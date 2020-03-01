CA San Joaquin Valley - Hanford CA Zone Forecast

CA San Joaquin Valley - Hanford CA Zone Forecast for Saturday, February 29, 2020

Zone Forecast Product for Interior Central California

National Weather Service San Joaquin Valley - Hanford CA

1100 PM PST Sat Feb 29 2020

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for tonight, Sunday, Sunday night, and Monday.

CAZ179-011200-

West Side Hills-

1100 PM PST Sat Feb 29 2020

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM PST SUNDAY...

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Colder. Lows 39 to 44. West winds 15 to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Cooler. Highs 53 to

58. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows

33 to 41. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 59 to 65. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 37 to 45. Northwest winds up to

10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 68 to 73.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 43 to 49. Highs

73 to 78.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 45 to

52. Highs 69 to 78.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 64 to 70.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Coalinga 40 57 35 65 / 0 20 0 0

Avenal 41 56 35 63 / 0 20 0 0

San Luis Reservoir 42 56 41 65 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ180-011200-

San Joaquin Confluence-

1100 PM PST Sat Feb 29 2020

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM PST SUNDAY...

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Colder. Lows 38 to 43. West winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts

to around 40 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Cooler. Highs 55 to 60. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows

34 to 40. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 64 to 69. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 35 to 41. Light winds.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 69 to 74. Lows 40 to

45.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 73 to 78.

Lows 42 to 47.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 70 to 79.

Lows 42 to 48.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 65 to 70.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Los Banos 41 58 38 66 / 0 0 0 0

Mendota 40 57 35 65 / 0 20 0 0

Firebaugh 39 57 35 65 / 0 20 0 0

CAZ181-011200-

Merced and Madera-

1100 PM PST Sat Feb 29 2020

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain after

midnight. Colder. Lows 38 to 43. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts to around 35 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Cooler. Highs 54 to 59. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts

to around 35 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming clear.

Lows 32 to 37. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 63 to 68. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 37 to 42. Light winds.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 68 to 73. Lows 40 to

45.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 73 to 79.

Lows 42 to 49.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 70 to 75. Lows

42 to 47.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 65 to 70.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Livingston 40 58 37 67 / 0 20 0 0

Merced 40 57 35 66 / 0 20 0 0

Chowchilla 39 57 33 65 / 0 20 0 0

Madera 40 57 33 65 / 0 20 0 0

CAZ182-011200-

Western San Joaquin Valley-

1100 PM PST Sat Feb 29 2020

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM PST SUNDAY...

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Colder. Lows 39 to 44. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts to around 35 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Cooler. Highs

around 57. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows

33 to 38. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 62 to 67. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 35 to 40. Light winds.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 69 to 74. Lows 40 to

45.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 74 to 79.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 43 to

49. Highs 71 to 80.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 67 to 72.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Huron 42 57 35 64 / 0 20 0 0

Five Points 41 57 34 65 / 0 20 0 0

NAS Lemoore 42 57 34 63 / 0 30 0 0

Kettleman City 42 57 36 63 / 0 20 0 0

CAZ183-011200-

Foggy Bottom-

1100 PM PST Sat Feb 29 2020

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with

a 20 percent chance of rain after midnight. Colder. Lows 40 to

45. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

Cooler. Highs 54 to 59. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing.

Colder. Lows 31 to 36. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph in the

evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 61 to 66. Northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 34 to 39. Light winds.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs around 70. Lows 38 to

43.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 74 to 80.

Lows 41 to 48.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 67 to 74. Lows

42 to 47.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Kerman 41 57 33 65 / 0 30 0 0

Caruthers 43 57 34 64 / 0 30 0 0

Lemoore 43 57 34 63 / 0 30 0 0

Hanford 44 57 34 62 / 0 30 0 0

Corcoran 44 57 33 62 / 0 30 0 0

CAZ184-011200-

Fresno-

1100 PM PST Sat Feb 29 2020

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain.

Colder. Lows 41 to 46. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to

around 35 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Cooler. Highs 53 to 58. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing.

Colder. Lows 33 to 38. Northwest winds around 10 mph in the

evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 61 to 66. Light winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 37 to 42. Light winds.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 68 to 73. Lows 41 to

46.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 72 to 80.

