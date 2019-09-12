CA San Joaquin Valley - Hanford CA Zone Forecast

CA San Joaquin Valley - Hanford CA Zone Forecast for Wednesday, September 11, 2019

_____

575 FPUS56 KHNX 120601

ZFPHNX

Zone Forecast Product for Interior Central California

National Weather Service San Joaquin Valley - Hanford CA

1100 PM PDT Wed Sep 11 2019

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for tonight, Thursday, Thursday night, and Friday.

CAZ179-121100-

West Side Hills-

1100 PM PDT Wed Sep 11 2019

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 61 to 67. West winds up to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 92 to 98. Light winds in the

morning becoming northeast up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 64 to 72. West winds up to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 96 to 102. Light winds in the morning

becoming north up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 67 to 73. West winds up to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 96 to 104.

Lows 65 to 71.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 89 to 98. Lows

59 to 65.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as warm. Highs

80 to 88. Lows 57 to 63.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 78 to 84. Lows

57 to 63.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 82 to 88.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Coalinga 63 97 67 101 / 0 0 0 0

Avenal 63 96 67 99 / 0 0 0 0

San Luis Reservoir 64 94 68 98 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ180-121100-

San Joaquin Confluence-

1100 PM PDT Wed Sep 11 2019

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 55 to 63. Northwest winds up to 10 mph in

the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 92 to 97. Light winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 59 to 67. Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 96 to 101. Light winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 59 to 67. Light winds.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 97 to 102. Lows 59 to

65.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 89 to 94. Lows

55 to 61.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as warm. Highs

79 to 84. Lows 52 to 58.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 78 to 83. Lows

52 to 58.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 82 to 87.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Los Banos 61 95 65 99 / 0 0 0 0

Mendota 58 94 62 98 / 0 0 0 0

Firebaugh 57 94 60 97 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ181-121100-

Merced and Madera-

1100 PM PDT Wed Sep 11 2019

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 55 to 61. Northwest winds up to 10 mph in

the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 92 to 97. Light winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 59 to 65. Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 96 to 101. Light winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 60 to 66. Northwest winds up

to 10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after

midnight.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 97 to 102. Lows 60 to

66.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 91 to 96. Lows

55 to 61.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 80 to 85.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows 52 to 57.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 78 to 83. Lows

52 to 57.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 82 to 87.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Livingston 56 94 59 97 / 0 0 0 0

Merced 57 94 60 98 / 0 0 0 0

Chowchilla 56 94 60 98 / 0 0 0 0

Madera 56 94 60 98 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ182-121100-

Western San Joaquin Valley-

1100 PM PDT Wed Sep 11 2019

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 58 to 64. Northwest winds up to 10 mph in

the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 93 to 98. Light winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 62 to 68. Northwest winds up to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 97 to 102. Light winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 63 to 69. Northwest winds up

to 10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after

midnight.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 98 to 103.

Lows 63 to 68.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 93 to 98. Lows

58 to 63.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as warm. Highs

82 to 87. Lows 55 to 60.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 79 to 84. Lows

55 to 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 83 to 88.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Huron 60 96 64 99 / 0 0 0 0

Five Points 59 95 63 99 / 0 0 0 0

NAS Lemoore 59 95 63 98 / 0 0 0 0

Kettleman City 63 96 67 99 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ183-121100-

Foggy Bottom-

1100 PM PDT Wed Sep 11 2019

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 56 to 61. Northwest winds up to 10 mph in

the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 92 to 97. Light winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 59 to 64. Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 95 to 100. Light winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 61 to 66. Light winds.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 96 to 101.

Lows 61 to 66.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 92 to 97. Lows

56 to 61.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 81 to 86.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 53 to 58.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 77 to 82. Lows

52 to 57.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 81 to 86.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Kerman 56 94 60 97 / 0 0 0 0

Caruthers 58 94 61 97 / 0 0 0 0

Lemoore 60 94 64 97 / 0 0 0 0

Hanford 58 94 62 97 / 0 0 0 0

Corcoran 58 94 63 97 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ184-121100-

Fresno-

1100 PM PDT Wed Sep 11 2019

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 57 to 63. Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 93 to 98. Light winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 61 to 67. Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 96 to 101. Light winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 63 to 68. Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 98 to 103.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 62 to 68.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 93 to 98. Lows

