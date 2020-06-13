CA San Joaquin Valley - Hanford CA Zone Forecast

CA San Joaquin Valley - Hanford CA Zone Forecast for Friday, June 12, 2020

_____

964 FPUS56 KHNX 130601

ZFPHNX

Zone Forecast Product for Interior Central California

National Weather Service San Joaquin Valley - Hanford CA

1100 PM PDT Fri Jun 12 2020

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for tonight, Saturday, Saturday night, and Sunday.

CAZ179-131100-

West Side Hills-

1100 PM PDT Fri Jun 12 2020

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows 51 to 56. West winds 15 to

25 mph with gusts to around 45 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 76 to 82. North winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 53 to 58. Northwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 83 to 89. North winds up to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 59 to 64. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 89 to 97. Lows

60 to 66.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 61 to 68.

Highs 92 to 98.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 92 to 98.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 61 to 67.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 92 to 98.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Coalinga 52 82 55 89 / 0 0 0 0

Avenal 54 80 55 86 / 0 0 0 0

San Luis Reservoir 54 77 55 85 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ180-131100-

San Joaquin Confluence-

1100 PM PDT Fri Jun 12 2020

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows 49 to 54. Northwest winds

10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 40 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 76 to 81. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 51 to 56. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 84 to 89. Northwest winds up to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 56 to 61. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 91 to 96.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 57 to 62.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 89 to 94.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 58 to 66.

Highs 94 to 99.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 94 to 99.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 60 to 65.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 94 to 99.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Los Banos 53 79 53 87 / 0 0 0 0

Mendota 50 79 52 87 / 0 0 0 0

Firebaugh 50 79 51 87 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ181-131100-

Merced and Madera-

1100 PM PDT Fri Jun 12 2020

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain in the

evening. Breezy, cooler. Lows 49 to 54. Northwest winds 15 to

25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 76 to 81. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts to around 30 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 50 to 55. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 84 to 89. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 56 to 61. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 91 to 96.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 58 to 63.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 89 to 94.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Clear. Lows 58 to 66. Highs 94 to

100.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Livingston 49 78 50 86 / 0 0 0 0

Merced 51 78 53 86 / 0 0 0 0

Chowchilla 50 78 51 85 / 0 0 0 0

Madera 51 79 52 86 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ182-131100-

Western San Joaquin Valley-

1100 PM PDT Fri Jun 12 2020

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows 50 to 55. Northwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 78 to 83. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 51 to 56. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 85 to 90. Northwest winds around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 57 to 62. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 91 to 98. Lows

60 to 65.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 61 to 67.

Highs 95 to 101.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 96 to 101.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Huron 52 81 53 87 / 0 0 0 0

Five Points 52 80 53 87 / 0 0 0 0

NAS Lemoore 52 81 53 87 / 0 0 0 0

Kettleman City 55 82 56 87 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ183-131100-

Foggy Bottom-

1100 PM PDT Fri Jun 12 2020

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows 50 to 55. Northwest winds

10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 78 to 83. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 51 to 56. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 84 to 89. Northwest winds around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 56 to 61. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 92 to 97. Lows

60 to 65.

.TUESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Clear. Highs 91 to 101. Lows 60 to 66.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Kerman 50 79 50 85 / 0 0 0 0

Caruthers 52 79 53 86 / 0 0 0 0

Lemoore 53 80 54 86 / 0 0 0 0

Hanford 54 80 54 86 / 0 0 0 0

Corcoran 54 82 54 87 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ184-131100-

Fresno-

1100 PM PDT Fri Jun 12 2020

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of rain in the

evening. Breezy, cooler. Lows 52 to 57. Northwest winds 15 to

25 mph. Gusts up to 45 mph in the evening.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 78 to 83. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 52 to 57. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 84 to 89. West winds up to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 59 to 64. Northwest winds up to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 92 to 97.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 62 to 67.

.TUESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 91 to 101. Lows

63 to 69.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 96 to 101.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Millerton Lake 52 79 53 86 / 20 0 0 0

Clovis 56 80 55 87 / 0 0 0 0

Fresno 56 80 56 87 / 0 0 0 0

Sanger 53 80 54 86 / 0 0 0 0

Reedley 54 80 54 86 / 0 0 0 0

Selma 55 80 55 86 / 0 0 0 0

Kingsburg 53 80 54 86 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ185-131100-

Tulare County-

1100 PM PDT Fri Jun 12 2020

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows 51 to 56. Northwest winds

10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 40 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 78 to 83. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 51 to 56. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 84 to 89. Light winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 58 to 63. Northwest winds up to

