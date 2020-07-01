CA San Joaquin Valley - Hanford CA Zone Forecast

CA San Joaquin Valley - Hanford CA Zone Forecast for Tuesday, June 30, 2020

Zone Forecast Product for Interior Central California

National Weather Service San Joaquin Valley - Hanford CA

1100 PM PDT Tue Jun 30 2020

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for tonight, Wednesday, Wednesday night, and Thursday.

West Side Hills-

1100 PM PDT Tue Jun 30 2020

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 61 to 67. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 87 to 97. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler. Lows 57 to 63. Southwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 87 to 95. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 58 to 64. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Clear. Highs 91 to 101. Lows 61 to 70.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Coalinga 65 93 60 91 / 0 0 0 0

Avenal 66 91 61 90 / 0 0 0 0

San Luis Reservoir 59 86 58 87 / 0 0 0 0

San Joaquin Confluence-

1100 PM PDT Tue Jun 30 2020

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 56 to 61. West winds 10 to 15 mph in the

evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 91 to 96. Light winds in the morning

becoming west 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 55 to 60. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 91 to 96. Light winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 55 to 60. West winds up to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 91 to 96.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Clear. Lows 57 to 65. Highs 92 to

100.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Los Banos 59 91 57 92 / 0 0 0 0

Mendota 58 94 57 94 / 0 0 0 0

Firebaugh 57 94 56 93 / 0 0 0 0

Merced and Madera-

1100 PM PDT Tue Jun 30 2020

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 57 to 63. Northwest winds up to 10 mph in

the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 92 to 97. Light winds in the morning

becoming southwest up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 56 to 62. West winds up to 10 mph

in the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 91 to 96. Light winds in the morning

becoming south around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 56 to 62. Light winds. Gusts up to

20 mph in the evening.

.FRIDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Clear. Highs 91 to 101. Lows 57 to 66.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Livingston 57 92 56 92 / 0 0 0 0

Merced 59 93 57 93 / 0 0 0 0

Chowchilla 57 94 57 93 / 0 0 0 0

Madera 58 94 57 93 / 0 0 0 0

Western San Joaquin Valley-

1100 PM PDT Tue Jun 30 2020

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 59 to 65. Northwest winds up to 10 mph in

the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 93 to 98. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 56 to 61. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 91 to 96. Light winds in the morning

becoming south around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 57 to 62. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Clear. Highs 93 to 103. Lows 60 to 68.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Huron 62 94 57 93 / 0 0 0 0

Five Points 60 95 58 94 / 0 0 0 0

NAS Lemoore 62 96 57 93 / 0 0 0 0

Kettleman City 65 94 61 93 / 0 0 0 0

Foggy Bottom-

1100 PM PDT Tue Jun 30 2020

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 57 to 63. Northwest winds up to 10 mph in

the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 93 to 98. Light winds in the morning

becoming southwest up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 56 to 61. Southwest winds up to

10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 91 to 96. Light winds in the morning

becoming southwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 56 to 61. Southwest winds around

10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.FRIDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Clear. Highs 92 to 102. Lows 58 to 67.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Kerman 57 94 56 93 / 0 0 0 0

Caruthers 60 95 57 93 / 0 0 0 0

Lemoore 62 94 59 93 / 0 0 0 0

Hanford 62 95 58 94 / 0 0 0 0

Corcoran 62 96 59 95 / 0 0 0 0

Fresno-

1100 PM PDT Tue Jun 30 2020

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 60 to 66. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 94 to 99. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 60 to 65. Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 93 to 98. Light winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 59 to 64. Light winds.

.FRIDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Clear. Highs 94 to 103. Lows 62 to 69.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Millerton Lake 63 96 61 95 / 0 0 0 0

Clovis 65 97 64 96 / 0 0 0 0

Fresno 65 97 64 96 / 0 0 0 0

Sanger 62 97 61 96 / 0 0 0 0

Reedley 62 97 61 96 / 0 0 0 0

Selma 63 97 61 95 / 0 0 0 0

Kingsburg 61 97 59 95 / 0 0 0 0

Tulare County-

1100 PM PDT Tue Jun 30 2020

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 60 to 66. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 94 to 99. Light winds in the morning

becoming southwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 58 to 63. Southwest winds up to

10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 93 to 98. Light winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 58 to 64. West winds up to 10 mph

in the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.FRIDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Clear. Highs 94 to 103. Lows 60 to 68.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Dinuba 62 96 60 95 / 0 0 0 0

