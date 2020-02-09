CA San Joaquin Valley - Hanford CA Zone Forecast

Zone Forecast Product for Interior Central California

National Weather Service San Joaquin Valley - Hanford CA

1100 PM PST Sat Feb 8 2020

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for tonight, Sunday, Sunday night, and Monday.

West Side Hills-

1100 PM PST Sat Feb 8 2020

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 36 to 42. West winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts to around 35 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 53 to 61. North winds 10 to 20 mph with

gusts to around 40 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 33 to 41, Northwest winds

10 to 20 mph, Gusts up to 40 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 59 to 64. North winds up to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 35 to 41. Light winds.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 62 to 67. Lows 37 to

43.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 63 to 68.

Lows 38 to 44.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 63 to 68.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 40 to 46.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 59 to 65. Lows

39 to 45.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Coalinga 38 59 37 64 / 0 0 0 0

Avenal 38 58 36 62 / 0 0 0 0

San Luis Reservoir 40 61 40 62 / 0 0 0 0

San Joaquin Confluence-

1100 PM PST Sat Feb 8 2020

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 36 to 41. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 60 to 65. North winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 33 to 39. Northwest winds 15 to

25 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 61 to 66. Northwest winds around 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Areas of frost after midnight. Lows 34 to

39. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Areas of frost in the morning. Highs 62 to 67.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 35 to 40.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 64 to 69.

Lows 37 to 42.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Areas of frost in the morning. Highs 64 to 69.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 38 to 44.

Highs 60 to 65.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Los Banos 39 62 37 63 / 0 0 0 0

Mendota 37 61 34 62 / 0 0 0 0

Firebaugh 37 62 34 63 / 0 0 0 0

Merced and Madera-

1100 PM PST Sat Feb 8 2020

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 34 to 39. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts to around 30 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 58 to 63. North winds 10 to 20 mph with

gusts to around 40 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear, windy. Lows 34 to 39. North winds 20 to

30 mph with gusts to around 50 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Areas of frost in the morning. Highs 60 to 65.

Light winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Areas of frost after midnight. Lows 34 to

39. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Areas of frost in the morning. Highs 62 to 67.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 36 to 41.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 63 to 68.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of frost after midnight.

Lows 37 to 42.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Areas of frost in the morning. Highs 63 to 68.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 39 to 44.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain.

Highs 59 to 64. Lows 38 to 43.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 59 to 64.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Livingston 38 62 37 64 / 0 0 0 0

Merced 37 62 37 63 / 0 0 0 0

Chowchilla 35 60 35 62 / 0 0 0 0

Madera 36 60 34 62 / 0 0 0 0

Western San Joaquin Valley-

1100 PM PST Sat Feb 8 2020

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 35 to 40. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 57 to 62. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 33 to 38. Northwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 60 to 65. North winds up to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Areas of frost after midnight. Lows 34 to

39. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Areas of frost in the morning. Highs around 65.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 36 to 41.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 65 to 70.

Lows 37 to 42.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Areas of frost in the morning. Highs 65 to 70.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 39 to 44.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 61 to 66. Lows

38 to 43.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Huron 38 58 36 61 / 0 0 0 0

Five Points 37 59 34 62 / 0 0 0 0

NAS Lemoore 37 58 34 61 / 0 0 0 0

Kettleman City 38 58 36 61 / 0 0 0 0

Foggy Bottom-

1100 PM PST Sat Feb 8 2020

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 34 to 39. Northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 56 to 61. North winds up to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of frost after midnight. Lows

31 to 36. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Areas of frost in the morning. Highs 58 to 63.

Light winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Areas of frost after midnight. Lows 32 to

37. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Areas of frost in the morning. Highs 62 to 67.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 34 to 39.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 64 to 69.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of frost after midnight.

Lows 36 to 41.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Areas of frost in the morning. Highs around

66.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 38 to 43.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain.

Highs 60 to 65. Lows 37 to 42.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 59 to 64.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Kerman 36 60 34 61 / 0 0 0 0

Caruthers 37 59 34 61 / 0 0 0 0

Lemoore 36 57 34 60 / 0 0 0 0

Hanford 37 57 34 60 / 0 0 0 0

Corcoran 36 57 31 59 / 0 20 0 0

Fresno-

1100 PM PST Sat Feb 8 2020

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 35 to 40. Southwest winds up to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 56 to 61. Southwest winds up to 10 mph.

Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Areas of frost after midnight. Lows 33 to

38. North winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 40 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Areas of frost in the morning. Highs 58 to 63.

