CA San Joaquin Valley - Hanford CA Zone Forecast for Tuesday, March 3, 2020

707 FPUS56 KHNX 040801

ZFPHNX

Zone Forecast Product for Interior Central California

National Weather Service San Joaquin Valley - Hanford CA

1200 AM PST Wed Mar 4 2020

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for today, tonight, and Thursday.

CAZ179-050000-

West Side Hills-

1200 AM PST Wed Mar 4 2020

.TODAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 75 to 81. North winds up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 46 to 52. Southwest winds up to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 75 to 81. Light winds in the

morning becoming south up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows 45 to 51. West winds up to 10 mph in the

evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 68 to 78. Light winds in the

morning becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 45 to 50.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight

chance of rain. Highs 59 to 65. Lows 42 to 49.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the morning,

then chance of rain in the afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent.

Highs 63 to 68.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of

rain. Lows 44 to 50. Highs 66 to 71.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Coalinga 81 49 80 / 0 0 0

Avenal 80 49 80 / 0 0 0

San Luis Reservoir 76 49 76 / 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ180-050000-

San Joaquin Confluence-

1200 AM PST Wed Mar 4 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 75 to 80. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 43 to 48. Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 77 to 82. Light winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 43 to 48. Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs 70 to 75. Light winds in the morning becoming west

around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 44 to 49.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight

chance of rain. Highs 59 to 65. Lows 39 to 47.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the morning,

then chance of rain in the afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent.

Highs 65 to 70.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of rain. Lows 43 to 48.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

67 to 72.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Los Banos 78 46 78 / 0 0 0

Mendota 78 45 80 / 0 0 0

Firebaugh 78 44 80 / 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ181-050000-

Merced and Madera-

1200 AM PST Wed Mar 4 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 76 to 81. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 44 to 49. Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 77 to 82. Light winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 44 to 49. Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 72 to 77. Light winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 44 to 49.

.SATURDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

rain. Highs 60 to 70. Lows 40 to 48.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain.

Lows 43 to 48.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

68 to 73.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Livingston 78 44 79 / 0 0 0

Merced 78 45 79 / 0 0 0

Chowchilla 78 44 79 / 0 0 0

Madera 78 45 80 / 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ182-050000-

Western San Joaquin Valley-

1200 AM PST Wed Mar 4 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 77 to 82. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 44 to 49. Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 79 to 84. Light winds in the

morning becoming south around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 44 to 49. West winds around

10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 74 to 79. Light winds in the

morning becoming south around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 44 to 49.

.SATURDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

rain. Highs 61 to 71. Lows 40 to 47.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain.

Lows 43 to 48.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

68 to 73.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Huron 79 47 80 / 0 0 0

Five Points 79 44 81 / 0 0 0

NAS Lemoore 79 45 81 / 0 0 0

Kettleman City 81 47 81 / 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ183-050000-

Foggy Bottom-

1200 AM PST Wed Mar 4 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 77 to 82. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 42 to 47. Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 79 to 84. Light winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 44 to 49. Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 75 to 80. Light winds in the

morning becoming southwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 44 to 49.

.SATURDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

rain. Highs 61 to 68. Lows 40 to 47.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain.

Lows 43 to 48.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

68 to 73.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Kerman 79 44 81 / 0 0 0

Caruthers 79 44 81 / 0 0 0

Lemoore 79 45 81 / 0 0 0

Hanford 79 45 81 / 0 0 0

Corcoran 80 44 82 / 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ184-050000-

Fresno-

1200 AM PST Wed Mar 4 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 77 to 82. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 45 to 51. Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 78 to 83. Light winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 46 to 51. Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 74 to 79. Light winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cooler. Lows 45 to

50. Highs 60 to 65.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of

rain. Lows 42 to 47. Highs 60 to 65.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 43 to 48.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs 66 to

71.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain.