58 to 63.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 82 to 87.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 55 to 60. Highs

78 to 83.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 54 to 59.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 82 to 87.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Millerton Lake 61 96 65 99 / 0 0 0 0

Clovis 62 96 66 99 / 0 0 0 0

Fresno 62 95 66 99 / 0 0 0 0

Sanger 59 95 63 99 / 0 0 0 0

Reedley 59 94 62 98 / 0 0 0 0

Selma 60 94 63 98 / 0 0 0 0

Kingsburg 58 94 61 98 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ185-121100-

Tulare County-

1100 PM PDT Wed Sep 11 2019

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 56 to 62. Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 92 to 97. Light winds in the

morning becoming northwest up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 59 to 65. Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 95 to 100. Light winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 61 to 67. Light winds.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 96 to 101.

Lows 62 to 67.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 93 to 98. Lows

58 to 63.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 82 to 87.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 54 to 59. Highs

77 to 82.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 53 to 58. Highs

81 to 86.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Dinuba 58 94 62 97 / 0 0 0 0

Visalia 57 94 60 97 / 0 0 0 0

Exeter 58 94 62 97 / 0 0 0 0

Tulare 59 94 63 97 / 0 0 0 0

Lindsay 58 94 61 97 / 0 0 0 0

Porterville 61 94 63 97 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ186-121100-

Southern Kings County-

1100 PM PDT Wed Sep 11 2019

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 56 to 61. Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 92 to 97. Light winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 60 to 65. Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 95 to 100. Light winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 63 to 68. Light winds.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 97 to 102.

Lows 63 to 68.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 93 to 98. Lows

58 to 63.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 82 to 87.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 55 to 60.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 78 to 83. Lows

53 to 58.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 82 to 87.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Alpaugh 58 94 62 97 / 0 0 0 0

Allensworth 59 94 63 98 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ187-121100-

Western Kern County-

1100 PM PDT Wed Sep 11 2019

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 56 to 62. Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 93 to 98. Light winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 60 to 66. Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 96 to 101. Light winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 62 to 68. Light winds.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 97 to 102.

Lows 63 to 68.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 94 to 99. Lows

58 to 63.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as warm. Highs 84 to

89. Lows 55 to 60.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 79 to 84.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Clear. Lows 54 to 59. Highs 82 to

87.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lost Hills 58 95 62 98 / 0 0 0 0

Wasco 57 95 60 98 / 0 0 0 0

Buttonwillow 61 96 64 99 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ188-121100-

Eastern Kern County-

1100 PM PDT Wed Sep 11 2019

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 57 to 63. Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 92 to 97. Light winds in the

morning becoming northwest up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 60 to 66. Northeast winds up to

10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 95 to 100. Light winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 63 to 69. Northwest winds up to

10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 97 to 102.

Lows 64 to 70.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 94 to 99. Lows

59 to 65.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as warm. Highs 83 to

88. Lows 56 to 61.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 78 to 86. Lows

54 to 59.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Delano 58 94 62 97 / 0 0 0 0

McFarland 58 95 61 98 / 0 0 0 0

Shafter 58 95 62 98 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ189-121100-

Bakersfield-

1100 PM PDT Wed Sep 11 2019

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 58 to 64. Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 92 to 97. Light winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 62 to 68. Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 95 to 100. Light winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 64 to 70. Light winds.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 97 to 102.

Lows 65 to 71.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 95 to 100. Lows

60 to 66.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as warm. Highs 84 to

89. Lows 56 to 62.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 78 to 83.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 54 to 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 81 to 86.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Taft 67 94 71 97 / 0 0 0 0

Bakersfield 63 95 67 98 / 0 0 0 0

Arvin 59 95 63 98 / 0 0 0 0

Lamont 60 96 63 98 / 0 0 0 0

Mettler 61 92 65 94 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ190-121100-

Central Sierra Foothills-

1100 PM PDT Wed Sep 11 2019

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 55 to 65.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 86 to 96.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 59 to 69.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 89 to 99.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 60 to 70.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 90 to 100. Lows 60 to

70.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 85 to 95. Lows

54 to 64.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 73 to 83.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Cooler. Lows 49 to

59.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 70 to 80.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 49 to 59. Highs

74 to 84.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Mariposa 59 89 63 92 / 0 0 0 0

Oakhurst 50 92 54 94 / 0 0 0 0

Auberry 63 89 67 93 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ191-121100-

Southern Sierra Foothills-

1100 PM PDT Wed Sep 11 2019

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 56 to 66.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 85 to 95.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 59 to 69.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 88 to 98.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 62 to 70.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 90 to 100.

