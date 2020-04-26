CA San Joaquin Valley - Hanford CA Zone Forecast

CA San Joaquin Valley - Hanford CA Zone Forecast for Saturday, April 25, 2020

_____

716 FPUS56 KHNX 260601

ZFPHNX

Zone Forecast Product for Interior Central California

National Weather Service San Joaquin Valley - Hanford CA

1100 PM PDT Sat Apr 25 2020

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for tonight, Sunday, Sunday night, and Monday.

CAZ179-261100-

West Side Hills-

1100 PM PDT Sat Apr 25 2020

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 59 to 65. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 84 to 90. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler. Lows 53 to 59. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 81 to 87. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph in

the morning shifting to the north in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 57 to 62. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 86 to 91.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 60 to 66.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 84 to 93.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows 58 to 64.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 81 to 88.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 52 to 58.

Highs 76 to 83.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Coalinga 62 90 55 87 / 0 0 0 0

Avenal 62 88 56 85 / 0 0 0 0

San Luis Reservoir 58 83 53 82 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ180-261100-

San Joaquin Confluence-

1100 PM PDT Sat Apr 25 2020

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 55 to 60. West winds up to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 85 to 90. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 50 to 55. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 82 to 87. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 55 to 60. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 87 to 92.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows

56 to 62. Highs 87 to 92.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 82 to 87.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 50 to

56. Highs 78 to 83.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 79.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Los Banos 57 87 53 85 / 0 0 0 0

Mendota 58 87 53 85 / 0 0 0 0

Firebaugh 57 87 52 85 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ181-261100-

Merced and Madera-

1100 PM PDT Sat Apr 25 2020

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 56 to 61. Northwest winds up to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 84 to 89. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 51 to 56. Northwest winds up to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 81 to 86. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 55 to 60. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 86 to 91.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 57 to 63.

Highs 83 to 92.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 51 to

57. Highs 78 to 83.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 77 to 82.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Livingston 55 86 51 83 / 0 0 0 0

Merced 56 87 52 83 / 0 0 0 0

Chowchilla 57 87 52 84 / 0 0 0 0

Madera 58 87 53 84 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ182-261100-

Western San Joaquin Valley-

1100 PM PDT Sat Apr 25 2020

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 58 to 63. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 87 to 92. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 52 to 57. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 84 to 89. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 56 to 61. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 87 to 92.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 59 to 64.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 90 to 95.

Lows 59 to 64.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 85 to 90.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 51 to 58.

Highs 79 to 85.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Huron 60 89 54 86 / 0 0 0 0

Five Points 60 89 53 86 / 0 0 0 0

NAS Lemoore 60 90 54 85 / 0 0 0 0

Kettleman City 62 90 56 86 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ183-261100-

Foggy Bottom-

1100 PM PDT Sat Apr 25 2020

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 58 to 63. Northwest winds around

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 87 to 92. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 52 to 57. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 83 to 88. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 56 to 61. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 87 to 92.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 59 to 64.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 90 to 95.

Lows 59 to 64.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 85 to 90.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 52 to 58.

Highs 79 to 84.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Kerman 59 88 53 85 / 0 0 0 0

Caruthers 60 89 55 85 / 0 0 0 0

Lemoore 60 89 55 85 / 0 0 0 0

Hanford 61 89 56 85 / 0 0 0 0

Corcoran 60 90 56 86 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ184-261100-

Fresno-

1100 PM PDT Sat Apr 25 2020

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 59 to 64. Northwest winds up to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 85 to 90. Northwest winds up to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 54 to 59. Northwest winds up to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 82 to 87. West winds up to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 57 to 62. Northwest winds up to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 87 to 92.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 60 to 65.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 89 to 94.

Lows 60 to 65.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 84 to 89.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 53 to 59.

Highs 77 to 84.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Millerton Lake 60 87 54 83 / 0 0 0 0

Clovis 61 89 56 85 / 0 0 0 0

Fresno 61 89 56 85 / 0 0 0 0

Sanger 60 88 56 85 / 0 0 0 0

Reedley 60 88 56 85 / 0 0 0 0

Selma 61 89 56 85 / 0 0 0 0

Kingsburg 61 89 56 85 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ185-261100-

Tulare County-

1100 PM PDT Sat Apr 25 2020

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 59 to 64. North winds up to 10 mph

in the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 86 to 91. Southwest winds up to

10 mph in the morning shifting to the northwest around 10 mph in

the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 54 to 59. Northwest winds up to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 83 to 88. Light winds in the morning

becoming west around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 57 to 62. Northwest winds around

10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 87 to 92.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 61 to 66.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 90 to 95.