Lows 45 to 50.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs

68 to 73.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Millerton Lake 78 49 79 / 0 0 0

Clovis 80 48 82 / 0 0 0

Fresno 80 47 82 / 0 0 0

Sanger 80 47 82 / 0 0 0

Reedley 80 47 82 / 0 0 0

Selma 80 47 82 / 0 0 0

Kingsburg 80 46 82 / 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ185-050000-

Tulare County-

1200 AM PST Wed Mar 4 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 77 to 82. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 45 to 50. East winds up to 10 mph

in the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 79 to 84. Light winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 45 to 50. Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 75 to 80. Light winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cooler. Lows 44 to

49. Highs 61 to 66.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of

rain. Lows 41 to 46. Highs 61 to 66.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 42 to 47.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs 66 to

71.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of rain. Lows 43 to 48.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

68 to 73.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Dinuba 79 47 82 / 0 0 0

Visalia 79 46 81 / 0 0 0

Exeter 79 47 81 / 0 0 0

Tulare 80 46 82 / 0 0 0

Lindsay 80 47 81 / 0 0 0

Porterville 80 49 81 / 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ186-050000-

Southern Kings County-

1200 AM PST Wed Mar 4 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 78 to 83. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 43 to 48. Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 79 to 84. Light winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 43 to 48. West winds up to

10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 76 to 81. Light winds in the

morning becoming west 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 43 to 48.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

rain. Highs 62 to 67. Lows 40 to 45.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 41 to 46.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs 67 to

72.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain.

Lows 42 to 47.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

68 to 73.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Alpaugh 81 44 82 / 0 0 0

Allensworth 81 45 82 / 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ187-050000-

Western Kern County-

1200 AM PST Wed Mar 4 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 78 to 83. North winds up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 44 to 49. West winds up to 10 mph

in the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 80 to 85. Light winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 44 to 49. West winds up to

10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 76 to 81. Light winds in the

morning becoming northwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 43 to 48.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

rain. Highs 61 to 66. Lows 41 to 46.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 41 to 46.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs 67 to

72.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain.

Lows 42 to 47.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

69 to 74.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lost Hills 80 44 81 / 0 0 0

Wasco 81 46 82 / 0 0 0

Buttonwillow 81 47 82 / 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ188-050000-

Eastern Kern County-

1200 AM PST Wed Mar 4 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 78 to 83. Light winds in the morning

becoming northwest up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 46 to 52. East winds up to 10 mph

in the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 79 to 84. Light winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 47 to 53. Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 76 to 81. Light winds in the

morning becoming northwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cooler. Lows 46 to

51. Highs 61 to 66.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of

rain. Lows 43 to 48. Highs 62 to 67.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 43 to 48.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs 66 to

71.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of rain. Lows 44 to 50.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

69 to 74.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Delano 81 47 82 / 0 0 0

McFarland 81 47 82 / 0 0 0

Shafter 81 47 83 / 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ189-050000-

Bakersfield-

1200 AM PST Wed Mar 4 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 78 to 83. Light winds in the morning

becoming northwest up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 47 to 52. East winds up to 10 mph

in the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 79 to 84. Light winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 48 to 53. Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 77 to 82. Light winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 44 to 49.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

rain. Highs 61 to 67. Lows 43 to 48.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 42 to 47.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs 66 to

71.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain.

Lows 44 to 49.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

69 to 74.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Taft 78 53 79 / 0 0 0

Bakersfield 81 50 82 / 0 0 0

Arvin 81 48 82 / 0 0 0

Lamont 81 48 82 / 0 0 0

Mettler 80 49 81 / 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ190-050000-

Central Sierra Foothills-

1200 AM PST Wed Mar 4 2020

.TODAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 68 to 78.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 42 to 52.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 69 to 79.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 43 to 53.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 65 to 75.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 39 to 49.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight

chance of rain. Highs 51 to 61. Lows 36 to 46.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs 56 to

66.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain.

Lows 39 to 49.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs

59 to 69.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Mariposa 72 46 73 / 0 0 0

Oakhurst 76 39 76 / 0 0 0

Auberry 72 49 73 / 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ191-050000-

Southern Sierra Foothills-

1200 AM PST Wed Mar 4 2020

.TODAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 69 to 79.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 46 to 54.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 71 to 81.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 46 to 54.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 68 to 78.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cooler. Lows 42 to

50. Highs 53 to 63.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of

rain. Lows 39 to 47. Highs 53 to 63.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 40 to 48.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs 58 to

68.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of rain. Lows 42 to 50.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

61 to 71.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Three Rivers 78 49 80 / 0 0 0

Springville 74 49 76 / 0 0 0

Tule River Reservation 75 50 76 / 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ192-050000-

Central Sierra-

1200 AM PST Wed Mar 4 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 59 to 67 at 5000 feet...47 to 53 at

8000 feet.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 37 to 45 at 5000 feet...26 to 34 at

8000 feet.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 59 to 67 at 5000 feet...47 to

53 at 8000 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 38 to 46 at 5000 feet...

