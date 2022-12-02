CA San Francisco Bay Area Zone Forecast for Thursday, December 1, 2022

_____

030 FPUS56 KMTR 021101

ZFPMTR

San Francisco Bay Area/Central California Zone Forecast

National Weather Service San Francisco Bay Area

301 AM PST Fri Dec 2 2022

This is an automatically generated product that provides average

values for large geographic areas. For a more site specific

forecast...please visit weather.gov/sanfrancisco

(1) Select a location from the drop down menu above the map...

-- or --

(2) Click a location on the map.

You can refine your selection by clicking on the map displayed on

the resulting page.

CAZ505-030200-

Coastal North Bay...Including Point Reyes National Seashore-

301 AM PST Fri Dec 2 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Areas of frost. Lows in the mid

30s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. East winds 5 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear except for frost in the evening. A

chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. East winds

10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...A chance of rain in the morning, then rain likely in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. Southeast winds 5 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then showers and a

slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid

40s. Southeast winds around 5 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph

after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Lows in

the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the

lower 50s. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs in the lower 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Point Reyes 34 52 36 51 / 100 30 70

$$

CAZ503-030200-

Sonoma Coastal Range-

301 AM PST Fri Dec 2 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Areas of frost. Lows in the

lower 30s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Areas of frost in the morning. Highs in

the mid 50s. East winds around 5 mph...becoming south in the

afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of rain after

midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning. A chance of rain in the

morning, then rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast winds

5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows in the

upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Areas of frost. Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Areas of frost. A chance of rain. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

CAZ502-030200-

Marin Coastal Range-

301 AM PST Fri Dec 2 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of frost. Lows in the mid

30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Areas

of frost in the morning. Highs in the upper 40s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. A chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s.

East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the upper 40s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs in the lower

50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows in the

lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs around 50.

$$

CAZ506-030200-

North Bay Interior Valleys-

301 AM PST Fri Dec 2 2022

...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM PST THIS MORNING...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Widespread frost and patchy

fog. Lows in the mid 20s to upper 30s. North winds 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Widespread frost and patchy fog in the

morning. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s. Northeast winds 10 to

20 mph...becoming east 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Areas of frost in the evening, then widespread frost

after midnight. A chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid

20s to lower 40s. East winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...A chance of rain in the morning, then rain likely in

the afternoon. Highs in the 40s to mid 50s. East winds 10 to

20 mph...becoming southeast 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon. Chance

of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the

30s to mid 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to

20 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the 50s to lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Patchy fog. Rain likely. Lows in the mid 30s to

upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. A chance of rain. Highs in

the upper 40s to lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. A slight chance of

rain. Lows in the upper 20s to lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Patchy fog and frost. Highs in the 50s to lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Areas of frost and patchy fog. Lows in the upper 20s to

lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Areas of frost. Highs in the 40s to upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Areas of frost and patchy fog. Lows in the upper

20s to lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Widespread frost and patchy fog. A chance of rain. Highs

in the 40s to upper 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Santa Rosa 25 56 26 52 / 100 20 70

San Rafael 36 53 37 54 / 100 40 80

Napa 31 52 33 48 / 100 40 70

$$

CAZ504-030200-

North Bay Interior Mountains-

301 AM PST Fri Dec 2 2022

...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM PST THIS MORNING...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of frost. Lows in the

lower to mid 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Areas of frost in the morning. Highs in

the 40s to lower 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. A chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the 30s. East

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...A chance of rain in the morning, then rain likely in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. Southeast winds 5 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast winds

5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs

around 50.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs around 50.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Lows near

40.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid

40s to lower 50s. Lows in the 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs in the mid 40s

to lower 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lake Berryessa 34 50 35 48 / 100 40 80

$$

CAZ006-030200-

San Francisco-

301 AM PST Fri Dec 2 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near 40. North winds 5 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. Northeast winds

5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. A chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s.

East winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Rain. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Rain likely. Lows in the upper 40s.

Highs in the 50s to lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows in the mid

40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Highs in the

50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in

the lower 40s. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs in the lower

to mid 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

San Francisco 38 54 40 54 / 100 50 80

Ocean Beach 39 54 41 54 / 100 50 80

$$

CAZ509-030200-

San Francisco Peninsula Coast-

301 AM PST Fri Dec 2 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to lower

40s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 10 to

20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A chance of rain after midnight. Lows near 40. East winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...A chance of rain in the morning, then rain likely in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the 40s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of

rain. Lows in the 40s. Highs in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Highs in the

mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near

40. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs in the lower

50s.

$$

CAZ508-030200-

San Francisco Bay Shoreline-

301 AM PST Fri Dec 2 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 30s. North winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 5 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s.

East winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Rain. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs in the upper

50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Lows in

the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the

mid 50s. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs in the mid

50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

SFO Airport 39 54 41 55 / 100 50 80

Oakland 36 54 38 54 / 100 50 80

Fremont 33 53 37 53 / 100 50 80

Redwood City 36 55 38 56 / 100 50 80

Mountain View 36 52 39 54 / 100 50 80

$$

CAZ510-030200-

East Bay Interior Valleys-

301 AM PST Fri Dec 2 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of frost and patchy fog.

Lows in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Areas

of frost and patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the lower 50s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Areas of frost after midnight. A chance of rain after

midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds around

5 mph...becoming southeast after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Rain. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows

in the lower 40s. Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Lows

around 40.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Patchy frost. Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Areas of frost. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Areas of frost. A chance of rain.

