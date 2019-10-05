CA San Joaquin Valley - Hanford CA Zone Forecast

CA San Joaquin Valley - Hanford CA Zone Forecast for Friday, October 4, 2019

115 FPUS56 KHNX 050601

ZFPHNX

Zone Forecast Product for Interior Central California

National Weather Service San Joaquin Valley - Hanford CA

1100 PM PDT Fri Oct 4 2019

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for tonight, Saturday, Saturday night, and Sunday.

CAZ179-051100-

West Side Hills-

1100 PM PDT Fri Oct 4 2019

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 48 to 56. West winds up to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 79 to 84. Light winds in the morning

becoming north up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 53 to 61. Northwest winds up to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 84 to 90. Light winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 56 to 64. Light winds in the

evening becoming west up to 10 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 87 to 93.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 57 to 65.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 87 to 92.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Clear. Lows 54 to 63. Highs

80 to 88.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 54 to 60. Highs

81 to 87.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Coalinga 50 83 55 89 / 0 0 0 0

Avenal 50 82 56 87 / 0 0 0 0

San Luis Reservoir 55 81 60 85 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ180-051100-

San Joaquin Confluence-

1100 PM PDT Fri Oct 4 2019

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 44 to 52. Northwest winds up to 10 mph in

the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 79 to 84. Light winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 47 to 57. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 85 to 90. Light winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 50 to 58. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 88 to 93.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows 51 to 61.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 88 to 93. Lows

51 to 59.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Clear. Highs 81 to 87. Lows 49 to

57.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 48 to 56. Highs

81 to 86.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Los Banos 50 82 54 87 / 0 0 0 0

Mendota 48 81 51 87 / 0 0 0 0

Firebaugh 45 81 49 87 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ181-051100-

Merced and Madera-

1100 PM PDT Fri Oct 4 2019

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 44 to 50. Northwest winds up to 10 mph in

the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 79 to 84. Light winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 47 to 55. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 85 to 90. Light winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 50 to 58. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 88 to 93.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows 52 to 58.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 87 to 92. Lows

51 to 57.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 82 to 87.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Clear. Lows 49 to 55. Highs 81 to

86.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 49 to 55. Highs

81 to 86.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Livingston 44 80 48 86 / 0 0 0 0

Merced 46 81 50 87 / 0 0 0 0

Chowchilla 45 81 49 87 / 0 0 0 0

Madera 45 81 49 87 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ182-051100-

Western San Joaquin Valley-

1100 PM PDT Fri Oct 4 2019

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 46 to 52. Northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 80 to 85. North winds up to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 50 to 56. Northwest winds up to

10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 85 to 90. Light winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 53 to 59. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 88 to 93.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 55 to 61. Highs

89 to 94.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 55 to 60.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Clear. Highs 82 to 89. Lows 52 to

57.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 52 to 57. Highs

83 to 88.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Huron 48 82 52 87 / 0 0 0 0

Five Points 48 82 52 87 / 0 0 0 0

NAS Lemoore 48 82 52 87 / 0 0 0 0

Kettleman City 50 82 55 88 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ183-051100-

Foggy Bottom-

1100 PM PDT Fri Oct 4 2019

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 44 to 49. Northwest winds up to 10 mph in

the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 79 to 84. Northwest winds up to 10 mph

in the morning becoming light and variable in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 48 to 53. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 85 to 90. Light winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 51 to 56. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 87 to 92.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows 52 to 57.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 87 to 92.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 52 to 57.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Clear. Highs 82 to 88. Lows 50 to

55.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 50 to 55. Highs

82 to 87.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Kerman 45 80 49 86 / 0 0 0 0

Caruthers 46 81 49 87 / 0 0 0 0

Lemoore 48 81 52 87 / 0 0 0 0

Hanford 47 82 51 87 / 0 0 0 0

Corcoran 48 82 52 87 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ184-051100-

