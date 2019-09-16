CA San Joaquin Valley - Hanford CA Zone Forecast

CA San Joaquin Valley - Hanford CA Zone Forecast for Sunday, September 15, 2019

449 FPUS56 KHNX 160601

ZFPHNX

Zone Forecast Product for Interior Central California

National Weather Service San Joaquin Valley - Hanford CA

1100 PM PDT Sun Sep 15 2019

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for tonight, Monday, Monday night, and Tuesday.

CAZ179-161100-

West Side Hills-

1100 PM PDT Sun Sep 15 2019

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows 58 to 66. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 78 to 87. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 55 to 61. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 79 to 85. North winds up to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 56 to 62. Northwest winds up to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 81 to 87.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows

56 to 63. Highs 76 to 82.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 80 to 86. Lows 57 to 65.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 85 to 91.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 60 to 66.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 88 to 94.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Coalinga 60 86 57 84 / 0 0 0 0

Avenal 60 85 58 83 / 0 0 0 0

San Luis Reservoir 62 77 57 80 / 0 30 0 0

CAZ180-161100-

San Joaquin Confluence-

1100 PM PDT Sun Sep 15 2019

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 55 to 61. Northwest winds up to

10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of rain in the

afternoon. Not as warm. Highs 77 to 82. Light winds in the

morning becoming west 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 49 to 55. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 79 to 84. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 51 to 57. Northwest winds up to

10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 80 to 85.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 52 to 58.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 76 to 81. Lows

50 to 58.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Clear. Highs 82 to 92. Lows 52 to 62.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Los Banos 60 80 54 83 / 0 30 0 0

Mendota 57 81 53 81 / 0 0 0 0

Firebaugh 56 80 51 80 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ181-161100-

Merced and Madera-

1100 PM PDT Sun Sep 15 2019

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 55 to 61. Northwest winds up to

10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

Gusts up to 30 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of rain in the

afternoon. Not as warm. Highs 78 to 83. Light winds in the

morning becoming west 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 50 to 56. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 79 to 84. Light winds in the morning

becoming northwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 51 to 57. Northwest winds up to

10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 80 to 85.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the

evening. Lows 53 to 58.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 75 to 80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

clear. Lows 51 to 56.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 80 to 90. Lows

53 to 61.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 88 to 93.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Livingston 55 78 50 80 / 0 50 0 0

Merced 57 79 52 81 / 0 40 0 0

Chowchilla 56 81 51 81 / 0 20 0 0

Madera 57 81 52 81 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ182-161100-

Western San Joaquin Valley-

1100 PM PDT Sun Sep 15 2019

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 57 to 62. West winds up to 10 mph

in the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 82 to 87. Light winds in the

morning becoming north 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 53 to 58. Northwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 80 to 85. Light winds in the morning

becoming north around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 54 to 59. Northwest winds up to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 82 to 87.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows

54 to 60. Highs 77 to 82.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Highs 81 to 91. Lows 55 to 61.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 57 to 63.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 89 to 94.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Huron 58 85 55 83 / 0 0 0 0

Five Points 58 84 55 82 / 0 0 0 0

NAS Lemoore 59 84 55 82 / 0 0 0 0

Kettleman City 61 85 58 83 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ183-161100-

Foggy Bottom-

1100 PM PDT Sun Sep 15 2019

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 55 to 60. Northwest winds up to

10 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Not as warm. Highs 80 to 85. Light winds

in the morning becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 51 to 56. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 78 to 83. Light winds in the morning

becoming northwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 51 to 56. Northwest winds up to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 80 to 85.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows

51 to 58. Highs 75 to 80.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 79 to 84. Lows 53 to 58.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 85 to 90.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 55 to 60.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 87 to 92.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Kerman 56 81 52 80 / 0 0 0 0

Caruthers 57 82 53 81 / 0 0 0 0

Lemoore 60 83 56 81 / 0 0 0 0

Hanford 58 83 55 81 / 0 0 0 0

Corcoran 59 84 56 81 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ184-161100-

Fresno-

1100 PM PDT Sun Sep 15 2019

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 58 to 63. West winds up to 10 mph

in the evening becoming light and variable after midnight. Gusts

up to 30 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as warm. Highs 81 to 86. Light winds

in the morning becoming west 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 53 to 58. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 80 to 85. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 54 to 59. Northwest winds up to

10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 81 to 86.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 55 to 60.