Light winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 34 to 39. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Areas of frost in the morning. Highs 62 to 67.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 36 to 41.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 63 to 68.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Areas of frost after midnight.

Lows 38 to 43.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Areas of frost in the morning. Highs 63 to 68.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 39 to 44.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain.

Highs 58 to 63. Lows 38 to 43.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 59 to 64.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Millerton Lake 38 57 36 59 / 0 0 0 0

Clovis 37 59 35 61 / 0 0 0 0

Fresno 37 59 35 61 / 0 0 0 0

Sanger 36 58 34 60 / 0 0 0 0

Reedley 36 57 34 60 / 0 0 0 0

Selma 37 58 34 61 / 0 0 0 0

Kingsburg 37 58 33 60 / 0 0 0 0

Tulare County-

1100 PM PST Sat Feb 8 2020

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain after

midnight. Lows 35 to 40. Northwest winds up to 10 mph in the

evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs

53 to 58. South winds up to 10 mph in the morning becoming light

and variable in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of frost after midnight. Lows

31 to 36. Southeast winds up to 10 mph with gusts to around

25 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Areas of frost in the morning. Highs 57 to 62.

Light winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Areas of frost after midnight. Lows 33 to

38. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Areas of frost in the morning. Highs 63 to 68.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 35 to 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 63 to 68.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Areas of frost after midnight.

Lows 37 to 42.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Areas of frost in the morning. Highs 64 to 69.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 38 to 43.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain.

Highs 59 to 64. Lows 38 to 43.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 58 to 63.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Dinuba 36 57 33 59 / 0 20 0 0

Visalia 37 57 33 59 / 0 20 0 0

Exeter 37 55 33 59 / 0 20 0 0

Tulare 37 56 33 59 / 0 20 0 0

Lindsay 37 55 33 60 / 0 20 0 0

Porterville 39 55 34 60 / 0 20 0 0

Southern Kings County-

1100 PM PST Sat Feb 8 2020

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 34 to 39. Northwest winds up to 10 mph in

the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs

55 to 60. Southwest winds up to 10 mph in the morning shifting to

the north around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Areas of frost after midnight.

Lows 30 to 35. West winds up to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Areas of frost in the morning. Highs 58 to 63.

Light winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Areas of frost after midnight. Lows 31 to

36. Light winds.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Areas of frost in the

morning. Areas of frost after midnight. Highs 63 to 68. Lows

33 to 38.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Areas of frost in the morning. Highs 64 to

69.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Areas of frost after midnight.

Lows 35 to 40.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Areas of frost in the morning. Highs 65 to 70.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 37 to 42.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain.

Highs 60 to 65. Lows 36 to 41.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 59 to 64.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Alpaugh 35 57 31 59 / 0 20 0 0

Allensworth 36 57 32 60 / 0 20 0 0

Western Kern County-

1100 PM PST Sat Feb 8 2020

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 34 to 39. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs

54 to 59. North winds up to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Areas of frost after midnight.

Lows 30 to 35. Southwest winds up to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Areas of frost in the morning. Highs 58 to 63.

Light winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of frost after midnight. Lows

32 to 37. Light winds.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Areas of frost in the

morning. Areas of frost after midnight. Highs 64 to 69. Lows

34 to 39.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Areas of frost in the morning. Highs 65 to

70.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Areas of frost after midnight.

Lows 35 to 40.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Areas of frost in the morning. Highs 65 to 70.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 37 to 42.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain.

Highs 60 to 65. Lows 36 to 41.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 61.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lost Hills 35 56 31 59 / 0 0 0 0

Wasco 37 56 33 59 / 0 20 0 0

Buttonwillow 37 56 33 60 / 0 20 0 0

Eastern Kern County-

1100 PM PST Sat Feb 8 2020

.TONIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows

38 to 43. North winds up to 10 mph in the evening shifting to the

southeast after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain. Cooler.

Highs 52 to 57. South winds up to 10 mph in the morning shifting

to the north around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 32 to 38. South winds up to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Areas of frost in the morning. Highs

56 to 61. Light winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of frost after midnight. Lows

35 to 40. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Areas of frost in the morning. Highs 63 to 68.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Clear. Lows 37 to 42. Highs 63 to

68.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 39 to 44.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 64 to 69.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 39 to 44.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain.