Fresno-

1100 PM PDT Fri Oct 4 2019

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 47 to 53. Northwest winds up to 10 mph in

the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 80 to 85. Light winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 50 to 56. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 86 to 91. Light winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 54 to 60. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 88 to 93.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows 54 to 60.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 88 to 93.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 54 to 59.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 82 to 89. Lows

52 to 58.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 83 to 88.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Millerton Lake 51 82 54 89 / 0 0 0 0

Clovis 51 82 55 88 / 0 0 0 0

Fresno 51 82 54 88 / 0 0 0 0

Sanger 48 82 52 88 / 0 0 0 0

Reedley 48 82 52 88 / 0 0 0 0

Selma 48 82 52 87 / 0 0 0 0

Kingsburg 46 82 50 87 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ185-051100-

Tulare County-

1100 PM PDT Fri Oct 4 2019

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 44 to 52. Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 80 to 85. Light winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 49 to 56. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 86 to 91. Light winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 51 to 59. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 88 to 93.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 53 to 59. Highs

87 to 92.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Clear. Lows 50 to 58. Highs

82 to 88.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 51 to 57. Highs

82 to 87.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Dinuba 48 82 52 88 / 0 0 0 0

Visalia 47 82 51 87 / 0 0 0 0

Exeter 48 83 53 89 / 0 0 0 0

Tulare 48 82 52 88 / 0 0 0 0

Lindsay 48 83 52 89 / 0 0 0 0

Porterville 50 82 55 88 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ186-051100-

Southern Kings County-

1100 PM PDT Fri Oct 4 2019

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 45 to 50. Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 79 to 84. Light winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 49 to 54. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 85 to 90. Light winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 52 to 57. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 87 to 92.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 53 to 58. Highs

88 to 93.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Clear. Lows 51 to 58. Highs

82 to 89.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 50 to 55. Highs

82 to 87.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Alpaugh 46 81 51 87 / 0 0 0 0

Allensworth 47 82 51 88 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ187-051100-

Western Kern County-

1100 PM PDT Fri Oct 4 2019

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 45 to 50. Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 79 to 84. Light winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 49 to 55. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 85 to 90. Light winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 51 to 57. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 87 to 92.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows 53 to 59.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 88 to 93.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Clear. Lows 52 to 59. Highs

82 to 89.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 50 to 56. Highs

83 to 88.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lost Hills 46 82 50 87 / 0 0 0 0

Wasco 45 82 49 88 / 0 0 0 0

Buttonwillow 49 82 54 88 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ188-051100-

Eastern Kern County-

1100 PM PDT Fri Oct 4 2019

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 45 to 51. Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 79 to 84. Light winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 50 to 56. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 86 to 91. Light winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 53 to 58. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 87 to 92.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 54 to 60. Highs

87 to 92.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Clear. Lows 52 to 60. Highs

82 to 88.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 52 to 57. Highs

82 to 87.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Delano 47 82 51 88 / 0 0 0 0

McFarland 46 82 51 88 / 0 0 0 0

Shafter 47 82 52 89 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ189-051100-

Bakersfield-

1100 PM PDT Fri Oct 4 2019

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 47 to 53. Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 80 to 85. Light winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 52 to 58. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 86 to 91. Light winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 54 to 60. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 88 to 93.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 56 to 62. Highs

87 to 92.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 53 to 62.

Highs 82 to 88.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 82 to 87.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Taft 56 80 61 87 / 0 0 0 0

Bakersfield 52 82 57 89 / 0 0 0 0

Arvin 49 82 54 90 / 0 0 0 0

Lamont 49 83 54 90 / 0 0 0 0

Mettler 50 81 54 88 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ190-051100-

Central Sierra Foothills-

1100 PM PDT Fri Oct 4 2019

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 44 to 54.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 74 to 84.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 49 to 59.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 80 to 90.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 51 to 61.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 81 to 91.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows 52 to 62.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 80 to 90. Lows

50 to 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 76 to 86.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Clear. Lows 48 to 58. Highs 75 to

85.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 49 to 59.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 75 to 85.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Mariposa 48 77 52 83 / 0 0 0 0

Oakhurst 41 81 44 86 / 0 0 0 0

Auberry 53 77 57 84 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ191-051100-

