the night. Lows

58 to 64. Northwest winds up to 10 mph in the evening becoming

light and variable after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Haze and areas of smoke through the day.

Highs 91 to 96. Light winds in the morning becoming northwest

around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Haze and areas of smoke through the

night. Lows 59 to 65. Northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 92 to 97. Light winds in the morning

becoming northwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 60 to 66. Northwest winds up to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Highs 94 to 103. Lows 62 to 68.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Clear. Lows 66 to 74. Highs 102 to

107.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 69 to 75.

.LABOR DAY...Sunny. Highs 101 to 106.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 66 to 72. Highs

97 to 102.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Los Banos 61 94 63 95 / 0 0 0 0

Mendota 61 95 62 97 / 0 0 0 0

Firebaugh 60 94 60 95 / 0 0 0 0

Merced and Madera-

1100 PM PDT Tue Sep 1 2020

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WATCH IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH

MONDAY EVENING...

.TONIGHT...Clear. Areas of smoke in the evening. Haze through the

night. Lows 59 to 67. Northwest winds up to 10 mph in the evening

becoming light and variable after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Haze and areas of smoke through the day.

Highs 92 to 97. Light winds in the morning becoming northwest

around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Haze and areas of smoke in the evening.

Lows 59 to 67. Northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 93 to 98. Light winds in the morning

becoming northwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 60 to 68. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 94 to 104. Lows

63 to 73.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 103 to 108.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 69 to 75.

.LABOR DAY...Sunny. Highs 101 to 106.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 66 to 74. Highs

98 to 103.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Livingston 59 92 59 93 / 0 0 0 0

Merced 61 93 62 94 / 0 0 0 0

Chowchilla 60 94 60 95 / 0 0 0 0

Madera 61 95 62 95 / 0 0 0 0

Western San Joaquin Valley-

1100 PM PDT Tue Sep 1 2020

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WATCH IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH

MONDAY EVENING...

.TONIGHT...Clear. Areas of smoke. Lows 63 to 68. Northwest winds

up to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Areas of smoke. Highs 95 to 100. North winds

up to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Areas of smoke through the night. Lows

63 to 69. Northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 96 to 101. Light winds in the morning

becoming north around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 64 to 70. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Highs 97 to 105. Lows 65 to 71.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Clear. Lows 71 to 77. Highs 104 to

109.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 73 to 78.

.LABOR DAY...Sunny. Highs 103 to 108.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 69 to 75. Highs

100 to 105.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Huron 64 98 66 98 / 0 0 0 0

Five Points 64 97 64 98 / 0 0 0 0

NAS Lemoore 64 96 65 98 / 0 0 0 0

Kettleman City 69 98 70 99 / 0 0 0 0

Foggy Bottom-

1100 PM PDT Tue Sep 1 2020

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WATCH IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH

MONDAY EVENING...

.TONIGHT...Clear. Areas of smoke and haze. Lows 60 to 66.

Northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Haze in the morning. Areas of smoke through

the day. Highs 93 to 98. Northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Haze in the evening. Areas of smoke

through the night. Lows 61 to 67. Northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 94 to 99. Light winds in the morning

becoming northwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 61 to 67. Northwest winds around

10 mph.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 95 to 104. Lows

63 to 73.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 103 to 108.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 70 to 75.

.LABOR DAY...Sunny. Highs 102 to 107.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 68 to 73. Highs

99 to 104.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Kerman 60 95 61 95 / 0 0 0 0

Caruthers 62 96 63 96 / 0 0 0 0

Lemoore 65 96 66 96 / 0 0 0 0

Hanford 64 96 65 97 / 0 0 0 0

Corcoran 65 96 66 97 / 0 0 0 0

Fresno-

1100 PM PDT Tue Sep 1 2020

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WATCH IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH

MONDAY EVENING...

.TONIGHT...Clear. Areas of smoke in the evening. Haze through the

night. Lows 63 to 71. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Haze and areas of smoke. Highs 95 to 100.