Highs 76 to 81.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

clear. Lows 53 to 58.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 80 to 85. Lows 55 to 60.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 86 to 91. Lows 57 to

63.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 89 to 94.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Millerton Lake 60 84 55 83 / 0 0 20 0

Clovis 62 84 57 83 / 0 0 20 0

Fresno 62 84 57 83 / 0 0 0 0

Sanger 59 84 55 82 / 0 0 0 0

Reedley 59 83 55 81 / 0 0 0 0

Selma 60 83 56 81 / 0 0 0 0

Kingsburg 57 83 54 81 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ185-161100-

Tulare County-

1100 PM PDT Sun Sep 15 2019

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 57 to 62. Light winds. Gusts up to

20 mph in the evening.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as warm. Highs 81 to 86. Light winds

in the morning becoming west 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 53 to 58. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 78 to 83. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 52 to 57. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 80 to 85. Lows

54 to 59.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 75 to 80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 51 to 56.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 79 to 84. Lows 53 to 59.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 85 to 90.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 56 to 61.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 88 to 93.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Dinuba 58 83 54 81 / 0 0 0 0

Visalia 58 83 54 80 / 0 0 0 0

Exeter 59 84 54 81 / 0 0 0 0

Tulare 60 84 56 81 / 0 0 0 0

Lindsay 58 84 54 81 / 0 0 0 0

Porterville 61 84 57 81 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ186-161100-

Southern Kings County-

1100 PM PDT Sun Sep 15 2019

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 57 to 62. West winds up to 10 mph

in the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 82 to 87. Light winds in the

morning becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 54 to 59. Northwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 79 to 84. Light winds in the morning

becoming northwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 52 to 57. Northwest winds up to

10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 81 to 86. Lows

55 to 60.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 76 to 81. Lows

52 to 57.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Highs 80 to 90. Lows 54 to 59.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 56 to 61.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 88 to 93.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Alpaugh 59 84 56 80 / 0 0 0 0

Allensworth 60 84 57 82 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ187-161100-

Western Kern County-

1100 PM PDT Sun Sep 15 2019

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 58 to 63. West winds up to 10 mph

in the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 83 to 88. Light winds in the

morning becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows 55 to 60. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 80 to 85. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 52 to 58. Northwest winds up to

10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 82 to 87. Lows

55 to 60.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 77 to 82.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Lows 53 to 59. Highs

81 to 91.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 56 to 62.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 89 to 94.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lost Hills 58 85 55 82 / 0 0 0 0

Wasco 59 85 55 81 / 0 0 0 0

Buttonwillow 61 86 58 82 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ188-161100-

Eastern Kern County-

1100 PM PDT Sun Sep 15 2019

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming clear.

Cooler. Lows 58 to 64. Northwest winds up to 10 mph in the

evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as warm. Highs 82 to 87. Light winds

in the morning becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows 55 to 60. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 78 to 83. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 53 to 59. Northwest winds up to

10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 81 to 86. Lows

56 to 61.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 75 to 80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 53 to 60.

Highs 79 to 84.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 85 to 90.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 57 to 63.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 88 to 93.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Delano 60 84 56 81 / 0 0 0 0

McFarland 60 85 56 81 / 0 0 0 0

Shafter 60 85 57 82 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ189-161100-

Bakersfield-

1100 PM PDT Sun Sep 15 2019

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows 60 to

66. Northwest winds up to 10 mph in the evening becoming light

and variable after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 83 to 88. Light winds in the

morning becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows 55 to 61. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 79 to 84. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 54 to 60. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 81 to 86.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 55 to 61.

Highs 76 to 81.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 53 to 61.

