CA San Joaquin Valley - Hanford CA Zone Forecast

CA San Joaquin Valley - Hanford CA Zone Forecast for Thursday, September 19, 2019

Zone Forecast Product for Interior Central California

National Weather Service San Joaquin Valley - Hanford CA

1100 PM PDT Thu Sep 19 2019

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for tonight, Friday, Friday night, and Saturday.

CAZ179-201100-

West Side Hills-

1100 PM PDT Thu Sep 19 2019

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 54 to 62. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 81 to 87. North winds up to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 56 to 64. West winds up to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 86 to 92. Light winds in the morning

becoming north up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 60 to 68. West winds up to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 89 to 95.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 60 to 66. Highs

83 to 89.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Clear. Lows 59 to 67. Highs 88 to 94.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 63 to 71. Highs

90 to 96.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 64 to 70.

Highs 85 to 92.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Coalinga 57 85 59 90 / 0 0 0 0

Avenal 56 84 59 89 / 0 0 0 0

San Luis Reservoir 59 83 62 88 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ180-201100-

San Joaquin Confluence-

1100 PM PDT Thu Sep 19 2019

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 49 to 57. Northwest winds up to 10 mph in

the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 81 to 86. Light winds in the morning

becoming northwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 51 to 59. Northwest winds up to

10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 86 to 91. Light winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 54 to 62. Light winds.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 89 to 94. Lows

55 to 62.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 84 to 89. Lows

55 to 63.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Clear. Highs 89 to 95. Lows 58 to

66.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 57 to 65.

Highs 87 to 92.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Los Banos 55 85 57 89 / 0 0 0 0

Mendota 53 83 55 88 / 0 0 0 0

Firebaugh 52 82 53 87 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ181-201100-

Merced and Madera-

1100 PM PDT Thu Sep 19 2019

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 49 to 55. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph in

the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 81 to 86. Light winds in the morning

becoming northwest up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 52 to 58. Northwest winds up to

10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 86 to 91. Light winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 55 to 61. Light winds.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 89 to 94. Lows

55 to 61.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 84 to 89. Lows

55 to 61.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 89 to 94.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 58 to 64.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 95.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 58 to 64.

Highs 88 to 93.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Livingston 50 82 52 87 / 0 0 0 0

Merced 52 83 53 88 / 0 0 0 0

Chowchilla 50 83 53 88 / 0 0 0 0

Madera 51 83 53 88 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ182-201100-

Western San Joaquin Valley-

1100 PM PDT Thu Sep 19 2019

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 53 to 58. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 82 to 87. North winds up to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 54 to 60. Northwest winds up to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 87 to 92. Light winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 57 to 63. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 95.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 58 to 63. Highs

84 to 89.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Clear. Lows 57 to 63. Highs 89 to 94.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 60 to

67. Highs 91 to 96.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 88 to 93.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Huron 54 85 56 89 / 0 0 0 0

Five Points 54 84 55 89 / 0 0 0 0

NAS Lemoore 54 83 55 89 / 0 0 0 0

Kettleman City 57 85 59 89 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ183-201100-

Foggy Bottom-

1100 PM PDT Thu Sep 19 2019

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 50 to 55. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph in

the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 80 to 85. Light winds in the morning

becoming northwest up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 52 to 57. Northwest winds up to

10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 86 to 91. Light winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 55 to 60. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 89 to 94.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 56 to 61. Highs

83 to 88.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Clear. Lows 55 to 60. Highs 87 to 92.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 58 to

64. Highs 89 to 94.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 87 to 92.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Kerman 51 82 53 87 / 0 0 0 0

Caruthers 52 82 53 87 / 0 0 0 0

Lemoore 55 82 56 88 / 0 0 0 0

Hanford 52 82 55 89 / 0 0 0 0

Corcoran 53 83 55 89 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ184-201100-

Fresno-

1100 PM PDT Thu Sep 19 2019

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 52 to 57. Northwest winds up to 10 mph in

the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 81 to 86. Light winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 54 to 60. Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 87 to 92. Light winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 57 to 63. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 95.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 57 to 63.

Highs 84 to 89.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 88 to 93.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 60 to 66.

