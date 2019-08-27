CA San Joaquin Valley - Hanford CA Zone Forecast

CA San Joaquin Valley - Hanford CA Zone Forecast for Monday, August 26, 2019

202 FPUS56 KHNX 270601

ZFPHNX

Zone Forecast Product for Interior Central California

National Weather Service San Joaquin Valley - Hanford CA

1100 PM PDT Mon Aug 26 2019

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for tonight, Tuesday, Tuesday night, and Wednesday.

CAZ179-271100-

West Side Hills-

1100 PM PDT Mon Aug 26 2019

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 70 to 78. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 99 to 106. Light winds in the morning

becoming north 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 71 to 77. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 96 to 104. Light winds in the morning

becoming west up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 68 to 74. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 92 to 101. Lows

66 to 73.

.LABOR DAY...Sunny. Highs 92 to 100.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Coalinga 74 105 74 102 / 0 0 0 0

Avenal 74 105 73 101 / 0 0 0 0

San Luis Reservoir 71 99 72 95 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ180-271100-

San Joaquin Confluence-

1100 PM PDT Mon Aug 26 2019

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 65 to 71. West winds up to 10 mph in the

evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 99 to 104. Light winds in the morning

becoming northwest up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 66 to 72. West winds up to 10 mph in

the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 96 to 101. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 63 to 69. West winds up to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY THROUGH LABOR DAY...Clear. Highs 92 to 98. Lows 60 to

67.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Los Banos 69 101 70 98 / 0 0 0 0

Mendota 69 102 69 99 / 0 0 0 0

Firebaugh 67 100 68 98 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ181-271100-

Merced and Madera-

1100 PM PDT Mon Aug 26 2019

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 65 to 73. Northwest winds up to 10 mph in

the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 100 to 105. Light winds in the morning

becoming northwest up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 67 to 73. Northwest winds up

to 10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after

midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 97 to 102. Light winds in the morning

becoming west up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 65 to 71. Northwest winds up to

10 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.THURSDAY THROUGH LABOR DAY...Clear. Highs 93 to 99. Lows 60 to

68.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Livingston 65 100 66 98 / 0 0 0 0

Merced 68 102 68 99 / 0 0 0 0

Chowchilla 67 102 68 99 / 0 0 0 0

Madera 68 102 68 99 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ182-271100-

Western San Joaquin Valley-

1100 PM PDT Mon Aug 26 2019

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 68 to 74. Northwest winds up to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 101 to 106. Light winds in the morning

becoming north around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 68 to 74. Northwest winds up to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 99 to 104. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 67 to 72. West winds up to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 95 to 101. Lows

63 to 70.

.LABOR DAY...Sunny. Highs 96 to 101.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Huron 71 104 70 101 / 0 0 0 0

Five Points 70 103 70 101 / 0 0 0 0

NAS Lemoore 70 102 70 101 / 0 0 0 0

Kettleman City 74 105 73 102 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ183-271100-

Foggy Bottom-

1100 PM PDT Mon Aug 26 2019

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 67 to 72. Northwest winds up to 10 mph

with gusts to around 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 100 to 105. Light winds in the morning

becoming northwest up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 67 to 72. Northwest winds up to

10 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 98 to 103. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 65 to 70. Northwest winds up to

10 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.THURSDAY THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 93 to 100. Lows

62 to 68.

.LABOR DAY...Sunny. Highs 94 to 99.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Kerman 67 101 68 99 / 0 0 0 0

Caruthers 69 102 69 100 / 0 0 0 0

Lemoore 71 102 71 101 / 0 0 0 0

Hanford 70 102 70 101 / 0 0 0 0

Corcoran 71 103 71 101 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ184-271100-

Fresno-

1100 PM PDT Mon Aug 26 2019

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 70 to 76. Northwest winds up to 10 mph in

the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 102 to 107. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 70 to 76. Northwest winds up to

10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 99 to 104. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 67 to 73. Northwest winds up to

10 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.THURSDAY THROUGH LABOR DAY...Clear. Highs 95 to 102. Lows 64 to

71.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Millerton Lake 73 105 73 102 / 0 0 0 0

Clovis 75 105 75 102 / 0 0 0 0

Fresno 75 104 75 101 / 0 0 0 0

Sanger 72 104 72 101 / 0 0 0 0

Reedley 72 103 72 101 / 0 0 0 0

Selma 72 103 73 101 / 0 0 0 0

Kingsburg 70 103 70 101 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ185-271100-

Tulare County-

1100 PM PDT Mon Aug 26 2019

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 68 to 74. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 100 to 105. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 69 to 75. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 98 to 103. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 66 to 72. Light winds.