Southern Sierra Foothills-

1100 PM PDT Fri Oct 4 2019

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 46 to 54.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 74 to 84.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 51 to 59.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 80 to 90.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 54 to 62.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 81 to 91.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 54 to 62. Highs

80 to 90.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Clear. Lows 51 to 61. Highs

76 to 86.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 50 to 60. Highs

75 to 85.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Three Rivers 50 85 54 90 / 0 0 0 0

Springville 49 80 54 85 / 0 0 0 0

Tule River Reservation 51 81 56 86 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ192-051100-

Central Sierra-

1100 PM PDT Fri Oct 4 2019

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 39 to 49 at 5000 feet...31 to 39 at

8000 feet.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 66 to 74 at 5000 feet...56 to 64 at

8000 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 43 to 53 at 5000 feet...35 to 43 at

8000 feet.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 70 to 78 at 5000 feet...59 to 67 at

8000 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 45 to 55 at 5000 feet...37 to

45 at 8000 feet.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 71 to 79 at

5000 feet...60 to 68 at 8000 feet. Lows 45 to 55 at 5000 feet...

37 to 45 at 8000 feet.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 70 to 78 at

5000 feet...58 to 66 at 8000 feet. Lows 43 to 53 at 5000 feet...

34 to 42 at 8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 67 to 75 at 5000 feet...55 to 63 at

8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Clear. Lows 42 to 52 at

5000 feet...33 to 41 at 8000 feet. Highs 66 to 74 at 5000 feet...

54 to 62 at 8000 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows 42 to 52 at 5000 feet...33 to 41 at

8000 feet.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 64 to 72 at 5000 feet...53 to

61 at 8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Yosemite 48 74 52 78 / 0 0 0 0

Tuolumne Meadows 25 63 28 65 / 0 0 0 0

Wawona 40 74 44 79 / 0 0 0 0

Devils Postpile 35 62 38 64 / 0 0 0 0

Bass Lake 42 76 46 81 / 0 0 0 0

Hetch Hetchy 47 77 51 80 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ193-051100-

North Kings River-

1100 PM PDT Fri Oct 4 2019

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 42 to 49 at 5000 feet...31 to 40 at

8000 feet.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 62 to 69 at 5000 feet...58 to 65 at

8000 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 45 to 54 at 5000 feet...34 to 44 at

8000 feet.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 67 to 73 at 5000 feet...60 to 67 at

8000 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 48 to 56 at 5000 feet...35 to

44 at 8000 feet.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 69 to 74 at 5000 feet...60 to 68 at

8000 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows 47 to 56 at 5000 feet...35 to 44 at 8000 feet.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 68 to 73 at

5000 feet...60 to 67 at 8000 feet. Lows 45 to 54 at 5000 feet...

33 to 42 at 8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 64 to 69 at 5000 feet...57 to 64 at

8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Clear. Lows 45 to 53 at

5000 feet...32 to 41 at 8000 feet. Highs 63 to 68 at 5000 feet...

55 to 62 at 8000 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 44 to 52 at 5000 feet...

31 to 40 at 8000 feet.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 62 to 67 at 5000 feet...54 to 62 at

8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Huntington Lake 32 60 35 64 / 0 0 0 0

Shaver Lake 45 59 49 64 / 0 0 0 0

Lake Wishon 38 69 42 71 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ194-051100-

Sequoia Kings-

1100 PM PDT Fri Oct 4 2019

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 40 to 50 at 5000 feet...30 to 40 at

8000 feet.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 64 to 74 at 5000 feet...56 to 66 at

8000 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 44 to 54 at 5000 feet...34 to 44 at

8000 feet.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 67 to 77 at 5000 feet...58 to 68 at

8000 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 46 to 56 at 5000 feet...34 to 44 at

8000 feet.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 68 to 78 at 5000 feet...59 to 69 at

8000 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows 46 to 56 at 5000 feet...35 to 45 at 8000 feet.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 68 to 78 at 5000 feet...59 to

69 at 8000 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 45 to 54 at 5000 feet...34 to

44 at 8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Clear. Highs 64 to 74 at

5000 feet...55 to 65 at 8000 feet. Lows 43 to 53 at 5000 feet...

