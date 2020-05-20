CA San Joaquin Valley - Hanford CA Zone Forecast

CA San Joaquin Valley - Hanford CA Zone Forecast for Tuesday, May 19, 2020

727 FPUS56 KHNX 200601

ZFPHNX

Zone Forecast Product for Interior Central California

National Weather Service San Joaquin Valley - Hanford CA

1100 PM PDT Tue May 19 2020

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for tonight, Wednesday, Wednesday night, and Thursday.

CAZ179-201100-

West Side Hills-

1100 PM PDT Tue May 19 2020

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 49 to 54. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 75 to 81. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 53 to 58. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 82 to 88. North winds up to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 54 to 59. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 79 to 86.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 53 to 58.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 82 to 87. Lows

56 to 61.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 88 to 93.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 61 to 66.

.MEMORIAL DAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 92 to 101.

Lows 64 to 69.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Coalinga 49 81 54 88 / 0 0 0 0

Avenal 50 79 55 86 / 0 0 0 0

San Luis Reservoir 53 75 54 82 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ180-201100-

San Joaquin Confluence-

1100 PM PDT Tue May 19 2020

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 47 to 52. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 76 to 81. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 50 to 55. West winds up to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 83 to 88. Light winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 50 to 55. West winds up to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 79 to 88.

Lows 51 to 58.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 88 to 98. Lows

57 to 66.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 96 to 101.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Los Banos 50 79 52 85 / 0 0 0 0

Mendota 47 79 51 85 / 0 0 0 0

Firebaugh 47 79 51 85 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ181-201100-

Merced and Madera-

1100 PM PDT Tue May 19 2020

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 46 to 51. Northwest winds up to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 75 to 80. Northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 50 to 55. Northwest winds up to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 81 to 86. Light winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 51 to 56. Northwest winds up to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 79 to 84.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 50 to 55.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 82 to 87. Lows

53 to 58.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 88 to 98. Lows

58 to 66.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 96 to 101.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Livingston 48 78 51 85 / 0 0 0 0

Merced 49 78 51 85 / 0 0 0 0

Chowchilla 47 77 51 84 / 0 0 0 0

Madera 48 78 51 85 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ182-201100-

Western San Joaquin Valley-

1100 PM PDT Tue May 19 2020

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 46 to 51. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 77 to 82. North winds up to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 51 to 56. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 84 to 89. North winds up to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 52 to 57. Northwest winds around

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 82 to 87.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 51 to 56.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 84 to 89. Lows

54 to 59.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 90 to 100.

Lows 59 to 67.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 98 to 103.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Huron 48 80 53 87 / 0 0 0 0

Five Points 47 79 52 86 / 0 0 0 0

NAS Lemoore 49 80 53 87 / 0 0 0 0

Kettleman City 51 81 56 87 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ183-201100-

Foggy Bottom-

1100 PM PDT Tue May 19 2020

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 46 to 51. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 77 to 82. Northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 50 to 55. Northwest winds around

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 84 to 89. Northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 52 to 57. Northwest winds around

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 82 to 87.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 51 to 56.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 83 to 88. Lows

54 to 59.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 89 to 94.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 58 to 63.

.MEMORIAL DAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 94 to 102.

Lows 62 to 67.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Kerman 47 78 51 85 / 0 0 0 0

Caruthers 49 79 52 85 / 0 0 0 0

Lemoore 49 79 53 86 / 0 0 0 0

Hanford 49 79 53 86 / 0 0 0 0

Corcoran 49 80 53 87 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ184-201100-

Fresno-

1100 PM PDT Tue May 19 2020

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 48 to 53. Northwest winds up to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 75 to 80. Northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 52 to 57. Northwest winds up to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 82 to 87. Light winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 54 to 59. Light winds in the

evening becoming northwest up to 10 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 81 to 86.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 53 to 58.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 81 to 86. Lows

55 to 60.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 89 to 94.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 60 to 65.

.MEMORIAL DAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 94 to 102.

Lows 63 to 68.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Millerton Lake 48 77 53 83 / 0 0 0 0

Clovis 51 79 55 85 / 0 0 0 0

Fresno 52 79 55 85 / 0 0 0 0

Sanger 49 78 53 85 / 0 0 0 0

Reedley 49 78 53 85 / 0 0 0 0

Selma 51 79 54 85 / 0 0 0 0

Kingsburg 50 79 53 85 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ185-201100-

Tulare County-

1100 PM PDT Tue May 19 2020

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 47 to 52. North winds up to 10 mph

in the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 75 to 80. Light winds in the morning

becoming northwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 51 to 56. North winds up to 10 mph

in the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 83 to 88. Light winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 53 to 58. Light winds.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 82 to 87. Lows 52 to 57.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 82 to 87. Lows

55 to 60.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 89 to 94.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 59 to 64.

