CA San Joaquin Valley - Hanford CA Zone Forecast

CA San Joaquin Valley - Hanford CA Zone Forecast for Wednesday, January 22, 2020

Zone Forecast Product for Interior Central California

National Weather Service San Joaquin Valley - Hanford CA

1100 PM PST Wed Jan 22 2020

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for tonight, Thursday, Thursday night, and Friday.

CAZ179-231200-

West Side Hills-

1100 PM PST Wed Jan 22 2020

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 43 to 48. Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 59 to 64. Light winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 43 to 48. Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 60 to 65. Light winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 43 to 49. Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 61 to 66.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain in

the evening, then partly cloudy with a chance of rain after

midnight. Chance of rain 40 percent. Lows 44 to 52.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain in the morning, then

slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Chance of rain

40 percent. Highs 59 to 64.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Lows

41 to 47.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 57 to 62.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 40 to 46.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 57 to 62.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 41 to 47.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs 58 to 63.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Coalinga 45 65 45 65 / 0 0 0 0

Avenal 45 62 45 63 / 0 0 0 0

San Luis Reservoir 46 59 46 63 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ180-231200-

San Joaquin Confluence-

1100 PM PST Wed Jan 22 2020

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Colder. Lows 41 to 46. Light

winds.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 58 to 63.

Light winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows 42 to 47. Light

winds.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 61 to

66. Light winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows 43 to 48. Light

winds.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 60 to

65.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Patchy

fog after midnight. Lows 46 to 51.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy.

Patchy fog in the morning. A 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

59 to 64.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Lows

41 to 46.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 57 to 62. Lows

40 to 45.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 57 to 62.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 41 to 46.

Highs around 60.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Los Banos 44 60 44 63 / 0 0 0 0

Mendota 43 60 43 62 / 0 0 0 0

Firebaugh 43 60 43 62 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ181-231200-

Merced and Madera-

1100 PM PST Wed Jan 22 2020

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows 41 to 46. Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 58 to 63.

Light winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows 42 to 47. Light

winds.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 60 to

65. Light winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows 43 to 48. Light

winds.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 60 to

65.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Patchy

fog after midnight. Lows 46 to 51.

.SUNDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a

50 percent chance of rain. Highs 58 to 63.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain.

Lows 41 to 46. Highs 56 to 61.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 40 to 45.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 57 to 62.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 40 to 45.

Highs 58 to 63.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Livingston 42 59 43 62 / 0 0 0 0

Merced 42 59 43 62 / 0 0 0 0

Chowchilla 42 60 43 62 / 0 0 0 0

Madera 43 60 44 62 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ182-231200-

Western San Joaquin Valley-

1100 PM PST Wed Jan 22 2020

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 41 to 46. Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 60 to

65. Light winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows 42 to 47. Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 61 to

66. Light winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows 43 to 48. Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 61 to

66.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then partly

cloudy with a slight chance of rain after midnight. Patchy fog

after midnight. Lows 45 to 50.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Slight chance

of rain in the morning, then chance of rain in the afternoon.

Chance of rain 30 percent. Highs 60 to 65.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Lows

41 to 46.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 59 to 64. Lows

39 to 44.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 59 to 64. Lows

41 to 46.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Huron 43 62 44 63 / 0 0 0 0

Five Points 43 62 44 63 / 0 0 0 0

NAS Lemoore 43 62 44 62 / 0 0 0 0

Kettleman City 45 62 45 62 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ183-231200-

Foggy Bottom-

1100 PM PST Wed Jan 22 2020

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows 40 to

45. Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 59 to

64. Light winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows 41 to 46. Light

winds.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 60 to

65. Light winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows 41 to 46. Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 60 to

65.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain. Patchy fog after midnight.

Lows 44 to 49.

.SUNDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a

40 percent chance of rain. Highs 59 to 64.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain.

Lows 40 to 45. Highs 57 to 62.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 38 to 43.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 57 to 62. Lows

39 to 44.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Kerman 42 61 43 62 / 0 0 0 0

Caruthers 42 61 43 62 / 0 0 0 0

Lemoore 43 62 43 62 / 0 0 0 0

Hanford 43 61 44 62 / 0 0 0 0

Corcoran 41 61 43 61 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ184-231200-

Fresno-

1100 PM PST Wed Jan 22 2020

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows 42 to 47. Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 59 to

64. Light winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows

43 to 48. Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 60 to

65. Light winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows 43 to 48. Light

winds.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 61 to

66.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the evening,

then chance of rain after midnight. Chance of rain 30 percent.

Lows 46 to 51.

.SUNDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Cloudy with a 40 percent

chance of rain. Highs 58 to 63.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain.

Lows 42 to 47. Highs 57 to 62.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming clear.

Lows 40 to 45.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 57 to 62.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 40 to 45.