Lows 61 to 66.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 84 to 89.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 53 to 59.

Highs 78 to 84.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Dinuba 60 88 56 85 / 0 0 0 0

Visalia 61 89 56 85 / 0 0 0 0

Exeter 60 88 56 85 / 0 0 0 0

Tulare 61 89 56 86 / 0 0 0 0

Lindsay 60 89 56 85 / 0 0 0 0

Porterville 61 89 57 85 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ186-261100-

Southern Kings County-

1100 PM PDT Sat Apr 25 2020

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 58 to 63. Northwest winds around 10 mph in the

evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 90. Light winds in the

morning becoming northwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 53 to 58. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 84 to 89. Light winds in the morning

becoming northwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 58. North winds around 10 mph

in the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 88 to 93.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 60 to 65.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 91 to 96.

Lows 59 to 64.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 85 to 90.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 53 to 58. Highs

81 to 86.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 52 to 57.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 79 to 84.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Alpaugh 60 90 56 86 / 0 0 0 0

Allensworth 61 90 56 86 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ187-261100-

Western San Joaquin Valley in Kern County-

1100 PM PDT Sat Apr 25 2020

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 60 to 65. West winds around 10 mph in the evening

becoming light and variable after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 87 to 92. Light winds in the

morning becoming north around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 55 to 60. West winds up to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 83 to 88. Light winds in the morning

becoming north around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 57 to 62. North winds up to 10 mph in

the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 87 to 92.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 60 to 65.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 91 to 96.

Lows 60 to 65.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 85 to 90.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 54 to 59. Highs

80 to 85.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Clear. Lows 52 to 57. Highs 79 to

84.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lost Hills 61 90 55 85 / 0 0 0 0

Wasco 61 89 57 85 / 0 0 0 0

Buttonwillow 63 90 58 85 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ188-261100-

Eastern San Joaquin Valley in Kern County-

1100 PM PDT Sat Apr 25 2020

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 60 to 65. North winds up to 10 mph

in the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 86 to 91. Southwest winds up to

10 mph in the morning shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 56 to 61. Northwest winds up

to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 82 to 87. Light winds in the morning

becoming northwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 57 to 62. Northwest winds around

10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 86 to 91.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 62 to 67.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 90 to 95.

Lows 61 to 66.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 83 to 88.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 55 to 60. Highs

79 to 84.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Clear. Lows 53 to 58. Highs 78 to

83.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Delano 61 90 57 86 / 0 0 0 0

McFarland 61 89 57 85 / 0 0 0 0

Shafter 62 88 58 85 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ189-261100-

Bakersfield-

1100 PM PDT Sat Apr 25 2020

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 61 to 66. West winds up to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 86 to 91. Northwest winds up to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 57 to 62. West winds up to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 81 to 86. Light winds in the morning

becoming northwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 58 to 63. Northwest winds around

10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 87 to 92.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 63 to 68.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 90 to 95.

Lows 62 to 67.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 83 to 88.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 56 to 61. Highs

79 to 84.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Clear. Lows 54 to 59. Highs 78 to

83.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Taft 65 87 61 82 / 0 0 0 0

Bakersfield 63 88 59 85 / 0 0 0 0

Arvin 62 88 58 84 / 0 0 0 0

Lamont 62 89 58 85 / 0 0 0 0

Mettler 63 87 58 82 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ190-261100-

Central Sierra Foothills-

1100 PM PDT Sat Apr 25 2020

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 53 to 63.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 75 to 85.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler. Lows 47 to 57.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 73 to 83.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 51 to 61.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 78 to 88.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 54 to 64.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 79 to 89.

Lows 53 to 63.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 74 to 84.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows 47 to 57.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 68 to 78.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 46 to 56. Highs

68 to 78.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Mariposa 56 79 51 76 / 0 0 0 0

Oakhurst 52 82 48 80 / 0 0 0 0

Auberry 60 80 53 77 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ191-261100-

Southern Sierra Foothills-

1100 PM PDT Sat Apr 25 2020

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 57 to 65.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 76 to 86.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 52 to 60.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 73 to 83.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 54 to 62.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 79 to 89.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 58 to 66.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 82 to 92.