.MEMORIAL DAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 93 to 102.

Lows 63 to 68.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Dinuba 49 77 53 85 / 0 0 0 0

Visalia 49 79 53 85 / 0 0 0 0

Exeter 48 78 53 85 / 0 0 0 0

Tulare 51 79 54 86 / 0 0 0 0

Lindsay 48 78 52 85 / 0 0 0 0

Porterville 49 78 53 85 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ186-201100-

Southern Kings County-

1100 PM PDT Tue May 19 2020

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 49. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 78 to 83. Light winds in the morning

becoming northwest up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 51 to 56. Northwest winds up to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 84 to 89. Light winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 53 to 58. Light winds.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs around 86. Lows 52 to 57.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 84 to 89. Lows

54 to 59.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MEMORIAL DAY...Clear. Highs 90 to 100. Lows 58 to

63.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 62 to 67. Highs

98 to 103.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Alpaugh 49 79 52 86 / 0 0 0 0

Allensworth 49 80 53 87 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ187-201100-

Western San Joaquin Valley in Kern County-

1100 PM PDT Tue May 19 2020

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 48 to 53. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 77 to 82. Light winds in the morning

becoming north up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 51 to 56. Northwest winds up to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 84 to 89. Light winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 54 to 59. Light winds.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 83 to 88. Lows 53 to 58.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 83 to 88. Lows

54 to 59.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MEMORIAL DAY...Clear. Highs 90 to 100. Lows 59 to

64.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 62 to 67. Highs

98 to 103.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lost Hills 48 79 51 86 / 0 0 0 0

Wasco 49 79 52 85 / 0 0 0 0

Buttonwillow 51 79 54 86 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ188-201100-

Eastern San Joaquin Valley in Kern County-

1100 PM PDT Tue May 19 2020

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 48 to 53. North winds 10 to 15 mph

in the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 75 to 80. Light winds in the morning

becoming northwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 51 to 56. North winds up to 10 mph

in the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 82 to 87. Light winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 54 to 59. North winds around 10 mph

in the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 82 to 87. Lows 53 to 58.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 82 to 87.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 55 to 65.

Highs 88 to 93.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Sunny. Highs 94 to 99.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 63 to 68. Highs

97 to 102.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Delano 49 79 53 86 / 0 0 0 0

McFarland 49 79 52 86 / 0 0 0 0

Shafter 50 79 53 85 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ189-201100-

Bakersfield-

1100 PM PDT Tue May 19 2020

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 50 to 55. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 75 to 80. Light winds in the morning

becoming northwest up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 52 to 57. North winds up to 10 mph

in the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 82 to 87. Light winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 55 to 60. Northwest winds up to

10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 81 to 87.

Lows 55 to 62.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 88 to 93. Lows 61 to 66.

.MEMORIAL DAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 94 to 101.

Lows 65 to 70.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Taft 54 77 57 83 / 0 0 0 0

Bakersfield 52 78 55 85 / 0 0 0 0

Arvin 51 78 53 85 / 0 0 0 0

Lamont 50 78 53 85 / 0 0 0 0

Mettler 51 77 53 83 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ190-201100-

Central Sierra Foothills-

1100 PM PDT Tue May 19 2020

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming clear. Lows

39 to 49.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 64 to 74.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 45 to 55.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 71 to 81.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 46 to 56.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 71 to 81.

Lows 47 to 57.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 78 to 88. Lows

54 to 64.

.MEMORIAL DAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 85 to 95.

Lows 57 to 67.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Mariposa 43 68 48 75 / 0 0 0 0

Oakhurst 37 70 43 77 / 0 0 0 0

Auberry 45 69 51 75 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ191-201100-

Southern Sierra Foothills-

1100 PM PDT Tue May 19 2020

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 43 to 51.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 65 to 75.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 48 to 56.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 73 to 83.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 50 to 58.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 72 to 82.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 49 to 57.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 72 to 82. Lows

52 to 60.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 79 to 89.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 57 to 65.

.MEMORIAL DAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 86 to 96.