Highs 89 to 96.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Millerton Lake 55 84 58 89 / 0 0 0 0

Clovis 56 84 59 89 / 0 0 0 0

Fresno 56 83 58 89 / 0 0 0 0

Sanger 53 83 55 89 / 0 0 0 0

Reedley 52 82 55 89 / 0 0 0 0

Selma 55 82 56 88 / 0 0 0 0

Kingsburg 52 82 54 88 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ185-201100-

Tulare County-

1100 PM PDT Thu Sep 19 2019

.TONIGHT...Clear, cooler. Lows 49 to 55. Northwest winds up to

10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 80 to 85. Light winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 52 to 58. Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 86 to 91. Light winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 55 to 61. Light winds.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 89 to 94. Lows 57 to 62.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Clear. Highs 83 to 92. Lows 56 to 61.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 58 to 64. Highs

89 to 94.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 59 to 65.

Highs 87 to 92.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Dinuba 52 82 55 88 / 0 0 0 0

Visalia 52 82 54 88 / 0 0 0 0

Exeter 52 82 55 89 / 0 0 0 0

Tulare 53 82 55 89 / 0 0 0 0

Lindsay 51 82 55 88 / 0 0 0 0

Porterville 54 82 57 88 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ186-201100-

Southern Kings County-

1100 PM PDT Thu Sep 19 2019

.TONIGHT...Clear, cooler. Lows 51 to 56. Northwest winds up to

10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 81 to 86. Light winds in the morning

becoming northwest up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 53 to 58. Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 86 to 91. Light winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 56 to 61. Light winds.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 90 to 95. Lows 57 to 62.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Clear. Highs 84 to 93. Lows 56 to 61.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 59 to 64.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 95.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 60 to 65.

Highs 88 to 93.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Alpaugh 53 82 55 88 / 0 0 0 0

Allensworth 53 83 55 89 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ187-201100-

Western Kern County-

1100 PM PDT Thu Sep 19 2019

.TONIGHT...Clear, cooler. Lows 51 to 56. Northwest winds up to

10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 81 to 86. Light winds in the morning

becoming north up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 53 to 58. Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 86 to 91. Light winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 56 to 62. Light winds.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 91 to 96. Lows 58 to 63.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Clear. Highs 84 to 93. Lows 57 to 62.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 60 to 65.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 91 to 96.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows 61 to 66.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 89 to 94.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lost Hills 52 83 55 89 / 0 0 0 0

Wasco 51 82 53 89 / 0 0 0 0

Buttonwillow 55 83 57 89 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ188-201100-

Eastern Kern County-

1100 PM PDT Thu Sep 19 2019

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 51 to 56. Northwest winds up to 10 mph in

the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 79 to 84. Light winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 53 to 59. Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 86 to 91. Light winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 57 to 62. Light winds.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 90 to 95. Lows 58 to 64.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Clear. Highs 83 to 92. Lows 57 to 63.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 60 to 66.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 95.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 61 to 67.

Highs 88 to 93.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Delano 52 82 55 89 / 0 0 0 0

McFarland 52 82 54 89 / 0 0 0 0

Shafter 52 82 55 89 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ189-201100-

Bakersfield-

1100 PM PDT Thu Sep 19 2019

.TONIGHT...Clear, cooler. Lows 51 to 57. Northwest winds up to

10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 80 to 85. Light winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 54 to 60. Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 86 to 91. Light winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 58 to 64. Light winds.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 91 to 96. Lows

59 to 65.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 84 to 89. Lows 57 to 63.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 87 to 92. Lows

61 to 67.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 88 to 95. Lows

62 to 68.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Taft 60 82 63 88 / 0 0 0 0

Bakersfield 57 82 59 89 / 0 0 0 0

Arvin 52 82 55 89 / 0 0 0 0

Lamont 52 82 55 89 / 0 0 0 0

Mettler 53 80 57 87 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ190-201100-

Central Sierra Foothills-

1100 PM PDT Thu Sep 19 2019

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 47 to 57.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 73 to 83.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 51 to 61.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 79 to 89.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 54 to 64.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 82 to 92.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 55 to 65.

Highs 76 to 86.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 81 to 91.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 57 to 67.

Highs 82 to 92.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Mariposa 51 77 55 82 / 0 0 0 0

Oakhurst 42 79 46 85 / 0 0 0 0

Auberry 55 77 59 83 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ191-201100-

Southern Sierra Foothills-

1100 PM PDT Thu Sep 19 2019

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 48 to 58.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 73 to 83.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 52 to 62.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 79 to 89.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 56 to 66.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 83 to 93.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 57 to 65.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 76 to 86.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 57 to 67.