Light winds in the morning becoming west up to 10 mph in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Areas of smoke in the evening. Haze

through the night. Lows 64 to 70. Northwest winds up to 10 mph in

the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 95 to 100. Light winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 65 to 71. Northwest winds up to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Clear. Highs 98 to 108. Lows 66 to 76.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 71 to 77.

.LABOR DAY...Sunny. Highs 103 to 108.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 70 to 76. Highs

100 to 105.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Millerton Lake 68 96 68 97 / 0 0 0 0

Clovis 69 97 69 98 / 0 0 0 0

Fresno 68 97 68 98 / 0 0 0 0

Sanger 65 97 66 98 / 0 0 0 0

Reedley 64 97 65 97 / 0 0 0 0

Selma 66 97 67 98 / 0 0 0 0

Kingsburg 63 97 64 98 / 0 0 0 0

Tulare County-

1100 PM PDT Tue Sep 1 2020

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WATCH IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH

MONDAY EVENING...

.TONIGHT...Clear. Areas of smoke through the night. Haze after

midnight. Lows 61 to 69. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Haze in the morning. Areas of smoke through

the day. Highs 94 to 99. Light winds in the morning becoming

northwest up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Areas of smoke through the night. Haze

after midnight. Lows 63 to 69. Northwest winds up to 10 mph in

the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 94 to 99. Light winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 64 to 70. Northwest winds up to

10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Clear. Highs 97 to 107. Lows 66 to 75.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 70 to 76.

.LABOR DAY...Sunny. Highs 102 to 107.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 69 to 75. Highs

99 to 104.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Dinuba 64 97 65 97 / 0 0 0 0

Visalia 63 96 64 96 / 0 0 0 0

Exeter 64 97 65 98 / 0 0 0 0

Tulare 65 97 66 97 / 0 0 0 0

Lindsay 64 97 65 98 / 0 0 0 0

Porterville 67 97 67 97 / 0 0 0 0

Southern Kings County-

1100 PM PDT Tue Sep 1 2020

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WATCH IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH

MONDAY EVENING...

.TONIGHT...Clear. Haze and areas of smoke. Lows 63 to 68. Light

winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Haze in the morning. Areas of smoke through

the day. Highs 95 to 100. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Haze and areas of smoke through the

night. Lows 64 to 69. Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 95 to 100. Light winds in the morning

becoming northwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 65 to 70. North winds up to 10 mph

in the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 96 to 105. Lows

66 to 75.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 104 to 109.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 72 to 77.

.LABOR DAY...Sunny. Highs 102 to 107.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 70 to 75. Highs

100 to 105.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Alpaugh 64 96 66 97 / 0 0 0 0

Allensworth 66 98 67 98 / 0 0 0 0

Western San Joaquin Valley in Kern County-

1100 PM PDT Tue Sep 1 2020

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WATCH IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH

MONDAY EVENING...

.TONIGHT...Clear. Haze and areas of smoke. Lows 62 to 67. West

winds up to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Haze and areas of smoke. Highs 96 to 101.

Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Areas of smoke in the evening. Haze

through the night. Lows 64 to 69. Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 96 to 101. Light winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 65 to 70. Light winds.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Clear. Highs 99 to 109. Lows 66 to 75.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 72 to 77.

.LABOR DAY...Sunny. Highs 103 to 108.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 70 to 75. Highs

101 to 106.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lost Hills 63 98 65 99 / 0 0 0 0

Wasco 63 98 65 98 / 0 0 0 0

Buttonwillow 66 99 67 99 / 0 0 0 0

Eastern San Joaquin Valley in Kern County-

1100 PM PDT Tue Sep 1 2020

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WATCH IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH

MONDAY EVENING...