10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 92 to 97.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 61 to 66. Highs

91 to 96.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Clear. Lows 62 to 68. Highs 95 to

101.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Dinuba 53 80 54 86 / 0 0 0 0

Visalia 54 81 54 86 / 0 0 0 0

Exeter 53 81 53 86 / 0 0 0 0

Tulare 55 82 55 87 / 0 0 0 0

Lindsay 53 81 53 86 / 0 0 0 0

Porterville 54 81 53 86 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ186-131100-

Southern Kings County-

1100 PM PDT Fri Jun 12 2020

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows 51 to 56. Northwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Not as warm. Highs around 82. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 51 to 56. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 87. Light winds in the morning

becoming northwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 57 to 62. North winds around 10 mph

in the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 93 to 98.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 60 to 65. Highs

92 to 97.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Clear. Lows 61 to 67. Highs 95 to

101.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Alpaugh 53 81 53 86 / 0 0 0 0

Allensworth 54 82 53 87 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ187-131100-

Western San Joaquin Valley in Kern County-

1100 PM PDT Fri Jun 12 2020

.TONIGHT...Clear, cooler. Lows 51 to 56. Northwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 79 to 84. North winds up to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 51 to 56. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 84 to 89. Light winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 57 to 62. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 93 to 98.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 60 to 65. Highs

92 to 97.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Clear. Lows 61 to 66. Highs 95 to

101.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lost Hills 51 82 52 87 / 0 0 0 0

Wasco 52 82 51 86 / 0 0 0 0

Buttonwillow 54 82 54 87 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ188-131100-

Eastern San Joaquin Valley in Kern County-

1100 PM PDT Fri Jun 12 2020

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows 51 to 56. Northwest winds

10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 78 to 83. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 50 to 55. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 83 to 88. Light winds in the morning

becoming northwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 57 to 62. North winds around 10 mph

in the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 92 to 97.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 60 to 65. Highs

91 to 96.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Clear. Lows 61 to 68. Highs 95 to

101.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Delano 54 82 53 87 / 0 0 0 0

McFarland 52 82 52 87 / 0 0 0 0

Shafter 53 81 52 86 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ189-131100-

Bakersfield-

1100 PM PDT Fri Jun 12 2020

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows 54 to 59. West winds 10 to

20 mph. Gusts up to 45 mph in the evening.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 78 to 83. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 53 to 58. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 83 to 88. Light winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 59 to 64. Northwest winds up

to 10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after

midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 91 to 96.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 63 to 68. Highs

91 to 96.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 64 to 71.

Highs 94 to 99.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 95 to 100.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 65 to 70.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 95 to 100.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Taft 57 79 58 83 / 0 0 0 0

Bakersfield 57 81 55 85 / 0 0 0 0

Arvin 56 80 54 85 / 0 0 0 0

Lamont 56 81 53 85 / 0 0 0 0

Mettler 56 79 54 83 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ190-131100-

Central Sierra Foothills-

1100 PM PDT Fri Jun 12 2020

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the evening. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

Breezy, colder. Lows 43 to 53. Northwest winds around 25 mph with

gusts to around 45 mph in the evening.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 68 to 78.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 45 to 55.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 76 to 86.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 53 to 63.

.MONDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 83 to 93.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 54 to 64.

.TUESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 85 to 95. Lows

57 to 67.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 87 to 97.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Mariposa 48 72 49 80 / 40 0 0 0

Oakhurst 42 74 43 82 / 40 0 0 0

Auberry 50 73 52 80 / 30 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ191-131100-

Southern Sierra Foothills-

1100 PM PDT Fri Jun 12 2020

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows 47 to 55.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 69 to 79.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 48 to 56.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 75 to 85.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 56 to 64.

.MONDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 83 to 93.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 58 to 66. Highs

83 to 93.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Clear. Lows 60 to 70. Highs 87 to

97.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Three Rivers 52 81 53 87 / 0 0 0 0

Springville 50 75 51 81 / 0 0 0 0

Tule River Reservation 54 76 55 82 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ192-131100-

Central Sierra-

1100 PM PDT Fri Jun 12 2020

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Chance of

showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Near

the crest, snow showers likely with possible showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

Windy, colder. Snow accumulation up to 2 inches. Snow level above

8000 feet. Lows 39 to 46 at 5000 feet...29 to 37 at 8000 feet.