Lows 61 to 69.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Three Rivers 47 76 52 83 / 0 0 0 0

Springville 47 70 51 78 / 0 0 0 0

Tule River Reservation 48 71 53 79 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ192-201100-

Central Sierra-

1100 PM PDT Tue May 19 2020

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Chance of

showers, snow showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the

evening. Near the crest, chance of snow showers and slight chance

of thunderstorms in the evening. Chance of precipitation

30 percent. Snow level 6500 feet. Lows 32 to 39 at 5000 feet...

21 to 29 at 8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Near the crest, a 20 percent chance of snow

in the afternoon. Not as cool. Little or no snow accumulation.

Highs 54 to 62 at 5000 feet...43 to 51 at 8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 39 to 47 at 5000 feet...

28 to 36 at 8000 feet.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs 61 to 69 at 5000 feet...

50 to 58 at 8000 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 40 to 48 at 5000 feet...

30 to 38 at 8000 feet.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 59 to 67 at 5000 feet...47 to 55 at

8000 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 40 to

50 at 5000 feet...29 to 39 at 8000 feet. Highs 62 to 70 at

5000 feet...51 to 59 at 8000 feet.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 69 to 77 at

5000 feet...58 to 66 at 8000 feet. Lows 49 to 56 at 5000 feet...

38 to 46 at 8000 feet.

.MEMORIAL DAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 75 to 85 at

5000 feet...64 to 74 at 8000 feet. Lows 52 to 60 at 5000 feet...

41 to 49 at 8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Yosemite 38 60 44 67 / 30 0 0 0

Tuolumne Meadows 17 51 23 57 / 30 0 0 0

Wawona 33 63 40 71 / 20 0 0 0

Devils Postpile 24 49 31 54 / 30 20 0 0

Bass Lake 36 64 43 72 / 20 0 0 0

Hetch Hetchy 39 63 44 71 / 30 0 0 0

CAZ193-201100-

North Kings River-

1100 PM PDT Tue May 19 2020

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Chance of

snow showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening.

Chance of snow showers, slight chance of rain and thunderstorms

in the evening. Near the crest, mostly cloudy with a chance of

snow showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening,

then mostly clear after midnight. Chance of precipitation

30 percent. Snow level 6500 feet. Lows 34 to 40 at 5000 feet...

21 to 28 at 8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Near the crest, a 20 percent chance of snow

in the afternoon. Not as cool. Little or no snow accumulation.

Highs 54 to 61 at 5000 feet...43 to 52 at 8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 40 to 47 at 5000 feet...

28 to 36 at 8000 feet.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs 61 to 69 at 5000 feet...

51 to 59 at 8000 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 42 to 49 at 5000 feet...

31 to 37 at 8000 feet.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 60 to 67 at 5000 feet...50 to 58 at

8000 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 42 to

52 at 5000 feet...30 to 40 at 8000 feet. Highs 62 to 70 at

5000 feet...52 to 60 at 8000 feet.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 68 to 76 at

5000 feet...59 to 66 at 8000 feet. Lows 50 to 56 at 5000 feet...

38 to 46 at 8000 feet.

.MEMORIAL DAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 74 to 84 at

5000 feet...64 to 74 at 8000 feet. Lows 53 to 60 at 5000 feet...

42 to 48 at 8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Huntington Lake 29 44 37 52 / 20 0 0 0

Shaver Lake 31 57 36 64 / 20 0 0 0

Lake Wishon 29 54 36 62 / 30 0 0 0

CAZ194-201100-

Sequoia Kings-

1100 PM PDT Tue May 19 2020

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. A

20 percent chance of rain and thunderstorms in the evening. Near

the crest, a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms and snow showers

in the evening. Lows 33 to 41 at 5000 feet...22 to 30 at

8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs 52 to 62 at 5000 feet...

45 to 55 at 8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 40 to 48 at 5000 feet...

30 to 38 at 8000 feet.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs 61 to 71 at 5000 feet...

53 to 63 at 8000 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 42 to 50 at 5000 feet...

32 to 40 at 8000 feet.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 60 to 70 at

5000 feet...53 to 63 at 8000 feet. Lows 42 to 52 at 5000 feet...

32 to 42 at 8000 feet.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 68 to 78 at

5000 feet...59 to 69 at 8000 feet. Lows 51 to 57 at 5000 feet...

39 to 47 at 8000 feet.