Highs 79 to 84.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 85 to 90.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 58 to 64. Highs

89 to 94.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Taft 67 85 63 81 / 0 0 0 0

Bakersfield 65 85 61 82 / 0 0 0 0

Arvin 62 86 57 82 / 0 0 0 0

Lamont 62 86 57 83 / 0 0 0 0

Mettler 62 83 58 79 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ190-161100-

Central Sierra Foothills-

1100 PM PDT Sun Sep 15 2019

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows 54 to 64.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs 72 to 82.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the

evening. Cooler. Lows 48 to 58.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 72 to 82.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 49 to 59.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 73 to 83.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of

rain. Lows 49 to 59. Highs 67 to 77.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 48 to 58.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 72 to 82. Lows 51 to 61.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Clear. Highs 80 to 90. Lows 54 to 64.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Mariposa 57 74 52 75 / 0 30 20 0

Oakhurst 50 78 43 78 / 0 20 30 0

Auberry 62 77 56 77 / 0 0 30 0

=

Southern Sierra Foothills-

1100 PM PDT Sun Sep 15 2019

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Cooler.

Lows 58 to 66.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 75 to 85.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows 52 to 60.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 72 to 82.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 52 to 60.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 74 to 84. Lows

52 to 60.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 68 to 78.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 49 to 59.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 72 to 82. Lows 52 to 62.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 78 to 88.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 55 to 65.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 81 to 91.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Three Rivers 61 85 55 82 / 0 0 0 0

Springville 61 79 55 76 / 0 0 0 0

Tule River Reservation 62 81 56 78 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ192-161100-

Central Sierra-

1100 PM PDT Sun Sep 15 2019

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Windy. Lows 47 to 57 at 5000 feet...

38 to 48 at 8000 feet. Southwest winds 25 to 30 mph over higher

elevations.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon, Gusts up to 45 mph in the morning

increasing to 65 mph in the afternoon. Near the crest, a

20 percent chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Over higher

elevations, gusts up to 85 mph in the afternoon. Very windy.

Highs 60 to 68 at 5000 feet...49 to 57 at 8000 feet. Southwest

winds 25 to 35 mph...southwest 35 to 50 mph over higher

elevations.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. A

50 percent chance of rain in the evening, West winds 25 to 30 mph

in the evening. Near the crest, a 50 percent chance of snow in

the evening. Over higher elevations, southwest winds 25 to

35 mph. Windy, colder. Snow level above 8000 feet. Lows 40 to

50 at 5000 feet...29 to 39 at 8000 feet. Gusts up to 65 mph in

the evening decreasing to 40 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 62 to 70 at 5000 feet...53 to 61 at

8000 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 42 to 52 at 5000 feet...33 to 42 at

8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. Highs 62 to 70 at 5000 feet...

51 to 59 at 8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of snow.

Chance of rain in the evening, then slight chance of rain after

midnight. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. Lows 42 to 52 at

5000 feet...32 to 41 at 8000 feet.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of rain and snow

in the afternoon. Highs 55 to 63 at 5000 feet...44 to 52 at

8000 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of snow in the

evening. Lows 39 to 49 at 5000 feet...29 to 39 at 8000 feet.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs 61 to 69 at 5000 feet...50 to

58 at 8000 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Clear. Lows 45 to 55 at

5000 feet...34 to 44 at 8000 feet. Highs 67 to 77 at 5000 feet...

56 to 66 at 8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Yosemite 57 68 49 70 / 0 40 40 0

Tuolumne Meadows 31 55 21 60 / 0 20 40 0

Wawona 48 69 40 71 / 0 30 40 0

Devils Postpile 42 54 33 59 / 0 0 30 0

Bass Lake 49 72 44 73 / 0 0 30 0

Hetch Hetchy 55 69 47 73 / 0 50 40 0

CAZ193-161100-

North Kings River-

1100 PM PDT Sun Sep 15 2019

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows 50 to 59 at 5000 feet...

37 to 47 at 8000 feet. Southwest winds 25 to 30 mph over higher

elevations.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Very windy. Highs 60 to 66 at 5000 feet...53 to

61 at 8000 feet. Southwest winds 25 to 30 mph...southwest 35 to

50 mph over higher elevations. Gusts up to 50 mph. Over higher

elevations, gusts up to 80 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of snow and slight chance

of rain in the evening, West winds around 25 mph with gusts to

around 45 mph in the evening. Near the crest, slight chance of

snow in the evening. Over higher elevations, southwest winds

25 to 30 mph, Gusts up to 55 mph in the evening. Windy, colder.