Gusts up to 40 mph. Southwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts to

around 65 mph over higher elevations.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 59 to 67 at 5000 feet...47 to 57 at

8000 feet. Over higher elevations, southwest winds around 25 mph

in the morning. Gusts up to 50 mph over higher elevations.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 42 to 49 at 5000 feet...32 to 40 at

8000 feet. Over higher elevations, gusts up to 45 mph in the

evening.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 67 to 77 at 5000 feet...58 to

68 at 8000 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 49 to 57 at 5000 feet...40 to

48 at 8000 feet.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 74 to 82 at 5000 feet...63 to 71 at

8000 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 50 to 58 at 5000 feet...41 to

49 at 8000 feet.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Clear. Highs 73 to 83 at 5000 feet...

64 to 74 at 8000 feet. Lows 52 to 60 at 5000 feet...43 to 51 at

8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 53 to 61 at

5000 feet...44 to 52 at 8000 feet. Highs 77 to 85 at 5000 feet...

66 to 75 at 8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Yosemite 45 65 48 75 / 60 0 0 0

Tuolumne Meadows 25 56 27 68 / 60 0 0 0

Wawona 40 68 43 77 / 50 0 0 0

Devils Postpile 34 56 36 68 / 40 0 0 0

Bass Lake 43 69 45 77 / 40 0 0 0

Hetch Hetchy 45 68 48 79 / 70 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ193-131100-

North Kings River-

1100 PM PDT Fri Jun 12 2020

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. A

40 percent chance of rain in the evening, Gusts up to 40 mph in

the evening. Near the crest, chance of rain and slight chance of

snow in the evening. Over higher elevations, gusts up to 65 mph.

Windy, colder. Snow level above 8000 feet. Lows 40 to 47 at

5000 feet...31 to 37 at 8000 feet. Southwest winds 25 to 30 mph

over higher elevations.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 59 to 67 at 5000 feet...51 to 59 at

8000 feet. Gusts up to 40 mph in the morning.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 43 to 49 at 5000 feet...34 to 40 at

8000 feet.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 66 to 75 at 5000 feet...59 to

68 at 8000 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 50 to 57 at 5000 feet...41 to

47 at 8000 feet.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 73 to 81 at 5000 feet...64 to 72 at

8000 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 51 to 58 at 5000 feet...42 to

48 at 8000 feet.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 72 to 81 at 5000 feet...65 to 72 at

8000 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Clear. Lows 53 to 59 at

5000 feet...44 to 50 at 8000 feet. Highs 75 to 84 at 5000 feet...

66 to 74 at 8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 54 to 60 at 5000 feet...

44 to 50 at 8000 feet.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 76 to 85 at 5000 feet...66 to 74 at

8000 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 54 to 61 at

5000 feet...45 to 51 at 8000 feet. Highs 77 to 85 at 5000 feet...

67 to 75 at 8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Huntington Lake 35 51 38 60 / 40 0 0 0

Shaver Lake 37 61 38 69 / 30 0 0 0

Lake Wishon 38 60 40 68 / 30 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ194-131100-

Sequoia Kings-

1100 PM PDT Fri Jun 12 2020

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of rain in the

evening, West winds around 25 mph in the evening. Windy, colder.

Lows 40 to 48 at 5000 feet...32 to 40 at 8000 feet. Gusts up to

65 mph. Over higher elevations, west winds 30 to 40 mph with

gusts to around 75 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs 56 to 66 at 5000 feet...51 to

61 at 8000 feet. West winds around 25 mph with gusts to around

45 mph in the afternoon. Over higher elevations, gusts up to

40 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy. Lows 42 to 50 at 5000 feet...

34 to 42 at 8000 feet. Northwest winds around 25 mph with gusts

to around 45 mph in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 65 to 75 at 5000 feet...58 to

68 at 8000 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 50 to 58 at 5000 feet...41 to 49 at

8000 feet.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 72 to 82 at

5000 feet...64 to 74 at 8000 feet. Lows 51 to 59 at 5000 feet...

42 to 50 at 8000 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Clear. Lows 53 to 62 at

5000 feet...43 to 53 at 8000 feet. Highs 74 to 84 at 5000 feet...

66 to 76 at 8000 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 54 to 62 at 5000 feet...

43 to 53 at 8000 feet.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 75 to 85 at 5000 feet...67 to 77 at

8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Cedar Grove 42 73 43 82 / 20 0 0 0

Grant Grove 39 59 42 66 / 20 0 0 0

Lodgepole 36 58 37 66 / 20 0 0 0

Camp Nelson 41 62 43 71 / 0 0 0 0

Johnsondale 35 69 37 77 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ195-131100-

Lake Isabella-

1100 PM PDT Fri Jun 12 2020

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM PDT SUNDAY...