28 to 36 at 8000 feet.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 56 to 64 at 5000 feet...44 to 50 at

8000 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 36 to 42 at 5000 feet...26 to 32 at 8000 feet.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow. Slight

chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs 42 to 50 at 5000 feet...

32 to 38 at 8000 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of snow in the

evening, then chance of snow after midnight. Colder. Chance of

snow 40 percent. Lows 30 to 37 at 5000 feet...19 to 27 at

8000 feet.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. Slight chance of

rain in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. Highs

43 to 49 at 5000 feet...31 to 37 at 8000 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow. Lows

31 to 39 at 5000 feet...20 to 28 at 8000 feet.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow. Slight

chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs 46 to 54 at 5000 feet...

35 to 41 at 8000 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow and

rain in the evening, then partly cloudy with a chance of snow

after midnight. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. Lows 33 to

41 at 5000 feet...23 to 31 at 8000 feet.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. Chance of rain.

Chance of precipitation 50 percent. Highs 51 to 59 at 5000 feet...

40 to 46 at 8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Yosemite 66 42 65 / 0 0 0

Tuolumne Meadows 54 20 53 / 0 0 0

Wawona 69 37 69 / 0 0 0

Devils Postpile 49 27 48 / 0 0 0

Bass Lake 70 39 70 / 0 0 0

Hetch Hetchy 70 42 70 / 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ193-050000-

North Kings River-

1200 AM PST Wed Mar 4 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 59 to 65 at 5000 feet...47 to 55 at

8000 feet.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 40 to 45 at 5000 feet...26 to 34 at

8000 feet.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 60 to 66 at 5000 feet...47 to

57 at 8000 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 40 to 46 at 5000 feet...

27 to 35 at 8000 feet.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 57 to 62 at 5000 feet...45 to 54 at

8000 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 37 to 42 at 5000 feet...24 to

32 at 8000 feet.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance

of snow. Colder. Highs 43 to 48 at 5000 feet...33 to 42 at

8000 feet. Lows 33 to 38 at 5000 feet...19 to 27 at 8000 feet.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow in the morning, then

slight chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent. Highs 42 to 48 at 5000 feet...32 to

41 at 8000 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow. Lows

34 to 39 at 5000 feet...20 to 28 at 8000 feet.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow.

Highs 47 to 53 at 5000 feet...36 to 45 at 8000 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of

snow and rain. Lows 36 to 42 at 5000 feet...23 to 31 at

8000 feet. Highs 51 to 57 at 5000 feet...40 to 49 at 8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Huntington Lake 52 36 53 / 0 0 0

Shaver Lake 61 34 63 / 0 0 0

Lake Wishon 59 34 60 / 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ194-050000-

Sequoia Kings-

1200 AM PST Wed Mar 4 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 58 to 68 at 5000 feet...47 to 57 at

8000 feet.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 38 to 47 at 5000 feet...27 to 37 at

8000 feet.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 60 to 69 at 5000 feet...48 to

58 at 8000 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows 39 to 48 at 5000 feet...28 to 38 at

8000 feet.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 57 to 66 at 5000 feet...46 to 56 at

8000 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Colder. Lows 35 to

43 at 5000 feet...24 to 34 at 8000 feet. Highs 44 to 53 at

5000 feet...35 to 45 at 8000 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain

and snow. Lows 31 to 39 at 5000 feet...19 to 29 at 8000 feet.

Highs 42 to 52 at 5000 feet...34 to 44 at 8000 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 31 to 39 at 5000 feet...20 to

30 at 8000 feet.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow. Slight

chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs 48 to 57 at 5000 feet...

38 to 48 at 8000 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of

snow and rain. Lows 35 to 42 at 5000 feet...23 to 33 at

8000 feet. Highs 51 to 59 at 5000 feet...40 to 50 at 8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Cedar Grove 68 36 68 / 0 0 0

Grant Grove 59 40 61 / 0 0 0

Lodgepole 59 30 60 / 0 0 0

Camp Nelson 65 39 67 / 0 0 0

Johnsondale 70 32 72 / 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ195-050000-

Lake Isabella-

1200 AM PST Wed Mar 4 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 66 to 71 at 5000 feet...52 to 58 at

8000 feet.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 37 to 44 at 5000 feet...35 to

40 at 8000 feet.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 67 to 72 at 5000 feet...51 to 58 at

8000 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 37 to 45 at 5000 feet...