Lows 44 to 51.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 71 to 76. Lows

45 to 50.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 66 to 71.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Millerton Lake 42 54 36 62 / 20 40 0 0

Clovis 44 56 36 64 / 20 30 0 0

Fresno 44 57 36 64 / 20 30 0 0

Sanger 43 55 34 63 / 20 40 0 0

Reedley 44 55 34 62 / 20 40 0 0

Selma 44 56 35 63 / 20 30 0 0

Kingsburg 44 56 34 63 / 20 30 0 0

CAZ185-011200-

Tulare County-

1100 PM PST Sat Feb 29 2020

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of rain after midnight. Lows 41 to 46.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

Cooler. Highs 53 to 58. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in

the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Colder. Lows

32 to 37. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 59 to 64. Light winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 35 to 40. Light winds.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 69 to 74. Lows 40 to

45.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 73 to 78.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 44 to 49.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 76 to 81. Lows

45 to 50.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 73 to 78.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 44 to 49.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 67 to 72.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Dinuba 43 54 34 62 / 20 40 0 0

Visalia 44 55 34 62 / 0 30 0 0

Exeter 43 54 34 61 / 20 40 20 0

Tulare 44 56 34 62 / 0 30 0 0

Lindsay 43 54 34 61 / 0 40 20 0

Porterville 44 55 36 61 / 0 30 20 0

CAZ186-011200-

Southern Kings County-

1100 PM PST Sat Feb 29 2020

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Colder. Lows 40 to 45. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

Cooler. Highs around 57. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Colder. Lows 31 to 36. Northwest winds up to 10 mph in

the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 60 to 65. Northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 33 to 38. Light winds.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 69 to 74. Lows 38 to

43.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 74 to 79.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 41 to 46.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 76 to 81. Lows

43 to 48.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 73 to 78.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 42 to 47.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 68 to 73.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Alpaugh 42 57 33 62 / 0 30 0 0

Allensworth 43 57 33 62 / 0 30 0 0

CAZ187-011200-

Western Kern County-

1100 PM PST Sat Feb 29 2020

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Colder. Lows 39 to 44. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

Cooler. Highs around 57. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 32 to 37. Northwest winds up to 10 mph in the

evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 59 to 64. Light winds in the morning

becoming north around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 34 to 39. Light winds.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 69 to 74. Lows 39 to

44.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 74 to 79.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 42 to 47.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 76 to 81. Lows

44 to 49.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 73 to 78. Lows

42 to 47.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 67 to 72.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lost Hills 39 57 32 62 / 0 30 0 0

Wasco 42 57 34 62 / 0 30 20 0

Buttonwillow 42 57 35 62 / 0 30 0 0

CAZ188-011200-

Eastern Kern County-

1100 PM PST Sat Feb 29 2020

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Colder. Lows 41 to 46. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Chance of showers in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a

slight chance of thunderstorms. Chance of precipitation

30 percent. Cooler. Highs 53 to 58. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in

the evening. Lows 34 to 39. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 58 to 63. Light winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 37 to 42. Light winds.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear, warmer. Highs 69 to 74. Lows

41 to 47.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 73 to 78.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 44 to 50.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 75 to 80. Lows

47 to 52.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 73 to 78.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 45 to 50.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 67 to 72.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Delano 43 57 34 62 / 0 30 20 0

McFarland 42 57 35 62 / 0 30 20 0

Shafter 42 57 36 62 / 0 30 20 0

CAZ189-011200-

Bakersfield-

1100 PM PST Sat Feb 29 2020

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows 40 to 45. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

Cooler. Highs 55 to 60. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in

the evening. Lows 35 to 40. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 57 to 62. Light winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 37 to 42. Light winds.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear, warmer. Highs 69 to 74. Lows

42 to 47.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 73 to 78.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 45 to 50.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 76 to 81.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 45 to

51. Highs 73 to 78.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 68 to 73.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Taft 44 55 38 58 / 0 20 0 0

Bakersfield 44 57 38 61 / 0 20 20 0

Arvin 40 57 36 60 / 0 30 30 0

Lamont 41 57 36 60 / 0 30 30 0

Mettler 40 57 36 59 / 0 30 30 0

CAZ190-011200-

Central Sierra Foothills-

1100 PM PST Sat Feb 29 2020

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Colder. Lows

32 to 42.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Chance of snow

showers in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

Cooler. Snow level 3500 feet. Highs 43 to 53.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows

28 to 38.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs 53 to 63.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 33 to 43.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 60 to 70. Lows 37 to

47.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 65 to 75.

