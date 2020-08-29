CA San Joaquin Valley - Hanford CA Zone Forecast

CA San Joaquin Valley - Hanford CA Zone Forecast for Friday, August 28, 2020

803 FPUS56 KHNX 290601

ZFPHNX

Zone Forecast Product for Interior Central California

National Weather Service San Joaquin Valley - Hanford CA

1100 PM PDT Fri Aug 28 2020

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for tonight, Saturday, Saturday night, and Sunday.

CAZ179-291100-

West Side Hills-

1100 PM PDT Fri Aug 28 2020

.TONIGHT...Clear. Haze through the night. Areas of smoke after

midnight. Lows 66 to 72. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Haze and areas of smoke in the morning. Highs

92 to 100. Southwest winds up to 10 mph in the morning shifting

to the northwest in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 65 to 71. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 93 to 100. West winds up to 10 mph in the

morning shifting to the north in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 68 to 74. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 94 to 102. Lows 68 to 74.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 94 to 102. Lows

68 to 74.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Clear. Lows 69 to 75. Highs

95 to 103.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Coalinga 67 98 66 98 / 0 0 0 0

Avenal 70 97 69 97 / 0 0 0 0

San Luis Reservoir 66 92 67 94 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ180-291100-

San Joaquin Confluence-

1100 PM PDT Fri Aug 28 2020

.TONIGHT...Clear. Haze and areas of smoke through the night. Lows

59 to 67. Northwest winds up to 10 mph in the evening becoming

light and variable after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Haze and areas of smoke in the morning. Highs

93 to 98. Light winds in the morning becoming northwest 10 to

15 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 60 to 66. West winds up to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 93 to 98. Light winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 62 to 70. Northwest winds around

10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 95 to 100. Lows 61 to 69.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 95 to 100. Lows

63 to 69.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Clear. Lows 63 to 69. Highs

95 to 100.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Los Banos 64 96 64 96 / 0 0 0 0

Mendota 63 97 63 97 / 0 0 0 0

Firebaugh 61 96 61 96 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ181-291100-

Merced and Madera-

1100 PM PDT Fri Aug 28 2020

.TONIGHT...Clear, haze. Lows 59 to 69. Northwest winds up to

10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Haze in the morning. Highs 94 to 99. Light

winds in the morning becoming west around 10 mph in the

afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 60 to 68. Northwest winds up to

10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 93 to 98. Light winds in the morning

becoming west around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 62 to 70. Northwest winds up to

10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 95 to 100. Lows 61 to 69.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 95 to 100. Lows

62 to 70.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Clear. Highs 95 to 101. Lows 63 to

70.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Livingston 61 95 61 95 / 0 0 0 0

Merced 62 95 62 95 / 0 0 0 0

Chowchilla 60 96 61 96 / 0 0 0 0

Madera 61 96 62 95 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ182-291100-

Western San Joaquin Valley-

1100 PM PDT Fri Aug 28 2020

.TONIGHT...Clear. Haze and areas of smoke after midnight. Lows

63 to 69. West winds up to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Haze and areas of smoke in the morning. Highs

95 to 100. Light winds in the morning becoming north around

10 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 64 to 69. West winds up to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 95 to 100. Light winds in the morning

becoming north up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 65 to 71. West winds up to 10 mph.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 97 to 102. Lows 65 to 71.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 97 to 102. Lows

66 to 71.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Clear. Lows 66 to 72. Highs

97 to 102.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Huron 66 98 65 99 / 0 0 0 0

Five Points 65 98 64 99 / 0 0 0 0

NAS Lemoore 65 97 65 98 / 0 0 0 0

Kettleman City 70 98 69 98 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ183-291100-

Foggy Bottom-

1100 PM PDT Fri Aug 28 2020

.TONIGHT...Clear. Haze and areas of smoke after midnight. Lows

60 to 65. Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Haze and areas of smoke in the morning. Highs

94 to 99. Light winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 61 to 66. Northwest winds up to

10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 94 to 99. Light winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 62 to 67. Northwest winds up to

10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 95 to 100. Lows 63 to 68.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 95 to 100. Lows

63 to 68.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Clear. Highs 95 to 101. Lows 64 to

70.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Kerman 61 96 61 95 / 0 0 0 0