.MEMORIAL DAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 75 to 85 at

5000 feet...66 to 76 at 8000 feet. Lows 54 to 60 at 5000 feet...

43 to 51 at 8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Cedar Grove 33 66 39 73 / 30 0 0 0

Grant Grove 33 53 40 61 / 20 0 0 0

Lodgepole 27 53 33 62 / 20 0 0 0

Camp Nelson 33 58 40 67 / 0 0 0 0

Johnsondale 29 64 36 73 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ195-201100-

Lake Isabella-

1100 PM PDT Tue May 19 2020

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows 32 to 38 at 5000 feet...

27 to 33 at 8000 feet. Northwest winds around 25 mph in the

evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 59 to 65 at 5000 feet...48 to

54 at 8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 39 to 45 at 5000 feet...35 to

40 at 8000 feet.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 69 to 74 at 5000 feet...56 to

62 at 8000 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 42 to 47 at 5000 feet...38 to 43 at

8000 feet.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Highs

66 to 72 at 5000 feet...55 to 62 at 8000 feet. Lows 40 to 49 at

5000 feet...36 to 45 at 8000 feet.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 75 to 80 at

5000 feet...62 to 69 at 8000 feet. Lows 49 to 54 at 5000 feet...

44 to 50 at 8000 feet.

.MEMORIAL DAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 81 to 89 at

5000 feet...68 to 76 at 8000 feet. Lows 52 to 58 at 5000 feet...

48 to 53 at 8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Alta Sierra 34 53 40 63 / 0 0 0 0

Kernville 42 71 48 79 / 0 0 0 0

Lake Isabella 46 70 50 79 / 0 0 0 0

Weldon 45 68 50 77 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ196-201100-

Tehachapi Area-

1100 PM PDT Tue May 19 2020

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Windy. Lows 37 to 47. Northwest winds

25 to 30 mph in the evening. Gusts up to 45 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 59 to 69.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 41 to 51.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 67 to 77.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 45 to 55.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs 65 to 75.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows

45 to 55. Highs 66 to 76.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 73 to 83. Lows 51 to 61.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Sunny. Highs 78 to 88.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 55 to 65. Highs

81 to 91.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bear Valley Springs 40 60 44 68 / 0 0 0 0

Tehachapi 40 63 43 72 / 0 0 0 0

Twin Oaks 37 67 42 76 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ197-201100-

Fort Tejon-

1100 PM PDT Tue May 19 2020

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows 39 to 49. Northwest winds

around 25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph in the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 59 to 69.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 42 to 52.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 66 to 76.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 46 to 56.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 65 to 75. Lows 45 to 55.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 65 to 75.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Clear. Lows 47 to 57. Highs 72 to

82.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MEMORIAL DAY...Clear. Lows 52 to 62. Highs

78 to 88.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 56 to 66. Highs

80 to 90.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Pine Mountain Club 38 56 42 65 / 0 0 0 0

Frazier Park 34 64 38 72 / 0 0 0 0

Grapevine 46 70 49 77 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ198-201100-

Indian Wells Valley-

1100 PM PDT Tue May 19 2020

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Windy. Lows 45 to 50. West winds 20 to

30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 71 to 81. West winds 10 to

15 mph in the morning shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 50 to 56. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 79 to 89. North winds up to

10 mph in the morning shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 54 to 59. West winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts to around 30 mph.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 81 to 91. Lows 54 to

61.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 60 to 66.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 89 to 99.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 63 to 69.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 92 to 102.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Inyokern 48 79 54 87 / 0 0 0 0

Ridgecrest 46 80 52 88 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ199-201100-

Kern County Desert-

1100 PM PDT Tue May 19 2020

.TONIGHT...Clear, windy. Lows 43 to 49. West winds 20 to 30 mph

with gusts to around 45 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 69 to 79. West winds 10 to

20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy. Lows 47 to 53. West winds 15 to

25 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 77 to 87. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph in the morning shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 52 to 58. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 75 to 85.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows

51 to 58. Highs 75 to 85.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 81 to 91. Lows 57 to 63.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 87 to 97.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 61 to 67.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 89 to 99.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Randsburg 48 73 54 80 / 0 0 0 0

California City 45 77 48 84 / 0 0 0 0

Mojave 49 74 51 81 / 0 0 0 0

Edwards AFB 44 77 47 84 / 0 0 0 0

Rosamond 44 77 48 84 / 0 0 0 0