Lows 41 to 51.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 63 to 73. Lows

40 to 50.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 58 to 68.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Mariposa 36 47 32 58 / 30 40 0 0

Oakhurst 30 49 24 60 / 40 50 0 0

Auberry 38 47 33 56 / 30 50 0 0

CAZ191-011200-

Southern Sierra Foothills-

1100 PM PST Sat Feb 29 2020

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a

40 percent chance of rain after midnight. Colder. Lows 35 to 43.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

Cooler. Highs 43 to 53.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers, snow

showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then

partly cloudy after midnight. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

Snow level 3000 feet. Lows 30 to 38.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs 50 to 60.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 35 to 43.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear, warmer. Highs 61 to 71. Lows

41 to 49.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 65 to 75.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 44 to 52.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 67 to 77. Lows

45 to 53.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 65 to 75.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 43 to 51.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 60 to 70.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Three Rivers 40 52 34 60 / 20 50 30 0

Springville 39 48 34 55 / 0 30 30 0

Tule River Reservation 40 49 35 56 / 0 30 30 0

CAZ192-011200-

Central Sierra-

1100 PM PST Sat Feb 29 2020

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM PST SUNDAY ABOVE

6000 FEET...

.TONIGHT...Snow likely. Chance of snow 70 percent. Windy, colder.

Snow accumulation up to 5 inches. Lows 27 to 33 at 5000 feet...

15 to 23 at 8000 feet. Southwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts to

around 50 mph over higher elevations.

.SUNDAY...Snow showers likely...snow showers near the crest.

Colder. Snow accumulation up to 4 inches. Total snow accumulation

up to 9 inches. Highs 33 to 41 at 5000 feet...23 to 29 at

8000 feet. Gusts up to 40 mph in the afternoon. Wind chill

readings around 2 below.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of snow showers in

the evening, Northeast winds 25 to 30 mph with gusts to around

60 mph. Near the crest, mostly cloudy with a chance of snow

showers in the evening, then partly cloudy with a slight chance

of snow after midnight. Over higher elevations, northeast winds

25 to 30 mph with gusts to around 50 mph after midnight. Windy.

Lows 23 to 30 at 5000 feet...11 to 19 at 8000 feet. Wind chill

readings around 12 below.

.MONDAY...Sunny, breezy. Not as cold. Highs 45 to 53 at

5000 feet...31 to 39 at 8000 feet. Over higher elevations,

northeast winds around 25 mph in the morning. Wind chill readings

around 10 below in the morning.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 29 to 37 at 5000 feet...19 to

27 at 8000 feet.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 55 to 64 at

5000 feet...45 to 51 at 8000 feet. Lows 33 to 41 at 5000 feet...

24 to 32 at 8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 35 to 43 at

5000 feet...25 to 33 at 8000 feet. Highs 57 to 65 at 5000 feet...

46 to 52 at 8000 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 37 to 45 at 5000 feet...

26 to 34 at 8000 feet.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 52 to 62 at

5000 feet...40 to 50 at 8000 feet. Lows 35 to 43 at 5000 feet...

25 to 33 at 8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Yosemite 31 40 28 51 / 60 70 20 0

Tuolumne Meadows 10 29 4 37 / 60 80 20 0

Wawona 27 42 22 54 / 50 60 0 0

Devils Postpile 19 26 12 31 / 60 80 30 0

Bass Lake 30 43 25 54 / 50 60 0 0

Hetch Hetchy 32 44 30 56 / 60 70 0 0

CAZ193-011200-

North Kings River-

1100 PM PST Sat Feb 29 2020

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM PST SUNDAY ABOVE

6000 FEET...

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow,

Chance of rain after midnight. Near the crest, a 50 percent

chance of snow. Breezy, colder. Lows 28 to 33 at 5000 feet...

16 to 22 at 8000 feet. Southwest winds 25 to 30 mph with gusts to

around 50 mph over higher elevations.

.SUNDAY...Snow showers likely...snow showers near the crest.

Colder. Snow accumulation up to 4 inches. Highs 33 to 39 at

5000 feet...23 to 31 at 8000 feet. Wind chill readings around

1 below.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers in

the evening, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of snow

after midnight. Chance of snow 50 percent. Breezy, colder. Lows

24 to 30 at 5000 feet...11 to 19 at 8000 feet. North winds around

25 mph over higher elevations. Gusts up to 45 mph. Wind chill

readings around 13 below.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Not as cold. Highs 44 to 49 at 5000 feet...31 to

41 at 8000 feet. Wind chill readings around 13 below in the

morning.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 29 to 36 at 5000 feet...19 to 25 at

8000 feet.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 53 to 61 at

5000 feet...44 to 53 at 8000 feet. Lows 35 to 41 at 5000 feet...