Highs 60 to 65. Lows 39 to 44.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 57 to 62.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Delano 37 56 33 60 / 0 20 0 0

McFarland 38 56 34 59 / 0 20 0 0

Shafter 38 55 34 59 / 0 30 0 0

Bakersfield-

1100 PM PST Sat Feb 8 2020

.TONIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows

38 to 43. Northwest winds up to 10 mph in the evening shifting to

the southwest after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain. Cooler.

Highs 52 to 57. North winds up to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Lows

34 to 39. South winds up to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the morning.

Highs 57 to 62. Light winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 35 to 40. Light winds.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Clear. Highs 63 to 68. Lows 37 to

42.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 38 to 43.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 63 to 68.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 39 to 44.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain.

Highs 60 to 65. Lows 38 to 43.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 57 to 62.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Taft 42 53 39 57 / 0 30 0 0

Bakersfield 41 55 36 59 / 0 30 20 20

Arvin 40 55 36 59 / 0 30 20 30

Lamont 40 56 36 60 / 0 30 20 20

Mettler 40 55 36 59 / 0 30 20 20

Central Sierra Foothills-

1100 PM PST Sat Feb 8 2020

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Widespread frost after midnight. Breezy.

Lows 31 to 41. East winds around 25 mph with gusts to around

60 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, windy. Highs 48 to 58. East winds 25 to 30 mph.

Gusts up to 65 mph in the morning decreasing to 45 mph in the

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear, windy. Lows 30 to 40. Northeast winds

25 to 30 mph with gusts to around 60 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 53 to 61.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 31 to 41.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 57 to 65.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Widespread frost after midnight. Lows

33 to 43.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 57 to 65.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Widespread frost. Lows 34 to 44.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 57 to 65.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain.

Lows 35 to 45.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the morning,

then chance of rain in the afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent.

Highs 53 to 61.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Lows

33 to 43.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 53 to 61.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Mariposa 35 54 34 58 / 0 0 0 0

Oakhurst 30 56 28 61 / 0 0 0 0

Auberry 36 52 34 55 / 0 0 0 0

Southern Sierra Foothills-

1100 PM PST Sat Feb 8 2020

.TONIGHT...Clear in the evening, then partly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of rain after midnight. Lows 35 to 41.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the morning,

then chance of rain in the afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent.

Highs 45 to 55.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of snow after

midnight. Windy. Lows 32 to 38. East winds 25 to 30 mph after

midnight. Gusts up to 45 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Slight chance of rain and snow in the morning.

Snow level 3500 feet. Highs 51 to 59.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 35 to 41.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 57 to 65. Lows 37 to

43.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 56 to 66.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 38 to 44.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 58 to 66.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain after

midnight. Lows 39 to 45.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the morning,

then chance of rain in the afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent.

Highs 54 to 62.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of

rain. Lows 36 to 44. Highs 51 to 61.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Three Rivers 37 55 34 60 / 0 30 0 0

Springville 37 50 35 55 / 0 20 0 0

Tule River Reservation 38 51 36 56 / 0 20 0 0

Central Sierra-

1100 PM PST Sat Feb 8 2020

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM SUNDAY TO 10 AM PST

MONDAY...

.TONIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Near

the crest, a 50 percent chance of snow after midnight. Over

higher elevations, southwest winds around 25 mph in the evening

shifting to the northeast 25 to 35 mph after midnight, Gusts up

to 70 mph. Widespread frost after midnight, Northeast winds 25 to

35 mph after midnight, Gusts up to 70 mph after midnight. Windy,

colder. Lows 26 to 34 at 5000 feet...13 to 21 at 8000 feet. Wind

chill readings around 10 below after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of snow in the

morning. Near the crest, mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance

of snow. Very windy. Colder. Highs 38 to 46 at 5000 feet...25 to

31 at 8000 feet. Northeast winds 35 to 45 mph with gusts to

around 85 mph...northeast 35 to 50 mph with gusts to around

90 mph over higher elevations. Wind chill readings around

14 below.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Partly cloudy with a slight chance

of snow near the crest. Strong winds. Little or no snow

accumulation. Lows 26 to 34 at 5000 feet...15 to 23 at 8000 feet.

Northeast winds 25 to 40 mph with gusts to around 85 mph...

northeast 40 to 60 mph with gusts to around 100 mph over higher

elevations. Wind chill readings around 14 below.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Very windy. Not as cold. Highs 48 to 55 at

5000 feet...35 to 41 at 8000 feet. Northeast winds 30 to 40 mph

with gusts to around 70 mph. Wind chill readings around 12 below

in the morning.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Windy. Lows 29 to 37 at 5000 feet...

