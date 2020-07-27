CA San Joaquin Valley - Hanford CA Zone Forecast

CA San Joaquin Valley - Hanford CA Zone Forecast for Sunday, July 26, 2020

_____

227 FPUS56 KHNX 270601

ZFPHNX

Zone Forecast Product for Interior Central California

National Weather Service San Joaquin Valley - Hanford CA

1100 PM PDT Sun Jul 26 2020

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for tonight, Monday, Monday night, and Tuesday.

CAZ179-271100-

West Side Hills-

1100 PM PDT Sun Jul 26 2020

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 66 to 72. West winds 15 to 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 97 to 104. North winds 15 to 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 65 to 71. West winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 97 to 104. North winds up to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 65 to 71. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Clear. Highs 95 to 105. Lows 63 to

73.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Coalinga 68 103 67 103 / 0 0 0 0

Avenal 70 102 70 103 / 0 0 0 0

San Luis Reservoir 64 96 64 95 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ180-271100-

San Joaquin Confluence-

1100 PM PDT Sun Jul 26 2020

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 60 to 66. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 98 to 103. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 59 to 65. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 98 to 103. Light winds in the morning

becoming northwest up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 59 to 65. Northwest winds around

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Clear. Highs 95 to 103. Lows 58 to

67.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Los Banos 63 99 63 100 / 0 0 0 0

Mendota 63 101 62 101 / 0 0 0 0

Firebaugh 62 99 61 100 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ181-271100-

Merced and Madera-

1100 PM PDT Sun Jul 26 2020

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 61 to 69. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 98 to 103. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 60 to 68. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 98 to 103. Light winds in the morning

becoming west up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 59 to 67. Northwest winds around

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Clear. Highs 96 to 104. Lows 59 to

68.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Livingston 61 99 60 99 / 0 0 0 0

Merced 63 100 62 100 / 0 0 0 0

Chowchilla 62 100 61 100 / 0 0 0 0

Madera 62 100 62 100 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ182-271100-

Western San Joaquin Valley-

1100 PM PDT Sun Jul 26 2020

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 64 to 69. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 100 to 105. Light winds in the morning

becoming north 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 64 to 69. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 100 to 105. Light winds in the morning

becoming north around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 64 to 69. Northwest winds around

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Clear. Highs 98 to 106. Lows 62 to

70.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Huron 65 102 65 102 / 0 0 0 0

Five Points 65 102 65 103 / 0 0 0 0

NAS Lemoore 66 102 65 102 / 0 0 0 0

Kettleman City 70 103 70 104 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ183-271100-

Foggy Bottom-

1100 PM PDT Sun Jul 26 2020

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 61 to 67. West winds up to 10 mph

with gusts to around 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 98 to 103. Northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 61 to 67. West winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts to around 30 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 99 to 104. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 61 to 67. Northwest winds up to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Clear. Highs 97 to 105. Lows 59 to

68.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Kerman 62 99 61 100 / 0 0 0 0

Caruthers 64 101 63 101 / 0 0 0 0

Lemoore 67 101 67 101 / 0 0 0 0

Hanford 66 102 65 102 / 0 0 0 0

Corcoran 67 102 66 103 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ184-271100-

Fresno-

1100 PM PDT Sun Jul 26 2020

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 65 to 71. West winds up to 10 mph

with gusts to around 30 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 100 to 105. West winds up to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 65 to 71. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 100 to 105. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 64 to 70. North winds up to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Clear. Highs 98 to 106. Lows 63 to

72.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Millerton Lake 68 102 67 103 / 0 0 0 0

Clovis 70 102 70 103 / 0 0 0 0

Fresno 70 102 70 103 / 0 0 0 0

Sanger 66 102 67 103 / 0 0 0 0

Reedley 66 102 67 102 / 0 0 0 0

Selma 68 102 67 102 / 0 0 0 0

Kingsburg 65 102 65 102 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ185-271100-

Tulare County-

1100 PM PDT Sun Jul 26 2020

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 64 to 70. South winds up to 10 mph

with gusts to around 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 100 to 105. West winds up to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 64 to 70. West winds up to 10 mph in

the evening shifting to the south after midnight. Gusts up to

25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 100 to 105. South winds up to 10 mph in

the morning shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 63 to 69. Northwest winds around

10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Clear. Highs 98 to 106. Lows 62 to

71.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Dinuba 66 102 66 102 / 0 0 0 0

