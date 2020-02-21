CA San Joaquin Valley - Hanford CA Zone Forecast

CA San Joaquin Valley - Hanford CA Zone Forecast for Thursday, February 20, 2020

_____

125 FPUS56 KHNX 210701

ZFPHNX

Zone Forecast Product for Interior Central California

National Weather Service San Joaquin Valley - Hanford CA

1100 PM PST Thu Feb 20 2020

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for tonight, Friday, Friday night, and Saturday.

CAZ179-211200-

West Side Hills-

1100 PM PST Thu Feb 20 2020

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 43 to 49. West winds up to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs 69 to 74. Northwest winds up to 10 mph in the

morning shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows 47 to 53. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy. A

50 percent chance of showers. Highs 59 to 65. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 41 to 47. West winds up to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 63 to 68.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 43 to 48. Highs

65 to 70.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Clear. Lows 42 to 48. Highs 68 to 73.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 43 to 49. Highs

71 to 76.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 44 to 50.

Highs 71 to 76.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Coalinga 46 72 49 64 / 0 0 50 60

Avenal 46 72 50 63 / 0 0 50 60

San Luis Reservoir 48 69 52 64 / 0 0 20 20

=

$$

CAZ180-211200-

San Joaquin Confluence-

1100 PM PST Thu Feb 20 2020

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 40 to 46. Light winds in the

evening becoming west up to 10 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs around 70. North winds up to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

evening, then chance of showers after midnight. Chance of showers

50 percent. Lows 47 to 52. Southwest winds up to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

morning, then mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in

the afternoon. Chance of showers 50 percent. Highs 64 to 69.

Light winds in the morning becoming west around 10 mph in the

afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 40 to 45. Southwest winds

around 10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after

midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 64 to 69.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 40 to 45. Highs

66 to 71.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Clear. Lows 40 to 46. Highs 69 to 74.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 41 to

47. Highs 72 to 77.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 72 to 77.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Los Banos 45 70 50 66 / 0 0 20 30

Mendota 43 70 49 66 / 0 0 30 40

Firebaugh 42 70 48 66 / 0 0 30 40

=

$$

CAZ181-211200-

Merced and Madera-

1100 PM PST Thu Feb 20 2020

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 40 to 47. Northwest winds up to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs 68 to 73. Northwest winds up to 10 mph in the

morning becoming light and variable in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers

after midnight. Lows 46 to 51. Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers. Highs 63 to 68. Light

winds in the morning becoming west around 10 mph in the

afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 41 to 46. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 64 to 69.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 40 to 45. Highs

66 to 71.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Clear. Lows 40 to 45. Highs 68 to 73.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 41 to 47.

Highs 71 to 76.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Livingston 41 70 48 67 / 0 0 0 20

Merced 41 70 47 66 / 0 0 0 30

Chowchilla 40 70 47 65 / 0 0 20 40

Madera 41 70 48 65 / 0 0 20 40

=

$$

CAZ182-211200-

Western San Joaquin Valley-

1100 PM PST Thu Feb 20 2020

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 42 to 47. Northwest winds up to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs 69 to 74. Northwest winds up to 10 mph in the

morning becoming light and variable in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows 47 to 52. West winds up to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy. A

50 percent chance of showers. Highs 62 to 67. Southwest winds

around 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 40 to 45. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 65 to 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 41 to 46. Highs

66 to 71.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Clear. Lows 41 to 46. Highs 69 to 74.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 42 to 47. Highs

72 to 77.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 42 to 47.

Highs 73 to 78.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Huron 44 72 49 64 / 0 0 50 60

Five Points 42 72 49 65 / 0 0 40 60

NAS Lemoore 42 72 49 63 / 0 0 50 60

Kettleman City 45 72 49 64 / 0 0 50 60

=

$$

CAZ183-211200-

Foggy Bottom-

1100 PM PST Thu Feb 20 2020

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 39 to 44. Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 70 to 75. Northwest winds up to

10 mph in the morning becoming light and variable in the

afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows 46 to 51. Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs 60 to 65. Light winds in the morning becoming southwest

around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 40 to 45. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 66.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 40 to 45. Highs

65 to 70.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Clear. Lows 39 to 44. Highs around

70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 40 to 45. Highs

around 74.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 41 to 46.