Highs 81 to 91.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 60 to 68.

Highs 80 to 90.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Three Rivers 52 82 56 89 / 0 0 0 0

Springville 52 77 55 84 / 0 0 0 0

Tule River Reservation 53 79 57 86 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ192-201100-

Central Sierra-

1100 PM PDT Thu Sep 19 2019

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 39 to 49 at 5000 feet...28 to 38 at

8000 feet.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs 62 to 70 at 5000 feet...51 to

59 at 8000 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 43 to 53 at 5000 feet...33 to 43 at

8000 feet.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 68 to 76 at 5000 feet...57 to 65 at

8000 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 46 to 56 at 5000 feet...36 to 46 at

8000 feet.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 70 to 78 at 5000 feet...58 to 66 at

8000 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 46 to 56 at 5000 feet...36 to

46 at 8000 feet.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain and snow in the

afternoon. Highs 65 to 73 at 5000 feet...53 to 61 at 8000 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows 49 to

59 at 5000 feet...39 to 49 at 8000 feet. Highs 71 to 81 at

5000 feet...59 to 69 at 8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Yosemite 47 70 52 76 / 0 0 0 0

Tuolumne Meadows 19 57 25 63 / 20 0 0 0

Wawona 39 72 43 77 / 0 0 0 0

Devils Postpile 31 56 36 62 / 0 0 0 0

Bass Lake 43 73 47 79 / 0 0 0 0

Hetch Hetchy 47 73 51 78 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ193-201100-

North Kings River-

1100 PM PDT Thu Sep 19 2019

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 42 to 51 at 5000 feet...28 to 37 at

8000 feet.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs 61 to 66 at 5000 feet...53 to

60 at 8000 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 45 to 55 at 5000 feet...32 to 42 at

8000 feet.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 66 to 71 at 5000 feet...58 to

66 at 8000 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 50 to 59 at 5000 feet...36 to 45 at

8000 feet.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 69 to 74 at 5000 feet...60 to 68 at

8000 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 49 to 58 at 5000 feet...35 to

45 at 8000 feet.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain and snow in the

afternoon. Highs 63 to 68 at 5000 feet...55 to 63 at 8000 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 49 to 58 at 5000 feet...35 to

45 at 8000 feet.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs

68 to 74 at 5000 feet...61 to 68 at 8000 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 53 to 61 at 5000 feet...39 to

48 at 8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs

70 to 76 at 5000 feet...63 to 70 at 8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 53 to 61 at 5000 feet...

39 to 48 at 8000 feet.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of rain in the afternoon.

Highs 68 to 73 at 5000 feet...60 to 67 at 8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Huntington Lake 30 56 34 61 / 0 0 0 0

Shaver Lake 45 57 50 64 / 0 0 0 0

Lake Wishon 36 64 41 70 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ194-201100-

Sequoia Kings-

1100 PM PDT Thu Sep 19 2019

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 40 to 49 at 5000 feet...28 to 38 at

8000 feet.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 60 to 70 at 5000 feet...52 to 62 at

8000 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 44 to 54 at 5000 feet...32 to 42 at

8000 feet.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 67 to 77 at 5000 feet...57 to 67 at

8000 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 47 to 57 at 5000 feet...35 to 45 at

8000 feet.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 69 to 79 at 5000 feet...60 to 70 at

8000 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 48 to

58 at 5000 feet...36 to 46 at 8000 feet. Highs 63 to 73 at

5000 feet...55 to 65 at 8000 feet.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance

of rain. Highs 69 to 79 at 5000 feet...59 to 69 at 8000 feet.