Visalia 65 102 65 102 / 0 0 0 0

Exeter 66 102 66 103 / 0 0 0 0

Tulare 68 102 67 103 / 0 0 0 0

Lindsay 66 102 66 103 / 0 0 0 0

Porterville 69 102 68 103 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ186-271100-

Southern Kings County-

1100 PM PDT Sun Jul 26 2020

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 65 to 70. West winds 10 to 20 mph

in the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 100 to 105. Light winds in the morning

becoming north 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 64 to 69. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 100 to 105. Light winds in the morning

becoming northwest up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 64 to 69. West winds up to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Clear. Highs 98 to 107. Lows 63 to

71.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Alpaugh 66 102 65 102 / 0 0 0 0

Allensworth 68 104 67 104 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ187-271100-

Western San Joaquin Valley in Kern County-

1100 PM PDT Sun Jul 26 2020

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 64 to 69. Northwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 101 to 106. Light winds in the morning

becoming north 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 64 to 69. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 101 to 106. Light winds in the morning

becoming northwest up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 64 to 69. West winds up to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Clear. Highs 99 to 107. Lows 63 to

71.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lost Hills 65 104 65 104 / 0 0 0 0

Wasco 65 103 64 103 / 0 0 0 0

Buttonwillow 67 103 66 103 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ188-271100-

Eastern San Joaquin Valley in Kern County-

1100 PM PDT Sun Jul 26 2020

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 65 to 71. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph in the evening becoming light

and variable after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 100 to 105. Northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 64 to 70. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph in the evening shifting to the southeast after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 100 to 105. South winds up to 10 mph in

the morning shifting to the northwest around 10 mph in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 65 to 70. Northwest winds around

10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Clear. Highs 98 to 106. Lows 63 to

72.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Delano 67 103 67 103 / 0 0 0 0

McFarland 66 103 65 103 / 0 0 0 0

Shafter 66 103 65 103 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ189-271100-

Bakersfield-

1100 PM PDT Sun Jul 26 2020

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 66 to 74. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 99 to 104. Northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 66 to 72. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph in the evening shifting to the southeast after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 100 to 105. South winds up to 10 mph in

the morning shifting to the northwest around 10 mph in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 66 to 72. Northwest winds up to

10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Clear. Highs 98 to 106. Lows 65 to

75.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Taft 74 99 73 100 / 0 0 0 0

Bakersfield 73 102 72 103 / 0 0 0 0

Arvin 68 103 67 103 / 0 0 0 0

Lamont 68 103 67 103 / 0 0 0 0

Mettler 69 100 68 100 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ190-271100-

Central Sierra Foothills-

1100 PM PDT Sun Jul 26 2020

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 62 to 72.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 92 to 102.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 62 to 72.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 93 to 103.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 62 to 72.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Clear. Highs 93 to 103. Lows 62 to

72.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Mariposa 67 97 66 97 / 0 0 0 0

Oakhurst 63 99 62 100 / 0 0 0 0

Auberry 70 97 70 98 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ191-271100-

Southern Sierra Foothills-

1100 PM PDT Sun Jul 26 2020

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 65 to 73.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 92 to 102.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 64 to 72.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 93 to 103.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 64 to 72.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Clear. Highs 93 to 103. Lows 64 to

74.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Three Rivers 68 103 68 103 / 0 0 0 0

Springville 67 97 67 98 / 0 0 0 0

Tule River Reservation 71 99 71 100 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ192-271100-

Central Sierra-

1100 PM PDT Sun Jul 26 2020

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 55 to 65 at 5000 feet...45 to 55 at

8000 feet.

.MONDAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs 81 to 89 at 5000 feet...69 to 77 at 8000 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 56 to 66 at 5000 feet...46 to

55 at 8000 feet.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 83 to 91 at 5000 feet...71 to 79 at

8000 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 56 to 66 at 5000 feet...46 to 55 at

8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Clear. Highs 82 to 92 at 5000 feet...