Highs 58 to 63.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Millerton Lake 44 61 45 61 / 0 0 0 0

Clovis 44 61 45 62 / 0 0 0 0

Fresno 43 61 45 62 / 0 0 0 0

Sanger 43 62 44 62 / 0 0 0 0

Reedley 43 62 44 62 / 0 0 0 0

Selma 43 62 45 62 / 0 0 0 0

Kingsburg 43 62 44 62 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ185-231200-

Tulare County-

1100 PM PST Wed Jan 22 2020

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog. Lows 40 to 45. Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 60 to

65. Light winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows 41 to 46. Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 60 to

65. Light winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows 42 to 47. Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 61 to

66.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain after

midnight. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows 44 to 49.

.SUNDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a

40 percent chance of rain. Highs 59 to 64.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain.

Lows 42 to 47.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the morning.

Highs 57 to 62.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 39 to 44.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 56 to 63. Lows

40 to 45.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Dinuba 43 62 44 62 / 0 0 0 0

Visalia 43 62 43 61 / 0 0 0 0

Exeter 42 63 43 62 / 0 0 0 0

Tulare 42 62 43 61 / 0 0 0 0

Lindsay 42 63 43 62 / 0 0 0 0

Porterville 43 63 44 62 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ186-231200-

Southern Kings County-

1100 PM PST Wed Jan 22 2020

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows 39 to

44. Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 60 to

65. Light winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows 40 to 45. Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 59 to

64. Light winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows 41 to 46. Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 61 to

66.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain after

midnight. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows 42 to 47.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Slight chance

of rain in the morning, then chance of rain in the afternoon.

Chance of rain 40 percent. Highs 60 to 65.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the

evening, then chance of rain after midnight. Chance of rain

30 percent. Lows 40 to 45.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the morning.

Highs 58 to 63.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming clear.

Lows 38 to 43.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 57 to 62. Lows

38 to 43.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Alpaugh 40 62 41 61 / 0 0 0 0

Allensworth 40 62 42 62 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ187-231200-

Western Kern County-

1100 PM PST Wed Jan 22 2020

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows 39 to

44. Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 60 to

65. Light winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows 40 to 45. Light

winds.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs around

62. Light winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows 40 to 45. Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 62 to

67.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows

42 to 47.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Chance of

rain in the morning, then slight chance of rain in the afternoon.

Chance of rain 30 percent. Highs 60 to 65.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the

evening, then chance of rain after midnight. Chance of rain

40 percent. Lows 40 to 45.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of rain in the

morning. Highs 57 to 62.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 38 to 43.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 57 to 62.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

cloudy. Lows 38 to 43.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lost Hills 40 62 40 62 / 0 0 0 0

Wasco 41 62 42 62 / 0 0 0 0

Buttonwillow 42 62 43 62 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ188-231200-

Eastern Kern County-

1100 PM PST Wed Jan 22 2020

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows 41 to

46. Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 61 to

66. Light winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows 42 to 47. Light

winds.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 59 to

64. Light winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows 43 to 48. Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 62 to

67.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 45 to 50.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming cloudy. A

30 percent chance of rain. Highs 59 to 64.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of rain. Lows 43 to 48.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of rain in the

morning. Highs 56 to 61.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 41 to 46. Highs

56 to 61.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows 41 to 46.

Highs 57 to 62.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Delano 41 63 43 62 / 0 0 0 0

McFarland 42 63 43 62 / 0 0 0 0

Shafter 42 63 43 62 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ189-231200-

Bakersfield-

1100 PM PST Wed Jan 22 2020

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows 42 to

47. Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 62 to

67. Light winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows 43 to 48. Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 61 to

66. Light winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 44 to 49. Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 63 to

68.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 45 to 50.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs 61 to

66.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of

rain. Lows 44 to 49. Highs 57 to 62.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 41 to 46. Highs

58 to 63.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows 42 to 47.

Highs 59 to 64.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Taft 46 62 47 62 / 0 0 0 0

Bakersfield 45 64 45 62 / 0 0 0 0

Arvin 43 65 45 64 / 0 0 0 0

Lamont 43 65 45 64 / 0 0 0 0

Mettler 44 64 45 63 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ190-231200-

Central Sierra Foothills-

1100 PM PST Wed Jan 22 2020

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog. Lows 36 to 46.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs 55 to 63.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 39 to 49.

.FRIDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy. Highs

56 to 64.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 38 to 48.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 57 to 65.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Lows 42 to 52.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs 52 to

62.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain.

Colder. Lows 36 to 46.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the morning.

Highs 51 to 59.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 35 to 45.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 52 to 60.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 35 to 45.