.TONIGHT...Clear. Areas of smoke in the evening. Haze through the

night. Lows 64 to 70. Northwest winds up to 10 mph in the evening

becoming light and variable after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Haze through the day. Areas of smoke in the

afternoon. Highs 94 to 99. Light winds in the morning becoming

northwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Areas of smoke in the evening. Haze

through the night. Lows 65 to 70. Northwest winds up to 10 mph in

the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 94 to 99. Light winds in the morning

becoming west around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 65 to 71. North winds up to 10 mph

in the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Clear. Highs 97 to 107. Lows 67 to 77.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 73 to 79.

.LABOR DAY...Sunny. Highs 101 to 106.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 71 to 77. Highs

100 to 105.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Delano 65 97 66 98 / 0 0 0 0

McFarland 64 98 65 98 / 0 0 0 0

Shafter 65 98 66 98 / 0 0 0 0

Bakersfield-

1100 PM PDT Tue Sep 1 2020

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WATCH IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH

MONDAY EVENING...

.TONIGHT...Clear. Areas of smoke through the night. Haze after

midnight. Lows 66 to 72. Northwest winds up to 10 mph in the

evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Haze and areas of smoke. Highs 94 to 99.

Light winds in the morning becoming northwest up to 10 mph in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Areas of smoke through the night. Haze

after midnight. Lows 67 to 73. Northwest winds up to 10 mph in

the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 94 to 99. Light winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 67 to 73. Northwest winds up to

10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Highs 97 to 107. Lows 69 to 75.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Clear. Lows 74 to 80. Highs 104 to

109.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 74 to 80.

.LABOR DAY...Sunny. Highs 101 to 106.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 72 to 78. Highs

100 to 105.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Taft 74 96 75 96 / 0 0 0 0

Bakersfield 71 97 72 98 / 0 0 0 0

Arvin 69 98 69 98 / 0 0 0 0

Lamont 68 98 69 98 / 0 0 0 0

Mettler 69 95 70 95 / 0 0 0 0

Central Sierra Foothills-

1100 PM PDT Tue Sep 1 2020

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WATCH IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH

MONDAY EVENING...

.TONIGHT...Clear. Haze and areas of smoke through the night. Lows

63 to 73.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Haze and areas of smoke. Highs 88 to 98.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Areas of smoke in the evening. Haze

through the night. Lows 63 to 73.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 89 to 99.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 64 to 74.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Clear. Highs 94 to 104. Lows 67 to 77.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 70 to 80.

.LABOR DAY...Sunny. Highs 96 to 106.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 68 to 78. Highs

93 to 103.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Mariposa 67 91 67 92 / 0 0 0 0

Oakhurst 59 96 60 97 / 0 0 0 0

Auberry 71 92 72 93 / 0 0 0 0

Southern Sierra Foothills-

1100 PM PDT Tue Sep 1 2020

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WATCH IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH

MONDAY EVENING...

.TONIGHT...Clear. Areas of smoke through the night. Haze after

midnight. Lows 65 to 73.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Haze and areas of smoke. Highs 88 to 98.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Areas of smoke through the night. Lows

65 to 73.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 89 to 99.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 66 to 74.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Clear. Highs 95 to 105. Lows 69 to 79.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 72 to 80.

.LABOR DAY...Sunny. Highs 95 to 105.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 70 to 78. Highs

93 to 103.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Three Rivers 69 96 70 100 / 0 0 0 0

Springville 68 94 68 94 / 0 0 0 0

Tule River Reservation 72 96 71 97 / 0 0 0 0

Central Sierra-

1100 PM PDT Tue Sep 1 2020

.TONIGHT...Clear. Near the crest, haze in the evening. Haze

through the night. Areas of smoke after midnight. Lows 57 to

67 at 5000 feet...48 to 57 at 8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Areas of smoke in the morning. Haze. Highs

81 to 91 at 5000 feet...70 to 80 at 8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear, haze. Lows 58 to 68 at 5000 feet...