71 to 81 at 8000 feet. Lows 56 to 66 at 5000 feet...45 to 55 at

8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Yosemite 62 98 63 98 / 0 0 0 0

Tuolumne Meadows 37 75 39 78 / 0 20 0 0

Wawona 55 91 56 92 / 0 0 0 0

Devils Postpile 49 76 50 79 / 0 20 0 0

Bass Lake 59 92 59 93 / 0 0 0 0

Hetch Hetchy 62 93 63 95 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ193-271100-

North Kings River-

1100 PM PDT Sun Jul 26 2020

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 55 to 65 at 5000 feet...44 to 54 at

8000 feet.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 82 to 89 at 5000 feet...70 to 78 at

8000 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 56 to 65 at 5000 feet...46 to 54 at

8000 feet.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 83 to 90 at 5000 feet...73 to 81 at

8000 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 55 to 65 at 5000 feet...47 to 55 at

8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Clear. Highs 82 to 91 at 5000 feet...

73 to 82 at 8000 feet. Lows 55 to 65 at 5000 feet...46 to 56 at

8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Huntington Lake 50 74 51 75 / 0 0 0 0

Shaver Lake 54 82 53 83 / 0 0 0 0

Lake Wishon 54 79 54 82 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ194-271100-

Sequoia Kings-

1100 PM PDT Sun Jul 26 2020

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 56 to 66 at 5000 feet...45 to 55 at

8000 feet.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 79 to 89 at 5000 feet...69 to 79 at

8000 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 56 to 66 at 5000 feet...46 to 56 at

8000 feet.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 80 to 90 at 5000 feet...72 to 82 at

8000 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 56 to 66 at 5000 feet...46 to 56 at

8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Clear. Highs 82 to 92 at 5000 feet...

74 to 84 at 8000 feet. Lows 57 to 67 at 5000 feet...47 to 57 at

8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Cedar Grove 57 92 58 95 / 0 0 0 0

Grant Grove 56 79 57 80 / 0 0 0 0

Lodgepole 48 76 49 79 / 0 0 0 0

Camp Nelson 57 84 57 85 / 0 0 0 0

Johnsondale 48 92 49 93 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ195-271100-

Lake Isabella-

1100 PM PDT Sun Jul 26 2020

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 56 to 66.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 87 to 92 at 5000 feet...74 to 80 at

8000 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 56 to 66.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 89 to 94 at 5000 feet...76 to 82 at

8000 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 56 to 66.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Clear. Highs 89 to 95 at 5000 feet...

78 to 84 at 8000 feet. Lows 55 to 65 at 5000 feet...53 to 62 at

8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Alta Sierra 58 83 58 84 / 0 0 0 0

Kernville 65 99 65 100 / 0 0 0 0

Lake Isabella 69 99 68 100 / 0 0 0 0

Weldon 68 98 68 99 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ196-271100-

Tehachapi Area-

1100 PM PDT Sun Jul 26 2020

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 59 to 69.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 86 to 96.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 58 to 68.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 87 to 97.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 58 to 68.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Clear. Highs 88 to 98. Lows 60 to 70.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bear Valley Springs 63 87 62 87 / 0 0 0 0

Tehachapi 60 91 59 91 / 0 0 0 0

Twin Oaks 53 94 52 95 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ197-271100-

Fort Tejon-

1100 PM PDT Sun Jul 26 2020

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 60 to 70.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 85 to 95.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 59 to 69.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 85 to 95.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 60 to 70.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Clear. Highs 86 to 96. Lows 61 to 71.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Pine Mountain Club 59 82 59 82 / 0 0 0 0

Frazier Park 48 89 49 90 / 0 0 0 0

Grapevine 70 97 70 98 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ198-271100-

Indian Wells Valley-

1100 PM PDT Sun Jul 26 2020

.TONIGHT...Clear, breezy. Lows 70 to 76. Southwest winds 15 to

25 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 96 to 106. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy. Lows 68 to 74. Southwest winds

15 to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 99 to 109. North winds up to 10 mph in

the morning shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 68 to 74. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Clear. Highs 101 to 111. Lows 67 to

76.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Inyokern 75 105 73 108 / 0 0 0 0

Ridgecrest 71 105 69 109 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ199-271100-

Kern County Desert-

1100 PM PDT Sun Jul 26 2020

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 66 to 74. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 94 to 104. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy. Lows 63 to 71. Southwest winds

15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 97 to 107. North winds up to 10 mph in

the morning shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 63 to 71. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Clear. Highs 98 to 108. Lows 64 to

74.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Randsburg 74 98 71 101 / 0 0 0 0

California City 66 102 64 104 / 0 0 0 0

Mojave 72 99 70 102 / 0 0 0 0

Edwards AFB 67 102 65 104 / 0 0 0 0

Rosamond 67 101 64 103 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

weather.gov/hanford

_____

Copyright 2020 AccuWeather