Snow level above 8000 feet. Lows 43 to 52 at 5000 feet...29 to

39 at 8000 feet.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 60 to 66 at 5000 feet...54 to 61 at

8000 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 44 to 53 at 5000 feet...32 to 42 at

8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 61 to 67 at 5000 feet...54 to 63 at

8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 44 to 54 at 5000 feet...

31 to 40 at 8000 feet.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain and snow in the

afternoon. Highs 54 to 59 at 5000 feet...47 to 54 at 8000 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 42 to 51 at

5000 feet...28 to 37 at 8000 feet. Highs 59 to 64 at 5000 feet...

52 to 59 at 8000 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 47 to 57 at

5000 feet...34 to 44 at 8000 feet. Highs 64 to 70 at 5000 feet...

57 to 64 at 8000 feet.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 68 to 73 at 5000 feet...60 to 67 at

8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Huntington Lake 37 56 30 57 / 0 0 30 0

Shaver Lake 54 57 47 57 / 0 0 20 0

Lake Wishon 45 65 38 65 / 0 0 30 0

CAZ194-161100-

Sequoia Kings-

1100 PM PDT Sun Sep 15 2019

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows 50 to 60 at 5000 feet...

38 to 48 at 8000 feet. Southwest winds 25 to 30 mph over higher

elevations.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Very windy. Highs 63 to 73 at 5000 feet...54 to

64 at 8000 feet. Southwest winds 25 to 35 mph...southwest 35 to

50 mph over higher elevations. Gusts up to 85 mph in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Slight chance of rain in the

evening, West winds 25 to 35 mph in the evening. Near the crest,

slight chance of snow in the evening. Over higher elevations,

west winds 25 to 35 mph. Windy, colder. No snow accumulation.

Lows 42 to 51 at 5000 feet...31 to 41 at 8000 feet. Gusts up to

65 mph in the evening decreasing to 40 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 61 to 71 at 5000 feet...53 to 63 at

8000 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 44 to 54 at 5000 feet...33 to 43 at

8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 63 to 73 at

5000 feet...55 to 65 at 8000 feet. Lows 43 to 53 at 5000 feet...

31 to 41 at 8000 feet.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of rain and snow in the

afternoon. Highs 55 to 65 at 5000 feet...47 to 57 at 8000 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 40 to 50 at 5000 feet...

29 to 39 at 8000 feet.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 59 to 69 at 5000 feet...

51 to 61 at 8000 feet. Lows 44 to 54 at 5000 feet...32 to 42 at

8000 feet.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 64 to 74 at 5000 feet...56 to 66 at

8000 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 47 to 57 at 5000 feet...35 to 45 at 8000 feet.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 68 to 78 at 5000 feet...58 to 68 at

8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Cedar Grove 54 76 46 75 / 0 0 20 0

Grant Grove 48 63 41 60 / 0 0 20 0

Lodgepole 41 62 34 59 / 0 0 20 0

Camp Nelson 50 68 42 65 / 0 0 0 0

Johnsondale 42 76 34 72 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ195-161100-

Lake Isabella-

1100 PM PDT Sun Sep 15 2019

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM TO 11 PM PDT MONDAY...

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Windy. Lows 49 to 59 at 5000 feet...

48 to 54 at 8000 feet. West winds 25 to 35 mph. Over higher

elevations, west winds around 25 mph in the evening.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Very windy. Highs 72 to 77 at 5000 feet...