Highs 73 to 78.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Kerman 40 71 48 65 / 0 0 30 50

Caruthers 41 72 49 63 / 0 0 40 60

Lemoore 41 72 49 63 / 0 0 50 70

Hanford 41 72 48 61 / 0 0 40 70

Corcoran 40 72 47 61 / 0 0 50 70

=

$$

CAZ184-211200-

Fresno-

1100 PM PST Thu Feb 20 2020

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 41 to 47. Northwest winds up to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs 70 to 75. Light winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows 47 to 52. Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs 60 to 65. Light winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows 43 to 48. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 64 to 69.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 41 to 46. Highs

65 to 70.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Clear. Lows 41 to 46. Highs 68 to 73.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 43 to 48. Highs

71 to 76.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 43 to 48.

Highs 72 to 77.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Millerton Lake 46 71 49 62 / 0 0 20 50

Clovis 44 72 49 63 / 0 0 20 50

Fresno 44 72 49 64 / 0 0 20 50

Sanger 43 72 48 61 / 0 0 30 60

Reedley 43 72 48 61 / 0 0 30 60

Selma 43 72 49 62 / 0 0 30 60

Kingsburg 42 72 49 61 / 0 0 30 60

=

$$

CAZ185-211200-

Tulare County-

1100 PM PST Thu Feb 20 2020

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 40 to 46. Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 71 to 76. Light winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows 46 to 51. Southeast winds up to 10 mph in the

evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Showers likely. Cooler. Chance of showers 70 percent.

Highs 57 to 62. Light winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows 41 to 46. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 63 to 68.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 41 to 46. Highs

65 to 70.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Clear. Lows 41 to 46. Highs 68 to 73.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 42 to 47. Highs

72 to 77.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 42 to 47.

Highs 72 to 77.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Dinuba 43 72 48 61 / 0 0 30 70

Visalia 41 72 48 60 / 0 0 40 70

Exeter 43 72 47 59 / 0 0 40 80

Tulare 41 72 48 60 / 0 0 50 70

Lindsay 43 73 47 59 / 0 0 50 80

Porterville 44 74 48 58 / 0 0 50 80

=

$$

CAZ186-211200-

Southern Kings County-

1100 PM PST Thu Feb 20 2020

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 38 to 43. Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs 71 to 76. Light winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Slight chance of showers in the evening, then

showers likely after midnight. Chance of showers 70 percent. Lows

45 to 50. Southwest winds up to 10 mph in the evening becoming

light and variable after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Showers likely in the morning, then chance of showers

in the afternoon. Chance of showers 70 percent. Highs 59 to 64.

Light winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 40 to 45. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 66.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 39 to 44. Highs

around 68.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Clear. Lows 39 to 44. Highs around

70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 40 to 45. Highs

72 to 77.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 40 to 45.

Highs 73 to 78.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Alpaugh 39 73 47 61 / 0 0 60 80

Allensworth 40 74 47 61 / 0 0 60 80

=

$$

CAZ187-211200-

Western Kern County-

1100 PM PST Thu Feb 20 2020

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 39 to 44. Northwest winds up to 10 mph in

the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs 71 to 76. Light winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Chance of showers 70 percent.

Lows 44 to 49. Northwest winds up to 10 mph in the evening

becoming light and variable after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Showers in the morning, then showers likely in the

afternoon. Chance of showers 80 percent. Highs 59 to 64. Light

winds in the morning becoming west around 10 mph in the

afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 39 to 44. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 66.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 40 to 45. Highs

65 to 70.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Clear. Lows 40 to 45. Highs 68 to 73.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 40 to 45. Highs

72 to 77.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 41 to 46.

Highs 73 to 78.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lost Hills 40 72 45 61 / 0 0 60 70

Wasco 40 74 47 61 / 0 0 60 80

Buttonwillow 41 74 47 61 / 0 0 60 80

=

$$

CAZ188-211200-

Eastern Kern County-

1100 PM PST Thu Feb 20 2020

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 40 to 48. Northeast winds up to 10 mph in

the evening shifting to the southeast after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs 72 to 77. Southwest winds up to 10 mph in the

morning shifting to the north in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Chance of showers 60 percent.