Lows 63 to 71.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 87 to 97. Lows

58 to 66.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 76 to 86.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 53 to 61. Highs

70 to 80.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 50 to 60. Highs

74 to 84.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Three Rivers 61 95 63 98 / 0 0 0 0

Springville 61 89 63 92 / 0 0 0 0

Tule River Reservation 61 91 64 94 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ192-121100-

Central Sierra-

1100 PM PDT Wed Sep 11 2019

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 47 to 57 at 5000 feet...37 to 47 at

8000 feet.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 74 to 82 at 5000 feet...63 to

71 at 8000 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 51 to 61 at 5000 feet...41 to 50 at

8000 feet.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 77 to 85 at 5000 feet...66 to 74 at

8000 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 52 to 62 at 5000 feet...41 to

51 at 8000 feet.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 79 to 87 at

5000 feet...67 to 75 at 8000 feet. Lows 52 to 62 at 5000 feet...

41 to 51 at 8000 feet.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 73 to 81 at

5000 feet...61 to 69 at 8000 feet. Lows 47 to 57 at 5000 feet...

38 to 48 at 8000 feet.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Windy. Highs 62 to 70 at 5000 feet...

51 to 59 at 8000 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and

snow. Breezy, colder. Lows 41 to 51 at 5000 feet...31 to 41 at

8000 feet.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain and snow in the

afternoon. Highs 59 to 67 at 5000 feet...47 to 55 at 8000 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 41 to 51 at 5000 feet...

31 to 41 at 8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 63 to 71 at 5000 feet...52 to 60 at

8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Yosemite 55 81 59 85 / 0 0 0 0

Tuolumne Meadows 30 69 32 72 / 0 0 0 0

Wawona 47 83 51 86 / 0 0 0 0

Devils Postpile 40 68 45 71 / 0 0 0 0

Bass Lake 50 86 55 89 / 0 0 0 0

Hetch Hetchy 56 85 59 88 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ193-121100-

North Kings River-

1100 PM PDT Wed Sep 11 2019

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 50 to 58 at 5000 feet...36 to 46 at

8000 feet.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 72 to 78 at 5000 feet...65 to

71 at 8000 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 54 to 63 at 5000 feet...40 to 50 at

8000 feet.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 75 to 80 at 5000 feet...67 to 74 at

8000 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 55 to 64 at 5000 feet...41 to

51 at 8000 feet.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 77 to 82 at

5000 feet...68 to 75 at 8000 feet. Lows 54 to 63 at 5000 feet...

40 to 50 at 8000 feet.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 72 to 77 at

5000 feet...64 to 72 at 8000 feet. Lows 50 to 59 at 5000 feet...

37 to 47 at 8000 feet.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs 61 to

67 at 5000 feet...54 to 62 at 8000 feet. Lows 44 to 53 at

5000 feet...31 to 40 at 8000 feet.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of rain and snow in the

afternoon. Highs 57 to 63 at 5000 feet...49 to 57 at 8000 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 44 to 53 at

5000 feet...31 to 40 at 8000 feet. Highs 61 to 67 at 5000 feet...

54 to 61 at 8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Huntington Lake 38 68 42 71 / 0 0 0 0

Shaver Lake 53 70 58 73 / 0 0 0 0

Lake Wishon 45 76 49 79 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ194-121100-

Sequoia Kings-

1100 PM PDT Wed Sep 11 2019

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 48 to 58 at 5000 feet...37 to 47 at

8000 feet.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 72 to 82 at 5000 feet...62 to

72 at 8000 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 51 to 61 at 5000 feet...39 to 49 at

8000 feet.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 75 to 85 at 5000 feet...66 to 76 at

8000 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 53 to 63 at 5000 feet...41 to

51 at 8000 feet.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 77 to 87 at 5000 feet...67 to 77 at

8000 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 52 to

62 at 5000 feet...40 to 50 at 8000 feet. Highs 73 to 83 at

5000 feet...64 to 74 at 8000 feet.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs 64 to

74 at 5000 feet...56 to 66 at 8000 feet. Lows 44 to 54 at

5000 feet...32 to 42 at 8000 feet.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 57 to 67 at 5000 feet...49 to

59 at 8000 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 42 to 52 at

5000 feet...31 to 41 at 8000 feet. Highs 61 to 71 at 5000 feet...