Lows 50 to 60 at 5000 feet...39 to 49 at 8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows 51 to

61 at 5000 feet...39 to 49 at 8000 feet. Highs 67 to 77 at

5000 feet...59 to 69 at 8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Cedar Grove 44 73 48 79 / 0 0 0 0

Grant Grove 39 61 44 67 / 0 0 0 0

Lodgepole 31 59 35 66 / 0 0 0 0

Camp Nelson 40 66 44 72 / 0 0 0 0

Johnsondale 31 72 35 79 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ195-201100-

Lake Isabella-

1100 PM PDT Thu Sep 19 2019

.TONIGHT...Clear, windy. Lows 40 to 50. Northwest winds 25 to

35 mph in the evening.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 68 to 73 at 5000 feet...55 to 61 at

8000 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 44 to 54.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 75 to 80 at 5000 feet...61 to 66 at

8000 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 45 to 55 at 5000 feet...44 to 50 at

8000 feet.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs 79 to 84 at 5000 feet...65 to

70 at 8000 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows 49 to 59.

.MONDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs 72 to 77 at 5000 feet...59 to

64 at 8000 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 48 to 58.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear with a slight chance of

rain. Breezy. Highs 75 to 82 at 5000 feet...62 to 70 at

8000 feet. Lows 51 to 61.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Windy. Lows 51 to

61. Highs 75 to 80 at 5000 feet...62 to 68 at 8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Alta Sierra 46 65 50 72 / 0 0 0 0

Kernville 48 80 52 86 / 0 0 0 0

Lake Isabella 51 80 55 86 / 0 0 0 0

Weldon 51 76 55 82 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ196-201100-

Tehachapi Area-

1100 PM PDT Thu Sep 19 2019

.TONIGHT...Clear, windy. Lows 45 to 55. Northwest winds 25 to

35 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 67 to 77.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 49 to 59.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 73 to 83.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 53 to 63.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs 76 to 86.

Lows 53 to 63.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy. Highs 70 to 80. Lows

52 to 62.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs

73 to 83.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 55 to 65.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs

75 to 85.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Windy. Lows 56 to

66. Highs 74 to 84.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bear Valley Springs 47 67 50 74 / 0 0 0 0

Tehachapi 42 71 45 77 / 0 0 0 0

Twin Oaks 55 75 58 81 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ197-201100-

Fort Tejon-

1100 PM PDT Thu Sep 19 2019

.TONIGHT...Clear, windy. Lows 44 to 54. Northwest winds 25 to

30 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 66 to 76.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 48 to 58.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 73 to 83.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 52 to 62.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 77 to 87. Lows

52 to 62.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 70 to 80. Lows 51 to 61.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs

74 to 84.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 55 to 65. Highs

76 to 86.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 55 to 65.

Highs 74 to 84.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Pine Mountain Club 44 65 49 72 / 0 0 0 0

Frazier Park 34 73 38 80 / 0 0 0 0

Grapevine 55 77 58 85 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ198-201100-

Indian Wells Valley-

1100 PM PDT Thu Sep 19 2019

.TONIGHT...Clear, windy, cooler. Lows 51 to 57. West winds 25 to

35 mph in the evening becoming northwest 10 to 20 mph after

midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 75 to 85. North winds 10 to 15 mph in the

morning shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 54 to 62. South winds 10 to 15 mph in

the evening shifting to the northwest after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 81 to 89. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 56 to 64. East winds 10 to 15 mph

in the evening shifting to the northwest 10 to 20 mph after

midnight.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs 84 to 94.

Lows 59 to 65.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 79 to 89. Lows 58 to 64.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance

of rain. Highs 82 to 92. Lows 60 to 66.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a slight chance of rain in

the evening, then mostly cloudy after midnight. Lows 61 to 67.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs 83 to 93.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Inyokern 55 84 58 89 / 0 0 0 0

Ridgecrest 51 85 55 89 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ199-201100-

Kern County Desert-

1100 PM PDT Thu Sep 19 2019

.TONIGHT...Clear, windy. Lows 48 to 56. West winds 20 to 30 mph

with gusts to around 45 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 75 to 85. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 51 to 59. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 81 to 91. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 55 to 63. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 84 to 94. Lows

57 to 65.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 79 to 89. Lows 54 to 62.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Slight chance of rain.

Highs 80 to 90. Lows 57 to 65.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 83 to 93.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows 57 to

65. Highs 81 to 91.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Randsburg 56 77 60 83 / 0 0 0 0

California City 49 83 53 88 / 0 0 0 0

Mojave 55 81 58 87 / 0 0 0 0

Edwards AFB 49 83 52 88 / 0 0 0 0

Rosamond 48 83 51 89 / 0 0 0 0

weather.gov/hanford