Lows 47 to 52. Southeast winds up to 10 mph in the evening

becoming light and variable after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Showers likely. Cooler. Chance of showers 70 percent.

Highs 57 to 62. Light winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows 43 to 48.

Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 62 to 67.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 42 to 47.

Highs 64 to 69.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 68 to 73.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 42 to 48.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 71 to 76.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 43 to 49.

Highs 72 to 77.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Delano 40 74 47 61 / 0 0 60 80

McFarland 41 75 47 61 / 0 0 60 90

Shafter 41 75 48 60 / 0 0 60 80

=

$$

CAZ189-211200-

Bakersfield-

1100 PM PST Thu Feb 20 2020

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 40 to 48. South winds up to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs 73 to 78. Light winds in the morning becoming

east 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely in the evening, then showers after

midnight. Lows 46 to 51. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph in the

evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Showers in the morning, then showers likely in the

afternoon. Cooler. Highs 57 to 62. Light winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows 42 to 47.

Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 63 to 68.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 42 to 47. Highs

64 to 69.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 42 to 48. Highs

69 to 74.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 71 to 76.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 44 to 49.

Highs 72 to 77.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Taft 48 73 50 58 / 0 0 70 70

Bakersfield 45 76 49 60 / 0 0 60 90

Arvin 43 77 47 59 / 0 0 70 90

Lamont 43 77 48 60 / 0 0 70 90

Mettler 46 76 47 59 / 0 0 60 80

=

$$

CAZ190-211200-

Central Sierra Foothills-

1100 PM PST Thu Feb 20 2020

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 40 to 50.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs 63 to 73.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers

after midnight. Lows 41 to 51.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs 53 to 63.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows 36 to 46.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 57 to 65.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 36 to 46. Highs

59 to 67.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Clear. Lows 37 to 47. Highs 62 to 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 40 to 50.

Highs 64 to 74.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Mariposa 43 68 45 59 / 0 0 0 30

Oakhurst 36 71 39 61 / 0 0 20 50

Auberry 48 67 46 56 / 0 0 20 50

=

$$

CAZ191-211200-

Southern Sierra Foothills-

1100 PM PST Thu Feb 20 2020

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 44 to 52.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 65 to 75.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows 43 to 51.

.SATURDAY...Showers in the morning, then showers likely in the

afternoon. Cooler. Highs 48 to 58.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

evening. Lows 40 to 48.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 55 to 65.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 40 to 48.

Highs 57 to 67.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 61 to 71.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 42 to 50. Highs

64 to 74.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 42 to 50.

Highs 64 to 74.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Three Rivers 45 74 47 58 / 0 0 40 80

Springville 47 69 47 53 / 0 0 50 80

Tule River Reservation 48 70 47 53 / 0 0 50 80

=

$$

CAZ192-211200-

Central Sierra-

1100 PM PST Thu Feb 20 2020

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 33 to 41 at 5000 feet...21 to 30 at

8000 feet.

.FRIDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy. Highs

54 to 62 at 5000 feet...41 to 47 at 8000 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of snow showers in

the evening, then chance of snow showers after midnight, A

50 percent chance of showers after midnight. Near the crest, a

50 percent chance of snow showers. Snow level 6500 feet. Lows

37 to 43 at 5000 feet...25 to 33 at 8000 feet.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Snow level 6500 feet. Highs 47 to 54 at 5000 feet...

36 to 42 at 8000 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow

showers in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Lows

32 to 40 at 5000 feet...22 to 30 at 8000 feet.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 50 to 58 at 5000 feet...40 to 46 at

8000 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 33 to 40 at 5000 feet...23 to

31 at 8000 feet.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 53 to 61 at

5000 feet...43 to 49 at 8000 feet. Lows 33 to 42 at 5000 feet...