Caruthers 61 97 63 96 / 0 0 0 0

Lemoore 65 97 66 96 / 0 0 0 0

Hanford 64 97 64 97 / 0 0 0 0

Corcoran 64 97 64 97 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ184-291100-

Fresno-

1100 PM PDT Fri Aug 28 2020

.TONIGHT...Clear. Haze after midnight. Lows 63 to 71. Light

winds.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Haze in the morning. Highs 96 to 101. Light

winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 64 to 70. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 95 to 100. Light winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 65 to 71. Northwest winds up to

10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 96 to 101. Lows 65 to 71.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 96 to 101. Lows

66 to 72.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Clear. Highs 97 to 103. Lows 66 to

73.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Millerton Lake 69 97 68 97 / 0 0 0 0

Clovis 69 98 69 97 / 0 0 0 0

Fresno 68 98 69 97 / 0 0 0 0

Sanger 65 98 65 97 / 0 0 0 0

Reedley 65 97 65 97 / 0 0 0 0

Selma 65 98 66 97 / 0 0 0 0

Kingsburg 62 97 63 97 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ185-291100-

Tulare County-

1100 PM PDT Fri Aug 28 2020

.TONIGHT...Clear. Haze after midnight. Lows 62 to 70. Light

winds.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Haze in the morning. Highs 95 to 100. Light

winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 62 to 68. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 94 to 99. Light winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 63 to 70. Northwest winds up to

10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 95 to 100. Lows 64 to 70.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 95 to 100. Lows

64 to 70.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Clear. Highs 96 to 102. Lows 65 to

72.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Dinuba 64 97 64 97 / 0 0 0 0

Visalia 63 97 64 96 / 0 0 0 0

Exeter 65 97 64 97 / 0 0 0 0

Tulare 65 97 66 97 / 0 0 0 0

Lindsay 65 97 64 97 / 0 0 0 0

Porterville 68 97 67 96 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ186-291100-

Southern Kings County-

1100 PM PDT Fri Aug 28 2020

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 63 to 68. Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Haze in the morning. Highs 95 to 100. Light

winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 62 to 67. West winds up to 10 mph

in the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 95 to 100. Light winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 64 to 69. Light winds.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 96 to 101. Lows 65 to 70.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 96 to 102. Lows

65 to 70.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Clear. Lows 66 to 71. Highs

97 to 102.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Alpaugh 64 97 64 96 / 0 0 0 0

Allensworth 66 98 65 97 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ187-291100-

Western San Joaquin Valley in Kern County-

1100 PM PDT Fri Aug 28 2020

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 62 to 67. Southwest winds up to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 96 to 101. Light winds in the morning

becoming northwest up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 62 to 67. Southwest winds up to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 95 to 100. Light winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 63 to 68. Light winds in the evening

becoming southwest up to 10 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 97 to 102. Lows 64 to 69.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 97 to 102. Lows

65 to 70.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Clear. Lows 66 to 71. Highs

98 to 103.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lost Hills 63 98 62 98 / 0 0 0 0

Wasco 63 98 63 97 / 0 0 0 0

Buttonwillow 65 99 65 98 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ188-291100-

Eastern San Joaquin Valley in Kern County-

1100 PM PDT Fri Aug 28 2020

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 64 to 72. Northwest winds up to 10 mph in

the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 95 to 100. Light winds in the morning

becoming northwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 64 to 70. Northwest winds up to

10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 94 to 99. Light winds in the morning

becoming west up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 65 to 71. Northwest winds up to

10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 95 to 100. Lows 66 to 72.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 95 to 100. Lows

66 to 72.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Clear. Lows 67 to 73. Highs

96 to 102.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Delano 66 98 66 97 / 0 0 0 0

McFarland 66 98 65 97 / 0 0 0 0

Shafter 66 99 65 98 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ189-291100-

Bakersfield-

1100 PM PDT Fri Aug 28 2020

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 65 to 73. Northwest winds up to 10 mph in

the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 96 to 101. Light winds in the morning

becoming northwest up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 64 to 72. West winds up to 10 mph

in the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 94 to 99. Light winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 67 to 73. Northwest winds up to

10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 95 to 100. Lows 66 to 74.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 96 to 101. Lows

68 to 74.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Clear. Lows 69 to 75. Highs

