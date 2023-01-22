CA San Francisco Bay Area Zone Forecast for Saturday, January 21, 2023

786 FPUS56 KMTR 221101

ZFPMTR

San Francisco Bay Area/Central California Zone Forecast

National Weather Service San Francisco Bay Area

301 AM PST Sun Jan 22 2023

This is an automatically generated product that provides average

values for large geographic areas. For a more site specific

forecast...please visit weather.gov/sanfrancisco

(1) Select a location from the drop down menu above the map...

-- or --

(2) Click a location on the map.

You can refine your selection by clicking on the map displayed on

the resulting page.

CAZ505-230200-

Coastal North Bay...Including Point Reyes National Seashore-

301 AM PST Sun Jan 22 2023

...COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM PST MONDAY...

...BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS AFTERNOON...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 5 to 15 mph.

Gusts up to 30 mph in the morning.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower

40s. Highs around 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

40s. Highs in the mid 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Point Reyes 36 56 41 59 /

CAZ503-230200-

Sonoma Coastal Range-

301 AM PST Sun Jan 22 2023

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 40. Northwest winds

around 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

lower 40s. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

Lows around 40.

CAZ502-230200-

Marin Coastal Range-

301 AM PST Sun Jan 22 2023

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the lower 50s. North winds 10 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph in

the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. North winds around

20 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. East winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40. Highs

in the lower 50s.

CAZ506-230200-

North Bay Interior Valleys-

301 AM PST Sun Jan 22 2023

...COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM PST MONDAY...

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 7 AM PST

MONDAY...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the 30s to lower 40s.

North winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Breezy. Highs in the 50s. North winds 20 to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the 30s to mid 40s.

Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph increasing to 20 to 30 mph after

midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs in the 50s to mid 60s. North winds

20 to 30 mph with gusts to around 45 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy. Lows in the 30s to mid 40s. North

winds 20 to 30 mph...becoming east after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 50s to mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the 30s to

mid 40s. Highs in the 50s to mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 30s to

mid 40s. Highs in the 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Santa Rosa 29 58 36 63 /

San Rafael 36 57 43 59 /

Napa 34 56 41 59 /

CAZ504-230200-

North Bay Interior Mountains-

301 AM PST Sun Jan 22 2023

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 7 AM PST

MONDAY...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. North

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Breezy. Highs near 50. North winds 10 to 20 mph increasing to

20 to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows around 40. North winds

20 to 30 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs in the 50s. North winds 20 to

30 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

North winds 20 to 30 mph...becoming 15 to 20 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

upper 30s to mid 40s. Highs in the 50s to lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lake Berryessa 35 53 41 57 /

CAZ006-230200-

San Francisco-

301 AM PST Sun Jan 22 2023

...COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM PST MONDAY...

...BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS AFTERNOON...

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 7 AM PST

MONDAY...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Breezy. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 10 to 20 mph

increasing to 20 to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the mid 40s. North

winds 20 to 30 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 10 to

20 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph in the morning.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph increasing to 10 to 20 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to

mid 40s. Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 50s.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

San Francisco 39 57 44 58 /

Ocean Beach 40 58 45 58 /

CAZ509-230200-

San Francisco Peninsula Coast-

301 AM PST Sun Jan 22 2023

...COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM PST MONDAY...

...BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS AFTERNOON...

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 7 AM PST

MONDAY...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. North

winds 15 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Breezy. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 15 to 20 mph...

becoming 20 to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds

around 20 mph with gusts to around 40 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 10 to

20 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph in the morning.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast winds

10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower

40s. Highs around 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

Highs in the mid 50s.

CAZ508-230200-

San Francisco Bay Shoreline-

301 AM PST Sun Jan 22 2023

...COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM PST MONDAY...

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 7 AM PST

MONDAY...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 30s to mid 40s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Breezy. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 10 to 20 mph

increasing to 20 to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

North winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 10 to

20 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph in the morning.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 20 mph after

midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows near 40. Highs

in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs around 60. Lows in

the lower to mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

SFO Airport 39 57 45 58 /

Oakland 37 58 43 59 /

Fremont 32 56 38 57 /

Redwood City 34 57 41 58 /

Mountain View 34 56 39 58 /

CAZ510-230200-

East Bay Interior Valleys-

301 AM PST Sun Jan 22 2023

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 7 AM PST

MONDAY...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Breezy. Patchy frost in the morning. Highs in the mid 50s. North

winds 10 to 20 mph increasing to 20 to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the upper 30s.

North winds 20 to 30 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 10 to

20 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph in the morning.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Areas of frost after midnight. Lows in the

mid 30s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Areas of frost. Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the

upper 30s. Highs around 60.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 50s.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Concord 33 56 39 58 /

Livermore 30 55 35 56 /

CAZ513-230200-

Santa Clara Valley...including San Jose-

301 AM PST Sun Jan 22 2023

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 7 AM PST

MONDAY...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Breezy. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph

increasing to 20 to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear except for frost after midnight. Lows in

the

mid 30s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper

30s. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40.

Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 60s.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the upper 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

San Jose 34 57 38 59 /

Morgan Hill 31 55 36 57 /

CAZ512-230200-

Santa Cruz Mountains-

301 AM PST Sun Jan 22 2023

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 7 AM PST

MONDAY...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. North

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Breezy. Highs in the 40s to lower 50s. North winds 20 to 30 mph.