24 to 32 at 8000 feet.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 55 to 63 at 5000 feet...44 to 50 at

8000 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 35 to 43 at

5000 feet...24 to 33 at 8000 feet. Highs 56 to 65 at 5000 feet...

45 to 51 at 8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Yosemite 38 60 41 53 / 0 0 20 50

Tuolumne Meadows 14 47 18 43 / 0 0 20 50

Wawona 33 64 36 55 / 0 0 20 50

Devils Postpile 22 42 28 38 / 0 0 30 70

Bass Lake 37 65 39 55 / 0 0 20 50

Hetch Hetchy 40 64 43 58 / 0 0 20 40

=

$$

CAZ193-211200-

North Kings River-

1100 PM PST Thu Feb 20 2020

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 36 to 43 at 5000 feet...21 to 31 at

8000 feet.

.FRIDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy. Highs

55 to 60 at 5000 feet...41 to 51 at 8000 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers. A

50 percent chance of showers. Snow level 7000 feet. Lows 38 to

43 at 5000 feet...25 to 33 at 8000 feet.

.SATURDAY...Snow showers with showers likely. Snow accumulation

up to 6 inches. Snow level 6500 feet. Highs 45 to 50 at

5000 feet...34 to 42 at 8000 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Lows

34 to 39 at 5000 feet...21 to 29 at 8000 feet.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 48 to 57 at

5000 feet...41 to 51 at 8000 feet. Lows 34 to 41 at 5000 feet...

23 to 32 at 8000 feet.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 53 to 58 at 5000 feet...43 to 53 at

8000 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 36 to 43 at

5000 feet...24 to 32 at 8000 feet. Highs 57 to 62 at 5000 feet...

45 to 55 at 8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Huntington Lake 32 48 34 39 / 0 0 30 70

Shaver Lake 32 57 34 47 / 0 0 30 60

Lake Wishon 30 55 32 45 / 0 0 40 80

=

$$

CAZ194-211200-

Sequoia Kings-

1100 PM PST Thu Feb 20 2020

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 35 to 45 at 5000 feet...22 to 32 at

8000 feet.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 55 to 62 at 5000 feet...42 to 52 at

8000 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers. A

50 percent chance of showers. Lows 36 to 42 at 5000 feet...25 to

33 at 8000 feet. Over higher elevations, southeast winds around

25 mph in the evening.

.SATURDAY...Snow showers. Snow accumulation up to 7 inches. Highs

41 to 47 at 5000 feet...32 to 40 at 8000 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers and

slight chance of showers in the evening, then partly cloudy after

midnight. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. Lows 32 to 40 at

5000 feet...21 to 31 at 8000 feet.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 48 to 58 at

5000 feet...41 to 51 at 8000 feet. Lows 33 to 42 at 5000 feet...

23 to 33 at 8000 feet.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 52 to 62 at 5000 feet...43 to 53 at

8000 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 34 to 43 at

5000 feet...23 to 33 at 8000 feet. Highs 55 to 63 at 5000 feet...

44 to 54 at 8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 35 to 44 at

5000 feet...24 to 34 at 8000 feet. Highs 55 to 63 at 5000 feet...

45 to 55 at 8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Cedar Grove 30 62 33 53 / 0 0 40 80

Grant Grove 37 56 36 43 / 0 0 40 80

Lodgepole 25 53 29 41 / 0 0 50 80

Camp Nelson 36 61 36 45 / 0 0 60 90

Johnsondale 28 65 31 50 / 0 0 60 90

=

$$

CAZ195-211200-

Lake Isabella-

1100 PM PST Thu Feb 20 2020

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 32 to 40 at 5000 feet...29 to 35 at

8000 feet.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 59 to 65 at 5000 feet...44 to 51 at

8000 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Chance of snow showers in the evening, then snow

showers after midnight. Near the crest, snow showers likely in

the evening, then snow showers after midnight. Snow accumulation

up to 2 inches. Snow level 6500 feet. Lows 33 to 39 at

5000 feet...31 to 36 at 8000 feet.