.THURSDAY THROUGH LABOR DAY...Clear. Highs 94 to 100. Lows 63 to

70.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Dinuba 71 103 71 101 / 0 0 0 0

Visalia 69 102 70 100 / 0 0 0 0

Exeter 71 103 71 101 / 0 0 0 0

Tulare 72 102 73 101 / 0 0 0 0

Lindsay 70 102 71 101 / 0 0 0 0

Porterville 73 102 73 101 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ186-271100-

Southern Kings County-

1100 PM PDT Mon Aug 26 2019

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 68 to 73. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 100 to 105. Light winds in the morning

becoming northwest up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 68 to 73. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 98 to 103. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 66 to 71. West winds up to 10 mph

in the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.THURSDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Clear. Highs 94 to 101. Lows 63 to 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND LABOR DAY...Mostly clear. Lows 64 to 69. Highs

95 to 100.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Alpaugh 70 102 70 100 / 0 0 0 0

Allensworth 71 103 71 101 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ187-271100-

Western Kern County-

1100 PM PDT Mon Aug 26 2019

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 68 to 74. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 100 to 105. Light winds in the morning

becoming northwest up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 69 to 74. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 98 to 103. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 67 to 72. West winds around 10 mph

in the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.THURSDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Clear. Highs 94 to 101. Lows 63 to 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND LABOR DAY...Mostly clear. Lows 64 to 69. Highs

95 to 100.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lost Hills 70 103 70 101 / 0 0 0 0

Wasco 69 102 69 101 / 0 0 0 0

Buttonwillow 72 103 72 101 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ188-271100-

Eastern Kern County-

1100 PM PDT Mon Aug 26 2019

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 69 to 75. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 100 to 105. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 69 to 75. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 99 to 104. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 67 to 73. Northwest winds around

10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.THURSDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Clear. Highs 94 to 100. Lows 63 to 71.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND LABOR DAY...Mostly clear. Lows 65 to 71. Highs

95 to 100.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Delano 71 103 71 101 / 0 0 0 0

McFarland 70 103 70 101 / 0 0 0 0

Shafter 70 103 70 101 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ189-271100-

Bakersfield-

1100 PM PDT Mon Aug 26 2019

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 69 to 77. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 100 to 105. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 70 to 76. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 99 to 104. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 69 to 75. West winds around 10 mph

in the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.THURSDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Clear. Highs 95 to 101. Lows 64 to 73.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND LABOR DAY...Mostly clear. Lows 65 to 73. Highs

96 to 101.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Taft 80 102 79 100 / 0 0 0 0

Bakersfield 76 103 76 101 / 0 0 0 0

Arvin 72 104 73 102 / 0 0 0 0

Lamont 72 104 73 103 / 0 0 0 0

Mettler 73 100 73 99 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ190-271100-

Central Sierra Foothills-

1100 PM PDT Mon Aug 26 2019

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 67 to 77.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 94 to 104.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 67 to 77.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 92 to 102.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 64 to 74.

.THURSDAY THROUGH LABOR DAY...Clear. Highs 89 to 99. Lows 62 to

72.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Mariposa 72 97 71 95 / 0 0 0 0

Oakhurst 62 100 62 98 / 0 0 0 0

Auberry 76 98 75 96 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ191-271100-

Southern Sierra Foothills-

1100 PM PDT Mon Aug 26 2019

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 69 to 77.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 94 to 104.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 69 to 77.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 92 to 102.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 67 to 75.

.THURSDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Clear. Highs 89 to 99. Lows 64 to 73.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND LABOR DAY...Mostly clear. Lows 65 to 73. Highs

88 to 98.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Three Rivers 73 104 73 102 / 0 0 0 0

Springville 72 98 73 96 / 0 0 0 0

Tule River Reservation 74 100 74 98 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ192-271100-

Central Sierra-

1100 PM PDT Mon Aug 26 2019

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 60 to 70 at 5000 feet...51 to 61 at

8000 feet.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 84 to 92 at 5000 feet...73 to 81 at

8000 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 59 to 69 at 5000 feet...50 to 60 at

8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs 81 to 89 at 5000 feet...70 to 78 at

8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 57 to 67 at 5000 feet...47 to

57 at 8000 feet.

.THURSDAY THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 78 to 87 at

5000 feet...68 to 77 at 8000 feet. Lows 55 to 65 at 5000 feet...

45 to 55 at 8000 feet.

.LABOR DAY...Sunny. Highs 77 to 85 at 5000 feet...67 to 75 at

8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Yosemite 69 92 68 89 / 0 0 0 0

Tuolumne Meadows 44 80 44 76 / 0 0 0 30

Wawona 61 93 60 91 / 0 0 0 0

Devils Postpile 55 79 55 75 / 0 0 0 30

Bass Lake 64 95 63 93 / 0 0 0 0

Hetch Hetchy 69 96 68 93 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ193-271100-

North Kings River-

1100 PM PDT Mon Aug 26 2019

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 63 to 71 at 5000 feet...49 to 59 at

8000 feet.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 82 to 87 at 5000 feet...74 to 82 at

8000 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 62 to 70 at 5000 feet...49 to 59 at

8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs 79 to 85 at 5000 feet...72 to 79 at 8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 59 to 68 at 5000 feet...46 to

56 at 8000 feet.

.THURSDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Clear. Highs 76 to 83 at 5000 feet...

69 to 78 at 8000 feet. Lows 57 to 66 at 5000 feet...44 to 54 at

8000 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND LABOR DAY...Mostly clear. Lows 58 to 67 at

5000 feet...45 to 54 at 8000 feet. Highs 76 to 81 at 5000 feet...

69 to 76 at 8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Huntington Lake 51 77 51 75 / 0 0 0 0

Shaver Lake 67 79 65 76 / 0 0 0 0

Lake Wishon 59 87 58 84 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ194-271100-

Sequoia Kings-

1100 PM PDT Mon Aug 26 2019

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 61 to 71 at 5000 feet...50 to 60 at

8000 feet.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 83 to 93 at 5000 feet...73 to 83 at

8000 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 61 to 71 at 5000 feet...50 to 60 at

8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs 80 to 90 at 5000 feet...71 to 81 at 8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 59 to 69 at 5000 feet...47 to

57 at 8000 feet.

.THURSDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Clear. Highs 77 to 87 at 5000 feet...

69 to 79 at 8000 feet. Lows 57 to 67 at 5000 feet...45 to 55 at

8000 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND LABOR DAY...Mostly clear. Lows 57 to 67 at

5000 feet...45 to 55 at 8000 feet. Highs 76 to 86 at 5000 feet...

67 to 77 at 8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Cedar Grove 66 96 66 93 / 0 0 0 20

Grant Grove 61 83 60 81 / 0 0 0 0

Lodgepole 53 81 53 79 / 0 0 0 0

Camp Nelson 61 86 61 85 / 0 0 0 0

Johnsondale 52 94 53 93 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ195-271100-

Lake Isabella-

1100 PM PDT Mon Aug 26 2019

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 62 to 72.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 92 to 97 at 5000 feet...77 to 83 at

8000 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 62 to 72.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs 89 to 94 at 5000 feet...76 to

82 at 8000 feet. South winds around 25 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy. Lows 59 to 69. West winds

around 25 mph in the evening.

.THURSDAY THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 86 to 92 at

5000 feet...72 to 80 at 8000 feet. Lows 57 to 67.

.SUNDAY THROUGH LABOR DAY...Mostly clear. Breezy. Highs 85 to

92 at 5000 feet...71 to 80 at 8000 feet. Lows 57 to 67.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Alta Sierra 68 87 69 85 / 0 0 0 0

Kernville 70 102 70 100 / 0 0 0 0

Lake Isabella 73 102 73 99 / 0 0 0 0

Weldon 72 98 73 96 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ196-271100-

Tehachapi Area-

1100 PM PDT Mon Aug 26 2019

.TONIGHT...Clear, breezy. Lows 66 to 76. West winds around 25 mph

after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 88 to 98.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 66 to 76.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 86 to 96.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy. Lows 64 to 74. West winds

around 25 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Clear, breezy. Highs 84 to 94. Lows

62 to 72.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND LABOR DAY...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows 62 to

72. Highs 83 to 93.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bear Valley Springs 67 87 68 85 / 0 0 0 0

Tehachapi 64 92 64 90 / 0 0 0 0

Twin Oaks 77 95 77 94 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ197-271100-

Fort Tejon-

1100 PM PDT Mon Aug 26 2019

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 64 to 74.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 86 to 96.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 64 to 74.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 85 to 95.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 62 to 72.

.THURSDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Clear. Highs 82 to 92. Lows 60 to 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND LABOR DAY...Mostly clear. Lows 60 to 70. Highs

82 to 92.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Pine Mountain Club 64 83 63 82 / 0 0 0 0

Frazier Park 53 92 52 90 / 0 0 0 0

Grapevine 75 99 75 97 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ198-271100-

Indian Wells Valley-

1100 PM PDT Mon Aug 26 2019

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 73 to 79. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 99 to 109. Northeast winds up to 10 mph

in the morning shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 74 to 80. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 98 to 108. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy. Lows 71 to 77. Southwest winds

15 to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Clear, breezy. Highs 97 to 107. Lows

68 to 75.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND LABOR DAY...Mostly clear. Lows 69 to 75. Highs

93 to 103.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Inyokern 77 108 78 106 / 0 0 0 0

Ridgecrest 74 108 75 107 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ199-271100-

Kern County Desert-

1100 PM PDT Mon Aug 26 2019

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 69 to 77. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 97 to 107. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph

in the morning shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 69 to 77. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 95 to 105. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 67 to 75. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.THURSDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Clear, breezy. Highs 94 to 104. Lows

64 to 73.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND LABOR DAY...Mostly clear. Lows 66 to 74. Highs

92 to 102.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Randsburg 77 100 78 99 / 0 0 0 0

California City 71 105 70 102 / 0 0 0 0

Mojave 77 102 76 100 / 0 0 0 0

Edwards AFB 70 105 70 102 / 0 0 0 0

Rosamond 69 104 68 101 / 0 0 0 0

weather.gov/hanford

