CA San Joaquin Valley - Hanford CA Zone Forecast

CA San Joaquin Valley - Hanford CA Zone Forecast for Tuesday, November 12, 2019

_____

403 FPUS56 KHNX 130701

ZFPHNX

Zone Forecast Product for Interior Central California

National Weather Service San Joaquin Valley - Hanford CA

1100 PM PST Tue Nov 12 2019

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for today, tonight, and Wednesday.

CAZ179-130800-

West Side Hills-

1100 PM PST Tue Nov 12 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Haze. Highs 76 to 81. Light winds in the

morning becoming northeast up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Haze. Lows 47 to 57. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Haze. Highs 73 to 78. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Haze. Lows 49 to 57. Southwest

winds up to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 67 to 75. Light winds in the

morning becoming west up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 45 to 55.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Highs 66 to

71.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 43 to 53. Highs

68 to 73.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 45 to 55.

Highs 73 to 78.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 74 to 79.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Coalinga 80 50 78 / 0 0 0

Avenal 80 50 78 / 0 0 0

San Luis Reservoir 76 54 73 / 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ180-130800-

San Joaquin Confluence-

1100 PM PST Tue Nov 12 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Haze. Highs 75 to 80. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Haze. Lows 41 to 51. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Haze. Highs 73 to 78. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Haze through the night. Lows 42 to 52.

Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 68 to 73. Light winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 41 to 49.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Highs 66 to

71.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 38 to 48. Highs

69 to 77.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Clear. Lows 38 to 48. Highs around 76.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Los Banos 78 47 76 / 0 0 0

Mendota 79 45 76 / 0 0 0

Firebaugh 78 44 76 / 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ181-130800-

Merced and Madera-

1100 PM PST Tue Nov 12 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Haze. Highs 77 to 82. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Haze. Lows 42 to 52. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Haze. Highs 75 to 80. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Haze. Lows 43 to 53. Light

winds.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 71 to 76. Light winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 42 to 50.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 67 to 72.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 38 to 48. Highs

69 to 79.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 39 to 49.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 75 to 80.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Livingston 77 41 75 / 0 0 0

Merced 78 44 76 / 0 0 0

Chowchilla 79 42 76 / 0 0 0

Madera 80 43 76 / 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ182-130800-

Western San Joaquin Valley-

1100 PM PST Tue Nov 12 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Haze. Highs 77 to 82. North winds up to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Haze. Lows 44 to 51. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Haze. Highs 75 to 80. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Haze through the night. Lows

46 to 51. Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 71 to 76. Light winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 44 to 50.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Highs around

69.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 41 to 47. Highs

69 to 74.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 41 to 49.

Highs 73 to 78.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 75 to 80.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Huron 80 47 78 / 0 0 0

Five Points 80 45 76 / 0 0 0

NAS Lemoore 80 45 77 / 0 0 0

Kettleman City 80 47 78 / 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ183-130800-

Foggy Bottom-

1100 PM PST Tue Nov 12 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Haze. Highs 77 to 82. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Haze. Lows 41 to 46. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Haze. Highs 74 to 79. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Haze through the night. Lows

44 to 49. Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 71 to 76. Light winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 42 to 47.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 66 to 71.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 39 to 44. Highs

around 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 39 to 44.

Highs 73 to 78.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 76.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Kerman 79 42 76 / 0 0 0

Caruthers 79 43 76 / 0 0 0

Lemoore 80 45 77 / 0 0 0

Hanford 80 44 77 / 0 0 0

Corcoran 80 44 77 / 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ184-130800-

Fresno-

1100 PM PST Tue Nov 12 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Haze. Highs 78 to 83. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Haze. Lows 44 to 54. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Haze. Highs 75 to 80. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy, haze. Lows 46 to 56. Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 72 to 77. Light winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 44 to 52.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 67 to 72.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 41 to 49. Highs

69 to 74.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 42 to 52.

Highs 74 to 79.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 75 to 80.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Millerton Lake 80 52 78 / 0 0 0

Clovis 80 49 77 / 0 0 0

Fresno 80 49 77 / 0 0 0

Sanger 80 46 78 / 0 0 0

Reedley 80 47 77 / 0 0 0

Selma 80 47 77 / 0 0 0

Kingsburg 80 44 77 / 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ185-130800-

Tulare County-

1100 PM PST Tue Nov 12 2019

.TODAY...Sunny, haze. Highs 78 to 83. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Haze. Lows 42 to 52. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Haze. Highs 76 to 81. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Haze. Lows 45 to 54. Light

winds.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 73 to 78. Light winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 41 to 49.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 67 to 72.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 40 to 48. Highs

69 to 74.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 40 to 50.