17 to 27 at 8000 feet. Northeast winds 25 to 30 mph. Wind chill

readings around 3 below.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear, windy. Highs 52 to 59 at

5000 feet...41 to 47 at 8000 feet. Lows 31 to 39 at 5000 feet...

21 to 29 at 8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 52 to 59 at

5000 feet...41 to 47 at 8000 feet. Lows 31 to 39 at 5000 feet...

21 to 29 at 8000 feet.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 51 to 59 at 5000 feet...41 to 47 at

8000 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of snow.

Slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows 31 to 39 at

5000 feet...21 to 29 at 8000 feet.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. Chance of rain in

the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. Highs 47 to

54 at 5000 feet...36 to 42 at 8000 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of snow in the evening,

then slight chance of snow after midnight. Chance of snow

40 percent. Lows 29 to 37 at 5000 feet...20 to 28 at 8000 feet.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow. Highs

47 to 54 at 5000 feet...36 to 42 at 8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Yosemite 31 44 32 53 / 0 0 0 0

Tuolumne Meadows 6 31 6 41 / 20 30 0 0

Wawona 27 48 27 57 / 0 0 0 0

Devils Postpile 15 25 15 35 / 0 40 0 0

Bass Lake 29 49 29 56 / 0 0 0 0

Hetch Hetchy 33 48 35 58 / 0 0 0 0

North Kings River-

1100 PM PST Sat Feb 8 2020

.TONIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy.

Widespread frost through the night, A 20 percent chance of snow

after midnight, Southeast winds around 25 mph after midnight,

Gusts up to 45 mph after midnight. Near the crest, a 40 percent

chance of snow after midnight. Over higher elevations, southwest

winds around 25 mph, Gusts up to 45 mph. Breezy, colder. Lows

29 to 35 at 5000 feet...12 to 22 at 8000 feet. Wind chill

readings around 9 below after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of snow...a

50 percent chance of snow near the crest. Windy, colder. Highs

39 to 44 at 5000 feet...26 to 36 at 8000 feet. Northeast winds

25 to 35 mph with gusts to around 60 mph. Wind chill readings

around 13 below.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of snow near

the crest. Strong winds. Lows 28 to 34 at 5000 feet...13 to 23 at

8000 feet. Northeast winds 25 to 35 mph...northeast 30 to 50 mph

with gusts to around 90 mph over higher elevations. Gusts up to

60 mph in the evening increasing to 80 mph after midnight. Wind

chill readings around 15 below.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Slight chance of snow in the morning. Very

windy. Not as cold. Highs 46 to 51 at 5000 feet...36 to 46 at

8000 feet. Northeast winds 30 to 40 mph. Gusts up to 65 mph in

the morning decreasing to 45 mph in the afternoon. Wind chill

readings around 13 below in the morning.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Windy. Lows 29 to 36 at 5000 feet...

17 to 26 at 8000 feet. Northeast winds 25 to 30 mph. Wind chill

readings around 5 below.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear, windy. Highs 50 to 55 at

5000 feet...41 to 51 at 8000 feet. Lows 32 to 38 at 5000 feet...

21 to 29 at 8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 50 to 55 at 5000 feet...42 to 51 at

8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 33 to 39 at 5000 feet...

22 to 30 at 8000 feet.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 50 to 55 at 5000 feet...41 to 51 at

8000 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of snow.

Slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows 34 to 39 at

5000 feet...23 to 29 at 8000 feet.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Slight chance of

snow in the morning, then chance of snow in the afternoon. Chance

of precipitation 50 percent. Highs 46 to 51 at 5000 feet...38 to

47 at 8000 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of snow and rain in the

evening, then slight chance of snow after midnight. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent. Lows 31 to 37 at 5000 feet...19 to

27 at 8000 feet.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow. Slight

chance of rain in the afternoon. Breezy. Highs 45 to 50 at

5000 feet...36 to 45 at 8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Huntington Lake 24 33 25 41 / 0 0 0 0

Shaver Lake 24 41 22 48 / 0 0 0 0

Lake Wishon 21 39 21 48 / 0 20 0 0

Sequoia Kings-

1100 PM PST Sat Feb 8 2020

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of snow after

midnight. Breezy, colder. Lows 26 to 36 at 5000 feet...15 to

25 at 8000 feet. West winds 25 to 30 mph with gusts to around

60 mph over higher elevations. Wind chill readings around 2 below

after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Windy,

colder. Highs 37 to 45 at 5000 feet...28 to 36 at 8000 feet.