49 to 58 at 8000 feet.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 83 to 93 at 5000 feet...73 to 83 at

8000 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 59 to 69 at 5000 feet...50 to 60 at

8000 feet.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 86 to 96 at

5000 feet...75 to 84 at 8000 feet. Lows 61 to 71 at 5000 feet...

51 to 61 at 8000 feet.

.SUNDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 86 to 96 at

5000 feet...75 to 85 at 8000 feet. Lows 63 to 73 at 5000 feet...

53 to 63 at 8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Yosemite 65 91 65 94 / 0 0 0 0

Tuolumne Meadows 39 78 41 81 / 0 0 0 0

Wawona 57 90 58 92 / 0 0 0 0

Devils Postpile 51 80 53 83 / 0 0 0 0

Bass Lake 59 90 60 91 / 0 0 0 0

Hetch Hetchy 65 93 65 95 / 0 0 0 0

North Kings River-

1100 PM PDT Tue Sep 1 2020

.TONIGHT...Clear. Haze and areas of smoke. Lows 58 to 66 at

5000 feet...48 to 56 at 8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Haze and areas of smoke through the day.

Highs 81 to 87 at 5000 feet...72 to 80 at 8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Areas of smoke in the evening. Haze

through the night. Lows 57 to 67 at 5000 feet...49 to 57 at

8000 feet.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 82 to 90 at 5000 feet...74 to 82 at

8000 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 59 to 69 at 5000 feet...51 to 58 at

8000 feet.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Highs 85 to 93 at 5000 feet...

76 to 84 at 8000 feet. Lows 61 to 71 at 5000 feet...51 to 59 at

8000 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 63 to 73 at

5000 feet...52 to 61 at 8000 feet. Highs 85 to 95 at 5000 feet...

75 to 84 at 8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Huntington Lake 53 74 54 76 / 0 0 0 0

Shaver Lake 53 81 54 82 / 0 0 0 0

Lake Wishon 56 81 57 83 / 0 0 0 0

Sequoia Kings-

1100 PM PDT Tue Sep 1 2020

.TONIGHT...Clear. Haze and areas of smoke through the night. Lows

57 to 67 at 5000 feet...46 to 56 at 8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Areas of smoke and haze. Highs 80 to 90 at

5000 feet...70 to 80 at 8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Areas of smoke and haze through the

night. Lows 58 to 68 at 5000 feet...48 to 58 at 8000 feet.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 82 to 92 at 5000 feet...73 to 83 at

8000 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 59 to 69 at 5000 feet...49 to 59 at

8000 feet.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 85 to 95 at

5000 feet...75 to 85 at 8000 feet. Lows 62 to 72 at 5000 feet...

51 to 61 at 8000 feet.

.SUNDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 85 to 95 at

5000 feet...75 to 85 at 8000 feet. Lows 63 to 73 at 5000 feet...

52 to 62 at 8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Cedar Grove 63 93 64 96 / 0 0 0 0

Grant Grove 58 79 57 80 / 0 0 0 0

Lodgepole 51 78 52 80 / 0 0 0 0

Camp Nelson 57 85 58 87 / 0 0 0 0

Johnsondale 48 91 50 93 / 0 0 0 0

Lake Isabella-

1100 PM PDT Tue Sep 1 2020

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WATCH IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH

MONDAY EVENING...

.TONIGHT...Clear. Haze and areas of smoke. Lows 57 to 67.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Haze and areas of smoke. Highs 87 to 92 at

5000 feet...74 to 80 at 8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Haze and areas of smoke through the

night. Near the crest, haze in the evening, then areas of smoke

after midnight. Lows 58 to 68.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 89 to 94 at 5000 feet...76 to 82 at

8000 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 59 to 69.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Clear. Highs 93 to 100 at 5000 feet...

79 to 86 at 8000 feet. Lows 60 to 70 at 5000 feet...59 to 66 at

8000 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 62 to 70 at 5000 feet...61 to

66 at 8000 feet.