Highs 74 to 79.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 75 to 80.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Dinuba 80 47 77 / 0 0 0

Visalia 80 44 77 / 0 0 0

Exeter 81 47 78 / 0 0 0

Tulare 80 46 77 / 0 0 0

Lindsay 81 47 78 / 0 0 0

Porterville 81 50 78 / 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ186-130800-

Southern Kings County-

1100 PM PST Tue Nov 12 2019

.TODAY...Sunny, haze. Highs around 80. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Haze. Lows 42 to 47. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Haze. Highs 75 to 80. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Haze through the night. Lows 44 to 49.

Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 72 to 77. Light winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 41 to 46.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 69.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 39 to 44. Highs

68 to 73.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Clear. Lows 39 to 45. Highs

73 to 79.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Alpaugh 80 43 78 / 0 0 0

Allensworth 80 44 78 / 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ187-130800-

Western Kern County-

1100 PM PST Tue Nov 12 2019

.TODAY...Sunny, haze. Highs around 80. Light winds in the morning

becoming north up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Haze. Lows 42 to 48. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Haze. Highs 75 to 80. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Haze through the night. Lows

44 to 50. Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 72 to 77. Light winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 40 to 46.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 66 to 71.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 39 to 45. Highs

68 to 73.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 39 to 46.

Highs 74 to 79.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 75 to 80.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lost Hills 80 43 77 / 0 0 0

Wasco 80 44 78 / 0 0 0

Buttonwillow 80 47 78 / 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ188-130800-

Eastern Kern County-

1100 PM PST Tue Nov 12 2019

.TODAY...Sunny, haze. Highs 78 to 83. Light winds in the morning

becoming northwest up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Haze. Lows 45 to 55. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Haze. Highs around 78. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Haze. Lows 47 to 57. Light

winds.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 73 to 78. Light winds in the

morning becoming northwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 43 to 52.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 66 to 71.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 41 to 51. Highs

69 to 74.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 42 to 52.

Highs 74 to 79.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 75 to 80.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Delano 80 45 78 / 0 0 0

McFarland 80 45 78 / 0 0 0

Shafter 80 46 78 / 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ189-130800-

Bakersfield-

1100 PM PST Tue Nov 12 2019

.TODAY...Sunny, haze. Highs 79 to 84. Northwest winds up to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Haze. Lows 45 to 55. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Haze. Highs 76 to 81. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Haze. Lows 46 to 56. Light

winds.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 74 to 79. Light winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 43 to 51.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 67 to 72.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 42 to 50. Highs

70 to 75.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 43 to 53.

Highs 76 to 81.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 76 to 81.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Taft 80 59 78 / 0 0 0

Bakersfield 82 52 78 / 0 0 0

Arvin 83 47 79 / 0 0 0

Lamont 83 47 79 / 0 0 0

Mettler 80 48 78 / 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ190-130800-

Central Sierra Foothills-

1100 PM PST Tue Nov 12 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 73 to 83.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 47 to 57.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 70 to 80.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows 48 to 58.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 67 to 77.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 44 to 54.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 62 to 72.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 43 to

53. Highs 66 to 74.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 70 to 80. Lows 45 to

55.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Mariposa 76 51 73 / 0 0 0

Oakhurst 80 40 77 / 0 0 0

Auberry 77 57 74 / 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ191-130800-

Southern Sierra Foothills-

1100 PM PST Tue Nov 12 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 74 to 84.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 49 to 59.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs 71 to 81.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 50 to 60.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 68 to 78.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cooler. Lows 45 to 55.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 62 to 72.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 44 to 54.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 65 to 75. Lows 46 to

56.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 70 to 80. Lows 47 to 57.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 71 to 81.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Three Rivers 83 50 81 / 0 0 0

Springville 78 51 76 / 0 0 0

Tule River Reservation 80 53 78 / 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ192-130800-

Central Sierra-

1100 PM PST Tue Nov 12 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 66 to 74 at 5000 feet...56 to 64 at

8000 feet.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 43 to 53 at 5000 feet...34 to

44 at 8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 63 to 71 at 5000 feet...54 to

62 at 8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 43 to 53 at 5000 feet...

34 to 43 at 8000 feet.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 60 to 68 at 5000 feet...50 to

58 at 8000 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 39 to 49 at 5000 feet...

30 to 40 at 8000 feet.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 56 to 64 at 5000 feet...47 to 55 at

8000 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 40 to 50 at

5000 feet...31 to 41 at 8000 feet. Highs 61 to 71 at 5000 feet...

52 to 62 at 8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Yosemite 74 52 71 / 0 0 0

Tuolumne Meadows 64 26 63 / 0 0 0

Wawona 74 41 72 / 0 0 0

Devils Postpile 66 34 64 / 0 0 0

Bass Lake 75 44 73 / 0 0 0

Hetch Hetchy 75 50 73 / 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ193-130800-

North Kings River-

1100 PM PST Tue Nov 12 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 65 to 70 at 5000 feet...57 to 65 at

8000 feet.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 43 to 52 at 5000 feet...34 to

43 at 8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 62 to 67 at 5000 feet...55 to

63 at 8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 43 to 52 at 5000 feet...