24 to 32 at 8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 36 to 43 at

5000 feet...25 to 33 at 8000 feet. Highs 58 to 63 at 5000 feet...

46 to 55 at 8000 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 39 to 45 at 5000 feet...

26 to 34 at 8000 feet.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 51 to 61 at

5000 feet...43 to 53 at 8000 feet. Lows 38 to 43 at 5000 feet...

25 to 33 at 8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Huntington Lake 23 27 21 37 / 50 70 30 0

Shaver Lake 24 36 20 46 / 50 60 20 0

Lake Wishon 22 35 18 44 / 50 70 40 0

CAZ194-011200-

Sequoia Kings-

1100 PM PST Sat Feb 29 2020

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Near the crest, a 50 percent chance of snow. A 50 percent

chance of snow and rain after midnight. Windy, colder. Lows 28 to

34 at 5000 feet...17 to 25 at 8000 feet. West winds 25 to 30 mph

with gusts to around 50 mph.

.SUNDAY...A 50 percent chance of snow showers...snow showers

likely near the crest. Breezy, colder. Snow accumulation up to

6 inches. Highs 33 to 42 at 5000 feet...25 to 35 at 8000 feet.

West winds around 25 mph with gusts to around 45 mph in the

morning.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Chance of snow showers in the evening. Slight chance of

snow after midnight. Near the crest, chance of snow after

midnight. Chance of snow 50 percent. Breezy, colder. Lows 22 to

30 at 5000 feet...11 to 21 at 8000 feet. North winds around

25 mph with gusts to around 45 mph over higher elevations. Wind

chill readings around 8 below.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Not as cold. Highs 40 to 50 at 5000 feet...31 to

41 at 8000 feet. North winds around 25 mph with gusts to around

40 mph over higher elevations. Wind chill readings around 7 below

in the morning.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 28 to 36 at 5000 feet...19 to 27 at

8000 feet. Over higher elevations, northwest winds around 25 mph

in the evening. Gusts up to 40 mph in the evening.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Not as cool. Highs 53 to

63 at 5000 feet...44 to 54 at 8000 feet. Lows 35 to 43 at

5000 feet...24 to 34 at 8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 56 to 65 at 5000 feet...46 to 56 at

8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 36 to 45 at

5000 feet...25 to 35 at 8000 feet. Highs 58 to 67 at 5000 feet...

47 to 57 at 8000 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 38 to 46 at 5000 feet...

26 to 36 at 8000 feet.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 56 to 65 at 5000 feet...46 to 56 at

8000 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 37 to 44 at 5000 feet...25 to

35 at 8000 feet.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 51 to 61 at 5000 feet...43 to

53 at 8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Cedar Grove 27 44 20 51 / 40 70 50 0

Grant Grove 26 34 23 42 / 40 60 40 0

Lodgepole 21 34 15 43 / 30 60 40 0

Camp Nelson 28 39 23 47 / 0 50 40 0

Johnsondale 22 44 17 52 / 0 40 40 0

CAZ195-011200-

Lake Isabella-

1100 PM PST Sat Feb 29 2020

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM PST SUNDAY...

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Windy, colder. Lows 25 to 34 at

5000 feet...22 to 28 at 8000 feet. West winds 25 to 30 mph with

gusts to around 50 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers. Chance of

showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Chance of precipitation 50 percent. Windy, cooler. Snow level

3500 feet. Highs 40 to 45 at 5000 feet...28 to 36 at 8000 feet.

West winds 25 to 30 mph with gusts to around 50 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers and

slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy

with a slight chance of snow after midnight. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent. Breezy. Lows 21 to 29 at 5000 feet...

20 to 25 at 8000 feet. North winds around 25 mph. Gusts up to

45 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs 48 to 53 at 5000 feet...34 to

41 at 8000 feet. North winds around 25 mph with gusts to around

40 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 26 to 34 at 5000 feet...25 to 30 at

8000 feet.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear, warmer. Highs 61 to 66 at

5000 feet...47 to 55 at 8000 feet. Lows 33 to 39 at 5000 feet...

30 to 35 at 8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 63 to 68 at 5000 feet...49 to 57 at

8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 35 to 41 at 5000 feet...