Gusts up to 45 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the 30s. North

winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to around 45 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs in the 40s to mid 50s. North winds

20 to 30 mph decreasing to 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Northeast winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s

to lower 40s. Highs in the 50s to lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s to

lower 40s. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

upper 30s. Highs in the 50s to lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

CAZ515-230200-

East Bay Hills-

301 AM PST Sun Jan 22 2023

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 7 AM PST

MONDAY...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Breezy. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 20 to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the mid 30s. North

winds around 30 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds

20 to 30 mph...becoming 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Areas of frost after midnight. Lows in the

lower 30s. North winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Areas of frost. Highs in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Areas of frost. Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the

upper 30s. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 50s.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

CAZ514-230200-

Eastern Santa Clara Hills-

301 AM PST Sun Jan 22 2023

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 7 AM PST

MONDAY...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s to mid

30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Breezy. Highs in the lower 40s. North winds 20 to 30 mph. Gusts

up to 45 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the lower 30s.

North winds 20 to 30 mph. Gusts up to 50 mph in the evening.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. North winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Widespread frost after midnight. Lows in

the lower to mid 30s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph...becoming

southeast after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 30s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the lower

50s. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 50s.

Lows in the 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

CAZ529-230200-

Northern Monterey Bay-

301 AM PST Sun Jan 22 2023

...COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM PST MONDAY...

...BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS AFTERNOON...

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 7 AM PST

MONDAY...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy frost. Lows in the mid

30s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Patchy frost in the morning. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds

5 to 15 mph increasing to around 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds

10 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 10 to

20 mph with gusts to around 45 mph...becoming northwest 5 to

10 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear except for frost after midnight. Lows in

the

mid 30s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in

the upper 30s. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

40s. Highs in the mid 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Santa Cruz 34 56 38 57 /

CAZ530-230200-

Southern Monterey Bay and Big Sur Coast-

301 AM PST Sun Jan 22 2023

...COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM PST MONDAY...

...BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS AFTERNOON...

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 7 AM PST

MONDAY...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s to mid

40s. West winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph. Gusts up to

35 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. North winds 10 to

20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph...becoming northeast 5 to

10 mph with gusts to around 25 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

Gusts up to 30 mph in the morning.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in

the 40s. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

Highs in the upper 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Monterey 35 56 38 58 /

Big Sur 40 56 41 56 /

CAZ528-230200-

Northern Salinas Valley...Hollister Valley...and Carmel Valley-

301 AM PST Sun Jan 22 2023

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 7 AM PST

MONDAY...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Areas of frost. Lows in the mid

30s. West winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to

20 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds

10 to 15 mph...becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph...

becoming north in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Areas of frost after midnight. Lows in the

30s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower

60s. Lows near 40.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

40s. Highs in the mid 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Salinas 32 57 34 58 /

Carmel Valley 36 55 36 57 /

Hollister 31 55 33 56 /

CAZ516-230200-

Southern Salinas Valley...Arroyo Seco...and Lake San Antonio-

301 AM PST Sun Jan 22 2023

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 7 AM PST

MONDAY...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Widespread frost and patchy

fog. Lows near 30. North winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Breezy. Widespread frost and patchy fog in the morning. Highs in

the mid 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph increasing to 20 to

30 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Widespread frost after midnight. Lows in

the upper 20s to mid 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph...becoming

5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Widespread frost in the morning. Highs in the

upper 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Areas of frost in the evening, then

widespread frost after midnight. Lows in the lower 30s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Widespread frost. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of frost. Lows in the mid

30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Areas of frost. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Clear. Areas of frost. Lows in

the mid 30s. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Areas of frost. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the upper 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

King City 30 56 34 58 /

CAZ517-230200-

Santa Lucia Mountains and Los Padres National Forest-

301 AM PST Sun Jan 22 2023

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 7 AM PST

MONDAY...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 30s. Northwest

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Breezy. Highs in the upper 30s to mid 50s. North winds 20 to

30 mph. Gusts up to 50 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the lower to mid

30s. North winds 20 to 30 mph decreasing to 10 to 20 mph after

midnight. Gusts up to 45 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 40s to 50s. North winds 10 to

20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 30s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s to lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s

to lower 40s. Highs in the 50s to lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s to

lower 40s. Highs in the lower 50s to mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 50s to lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the lower 40s to mid 50s.

CAZ518-230200-

Mountains of San Benito and Interior Monterey County including

Pinnacles National Park-

301 AM PST Sun Jan 22 2023

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 7 AM PST

MONDAY...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Widespread frost. Lows in the

20s to upper 30s. North winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Breezy. Highs in the lower 40s to mid 50s. North winds 20 to

30 mph. Gusts up to 45 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the upper 20s to

mid 30s. North winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to around 45 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s to mid 50s. Northeast

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Widespread frost. Lows in the upper 20s to

mid 30s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s to lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Areas of frost. Lows in the 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s to lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Areas of frost. Lows in the 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s to lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the 30s to

lower 40s. Highs in the 40s to mid 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Pinnacles NP 29 54 32 55 /