31 to 41 at 8000 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 43 to 53 at

5000 feet...31 to 41 at 8000 feet. Highs 63 to 73 at 5000 feet...

53 to 63 at 8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Cedar Grove 46 78 50 81 / 0 0 0 0

Grant Grove 40 64 45 69 / 0 0 0 0

Lodgepole 33 64 36 67 / 0 0 0 0

Camp Nelson 40 69 44 74 / 0 0 0 0

Johnsondale 31 76 36 79 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ195-051100-

Lake Isabella-

1100 PM PDT Fri Oct 4 2019

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 40 to 50.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 73 to 78 at 5000 feet...60 to 66 at

8000 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 45 to 55.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 76 to 81 at 5000 feet...62 to 68 at

8000 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 46 to 56.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 76 to 81 at 5000 feet...63 to 69 at

8000 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 46 to 56. Highs

77 to 82 at 5000 feet...63 to 69 at 8000 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Clear. Lows 42 to 52 at

5000 feet...40 to 49 at 8000 feet. Highs 71 to 79 at 5000 feet...

57 to 67 at 8000 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 41 to 50 at

5000 feet...39 to 45 at 8000 feet. Highs 71 to 76 at 5000 feet...

57 to 62 at 8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Alta Sierra 45 69 50 72 / 0 0 0 0

Kernville 48 84 52 87 / 0 0 0 0

Lake Isabella 50 83 54 87 / 0 0 0 0

Weldon 50 79 55 82 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ196-051100-

Tehachapi Area-

1100 PM PDT Fri Oct 4 2019

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 43 to 53.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 69 to 79.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 49 to 59.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 73 to 83.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 50 to 60.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 74 to 84.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 51 to 61. Highs

74 to 84.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy. Lows 49 to

59. Highs 70 to 80.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 68 to 78.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bear Valley Springs 44 68 50 74 / 0 0 0 0

Tehachapi 40 74 46 78 / 0 0 0 0

Twin Oaks 54 79 59 82 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ197-051100-

Fort Tejon-

1100 PM PDT Fri Oct 4 2019

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 41 to 51.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 68 to 78.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 47 to 57.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 73 to 83.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 49 to 59.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 74 to 84.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 50 to 60. Highs

73 to 83.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 49 to 59.

Highs 69 to 79.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 68 to 78.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Pine Mountain Club 43 68 49 72 / 0 0 0 0

Frazier Park 32 76 38 79 / 0 0 0 0

Grapevine 48 79 54 85 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ198-051100-

Indian Wells Valley-

1100 PM PDT Fri Oct 4 2019

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 51 to 57. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 77 to 87. East winds up to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 54 to 60. South winds 10 to 15 mph

in the evening shifting to the northwest after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 80 to 90. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 55 to 61. East winds 10 to 15 mph in

the evening shifting to the northwest after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 82 to 91.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 56 to 62. Highs

83 to 93.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 54 to 62.

Highs 81 to 91.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 74 to 84.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 51 to 57. Highs

75 to 85.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Inyokern 56 86 59 88 / 0 0 0 0

Ridgecrest 51 87 54 90 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ199-051100-

Kern County Desert-

1100 PM PDT Fri Oct 4 2019

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 45 to 55. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 77 to 87. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 49 to 59. West winds 10 to

15 mph in the evening shifting to the north after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 80 to 90. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 51 to 61. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 81 to 91.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 53 to 61. Highs

83 to 93.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy. Lows

51 to 61. Highs 80 to 90.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 75 to 84. Lows 49 to

57.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 75 to 85.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Randsburg 56 80 59 82 / 0 0 0 0

California City 47 85 52 87 / 0 0 0 0

Mojave 53 82 57 85 / 0 0 0 0

Edwards AFB 45 85 50 87 / 0 0 0 0

Rosamond 45 85 49 87 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