Highs 54 to 62.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Mariposa 40 60 43 60 / 0 0 0 0

Oakhurst 35 63 38 63 / 0 0 0 0

Auberry 41 59 43 59 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ191-231200-

Southern Sierra Foothills-

1100 PM PST Wed Jan 22 2020

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 40 to 46.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 57 to 65.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows 41 to 47.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 55 to 63.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 42 to 48.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 58 to 66.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then partly

cloudy with a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows 44 to

50.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming cloudy. A

50 percent chance of rain. Highs 54 to 62.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of rain. Lows 41 to 47.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain in the morning, then

slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Chance of rain

40 percent. Highs 51 to 59.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 39 to 45.

Highs 52 to 61.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Three Rivers 43 65 45 64 / 0 0 0 0

Springville 42 60 43 59 / 0 0 0 0

Tule River Reservation 43 62 45 61 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ192-231200-

Central Sierra-

1100 PM PST Wed Jan 22 2020

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 32 to 40 at 5000 feet...20 to 30 at

8000 feet.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming cloudy.

Highs 50 to 58 at 5000 feet...40 to 46 at 8000 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Near the crest, slight chance of

snow. Slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows 36 to 42 at

5000 feet...24 to 32 at 8000 feet.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 50 to 58 at 5000 feet...39 to

45 at 8000 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 34 to 42 at 5000 feet...22 to

32 at 8000 feet.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 51 to 59 at 5000 feet...41 to

47 at 8000 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain and

snow. Lows 38 to 44 at 5000 feet...26 to 34 at 8000 feet.

.SUNDAY...Snow and rain likely in the morning, then chance of

snow and rain in the afternoon. Breezy. Chance of precipitation

70 percent. Highs 45 to 53 at 5000 feet...35 to 41 at 8000 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Chance of rain in the evening. Mostly cloudy with

a chance of snow. Colder. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

Lows 32 to 38 at 5000 feet...19 to 28 at 8000 feet.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow in the morning, then

slight chance of snow in the afternoon. Chance of snow

30 percent. Highs 45 to 52 at 5000 feet...34 to 40 at 8000 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 30 to

39 at 5000 feet...19 to 29 at 8000 feet. Highs 46 to 53 at

5000 feet...36 to 41 at 8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 49 to 56 at 5000 feet...37 to

43 at 8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Yosemite 38 56 41 56 / 0 0 0 0

Tuolumne Meadows 14 47 18 46 / 0 0 20 0

Wawona 33 58 36 58 / 0 0 0 0

Devils Postpile 25 43 28 42 / 0 0 0 0

Bass Lake 35 57 37 58 / 0 0 0 0

Hetch Hetchy 40 59 43 59 / 0 0 20 0

CAZ193-231200-

North Kings River-

1100 PM PST Wed Jan 22 2020

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 34 to 40 at 5000 feet...21 to 29 at

8000 feet.

.THURSDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs 50 to 55 at 5000 feet...42 to 50 at 8000 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows 37 to 42 at 5000 feet...24 to 32 at

8000 feet.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 49 to 55 at 5000 feet...41 to 49 at

8000 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 36 to 42 at 5000 feet...24 to 32 at 8000 feet.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 51 to 56 at 5000 feet...43 to

51 at 8000 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent

chance of snow and rain. Lows 39 to 44 at 5000 feet...26 to 34 at

8000 feet. Highs 45 to 51 at 5000 feet...37 to 45 at 8000 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and

snow in the evening, then partly cloudy with a chance of snow

after midnight. Colder. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. Lows

33 to 39 at 5000 feet...20 to 28 at 8000 feet.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow. Highs 45 to

50 at 5000 feet...36 to 44 at 8000 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows 32 to 38 at

5000 feet...21 to 27 at 8000 feet. Highs 45 to 51 at 5000 feet...

38 to 46 at 8000 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 33 to 39 at

5000 feet...22 to 28 at 8000 feet. Highs 47 to 53 at 5000 feet...

40 to 48 at 8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Huntington Lake 29 46 32 46 / 0 0 0 0

Shaver Lake 28 52 31 51 / 0 0 0 0

Lake Wishon 30 52 32 52 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ194-231200-

Sequoia Kings-

1100 PM PST Wed Jan 22 2020

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 33 to 41 at 5000 feet...22 to 32 at

8000 feet.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 50 to 58 at 5000 feet...42 to

52 at 8000 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 34 to 44 at 5000 feet...

24 to 34 at 8000 feet.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 49 to 57 at 5000 feet...42 to 52 at

8000 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 35 to 43 at 5000 feet...24 to 34 at 8000 feet.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 52 to 59 at 5000 feet...43 to

53 at 8000 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then partly

cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow after midnight. Lows

35 to 45 at 5000 feet...25 to 35 at 8000 feet.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain and

snow. Breezy. Highs 47 to 54 at 5000 feet...38 to 48 at

8000 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of

snow and rain. Breezy. Lows 32 to 41 at 5000 feet...21 to 31 at

8000 feet. Highs 45 to 51 at 5000 feet...37 to 47 at 8000 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 31 to 40 at

5000 feet...21 to 31 at 8000 feet. Highs 45 to 55 at 5000 feet...