32 to 37 at 8000 feet.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 64 to 69 at

5000 feet...50 to 57 at 8000 feet. Lows 36 to 43 at 5000 feet...

33 to 38 at 8000 feet.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 63 to 68 at 5000 feet...49 to 57 at

8000 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 34 to 41 at 5000 feet...32 to

37 at 8000 feet.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 59 to 64 at 5000 feet...46 to

53 at 8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Alta Sierra 31 37 27 45 / 0 30 40 0

Kernville 34 50 30 57 / 0 20 40 0

Lake Isabella 37 49 33 57 / 0 20 40 0

Weldon 39 48 34 55 / 0 20 40 0

CAZ196-011200-

Tehachapi Area-

1100 PM PST Sat Feb 29 2020

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM PST SUNDAY...

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Windy, colder. Lows 30 to 40. West winds

25 to 30 mph with gusts to around 55 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms. Chance of showers in the afternoon.

Chance of precipitation 50 percent. Windy, cooler. Snow level

3500 feet. Highs 39 to 49. West winds 25 to 30 mph with gusts to

around 55 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then chance of snow after

midnight. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. Lows 27 to 37.

Gusts up to 40 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 44 to 54.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 30 to 40.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear, warmer. Highs 57 to 67. Lows

37 to 47.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 60 to 70.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 39 to 49.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 61 to 71. Lows

41 to 51.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 60 to 70.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 38 to 48.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 55 to 65.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bear Valley Springs 32 42 30 46 / 0 40 30 0

Tehachapi 30 43 28 48 / 0 30 40 0

Twin Oaks 31 47 28 53 / 0 30 40 0

CAZ197-011200-

Fort Tejon-

1100 PM PST Sat Feb 29 2020

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows 30 to 40. Gusts up to

40 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms

and snow showers. Breezy, cooler. Highs 40 to 50. Northwest winds

around 25 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to 40 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms and

snow showers in the evening, then slight chance of snow after

midnight. Lows 27 to 37.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 43 to 53.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 31 to 41.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear, warmer. Highs 56 to 66. Lows

37 to 47.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 60 to 70.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 39 to 49.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 61 to 71.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 40 to

50. Highs 59 to 69.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 54 to 64.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Pine Mountain Club 30 40 28 43 / 0 20 20 0

Frazier Park 25 45 23 47 / 0 20 20 0

Grapevine 35 49 32 52 / 0 20 20 0

CAZ198-011200-

Indian Wells Valley-

1100 PM PST Sat Feb 29 2020

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM PST SUNDAY...

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Windy. Lows 38 to 44. Southwest winds

20 to 30 mph with gusts to around 50 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Windy, cooler. Highs 50 to 60. West winds 20 to 30 mph

with gusts to around 50 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the evening,

then chance of snow and rain after midnight. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent. Snow level 3000 feet. Lows 32 to 40.

North winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 40 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 54 to 63. North winds 10 to 20 mph with

gusts to around 35 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 34 to 42. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 64 to 73. Lows 38 to

46.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 68 to 77.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 41 to 49.

Highs 68 to 77.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 43 to 51.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 69 to 78.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 40 to 48. Highs

66 to 74.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Inyokern 42 57 36 61 / 0 0 40 0

Ridgecrest 41 60 35 62 / 0 0 40 0

CAZ199-011200-

Kern County Desert-

1100 PM PST Sat Feb 29 2020

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM PST SUNDAY...

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy, colder. Lows 36 to 42. West

winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 50 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Chance of showers in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation

40 percent. Windy, cooler. Highs 49 to 59. West winds 25 to

35 mph with gusts to around 50 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers, snow showers

and slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then chance of

rain and snow after midnight. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

Snow level 3000 feet. Lows 31 to 39. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph

with gusts to around 35 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 53 to 63. North winds 10 to 20 mph with

gusts to around 35 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 32 to 40. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 64 to 72. Lows 36 to

46.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 67 to 77.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 38 to 48.

Highs 67 to 77.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 42 to 50.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 67 to 77.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 39 to 47.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 63 to 73.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Randsburg 44 53 41 57 / 0 0 40 0

California City 38 55 34 60 / 0 20 30 0

Mojave 39 54 36 58 / 0 20 30 0

Edwards AFB 39 57 33 60 / 0 20 30 0

Rosamond 37 56 33 60 / 0 20 30 0