34 to 43 at 8000 feet.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 59 to 64 at 5000 feet...51 to

59 at 8000 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 39 to 48 at 5000 feet...

30 to 39 at 8000 feet.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 54 to 59 at 5000 feet...48 to 56 at

8000 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 39 to 49 at

5000 feet...31 to 41 at 8000 feet. Highs 58 to 68 at 5000 feet...

53 to 63 at 8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Huntington Lake 60 33 58 / 0 0 0

Shaver Lake 67 37 64 / 0 0 0

Lake Wishon 67 40 65 / 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ194-130800-

Sequoia Kings-

1100 PM PST Tue Nov 12 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 64 to 74 at 5000 feet...56 to 66 at

8000 feet.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 44 to 54 at 5000 feet...33 to

43 at 8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 62 to 72 at 5000 feet...54 to

64 at 8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 45 to 55 at 5000 feet...

34 to 44 at 8000 feet.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 59 to 69 at 5000 feet...51 to

61 at 8000 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 41 to 51 at 5000 feet...

31 to 41 at 8000 feet.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 55 to 65 at 5000 feet...47 to 57 at

8000 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 40 to 50 at

5000 feet...30 to 40 at 8000 feet. Highs 60 to 70 at 5000 feet...

52 to 62 at 8000 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 42 to 52 at 5000 feet...31 to 41 at

8000 feet.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 62 to 72 at 5000 feet...54 to 64 at

8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Cedar Grove 77 43 76 / 0 0 0

Grant Grove 67 46 64 / 0 0 0

Lodgepole 65 34 63 / 0 0 0

Camp Nelson 72 45 70 / 0 0 0

Johnsondale 76 31 74 / 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ195-130800-

Lake Isabella-

1100 PM PST Tue Nov 12 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 72 to 77 at 5000 feet...58 to 64 at

8000 feet.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 43 to 53.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs 70 to 75 at 5000 feet...58 to 63 at 8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 45 to 55.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 68 to 73 at 5000 feet...55 to

61 at 8000 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 41 to 51.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 62 to 67 at 5000 feet...51 to 56 at

8000 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 39 to 49.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 66 to 74 at

5000 feet...54 to 61 at 8000 feet. Lows 42 to 52.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 70 to 75 at 5000 feet...57 to 62 at

8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Alta Sierra 69 50 67 / 0 0 0

Kernville 81 48 79 / 0 0 0

Lake Isabella 82 49 80 / 0 0 0

Weldon 78 52 76 / 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ196-130800-

Tehachapi Area-

1100 PM PST Tue Nov 12 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 67 to 77.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 47 to 57.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs 66 to 76.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 49 to 59.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 64 to 74.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Colder. Lows 44 to 54.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 58 to 68.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 43 to 53.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 63 to 73. Lows

45 to 55.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 65 to 75.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bear Valley Springs 71 52 68 / 0 0 0

Tehachapi 72 44 71 / 0 0 0

Twin Oaks 76 52 73 / 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ197-130800-

Fort Tejon-

1100 PM PST Tue Nov 12 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 68 to 78.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 47 to 57.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 65 to 75.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 48 to 58.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 62 to 72.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Colder. Lows 43 to 53.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 55 to 65.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 42 to 52. Highs

60 to 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 45 to 55.

Highs 65 to 75.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 65 to 75.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Pine Mountain Club 69 49 67 / 0 0 0

Frazier Park 72 34 70 / 0 0 0

Grapevine 78 51 76 / 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ198-130800-

Indian Wells Valley-

1100 PM PST Tue Nov 12 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 73 to 80. Southeast winds up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 44 to 54. West winds up to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs 72 to 79. Light winds in the morning becoming southeast up

to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 46 to 56. West winds up to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 72 to 79. Light winds in the

morning becoming south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 44 to 54.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 68 to 75.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 42 to 52.

.SATURDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Clear. Highs 70 to 78. Lows 42 to 52.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Inyokern 79 49 78 / 0 0 0

Ridgecrest 80 44 78 / 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ199-130800-

Kern County Desert-

1100 PM PST Tue Nov 12 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 73 to 81. South winds up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 43 to 53. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs 72 to 80. North winds up to 10 mph in the morning shifting

to the southwest in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 45 to 55. Southwest winds

up to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 70 to 80. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 42 to 52.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 66 to 76.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 40 to 50.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 69 to 79. Lows

41 to 51.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 72 to 80.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Randsburg 75 57 74 / 0 0 0

California City 78 42 78 / 0 0 0

Mojave 77 50 77 / 0 0 0

Edwards AFB 78 41 78 / 0 0 0

Rosamond 79 42 79 / 0 0 0

=

$$

weather.gov/hanford

_____

Copyright 2019 AccuWeather