96 to 102.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Taft 74 96 73 96 / 0 0 0 0

Bakersfield 71 98 71 97 / 0 0 0 0

Arvin 67 100 68 98 / 0 0 0 0

Lamont 67 100 67 98 / 0 0 0 0

Mettler 69 96 68 95 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ190-291100-

Central Sierra Foothills-

1100 PM PDT Fri Aug 28 2020

.TONIGHT...Clear. Haze after midnight. Lows 62 to 72.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Haze in the morning. Highs 88 to 98.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 62 to 72.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 87 to 97.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 63 to 73.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 89 to 99. Lows 63 to 73.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 89 to 99. Lows

64 to 74.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Clear. Highs 91 to 101. Lows 65 to

75.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Mariposa 66 92 66 91 / 0 0 0 0

Oakhurst 58 95 58 94 / 0 0 0 0

Auberry 71 92 69 92 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ191-291100-

Southern Sierra Foothills-

1100 PM PDT Fri Aug 28 2020

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 65 to 73.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 88 to 98.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 63 to 71.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 87 to 97.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 65 to 73.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 89 to 99. Lows 66 to 74.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 89 to 99. Lows

66 to 74.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Clear. Lows 67 to 75. Highs

91 to 101.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Three Rivers 68 99 66 98 / 0 0 0 0

Springville 67 93 66 92 / 0 0 0 0

Tule River Reservation 70 96 69 95 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ192-291100-

Central Sierra-

1100 PM PDT Fri Aug 28 2020

.TONIGHT...Clear, haze. Near the crest, areas of smoke after

midnight. Lows 55 to 65 at 5000 feet...46 to 55 at 8000 feet.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Haze in the morning. Near the crest, haze and

areas of smoke in the morning. Highs 79 to 89 at 5000 feet...

68 to 76 at 8000 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 55 to 65 at 5000 feet...

47 to 55 at 8000 feet.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 79 to 89 at 5000 feet...69 to 77 at

8000 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 57 to 67 at 5000 feet...47 to

56 at 8000 feet.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 80 to 90 at 5000 feet...

70 to 78 at 8000 feet. Lows 57 to 67 at 5000 feet...47 to 56 at

8000 feet.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 81 to 91 at

5000 feet...71 to 79 at 8000 feet. Lows 58 to 68 at 5000 feet...

48 to 58 at 8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Clear. Highs 83 to 93 at 5000 feet...

72 to 82 at 8000 feet. Lows 60 to 70 at 5000 feet...50 to 59 at

8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Yosemite 63 87 63 89 / 0 0 0 0

Tuolumne Meadows 38 75 37 76 / 0 0 0 0

Wawona 56 89 56 89 / 0 0 0 0

Devils Postpile 49 77 50 77 / 0 0 0 0

Bass Lake 58 90 58 89 / 0 0 0 0

Hetch Hetchy 63 91 63 92 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ193-291100-

North Kings River-

1100 PM PDT Fri Aug 28 2020

.TONIGHT...Clear. Haze through the night. Areas of smoke after

midnight. Lows 56 to 66 at 5000 feet...46 to 54 at 8000 feet.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Haze and areas of smoke in the morning. Highs

80 to 86 at 5000 feet...69 to 77 at 8000 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 55 to 64 at 5000 feet...45 to 53 at

8000 feet.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 79 to 86 at 5000 feet...70 to 76 at

8000 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 58 to 66 at 5000 feet...47 to

55 at 8000 feet.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 81 to 87 at 5000 feet...

70 to 78 at 8000 feet. Lows 57 to 67 at 5000 feet...48 to 56 at

8000 feet.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 82 to 88 at

5000 feet...72 to 80 at 8000 feet. Lows 59 to 68 at 5000 feet...

49 to 57 at 8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Clear. Lows 60 to 69 at

5000 feet...50 to 58 at 8000 feet. Highs 83 to 91 at 5000 feet...