Northeast winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts to around 60 mph. Wind

chill readings around 6 below.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Partly cloudy with a slight chance

of snow...a 40 percent chance of snow near the crest. Windy. Lows

26 to 34 at 5000 feet...14 to 24 at 8000 feet. Northeast winds

25 to 35 mph with gusts to around 70 mph...northeast 35 to 45 mph

with gusts to around 80 mph over higher elevations. Wind chill

readings around 11 below.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow in the morning, then

slight chance of snow in the afternoon. Very windy. Not as cool.

Chance of snow 40 percent. Highs 45 to 53 at 5000 feet...36 to

46 at 8000 feet. Northeast winds 25 to 30 mph with gusts to

around 70 mph...northeast 35 to 45 mph with gusts to around

75 mph over higher elevations. Wind chill readings around 8 below

in the morning.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Windy. Lows 28 to 37 at

5000 feet...18 to 28 at 8000 feet. Northeast winds around 25 mph

with gusts to around 45 mph...northeast 30 to 40 mph over higher

elevations. Wind chill readings near zero.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear, windy. Highs 50 to 58 at

5000 feet...41 to 51 at 8000 feet. Lows 30 to 40 at 5000 feet...

21 to 31 at 8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 50 to 59 at 5000 feet...42 to 52 at

8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 32 to 40 at 5000 feet...

21 to 31 at 8000 feet.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 50 to 60 at 5000 feet...42 to 52 at

8000 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of snow after

midnight. Lows 31 to 41 at 5000 feet...21 to 31 at 8000 feet.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Slight chance of

snow in the morning, then chance of snow in the afternoon.

Breezy. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. Highs 46 to 55 at

5000 feet...39 to 49 at 8000 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of snow and rain in the

evening, then slight chance of snow after midnight. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent. Lows 29 to 39 at 5000 feet...19 to

29 at 8000 feet.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow. Slight

chance of rain in the afternoon. Breezy. Highs 44 to 52 at

5000 feet...36 to 46 at 8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Cedar Grove 24 45 22 54 / 0 20 20 20

Grant Grove 28 41 27 48 / 0 30 0 0

Lodgepole 17 38 18 46 / 0 30 20 20

Camp Nelson 29 43 27 51 / 0 30 20 20

Johnsondale 22 49 20 56 / 0 30 20 30

Lake Isabella-

1100 PM PST Sat Feb 8 2020

.TONIGHT...Clear. Chance of precipitation 30 percent near the

crest30 percent ....Windy, colder. Lows 26 to 32 at 5000 feet...

23 to 28 at 8000 feet. Northwest winds 25 to 30 mph with gusts to

around 45 mph. Over higher elevations, northwest winds 25 to

30 mph in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. Chance of rain in

the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. Windy, cooler.

Snow level 3500 feet. Highs 43 to 48 at 5000 feet...28 to 37 at

8000 feet. Northeast winds 25 to 30 mph with gusts to around

55 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of snow in the

evening, then chance of snow after midnight. Near the crest, a

40 percent chance of snow. Windy. Lows 25 to 32 at 5000 feet...

22 to 27 at 8000 feet. Northeast winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts to

around 60 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow in the morning, then

slight chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Very windy. Not

as cool. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. Snow level

3500 feet. Highs 51 to 56 at 5000 feet...37 to 47 at 8000 feet.

North winds 30 to 50 mph...northeast 25 to 35 mph over higher

elevations. Gusts up to 80 mph in the morning decreasing to

60 mph in the afternoon. Over higher elevations, gusts up to

55 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Windy. Lows 27 to 34 at

5000 feet...25 to 30 at 8000 feet. Northeast winds 25 to 35 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, windy. Highs 56 to 61 at 5000 feet...42 to

52 at 8000 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 28 to 35 at 5000 feet...27 to 32 at

8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 57 to 62 at 5000 feet...44 to 52 at

8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 30 to 37 at 5000 feet...

29 to 34 at 8000 feet.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 57 to 62 at 5000 feet...43 to 52 at

8000 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 29 to 36 at 5000 feet...

28 to 33 at 8000 feet.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain

and snow. Breezy. Highs 53 to 58 at 5000 feet...41 to 49 at

8000 feet. Lows 29 to 35 at 5000 feet...27 to 32 at 8000 feet.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of snow in the morning.