52 to 62 at 8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Cedar Grove 53 85 56 88 / 0 0 0 0

Grant Grove 48 74 52 76 / 0 0 0 0

Lodgepole 39 71 42 74 / 0 0 0 0

Camp Nelson 48 78 50 81 / 0 0 0 0

Johnsondale 39 85 43 88 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ195-121100-

Lake Isabella-

1100 PM PDT Wed Sep 11 2019

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 49 to 59.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 81 to 86 at 5000 feet...66 to

72 at 8000 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 52 to 62.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 84 to 89 at 5000 feet...69 to 75 at

8000 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 54 to 64.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 85 to 90 at 5000 feet...71 to 77 at

8000 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy.

Lows 50 to 60 at 5000 feet...48 to 57 at 8000 feet. Highs 83 to

88 at 5000 feet...68 to 74 at 8000 feet.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Windy. Highs 74 to 79 at 5000 feet...

60 to 66 at 8000 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Windy. Lows 44 to 54.

Highs 66 to 71 at 5000 feet...53 to 59 at 8000 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Clear, breezy. Lows 41 to 51 at

5000 feet...40 to 46 at 8000 feet. Highs 70 to 75 at 5000 feet...

56 to 62 at 8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Alta Sierra 55 78 58 81 / 0 0 0 0

Kernville 57 92 60 95 / 0 0 0 0

Lake Isabella 61 92 63 95 / 0 0 0 0

Weldon 60 87 63 92 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ196-121100-

Tehachapi Area-

1100 PM PDT Wed Sep 11 2019

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 54 to 64.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 78 to 88.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 57 to 67.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 81 to 91.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 59 to 69.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Highs 83 to

93. Lows 60 to 70.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs 80 to 90.

Lows 55 to 65.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs 71 to 81.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Windy, cooler. Lows 49 to 59.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs 65 to 75.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Windy. Lows 48 to 58.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 67 to 77.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bear Valley Springs 55 79 58 81 / 0 0 0 0

Tehachapi 51 83 55 86 / 0 0 0 0

Twin Oaks 64 87 67 89 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ197-121100-

Fort Tejon-

1100 PM PDT Wed Sep 11 2019

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 52 to 62.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, breezy, warmer. Highs 79 to 89. East winds

around 25 mph in the morning.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 56 to 66.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 82 to 92.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 58 to 68.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 83 to 93.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 58 to 68. Highs

80 to 90.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 53 to 63. Highs

71 to 81.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 49 to 59.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 65 to 75.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Windy. Lows 47 to 57.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 68 to 78.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Pine Mountain Club 53 77 57 80 / 0 0 0 0

Frazier Park 43 85 47 88 / 0 0 0 0

Grapevine 63 91 68 94 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ198-121100-

Indian Wells Valley-

1100 PM PDT Wed Sep 11 2019

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 60 to 66. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 86 to 96. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 63 to 69. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 100. North winds 10 to 15 mph in the

morning shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 65 to 71. South winds 10 to

15 mph in the evening shifting to the northwest 10 to 20 mph

after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 92 to 102.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy.

Lows 62 to 72. Highs 90 to 100.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs 83 to 93.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Windy. Lows 56 to 62.

Highs 76 to 86.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Clear, windy. Lows 54 to 60. Highs

77 to 87.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Inyokern 64 94 66 99 / 0 0 0 0

Ridgecrest 61 95 63 99 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ199-121100-

Kern County Desert-

1100 PM PDT Wed Sep 11 2019

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 57 to 65. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 86 to 96. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 60 to 68. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 100. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 62 to 70. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 92 to 102.

Lows 63 to 71.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs 89 to 99.

Lows 59 to 67.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs 81 to 91.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy, cooler. Lows 53 to 61.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Clear, windy. Highs 76 to 86. Lows

51 to 59.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Randsburg 66 88 68 92 / 0 0 0 0

California City 58 94 60 97 / 0 0 0 0

Mojave 64 92 67 95 / 0 0 0 0

Edwards AFB 58 94 60 97 / 0 0 0 0

Rosamond 56 94 60 98 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

_____