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Windy, colder. Lows 38 to 47 at

5000 feet...36 to 42 at 8000 feet. Northwest winds 25 to 30 mph

with gusts to around 55 mph. Over higher elevations, west winds

25 to 30 mph with gusts to around 45 mph in the evening.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, windy. Highs 62 to 72 at 5000 feet...55 to

61 at 8000 feet. West winds 25 to 30 mph with gusts to around

50 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear, windy. Lows 40 to 48 at 5000 feet...

39 to 45 at 8000 feet. Northwest winds 25 to 30 mph with gusts to

around 50 mph in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 72 to 78 at 5000 feet...60 to

68 at 8000 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 47 to 55 at 5000 feet...45 to 51 at

8000 feet.

.MONDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 79 to 84 at 5000 feet...68 to

74 at 8000 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 50 to 57 at

5000 feet...47 to 52 at 8000 feet. Highs 78 to 85 at 5000 feet...

67 to 73 at 8000 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Clear. Lows 51 to 59 at

5000 feet...48 to 54 at 8000 feet. Highs 81 to 87 at 5000 feet...

69 to 75 at 8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Alta Sierra 41 57 42 65 / 0 0 0 0

Kernville 50 76 50 83 / 0 0 0 0

Lake Isabella 53 74 52 82 / 0 0 0 0

Weldon 54 72 53 81 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ196-131100-

Tehachapi Area-

1100 PM PDT Fri Jun 12 2020

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM PDT SUNDAY...

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Windy, colder. Lows 42 to 52. West winds

25 to 35 mph with gusts to around 75 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, windy. Highs 62 to 72. West winds 25 to 35 mph

with gusts to around 60 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear, windy. Lows 42 to 52. West winds 25 to

35 mph with gusts to around 60 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 69 to 79.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 50 to 60.

.MONDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 77 to 87.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows 53 to 63.

Highs 77 to 87.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Clear. Lows 55 to 65. Highs 80 to

90.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bear Valley Springs 45 63 44 69 / 0 0 0 0

Tehachapi 44 66 43 73 / 0 0 0 0

Twin Oaks 42 70 40 77 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ197-131100-

Fort Tejon-

1100 PM PDT Fri Jun 12 2020

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM PDT SUNDAY...

.TONIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy.

Windy, colder. Lows 43 to 53. Northwest winds 25 to 30 mph with

gusts to around 50 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 61 to 71.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 43 to 53.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 67 to 77.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 50 to 60.

.MONDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 75 to 85.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 54 to 64. Highs

75 to 85.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Clear. Lows 56 to 66. Highs 78 to

88.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Pine Mountain Club 42 60 42 65 / 0 0 0 0

Frazier Park 37 67 37 73 / 0 0 0 0

Grapevine 52 74 51 79 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ198-131100-

Indian Wells Valley-

1100 PM PDT Fri Jun 12 2020

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM PDT SUNDAY...

.TONIGHT...Clear. Very windy. Cooler. Lows 54 to 60. Southwest

winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts to around 70 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, windy. Highs 78 to 88. Southwest winds 25 to

35 mph with gusts to around 55 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear, windy. Lows 54 to 60. West winds 25 to

35 mph with gusts to around 60 mph in the evening decreasing to

10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 84 to 94. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph in the morning becoming light and variable in the

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 59 to 65. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 90 to 100.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 63 to 69. Highs

91 to 101.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Clear. Lows 63 to 70. Highs 92 to

102.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Inyokern 59 85 58 92 / 0 0 0 0

Ridgecrest 58 88 56 93 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ199-131100-

Kern County Desert-

1100 PM PDT Fri Jun 12 2020

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM PDT SUNDAY...

.TONIGHT...Clear, windy, cooler. Lows 49 to 57. Southwest winds

15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 55 mph...northwest 30 to 40 mph

with gusts to around 65 mph below the passes.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, windy. Highs 73 to 83. West winds 25 to 35 mph

with gusts to around 60 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear, windy. Lows 49 to 57. West winds 25 to

35 mph with gusts to around 60 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 81 to 91. West winds 10 to 20 mph

with gusts to around 40 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 54 to 62. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 87 to 97.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 60 to 66. Highs

86 to 96.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Clear. Lows 59 to 67. Highs 87 to

97.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Randsburg 57 79 57 85 / 0 0 0 0

California City 53 80 52 88 / 0 0 0 0

Mojave 54 77 54 85 / 0 0 0 0

Edwards AFB 52 82 50 89 / 0 0 0 0

Rosamond 50 81 50 87 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

weather.gov/hanford

_____

Copyright 2020 AccuWeather