Highs 51 to 56 at 5000 feet...38 to 46 at 8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Alta Sierra 32 42 32 49 / 0 30 20 30

Kernville 33 52 32 60 / 0 30 20 30

Lake Isabella 37 52 35 59 / 0 30 20 30

Weldon 37 49 37 57 / 0 30 30 30

Tehachapi Area-

1100 PM PST Sat Feb 8 2020

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Windy. Lows 31 to 41. West winds 25 to

35 mph with gusts to around 75 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. Chance of rain in

the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. Breezy,

cooler. Snow level 3500 feet. Highs 40 to 50. Northeast winds

around 25 mph with gusts to around 45 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain and snow in

the evening, then chance of snow after midnight. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent. Windy. Snow level 3000 feet. Lows 30 to

40. North winds 25 to 30 mph with gusts to around 50 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow and rain in the morning,

then slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Windy. Not as cool.

Chance of precipitation 40 percent. Snow level 3500 feet. Highs

46 to 56. North winds 25 to 30 mph with gusts to around 65 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows 31 to 41. Northeast

winds around 25 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 50 to 60.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 31 to 41.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 52 to 62.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 33 to 43.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 52 to 62.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 33 to 43.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Breezy.

Highs 49 to 59.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain

and snow. Breezy. Lows 32 to 42. Highs 46 to 56.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bear Valley Springs 35 44 32 50 / 0 30 20 30

Tehachapi 33 44 31 51 / 0 30 20 40

Twin Oaks 32 49 32 55 / 0 30 20 40

Fort Tejon-

1100 PM PST Sat Feb 8 2020

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy, colder. Lows 32 to 42. West

winds around 25 mph in the evening. Gusts up to 55 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain and

snow. Snow level 3500 feet. Highs 40 to 50.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain and snow in

the evening. Snow level 3000 feet. Lows 29 to 39.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A 30 percent chance of snow in the

morning. Breezy. Highs 45 to 55. North winds around 25 mph with

gusts to around 45 mph in the morning.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 32 to 40.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Clear, breezy. Highs 51 to 61. Lows

33 to 43.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 33 to 43.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 51 to 61.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 34 to 44.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs 48 to

58.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and

snow. Lows 33 to 43.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 45 to 55.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Pine Mountain Club 33 42 32 49 / 0 40 20 0

Frazier Park 29 46 27 52 / 0 40 20 0

Grapevine 35 47 32 52 / 0 40 20 0

Indian Wells Valley-

1100 PM PST Sat Feb 8 2020

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM SUNDAY TO 10 AM PST MONDAY...

.TONIGHT...Clear, windy. Lows 34 to 42. West winds 25 to 35 mph

with gusts to around 70 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Slight

chance of snow in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation

20 percent. Windy, cooler. Snow level 3000 feet. Highs 47 to 55.

North winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to around 55 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain

and snow. Windy. Snow level 3000 feet. Lows 31 to 41. North winds

20 to 30 mph with gusts to around 45 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow in the morning,

then slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Windy. Not as cool.

Chance of precipitation 40 percent. Snow level 3000 feet. Highs

55 to 63. North winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to around 55 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the

evening. Lows 31 to 41. North winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to

around 35 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 58 to 65.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 30 to 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 61 to 68.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 32 to 42.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 60 to 68.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 33 to 43.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain.

Highs 58 to 65. Lows 32 to 42.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 55 to 63.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Inyokern 37 54 35 62 / 0 20 30 40

Ridgecrest 35 55 33 62 / 0 20 30 40

Kern County Desert-

1100 PM PST Sat Feb 8 2020

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM SUNDAY TO 10 AM PST MONDAY...

.TONIGHT...Clear, windy. Lows 35 to 41. Southwest winds 25 to

35 mph with gusts to around 70 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Windy,

cooler. Highs 48 to 56. Northeast winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts

to around 60 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of snow. Slight

chance of rain in the evening, then chance of rain after

midnight. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. Windy. Snow level

3000 feet. Lows 32 to 40. North winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to

around 50 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow and rain in the morning,

then slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Windy. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent. Snow level 3000 feet. Highs 54 to 62.

Northeast winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to around 60 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the

evening. Lows 31 to 39. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 57 to 65.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Clear. Lows 30 to 40. Highs 60 to

68.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 32 to 42.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 60 to 68.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 34 to 42.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain.

Highs 57 to 67. Lows 33 to 41.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 54 to 64.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Randsburg 43 50 42 57 / 0 20 30 40

California City 36 53 34 61 / 0 20 30 40

Mojave 39 52 37 59 / 0 20 20 40

Edwards AFB 35 54 33 60 / 0 20 30 30

Rosamond 35 54 32 60 / 0 30 20 30