59 to 65 at 8000 feet. West winds 30 to 40 mph. Gusts up to

75 mph in the afternoon. Over higher elevations, gusts up to

60 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Windy, colder. Lows 43 to 53. West

winds 25 to 35 mph. Gusts up to 60 mph in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 69 to 74 at 5000 feet...57 to 62 at

8000 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 44 to 54.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy. Highs 72 to 77 at

5000 feet...59 to 65 at 8000 feet. Lows 43 to 53.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, windy. Highs 65 to 70 at 5000 feet...52 to

58 at 8000 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy. Lows 40 to

50 at 5000 feet...39 to 48 at 8000 feet. Highs 68 to 73 at

5000 feet...55 to 60 at 8000 feet.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 74 to 79 at 5000 feet...59 to 65 at

8000 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 45 to 55 at

5000 feet...44 to 50 at 8000 feet. Highs 77 to 82 at 5000 feet...

62 to 68 at 8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Alta Sierra 57 68 50 64 / 0 0 0 0

Kernville 60 83 53 80 / 0 0 0 0

Lake Isabella 63 83 55 79 / 0 0 0 0

Weldon 62 79 55 76 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ196-161100-

Tehachapi Area-

1100 PM PDT Sun Sep 15 2019

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM TO 11 PM PDT MONDAY...

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Windy.

Lows 56 to 66. West winds 25 to 30 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Windy. Highs 71 to 81. West winds 25 to

30 mph. Gusts up to 60 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Windy, cooler. Lows 49 to 59. West

winds 25 to 30 mph with gusts to around 60 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, windy. Highs 67 to 77. West winds 25 to 30 mph

in the morning.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 49 to 59.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs 69 to 79.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Windy. Lows 48 to

58. Highs 63 to 73.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear, windy. Lows 48 to

58. Highs 66 to 76.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 71 to 81.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 52 to 62. Highs

75 to 85.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bear Valley Springs 57 70 51 66 / 0 0 0 0

Tehachapi 54 75 48 70 / 0 0 0 0

Twin Oaks 67 79 60 75 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ197-161100-

Fort Tejon-

1100 PM PDT Sun Sep 15 2019

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Cooler.

Lows 54 to 64.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 70 to 80.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy, cooler. Lows 48 to 58.

Northwest winds around 25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph in the

evening.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 66 to 76.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 48 to 58.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 68 to 78.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows 48 to

58. Highs 63 to 73.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear, windy. Lows 47 to

57. Highs 67 to 77.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 72 to 82.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 52 to 62. Highs

75 to 85.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Pine Mountain Club 54 69 47 65 / 0 0 20 0

Frazier Park 44 77 38 72 / 0 0 0 0

Grapevine 65 81 59 78 / 0 0 20 0

CAZ198-161100-

Indian Wells Valley-

1100 PM PDT Sun Sep 15 2019

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM TO 11 PM PDT MONDAY...

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Windy. Lows 63 to 69. Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with

gusts to around 45 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Windy. Highs 83 to 93. Southwest winds

10 to 20 mph in the morning increasing to 25 to 35 mph in the

afternoon. Gusts up to 50 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Windy, cooler. Lows 54 to 60.

Southwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts to around 55 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 78 to 88. West winds 10 to 20 mph in the

morning shifting to the southeast up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 55 to 61. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear, windy. Highs 81 to 91.

Lows 55 to 61.

.THURSDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear, windy. Highs 77 to 87. Lows

52 to 61.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 58 to 64.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 83 to 93.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Inyokern 67 91 58 86 / 0 0 0 0

Ridgecrest 63 92 55 87 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ199-161100-

Kern County Desert-

1100 PM PDT Sun Sep 15 2019

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM TO 11 PM PDT MONDAY...

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows 60 to

68. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Windy. Highs 81 to 91. Southwest winds

20 to 30 mph. Gusts up to 50 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear, windy, cooler. Lows 52 to 60. West winds

20 to 30 mph with gusts to around 50 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 77 to 87. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 52 to 60. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy. Highs 79 to 89.

Lows 52 to 60.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear, windy. Highs 74 to 84.

Lows 50 to 60.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 80 to 89.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 55 to 63. Highs

83 to 93.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Randsburg 68 84 60 80 / 0 0 0 0

California City 62 88 53 85 / 0 0 0 0

Mojave 66 85 58 83 / 0 0 0 0

Edwards AFB 61 88 53 85 / 0 0 0 0

Rosamond 59 87 52 85 / 0 0 0 0