39 to 49 at 8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Cedar Grove 30 59 32 59 / 0 0 0 0

Grant Grove 34 52 36 52 / 0 0 0 0

Lodgepole 24 50 27 50 / 0 0 0 0

Camp Nelson 33 57 35 56 / 0 0 0 0

Johnsondale 27 61 28 60 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ195-231200-

Lake Isabella-

1100 PM PST Wed Jan 22 2020

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 31 to 38 at 5000 feet...30 to 35 at

8000 feet.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 56 to 61 at 5000 feet...44 to 52 at

8000 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows 32 to 40 at 5000 feet...31 to 36 at

8000 feet.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 55 to 60 at 5000 feet...44 to 52 at

8000 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 33 to 39 at 5000 feet...32 to 37 at 8000 feet.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 57 to 62 at

5000 feet...46 to 52 at 8000 feet. Lows 33 to 40 at 5000 feet...

32 to 37 at 8000 feet.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain in the morning, then

slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Windy. Chance of rain

40 percent. Highs 52 to 57 at 5000 feet...41 to 48 at 8000 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of

rain and snow. Windy. Lows 31 to 38 at 5000 feet...29 to 34 at

8000 feet. Highs 50 to 55 at 5000 feet...40 to 46 at 8000 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 28 to 35 at 5000 feet...27 to

32 at 8000 feet.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 51 to 56 at 5000 feet...40 to

47 at 8000 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 29 to 36 at

5000 feet...27 to 33 at 8000 feet. Highs 52 to 57 at 5000 feet...

42 to 50 at 8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Alta Sierra 38 55 39 54 / 0 0 0 0

Kernville 39 66 40 65 / 0 0 0 0

Lake Isabella 42 65 43 64 / 0 0 0 0

Weldon 43 63 44 63 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ196-231200-

Tehachapi Area-

1100 PM PST Wed Jan 22 2020

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 35 to 45.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 53 to 63.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 37 to 47.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 52 to 62.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 37 to 47.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 54 to 64.

Lows 38 to 48.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Windy.

Highs 50 to 60.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of rain. Windy. Lows 36 to 46.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of rain in the

morning. Windy. Highs 46 to 56.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows 33 to 43.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 47 to 57.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 35 to 45.

Highs 49 to 59.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bear Valley Springs 37 56 38 54 / 0 0 0 0

Tehachapi 38 59 40 56 / 0 0 0 0

Twin Oaks 41 64 43 60 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ197-231200-

Fort Tejon-

1100 PM PST Wed Jan 22 2020

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 36 to 46.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 52 to 62.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 37 to 47.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 50 to 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 37 to 47.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 52 to 62.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

clear. Lows 38 to 48.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Breezy.

Highs 49 to 59.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of

rain and snow. Windy. Lows 36 to 46. Highs 45 to 55.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Windy. Lows 34 to 44.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. Highs 47 to

57. Lows 35 to 45.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Pine Mountain Club 39 56 41 54 / 0 0 0 0

Frazier Park 33 59 35 57 / 0 0 0 0

Grapevine 38 59 40 57 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ198-231200-

Indian Wells Valley-

1100 PM PST Wed Jan 22 2020

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 35 to 44. Northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 60 to 67. North winds up to 10 mph in

the morning becoming light and variable in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 36 to 46. Light winds in

the evening becoming northwest up to 10 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs 61 to

68. Northwest winds up to 10 mph in the morning shifting to the

east in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 37 to 45. Northwest winds up

to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 62 to 69.

Lows 38 to 46.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Highs 60 to 68.

Lows 36 to 44.

.MONDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy. Highs

58 to 65.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 34 to 42.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 57 to 65. Lows

34 to 42.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 59 to 66.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Inyokern 39 66 40 67 / 0 0 0 0

Ridgecrest 36 67 38 68 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ199-231200-

Kern County Desert-

1100 PM PST Wed Jan 22 2020

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 35 to 43. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 60 to 68. Northeast winds up to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 37 to 45. North winds up to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 60 to 70. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 37 to 45. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs 59 to 69.

Lows 40 to 46.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Slight chance of rain in the

evening, then chance of rain after midnight. Breezy. Chance of

rain 40 percent. Lows 38 to 44.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. Highs 54 to 64.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 34 to 42.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming cloudy.

Highs 55 to 65.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 34 to 42.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 57 to 67.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Randsburg 45 63 46 64 / 0 0 0 0

California City 38 65 40 66 / 0 0 0 0

Mojave 40 64 43 65 / 0 0 0 0

Edwards AFB 36 65 38 67 / 0 0 0 0

Rosamond 36 65 38 67 / 0 0 0 0