Lows 58 to 66.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 75 to 85.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 49 to 59.

Highs 70 to 80.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Three Rivers 62 87 56 84 / 0 0 0 0

Springville 61 82 56 79 / 0 0 0 0

Tule River Reservation 63 82 58 80 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ192-261100-

Central Sierra-

1100 PM PDT Sat Apr 25 2020

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 46 to 54 at 5000 feet...34 to 42 at 8000 feet.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 65 to 73 at 5000 feet...52 to 60 at

8000 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 42 to 48 at 5000 feet...31 to

37 at 8000 feet.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 65 to 73 at 5000 feet...55 to 63 at

8000 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 47 to 53 at 5000 feet...38 to

44 at 8000 feet.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 70 to 80 at 5000 feet...59 to 69 at

8000 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 49 to 56 at

5000 feet...38 to 46 at 8000 feet. Highs 67 to 77 at 5000 feet...

56 to 66 at 8000 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows 43 to 49 at

5000 feet...33 to 39 at 8000 feet.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 60 to 68 at 5000 feet...50 to 58 at

8000 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 41 to 47 at

5000 feet...31 to 37 at 8000 feet. Highs 60 to 68 at 5000 feet...

49 to 57 at 8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Yosemite 50 72 46 72 / 0 0 0 0

Tuolumne Meadows 30 60 27 64 / 0 0 0 0

Wawona 47 75 43 75 / 0 0 0 0

Devils Postpile 36 54 33 60 / 0 0 0 0

Bass Lake 51 76 46 74 / 0 0 0 0

Hetch Hetchy 51 76 48 76 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ193-261100-

North Kings River-

1100 PM PDT Sat Apr 25 2020

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 49 to 56 at 5000 feet...35 to 43 at 8000 feet.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 65 to 73 at 5000 feet...53 to 62 at

8000 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 45 to 51 at 5000 feet...33 to 39 at

8000 feet.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 64 to 72 at 5000 feet...56 to 65 at

8000 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 49 to 54 at 5000 feet...38 to

44 at 8000 feet.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 69 to 77 at 5000 feet...61 to 70 at

8000 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 51 to 56 at

5000 feet...40 to 46 at 8000 feet. Highs 71 to 78 at 5000 feet...

61 to 70 at 8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 51 to 56 at 5000 feet...

39 to 45 at 8000 feet.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 66 to 73 at 5000 feet...56 to

64 at 8000 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows 45 to 50 at

5000 feet...34 to 40 at 8000 feet.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 60 to 68 at 5000 feet...51 to 60 at

8000 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 43 to 48 at

5000 feet...31 to 37 at 8000 feet. Highs 59 to 67 at 5000 feet...

50 to 59 at 8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Huntington Lake 44 56 40 57 / 0 0 0 0

Shaver Lake 46 69 42 68 / 0 0 0 0

Lake Wishon 43 67 40 67 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ194-261100-

Sequoia Kings-

1100 PM PDT Sat Apr 25 2020

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 49 to 56 at 5000 feet...38 to

46 at 8000 feet.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 64 to 74 at 5000 feet...56 to

66 at 8000 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 45 to 51 at 5000 feet...36 to

42 at 8000 feet.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 64 to 74 at 5000 feet...57 to 67 at

8000 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 50 to 56 at 5000 feet...41 to

47 at 8000 feet.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 70 to 80 at 5000 feet...62 to 72 at

8000 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 52 to 58 at 5000 feet...41 to

49 at 8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 72 to 82 at 5000 feet...63 to

73 at 8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 51 to 57 at 5000 feet...

41 to 47 at 8000 feet.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 65 to 75 at 5000 feet...57 to

67 at 8000 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 42 to 51 at

5000 feet...33 to 42 at 8000 feet. Highs 60 to 70 at 5000 feet...