Visalia 62 96 59 95 / 0 0 0 0

Exeter 62 97 60 96 / 0 0 0 0

Tulare 63 97 61 96 / 0 0 0 0

Lindsay 62 97 60 96 / 0 0 0 0

Porterville 65 97 62 96 / 0 0 0 0

Southern Kings County-

1100 PM PDT Tue Jun 30 2020

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 60 to 65. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 94 to 99. Light winds in the morning

becoming west 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 57 to 62. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 93 to 98. Light winds in the morning

becoming west around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 57 to 62. West winds 10 to 15 mph

in the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.FRIDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Clear. Highs 94 to 104. Lows 60 to 68.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Alpaugh 62 95 58 94 / 0 0 0 0

Allensworth 63 97 60 97 / 0 0 0 0

Western San Joaquin Valley in Kern County-

1100 PM PDT Tue Jun 30 2020

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 60 to 65. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 94 to 99. Light winds in the morning

becoming west 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 57 to 62. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 94 to 99. Light winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 58 to 63. West winds up to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Clear. Highs 95 to 105. Lows 60 to 68.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lost Hills 61 96 57 96 / 0 0 0 0

Wasco 61 97 58 96 / 0 0 0 0

Buttonwillow 64 98 59 97 / 0 0 0 0

Eastern San Joaquin Valley in Kern County-

1100 PM PDT Tue Jun 30 2020

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 61 to 67. Northwest winds up to 10 mph in

the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 95 to 100. Light winds in the morning

becoming northwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 59 to 64. Northwest winds up to

10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 94 to 99. Light winds in the morning

becoming northwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 59 to 65. Northwest winds around

10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.FRIDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Clear. Highs 94 to 103. Lows 61 to 68.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Delano 62 97 60 97 / 0 0 0 0

McFarland 62 98 59 97 / 0 0 0 0

Shafter 62 97 59 97 / 0 0 0 0

Bakersfield-

1100 PM PDT Tue Jun 30 2020

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 63 to 69. West winds up to 10 mph in the

evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 94 to 99. Light winds in the morning

becoming northwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 60 to 66. Northwest winds up to

10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 93 to 98. Light winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 61 to 67. Northwest winds around

10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.FRIDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Clear. Highs 94 to 102. Lows 63 to 71.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Taft 70 94 65 94 / 0 0 0 0

Bakersfield 67 97 65 96 / 0 0 0 0

Arvin 65 97 63 97 / 0 0 0 0

Lamont 65 97 62 97 / 0 0 0 0

Mettler 66 95 63 94 / 0 0 0 0

Central Sierra Foothills-

1100 PM PDT Tue Jun 30 2020

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 57 to 67.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 85 to 95.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 55 to 65.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 85 to 95.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 55 to 65.

.FRIDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Clear. Highs 88 to 98. Lows 58 to 68.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Mariposa 61 89 59 88 / 0 0 0 0

Oakhurst 52 91 52 90 / 0 0 0 0

Auberry 65 90 62 89 / 0 0 0 0

Southern Sierra Foothills-

1100 PM PDT Tue Jun 30 2020

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 60 to 68.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 86 to 96.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 58 to 66.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 86 to 96.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 58 to 66.

.FRIDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Clear. Highs 88 to 98. Lows 60 to 70.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Three Rivers 64 97 62 96 / 0 0 0 0

Springville 62 91 61 91 / 0 0 0 0

Tule River Reservation 67 93 65 93 / 0 0 0 0

Central Sierra-

1100 PM PDT Tue Jun 30 2020

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 49 to 59 at 5000 feet...40 to 48 at

8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 74 to 82 at 5000 feet...62 to 70 at

8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 50 to 59 at 5000 feet...41 to

49 at 8000 feet.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 74 to 82 at 5000 feet...63 to 71 at

8000 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 49 to 59 at 5000 feet...41 to 49 at

8000 feet.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 75 to 83 at 5000 feet...64 to 72 at

8000 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Clear. Lows 52 to 62 at

5000 feet...42 to 52 at 8000 feet. Highs 78 to 87 at 5000 feet...

66 to 76 at 8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Yosemite 56 81 57 82 / 0 0 0 0

Tuolumne Meadows 33 70 35 71 / 0 0 0 0

Wawona 50 83 51 83 / 0 0 0 0

Devils Postpile 42 69 44 70 / 0 0 0 0

Bass Lake 53 85 52 84 / 0 0 0 0

Hetch Hetchy 57 85 57 85 / 0 0 0 0

North Kings River-

1100 PM PDT Tue Jun 30 2020

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 50 to 59 at 5000 feet...39 to 47 at

8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 74 to 83 at 5000 feet...63 to 71 at

8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 49 to 59 at 5000 feet...40 to

48 at 8000 feet.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 74 to 83 at 5000 feet...64 to 72 at

8000 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 50 to 58 at 5000 feet...41 to 48 at

8000 feet.

.FRIDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Clear. Highs 76 to 86 at 5000 feet...

66 to 76 at 8000 feet. Lows 52 to 62 at 5000 feet...41 to 51 at

8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Huntington Lake 44 66 45 67 / 0 0 0 0

Shaver Lake 46 76 46 75 / 0 0 0 0

Lake Wishon 48 73 49 73 / 0 0 0 0

Sequoia Kings-

1100 PM PDT Tue Jun 30 2020

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 51 to 59 at 5000 feet...39 to 49 at

8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 71 to 81 at 5000 feet...63 to 73 at

8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 51 to 59 at 5000 feet...40 to

50 at 8000 feet.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 72 to 82 at 5000 feet...64 to 74 at

8000 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 51 to 59 at 5000 feet...40 to 50 at

8000 feet.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 73 to 83 at 5000 feet...65 to 75 at

8000 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Clear. Lows 53 to 63 at

5000 feet...43 to 53 at 8000 feet. Highs 76 to 86 at 5000 feet...

68 to 78 at 8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Cedar Grove 50 86 51 87 / 0 0 0 0

Grant Grove 50 73 50 73 / 0 0 0 0

Lodgepole 44 71 44 72 / 0 0 0 0

Camp Nelson 51 77 51 78 / 0 0 0 0

Johnsondale 45 83 45 85 / 0 0 0 0

Lake Isabella-

1100 PM PDT Tue Jun 30 2020

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 49 to 57 at 5000 feet...46 to 52 at

8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 80 to 85 at 5000 feet...67 to 72 at

8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 49 to 57 at 5000 feet...46 to

51 at 8000 feet.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 82 to 87 at 5000 feet...68 to 74 at

8000 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 49 to 58 at 5000 feet...47 to 53 at

8000 feet.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 82 to 87 at 5000 feet...68 to 74 at

8000 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Clear. Lows 51 to 61 at

5000 feet...47 to 56 at 8000 feet. Highs 83 to 90 at 5000 feet...

71 to 79 at 8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Alta Sierra 53 75 53 76 / 0 0 0 0

Kernville 59 91 60 93 / 0 0 0 0

Lake Isabella 63 91 63 92 / 0 0 0 0

Weldon 62 89 63 91 / 0 0 0 0

Tehachapi Area-

1100 PM PDT Tue Jun 30 2020

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 54 to 64.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 79 to 89.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 53 to 63.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 79 to 89.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 53 to 63.

.FRIDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Clear, breezy. Highs 81 to 91. Lows

57 to 67.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bear Valley Springs 57 80 56 80 / 0 0 0 0

Tehachapi 55 84 54 83 / 0 0 0 0

Twin Oaks 49 87 49 88 / 0 0 0 0

Fort Tejon-

1100 PM PDT Tue Jun 30 2020

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 56 to 66.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 78 to 88.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 53 to 63.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 77 to 87.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 53 to 63.

.FRIDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Clear. Highs 80 to 90. Lows 57 to 67.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Pine Mountain Club 54 76 54 75 / 0 0 0 0

Frazier Park 47 82 46 82 / 0 0 0 0

Grapevine 65 91 63 90 / 0 0 0 0

Indian Wells Valley-

1100 PM PDT Tue Jun 30 2020

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 62 to 68. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph

with gusts to around 35 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 100. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph

with gusts to around 35 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 61 to 67. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph with gusts to around 40 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 89 to 99. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 62 to 68. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 100.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Clear. Lows 65 to 73. Highs 95 to

105.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Inyokern 66 98 66 98 / 0 0 0 0

Ridgecrest 63 99 63 98 / 0 0 0 0

Kern County Desert-

1100 PM PDT Tue Jun 30 2020

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 58 to 66. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 86 to 96. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 57 to 65. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 86 to 96. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 57 to 65. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.FRIDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Clear. Highs 91 to 101. Lows 61 to 71.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Randsburg 66 91 64 91 / 0 0 0 0

California City 60 93 59 93 / 0 0 0 0

Mojave 65 91 64 90 / 0 0 0 0

Edwards AFB 59 92 58 93 / 0 0 0 0

Rosamond 58 91 57 91 / 0 0 0 0