74 to 83 at 8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Huntington Lake 52 72 51 72 / 0 0 0 0

Shaver Lake 51 80 52 79 / 0 0 0 0

Lake Wishon 54 79 53 79 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ194-291100-

Sequoia Kings-

1100 PM PDT Fri Aug 28 2020

.TONIGHT...Clear. Haze and areas of smoke. Lows 56 to 66 at

5000 feet...44 to 54 at 8000 feet.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Haze and areas of smoke in the morning. Highs

78 to 88 at 5000 feet...68 to 78 at 8000 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 54 to 64 at 5000 feet...43 to 53 at

8000 feet.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 78 to 88 at 5000 feet...67 to 77 at

8000 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 56 to 66 at 5000 feet...45 to 55 at

8000 feet.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 79 to 89 at 5000 feet...

69 to 79 at 8000 feet. Lows 57 to 67 at 5000 feet...46 to 56 at

8000 feet.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 80 to 90 at

5000 feet...71 to 81 at 8000 feet. Lows 58 to 68 at 5000 feet...

47 to 57 at 8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Clear. Lows 60 to 70 at

5000 feet...49 to 59 at 8000 feet. Highs 82 to 92 at 5000 feet...

73 to 83 at 8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Cedar Grove 60 91 59 91 / 0 0 0 0

Grant Grove 56 78 56 77 / 0 0 0 0

Lodgepole 48 76 48 76 / 0 0 0 0

Camp Nelson 56 84 54 84 / 0 0 0 0

Johnsondale 46 90 45 89 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ195-291100-

Lake Isabella-

1100 PM PDT Fri Aug 28 2020

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 55 to 65.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 86 to 91 at 5000 feet...72 to 77 at

8000 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 53 to 63.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 85 to 90 at 5000 feet...71 to 77 at

8000 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 55 to 65.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 86 to 91 at 5000 feet...

73 to 78 at 8000 feet. Lows 56 to 66.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 87 to 94 at

5000 feet...74 to 81 at 8000 feet. Lows 56 to 64 at 5000 feet...

55 to 60 at 8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Clear. Lows 59 to 69. Highs

89 to 95 at 5000 feet...76 to 83 at 8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Alta Sierra 59 82 58 81 / 0 0 0 0

Kernville 63 96 61 96 / 0 0 0 0

Lake Isabella 66 97 65 97 / 0 0 0 0

Weldon 66 96 64 95 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ196-291100-

Tehachapi Area-

1100 PM PDT Fri Aug 28 2020

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 59 to 69.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 83 to 93.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 57 to 67.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 82 to 92.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 59 to 69.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy. Highs 83 to 93. Lows

59 to 69.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 85 to 95. Lows

61 to 71.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Clear, breezy. Lows 62 to 72.

Highs 87 to 97.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bear Valley Springs 63 84 61 83 / 0 0 0 0

Tehachapi 59 87 57 87 / 0 0 0 0

Twin Oaks 53 91 51 90 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ197-291100-

Fort Tejon-

1100 PM PDT Fri Aug 28 2020

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 60 to 70.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 82 to 92.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 59 to 69.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 81 to 91.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 61 to 71.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 82 to 92. Lows 61 to 71.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 83 to 93. Lows

62 to 72.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Clear. Lows 63 to 73. Highs

85 to 95.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Pine Mountain Club 59 80 59 80 / 0 0 0 0

Frazier Park 48 87 48 87 / 0 0 0 0

Grapevine 70 94 69 92 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ198-291100-

Indian Wells Valley-

1100 PM PDT Fri Aug 28 2020

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 66 to 74. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 92 to 102. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 65 to 71. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 93 to 102. Northwest winds up to 10 mph in

the morning shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 66 to 74. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 94 to 103. Lows 67 to 75.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 96 to 106. Lows

68 to 76.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Clear. Lows 70 to 78. Highs

98 to 108.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Inyokern 71 100 69 100 / 0 0 0 0

Ridgecrest 69 101 66 101 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ199-291100-

Kern County Desert-

1100 PM PDT Fri Aug 28 2020

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 62 to 70. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 100. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 60 to 70. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 91 to 101. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph in

the morning shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 61 to 71. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 92 to 102. Lows 64 to 72.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 94 to 104. Lows

64 to 74.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Clear. Lows 66 to 76. Highs

97 to 107.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Randsburg 72 94 69 94 / 0 0 0 0

California City 62 97 61 98 / 0 0 0 0

Mojave 69 95 67 96 / 0 0 0 0

Edwards AFB 63 98 61 98 / 0 0 0 0

Rosamond 62 97 61 97 / 0 0 0 0