53 to 63 at 8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Cedar Grove 47 77 45 79 / 0 0 0 0

Grant Grove 48 64 44 64 / 0 0 0 0

Lodgepole 42 68 39 68 / 0 0 0 0

Camp Nelson 50 71 46 71 / 0 0 0 0

Johnsondale 46 77 42 75 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ195-261100-

Lake Isabella-

1100 PM PDT Sat Apr 25 2020

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 49 to 54 at 5000 feet...43 to

49 at 8000 feet.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 72 to 78 at 5000 feet...61 to

67 at 8000 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming clear.

Colder. Lows 44 to 49 at 5000 feet...40 to 45 at 8000 feet.

Northwest winds around 25 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 70 to 77 at 5000 feet...60 to 68 at

8000 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 47 to 54 at 5000 feet...45 to

50 at 8000 feet.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 79 to 84 at 5000 feet...66 to

72 at 8000 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 52 to 57 at 5000 feet...47 to

52 at 8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 79 to 84 at

5000 feet...67 to 73 at 8000 feet. Lows 51 to 56 at 5000 feet...

46 to 51 at 8000 feet.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 70 to 77 at 5000 feet...60 to

67 at 8000 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 42 to 50 at

5000 feet...38 to 46 at 8000 feet. Highs 65 to 73 at 5000 feet...

54 to 63 at 8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Alta Sierra 50 65 45 63 / 0 0 0 0

Kernville 57 84 53 82 / 0 0 0 0

Lake Isabella 60 82 56 79 / 0 0 0 0

Weldon 60 80 56 79 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ196-261100-

Tehachapi Area-

1100 PM PDT Sat Apr 25 2020

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 51 to 61.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. Highs 71 to 81. West winds

around 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing.

Windy, cooler. Lows 46 to 56. West winds 25 to 30 mph with gusts

to around 45 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny, windy. Highs 68 to 78. West winds 25 to 30 mph

with gusts to around 45 mph in the morning.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 48 to 58.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 75 to 85.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 53 to 63.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 77 to 87.

Lows 52 to 62.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 69 to 79.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows

45 to 55. Highs 64 to 74.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 63 to 73.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bear Valley Springs 52 71 47 66 / 0 0 0 0

Tehachapi 54 75 49 71 / 0 0 0 0

Twin Oaks 53 79 48 76 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ197-261100-

Fort Tejon-

1100 PM PDT Sat Apr 25 2020

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 51 to 61.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 70 to 80.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows 46 to 56.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 66 to 76.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 48 to 58.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 72 to 82.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 53 to 63.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 74 to 84.

Lows 52 to 62.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 67 to 77.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 46 to 56. Highs

63 to 73.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Clear. Lows 44 to 54. Highs 62 to

72.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Pine Mountain Club 51 68 46 65 / 0 0 0 0

Frazier Park 48 76 43 72 / 0 0 0 0

Grapevine 57 81 51 77 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ198-261100-

Indian Wells Valley-

1100 PM PDT Sat Apr 25 2020

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 58 to 64. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. Highs 85 to 95. Southwest winds

15 to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming clear.

Breezy. Lows 55 to 60. West winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to

around 40 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs 83 to 93. West winds 15 to 25 mph

in the morning becoming light and variable in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 57 to 62. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 88 to 97.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 60 to 65.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 89 to 99.

Lows 60 to 65.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 84 to 94.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 53 to 60.

Highs 79 to 89.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Inyokern 61 92 58 90 / 0 0 0 0

Ridgecrest 60 94 56 92 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ199-261100-

Kern County Desert-

1100 PM PDT Sat Apr 25 2020

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 57 to 63. West winds 10 to 20 mph

with gusts to around 35 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. Highs 82 to 92. West winds 15 to

25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing.

Windy. Lows 53 to 59. West winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to

around 45 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny, windy. Highs 79 to 89. West winds 20 to 30 mph

with gusts to around 45 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 54 to 60. West winds 10 to 20 mph

with gusts to around 35 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 85 to 95.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 58 to 64.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 86 to 96.

Lows 58 to 64.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 79 to 89.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 51 to

59. Highs 75 to 85.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 73 to 83.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Randsburg 62 86 58 85 / 0 0 0 0

California City 59 89 56 86 / 0 0 0 0

Mojave 62 86 57 83 / 0 0 0 0

Edwards AFB 58 90 56 87 / 0 0 0 0

Rosamond 57 89 54 85 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

weather.gov/hanford

_____

Copyright 2020 AccuWeather