CA San Francisco Bay Area Zone Forecast for Saturday, December 3, 2022 _____ 648 FPUS56 KMTR 041101 ZFPMTR San Francisco Bay Area\/Central California Zone Forecast National Weather Service San Francisco Bay Area 301 AM PST Sun Dec 4 2022 This is an automatically generated product that provides average values for large geographic areas. For a more site specific forecast...please visit weather.gov\/sanfrancisco (1) Select a location from the drop down menu above the map... -- or -- (2) Click a location on the map. You can refine your selection by clicking on the map displayed on the resulting page. CAZ505-050200- Coastal North Bay...Including Point Reyes National Seashore- 301 AM PST Sun Dec 4 2022 .REST OF TONIGHT...Rain. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds around 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Showers in the morning. A slight chance of thunderstorms. Showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely and a slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY...Showers likely and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the evening. A chance of rain. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. .WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. Lows around 40. .THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs in the lower 50s. Lows in the lower 40s. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Highs in the lower 50s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows around 40. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Highs in the lower 50s. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Point Reyes 37 56 46 55 \/ 90 70 70 70 $$ CAZ503-050200- Sonoma Coastal Range- 301 AM PST Sun Dec 4 2022 .REST OF TONIGHT...Showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds around 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Showers in the morning. A slight chance of thunderstorms. Showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows around 40. West winds around 5 mph in the evening...becoming light. Chance of rain 40 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Areas of frost. Highs in the mid 50s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Lows in the upper 30s. .THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs in the lower 50s. Lows around 40. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs in the mid 50s. .FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows in the upper 30s. Highs in the mid 50s. $$ CAZ502-050200- Marin Coastal Range- 301 AM PST Sun Dec 4 2022 .REST OF TONIGHT...Rain. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then showers likely and a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY...Showers likely and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows in the lower 40s. West winds around 5 mph...becoming northwest after midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Highs in the lower 50s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. .WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. Lows in the upper 30s. .THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs around 50. Lows in the lower 40s. .FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Highs in the lower 50s. Lows in the upper 30s. $$ CAZ506-050200- North Bay Interior Valleys- 301 AM PST Sun Dec 4 2022 .REST OF TONIGHT...Patchy fog. Rain. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY...Showers in the morning. A slight chance of thunderstorms. Showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the 50s to lower 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely in the evening. A slight chance of thunderstorms. Showers after midnight. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the 40s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. .MONDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Rain likely in the morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the 50s to lower 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. A chance of rain. Lows in the lower 30s to mid 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph...becoming northeast after midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Patchy fog. Highs in the 40s to upper 50s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Patchy fog and frost. Lows in the upper 20s to lower 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Areas of frost and patchy fog. Highs in the 40s to upper 50s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Patchy fog and frost. Lows in the upper 20s to lower 40s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. A chance of rain. Highs in the mid 40s to upper 50s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows in the lower 30s to mid 40s. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Highs in the 40s to upper 50s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows in the 30s to lower 40s. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Highs in the 40s to upper 50s. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Santa Rosa 27 57 40 57 \/ 100 90 80 70 San Rafael 38 60 48 60 \/ 90 60 80 80 Napa 34 56 44 55 \/ 80 70 70 70 $$ CAZ504-050200- North Bay Interior Mountains- 301 AM PST Sun Dec 4 2022 .REST OF TONIGHT...Rain. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds 5 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY...Rain. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...A chance of rain in the evening, then rain after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 5 to 15 mph. .MONDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs near 50. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows in the lower 40s. West winds around 5 mph...becoming north after midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. .TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. .THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs in the upper 40s. Lows near 40. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Lake Berryessa 36 54 47 53 \/ 80 80 80 80 $$ CAZ006-050200- San Francisco- 301 AM PST Sun Dec 4 2022 .REST OF TONIGHT...Rain. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. .SUNDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows around 50. South winds 5 to 15 mph. .MONDAY...Rain in the morning, then rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Highs in the 50s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. .WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. Lows in the lower 40s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows in the mid 40s. .FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Highs in the 50s. Lows in the lower 40s. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION San Francisco 41 59 49 58 \/ 90 60 80 80 Ocean Beach 42 59 49 58 \/ 90 60 70 70 $$ CAZ509-050200- San Francisco Peninsula Coast- 301 AM PST Sun Dec 4 2022 .REST OF TONIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 5 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...A chance of rain in the evening, then rain likely after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph...becoming northwest after midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Highs in the mid 50s. .TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows near 40. Highs in the mid 50s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows near 40. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Highs in the lower 50s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. .FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Highs in the mid 50s. Lows around 40. $$ CAZ508-050200- San Francisco Bay Shoreline- 301 AM PST Sun Dec 4 2022 .REST OF TONIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs around 60. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...A chance of rain in the evening, then rain likely after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Patchy fog. A slight chance of rain. Highs in the mid 50s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows near 40. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Highs in the mid 50s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. .FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Highs in the mid 50s. Lows near 40. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION SFO Airport 42 60 49 58 \/ 90 70 80 80 Oakland 39 59 49 58 \/ 80 70 80 80 Fremont 37 59 46 57 \/ 90 70 60 60 Redwood City 40 61 47 60 \/ 90 70 70 70 Mountain View 41 58 47 57 \/ 90 70 60 60 $$ CAZ510-050200- East Bay Interior Valleys- 301 AM PST Sun Dec 4 2022 .REST OF TONIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs around 60. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...A chance of rain in the evening, then rain likely after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph...becoming southwest 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Highs in the mid 50s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear except patchy fog. Lows in the mid 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Patchy frost. Lows in the mid 30s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Highs in the mid 50s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows in the upper 30s. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Highs in the mid 50s. .FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Lows in the mid 30s. Highs in the mid 50s. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Concord 34 60 45 59 \/ 90 70 70 70 Livermore 35 58 44 58 \/ 90 60 60 60 $$ CAZ513-050200- Santa Clara Valley...including San Jose- 301 AM PST Sun Dec 4 2022 .REST OF TONIGHT...Patchy fog. Rain likely. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Rain likely. Highs in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph...becoming southwest in the afternoon. Chance of rain 60 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. A chance of rain. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Patchy fog. A slight chance of rain. Highs in the mid 50s. .TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear except patchy fog. Lows in the upper 30s. Highs in the upper 50s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows near 40. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Highs in the mid 50s. .FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. Highs in the mid 50s. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION San Jose 41 60 48 59 \/ 90 70 60 60 Morgan Hill 38 58 44 56 \/ 90 60 50 60 $$ CAZ512-050200- Santa Cruz Mountains- 301 AM PST Sun Dec 4 2022 .REST OF TONIGHT...Rain. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 5 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...A chance of rain in the evening, then rain likely after midnight. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 5 to 15 mph. .MONDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Rain likely. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Patchy fog. A chance of rain in the evening. Rain likely after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph...becoming northwest after midnight. Chance of rain 60 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s. .TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Highs in the 40s to mid 50s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows around 40. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow. Lows in the upper 30s. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Highs in the 40s to mid 50s. $$ CAZ515-050200- East Bay Hills- 301 AM PST Sun Dec 4 2022 .REST OF TONIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph. .SUNDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...A chance of rain in the evening, then rain likely after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph. .MONDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Highs around 50. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs around 50. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Highs in the upper 40s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows in the lower 40s. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Highs in the upper 40s. .FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Lows in the upper 30s. Highs in the upper 40s. $$ CAZ514-050200- Eastern Santa Clara Hills- 301 AM PST Sun Dec 4 2022 .REST OF TONIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph. .SUNDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph. .MONDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid 40s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. A chance of snow after midnight. Lows in the 30s to lower 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow. Highs in the mid 40s. .TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Widespread frost. Lows in the 20s to upper 30s. Highs in the mid 40s. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Widespread frost. Highs in the mid 40s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows in the 20s to upper 30s. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow. Highs in the lower 40s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of snow. Lows in the 20s to upper 30s. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow. Highs in the mid 40s. $$ CAZ529-050200- Northern Monterey Bay- 301 AM PST Sun Dec 4 2022 .REST OF TONIGHT...Patchy fog. Rain likely. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds around 5 mph. .SUNDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then a slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. A chance of rain. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Rain likely in the morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph...becoming southwest in the afternoon. Chance of rain 60 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. A chance of rain. Lows in the lower 40s. Light winds. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Patchy fog. A chance of rain. Highs in the mid 50s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the mid 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Patchy frost. Highs in the mid 50s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Patchy frost. Highs in the mid 50s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows in the upper 30s. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Highs in the lower 50s. .FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Lows in the mid 30s. Highs in the mid 50s. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Santa Cruz 40 56 44 56 \/ 90 70 60 60 $$ CAZ530-050200- Southern Monterey Bay and Big Sur Coast- 301 AM PST Sun Dec 4 2022 .REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning. A slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph...becoming west in the afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs in the mid 50s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. .WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 50s. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. .FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Highs in the mid 50s. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Monterey 44 59 45 58 \/ 90 50 50 50 Big Sur 44 57 44 57 \/ 100 30 50 50 $$ CAZ528-050200- Northern Salinas Valley...Hollister Valley...and Carmel Valley- 301 AM PST Sun Dec 4 2022 .REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. A chance of rain. Lows in the mid to upper 40s. South winds around 5 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then a slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph...becoming west in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph...becoming west 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs in the mid 50s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the mid 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy frost. Lows in the 30s. Highs in the mid 50s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. .FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Lows in the 30s. Highs in the 50s. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Salinas 42 59 43 58 \/ 100 40 40 40 Carmel Valley 45 60 45 59 \/ 100 40 50 50 Hollister 40 56 43 55 \/ 90 40 40 50 $$ CAZ516-050200- Southern Salinas Valley...Arroyo Seco...and Lake San Antonio- 301 AM PST Sun Dec 4 2022 .REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Lows in the lower 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. A slight chance of rain in the morning. Highs in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph...becoming west in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. A slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph...becoming southeast after midnight. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. A slight chance of rain in the morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph...becoming southwest in the afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. A slight chance of rain in the evening. A chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds around 5 mph in the evening...becoming light. Chance of rain 30 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. A chance of rain. Highs in the mid 50s. .TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Areas of frost and patchy fog. Lows in the lower 30s. Highs in the mid 50s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Areas of frost and patchy fog. Lows around 30. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Widespread frost and patchy fog. Highs in the mid 50s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. A slight chance of rain. Lows in the lower 30s. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Highs in the mid 50s. .FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Widespread frost. Lows around 30. Highs in the mid 50s. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION King City 42 59 39 57 \/ 100 20 20 30 $$ CAZ517-050200- Santa Lucia Mountains and Los Padres National Forest- 301 AM PST Sun Dec 4 2022 .REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then a slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the 40s to 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph...becoming west 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. A slight chance of snow after midnight. Lows near 40. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow. Highs in the 40s to 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow. Lows near 40. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow. Highs in the lower 40s to mid 50s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. .WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the 40s to 50s. Lows in the 30s to lower 40s. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 40s to 50s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow. Highs in the lower 40s to mid 50s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly clear. Lows in the 30s to lower 40s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 40s to 50s. $$ CAZ518-050200- Mountains of San Benito and Interior Monterey County including Pinnacles National Park- 301 AM PST Sun Dec 4 2022 .REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then a slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s to upper 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. A slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the 30s to mid 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. A chance of rain. Highs in the lower 40s to mid 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of snow in the evening. A chance of rain. A chance of snow after midnight. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow. Highs in the lower 40s to mid 50s. .TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Widespread frost. Lows in the 30s. Highs in the lower 40s to mid 50s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Widespread frost. Lows in the 20s to upper 30s. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Widespread frost. Highs in the lower 40s to mid 50s. .THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow. Lows in the 30s. Copyright 2022 AccuWeather