.SATURDAY...Showers. Snow accumulation up to 5 inches. Total snow

accumulation up to 7 inches. Snow level 6000 feet. Highs 45 to

50 at 5000 feet...33 to 40 at 8000 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Snow level

6500 feet. Lows 31 to 38 at 5000 feet...28 to 33 at 8000 feet.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 53 to 62 at

5000 feet...42 to 52 at 8000 feet. Lows 31 to 39 at 5000 feet...

30 to 35 at 8000 feet.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 60 to 65 at 5000 feet...45 to 54 at

8000 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 32 to 40 at

5000 feet...30 to 35 at 8000 feet. Highs 61 to 66 at 5000 feet...

46 to 54 at 8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 33 to 40 at

5000 feet...31 to 36 at 8000 feet. Highs 62 to 67 at 5000 feet...

47 to 54 at 8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Alta Sierra 40 58 40 43 / 0 0 60 90

Kernville 40 70 41 54 / 0 0 50 90

Lake Isabella 43 70 43 53 / 0 0 50 90

Weldon 43 66 41 51 / 0 0 60 90

=

$$

CAZ196-211200-

Tehachapi Area-

1100 PM PST Thu Feb 20 2020

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 39 to 49.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs 57 to 67.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in

the evening, then showers likely after midnight. Chance of

showers 70 percent. Lows 37 to 47.

.SATURDAY...Showers. Total snow accumulation up to 3 inches.

Highs 43 to 53.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows 36 to 46.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 52 to 62. Lows

36 to 46.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 56 to 66.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 37 to 47.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 56 to 66.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 38 to 48.

Highs 58 to 68.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bear Valley Springs 43 62 41 46 / 0 0 70 90

Tehachapi 39 62 39 47 / 0 0 70 90

Twin Oaks 40 65 39 51 / 0 0 70 90

=

$$

CAZ197-211200-

Fort Tejon-

1100 PM PST Thu Feb 20 2020

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 40 to 50.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs 58 to 68.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Snow showers likely after

midnight. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. Snow accumulation

up to 1 inch. Snow level above 6000 feet. Lows 38 to 48.

.SATURDAY...Showers in the morning, then showers likely in the

afternoon. Cooler. Total snow accumulation up to 4 inches. Highs

43 to 53.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing.

Lows 35 to 45.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 51 to 61. Lows 36 to

46.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 37 to 47. Highs

56 to 66.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 57 to 67.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 39 to 49.

Highs 58 to 68.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Pine Mountain Club 43 57 39 43 / 0 0 70 80

Frazier Park 34 62 33 48 / 0 0 70 80

Grapevine 45 67 42 51 / 0 0 60 80

=

$$

CAZ198-211200-

Indian Wells Valley-

1100 PM PST Thu Feb 20 2020

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 36 to 46. Northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 64 to 72. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows 41 to 47. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph in the

evening shifting to the north after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Showers in the morning, then showers likely in the

afternoon. Highs 52 to 60. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing.

Lows 36 to 44. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 63 to 73. Lows 38 to

46.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 38 to 47. Highs

63 to 72.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 63 to 71.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 38 to 46.

Highs 65 to 73.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Inyokern 40 70 44 58 / 0 0 50 90

Ridgecrest 38 72 42 59 / 0 0 50 90

=

$$

CAZ199-211200-

Kern County Desert-

1100 PM PST Thu Feb 20 2020

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 36 to 46. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 64 to 74. East winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts to around 30 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely in the evening, then showers after

midnight. Lows 41 to 47. Southeast winds up to 10 mph in the

evening shifting to the northwest after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Showers. Highs 51 to 61. West winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts to around 30 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing.

Lows 38 to 44. West winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around

35 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 60 to 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 37 to 45.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 62 to 72.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Clear. Lows 37 to 46. Highs

63 to 72.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 38 to 46.

Highs 65 to 73.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Randsburg 47 67 49 54 / 0 0 50 90

California City 40 72 42 58 / 0 0 60 90

Mojave 43 70 45 56 / 0 0 60 90

Edwards AFB 37 72 42 58 / 0 0 60 90

Rosamond 37 72 41 58 / 0 0 60 90

=

$$

weather.gov/hanford

_____

Copyright 2020 AccuWeather