34 to 39 at 8000 feet.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 65 to 70 at 5000 feet...50 to 57 at

8000 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cooler. Lows 34 to

41 at 5000 feet...32 to 37 at 8000 feet. Highs 50 to 55 at

5000 feet...39 to 45 at 8000 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain and snow

after midnight. Lows 30 to 36 at 5000 feet...27 to 32 at

8000 feet.

.SUNDAY...Slight chance of snow in the morning. Mostly cloudy

with a slight chance of rain. Highs 50 to 55 at 5000 feet...37 to

45 at 8000 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 30 to 36 at 5000 feet...26 to

32 at 8000 feet.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs 54 to

59 at 5000 feet...41 to 48 at 8000 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and

snow in the evening, then partly cloudy with a chance of rain and

snow after midnight. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. Lows

34 to 40 at 5000 feet...30 to 35 at 8000 feet.

.TUESDAY...Chance of snow in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a

chance of rain. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. Highs 57 to

62 at 5000 feet...44 to 50 at 8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Alta Sierra 63 44 65 / 0 0 0

Kernville 76 44 77 / 0 0 0

Lake Isabella 76 47 76 / 0 0 0

Weldon 73 47 73 / 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ196-050000-

Tehachapi Area-

1200 AM PST Wed Mar 4 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 63 to 73.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 42 to 52.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 64 to 74.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 42 to 52.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 62 to 72.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cooler. Lows 37 to

47. Highs 48 to 58.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain

and snow. Lows 34 to 44. Highs 48 to 58.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 34 to 44.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs 52 to

62.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Chance of rain. Chance of snow after midnight. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent. Lows 37 to 47.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

54 to 64.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bear Valley Springs 68 46 68 / 0 0 0

Tehachapi 68 42 68 / 0 0 0

Twin Oaks 73 42 73 / 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ197-050000-

Fort Tejon-

1200 AM PST Wed Mar 4 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 63 to 73.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 43 to 53.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 64 to 74.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows 43 to 53.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 62 to 72.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Colder. Lows 37 to 47.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the

afternoon. Cooler. Highs 47 to 57.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain

and snow. Lows 34 to 44. Highs 47 to 57.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain.

Lows 35 to 45. Highs 51 to 61.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain

and snow. Lows 37 to 47.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

53 to 63.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Pine Mountain Club 64 45 65 / 0 0 0

Frazier Park 68 37 69 / 0 0 0

Grapevine 73 47 73 / 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ198-050000-

Indian Wells Valley-

1200 AM PST Wed Mar 4 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 70 to 78. Northwest winds up to 10 mph in

the morning shifting to the south 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows 43 to 51. Southwest winds

15 to 25 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after

midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 70 to 79. Light winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 44 to 52. Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 70 to 79. Light winds in the

morning becoming south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 41 to 49.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 59 to 68.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 36 to 44. Highs

58 to 67.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 36 to 44.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the afternoon.

Highs 60 to 69.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain in the

evening, then partly cloudy with a chance of rain after midnight.

Chance of rain 30 percent. Lows 39 to 47.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs

63 to 71.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Inyokern 76 46 77 / 0 0 0

Ridgecrest 77 44 78 / 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ199-050000-

Kern County Desert-

1200 AM PST Wed Mar 4 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 70 to 78. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 40 to 50. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph with gusts to around 40 mph in the evening becoming light

and variable after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 70 to 79. Southeast winds up to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 43 to 51. South winds up to

10 mph in the evening shifting to the northwest after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 69 to 79. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 40 to 48.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 55 to 65.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of

rain. Lows 37 to 43. Highs 55 to 65.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 36 to 44.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs 59 to

69.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of

rain. Lows 38 to 46. Highs 61 to 71.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Randsburg 73 52 73 / 0 0 0

California City 76 42 76 / 0 0 0

Mojave 74 46 75 / 0 0 0

Edwards AFB 76 42 77 / 0 0 0

Rosamond 76 42 77 / 0 0 0

=

$$