.LABOR DAY...Sunny. Highs 93 to 98 at 5000 feet...79 to 85 at

8000 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 62 to 72. Highs

91 to 96 at 5000 feet...77 to 83 at 8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Alta Sierra 61 83 61 85 / 0 0 0 0

Kernville 65 98 66 100 / 0 0 0 0

Lake Isabella 69 99 69 100 / 0 0 0 0

Weldon 68 97 69 99 / 0 0 0 0

Tehachapi Area-

1100 PM PDT Tue Sep 1 2020

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WATCH IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH

MONDAY EVENING...

.TONIGHT...Clear. Haze and areas of smoke. Lows 60 to 70.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Haze and areas of smoke. Highs 84 to 94.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Haze and areas of smoke through the

night. Breezy. Lows 60 to 70. West winds around 25 mph in the

evening.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 85 to 95.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 61 to 71.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Clear. Highs 90 to 100. Lows 65 to 75.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows 67 to 77.

.LABOR DAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 100.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows 65 to 75.

Highs 88 to 98.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bear Valley Springs 64 83 63 84 / 0 0 0 0

Tehachapi 59 89 60 90 / 0 0 0 0

Twin Oaks 54 91 54 93 / 0 0 0 0

Fort Tejon-

1100 PM PDT Tue Sep 1 2020

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WATCH IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH

MONDAY EVENING...

.TONIGHT...Clear. Areas of smoke and haze. Lows 61 to 71.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Haze and areas of smoke. Highs 82 to 92.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Haze in the evening. Areas of smoke

through the night. Lows 61 to 71.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 82 to 92.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 62 to 72.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Clear. Highs 89 to 99. Lows 67 to 77.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 69 to 79.

.LABOR DAY...Sunny. Highs 89 to 99.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 67 to 77. Highs

87 to 97.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Pine Mountain Club 60 81 60 82 / 0 0 0 0

Frazier Park 50 88 51 89 / 0 0 0 0

Grapevine 70 93 70 93 / 0 0 0 0

Indian Wells Valley-

1100 PM PDT Tue Sep 1 2020

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WATCH IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH

MONDAY EVENING...

.TONIGHT...Clear, haze. Lows 67 to 75. West winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts to around 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Areas of smoke in the morning. Haze through

the day. Highs 96 to 104. North winds up to 10 mph in the morning

shifting to the southeast around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Haze through the night. Lows 69 to 77.

West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 98 to 108. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph

in the morning shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 70 to 78. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Clear. Highs 102 to 112. Lows 73 to 83.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 74 to 82.

.LABOR DAY...Sunny. Highs 103 to 112.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 73 to 81. Highs

99 to 108.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Inyokern 73 103 75 105 / 0 0 0 0

Ridgecrest 69 104 71 106 / 0 0 0 0

Kern County Desert-

1100 PM PDT Tue Sep 1 2020

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WATCH IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH

MONDAY EVENING...

.TONIGHT...Clear. Haze and areas of smoke. Lows 63 to 73. West

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Haze and areas of smoke through the day.

Highs 94 to 104. North winds 10 to 15 mph in the morning shifting

to the southwest in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Haze and areas of smoke. Lows 65 to 73.

West winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 96 to 106. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph

in the morning shifting to the south up to 10 mph in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 66 to 74. West winds 10 to 20 mph

with gusts to around 35 mph.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Clear. Highs 100 to 110. Lows 70 to 80.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 71 to 81.

.LABOR DAY...Sunny. Highs 100 to 110.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows 69 to 79.

Highs 97 to 107.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Randsburg 73 97 75 100 / 0 0 0 0

California City 63 101 66 103 / 0 0 0 0

Mojave 70 99 72 101 / 0 0 0 0

Edwards AFB 64 101 66 103 / 0 0 0 0

Rosamond 63 101 65 103 / 0 0 0 0