Highs in the mid 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Concord 31 52 32 51 / 100 40 80

Livermore 31 50 34 53 / 100 50 80

$$

CAZ513-030200-

Santa Clara Valley...including San Jose-

301 AM PST Fri Dec 2 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear except patchy fog and frost. Lows

in the lower 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Areas

of frost and patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 50s.

Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain likely after midnight. Lows in the upper

30s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph...becoming southeast 5 to 15 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Rain. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows

in the mid 40s. Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. A slight chance of

rain. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Highs in

the upper 50s. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Patchy frost. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy frost. A slight chance of rain.

Highs in the mid 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

San Jose 35 55 39 58 / 100 50 80

Morgan Hill 31 55 37 56 / 100 60 80

$$

CAZ512-030200-

Santa Cruz Mountains-

301 AM PST Fri Dec 2 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of frost. Lows in the 30s.

North winds 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Widespread frost in the morning. Highs in the 40s to mid 50s.

Northeast winds 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain likely after midnight. Lows around 40.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then rain in the

afternoon. Highs near 50. South winds 10 to 15 mph decreasing to

around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 5 to

10 mph increasing to 10 to 20 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. A chance of rain. Lows

in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs in the upper 40s

to mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Lows near

40.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. A

slight chance of rain. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s

to lower 40s. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs in the upper

40s to mid 50s.

$$

CAZ515-030200-

East Bay Hills-

301 AM PST Fri Dec 2 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of frost. Lows in the mid

30s. Northwest winds around 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Areas of frost in the morning. Highs in the mid

40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s.

East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Rain. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Lows in

the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs around 50.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs in the upper 40s.

$$

CAZ514-030200-

Eastern Santa Clara Hills-

301 AM PST Fri Dec 2 2022

...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM PST THIS MORNING...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Widespread frost. Lows in the

lower 20s to mid 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Widespread frost in the morning. Highs in the

lower 40s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain after midnight.

Lows in the 20s to upper 30s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Rain. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. South winds

10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Rain. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows

in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Highs in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Widespread frost. A slight chance

of rain. Lows in the 30s to lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Widespread frost. Highs in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Widespread frost. Lows in the 20s to upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Widespread frost. Lows in the

20s to upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. A

slight chance of rain and snow. Highs in the mid 40s.

$$

CAZ529-030200-

Northern Monterey Bay-

301 AM PST Fri Dec 2 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear except for frost and fog. Lows in

the lower 30s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Areas

of frost in the morning. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...A slight chance of rain in the evening, then rain

likely after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Rain. Highs in the mid

50s. East winds around 5 mph...becoming southwest in the

afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Patchy fog. Rain. Lows in the mid 40s. Light

winds...becoming southeast around 5 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. A chance of rain. Lows

in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. A slight chance of

rain. Lows around 40.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. A

slight chance of rain. Highs in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy frost.

Highs in the mid 50s. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Areas of frost. A slight chance of rain. Highs in the mid 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Santa Cruz 33 56 39 55 / 100 60 80

$$

CAZ530-030200-

Southern Monterey Bay and Big Sur Coast-

301 AM PST Fri Dec 2 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to lower

40s. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy. Highs

in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 15 mph...becoming north 5 to

10 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...A chance of rain in the evening, then rain likely

after midnight. Lows in the 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Rain. Highs in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph...becoming south 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain in the evening, then rain likely after

midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows

in the upper 40s. Highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Lows in

the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. A

slight chance of rain. Highs in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. A

slight chance of rain. Highs in the mid 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Monterey 36 56 42 58 / 100 10 70 80

Big Sur 38 56 44 58 / 100 10 70 80

$$

CAZ528-030200-

Northern Salinas Valley...Hollister Valley...and Carmel Valley-

301 AM PST Fri Dec 2 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear except patchy fog and frost. Lows

in the lower 30s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy. Areas

of frost in the morning. Highs in the 50s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...A chance of rain in the evening, then rain likely

after midnight. Lows near 40. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Rain. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 5 to

10 mph...becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain in the evening, then rain likely after

midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. A chance of rain. Lows

in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs in the upper

50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. A slight chance of

rain. Lows around 40.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Highs in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid

30s. Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Areas of frost. Lows in the 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Areas of frost. A slight chance of rain. Highs in the mid 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Salinas 32 56 40 56 / 100 10 70 80

Carmel Valley 35 58 43 60 / 100 10 70 80

Hollister 31 53 38 56 / 100 10 70 80

$$

CAZ516-030200-

Southern Salinas Valley...Arroyo Seco...and Lake San Antonio-

301 AM PST Fri Dec 2 2022

...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM PST THIS MORNING...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy frost. A slight chance

of rain. Lows in the lower 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Areas of frost and patchy fog in the morning. A slight

chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph...becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...A slight chance of rain in the evening, then rain

after midnight. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Rain. Highs in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain in the evening, then rain likely after

midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs in the upper

50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. A slight

chance of rain. Lows in the upper 30s. Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in

the mid 30s. Highs in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Areas of frost and patchy fog.

Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Widespread frost and patchy fog. Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Widespread frost and patchy fog. Lows in the upper

20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Widespread frost and patchy fog. Highs in the mid 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

King City 30 54 40 59 / 100 10 80 90

$$

CAZ517-030200-

Santa Lucia Mountains and Los Padres National Forest-

301 AM PST Fri Dec 2 2022

...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM PST THIS MORNING...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of frost. Lows in the

lower to mid 30s. Northeast winds 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the 40s to 50s. East winds 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows near 40. South

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Rain. Highs in the mid 40s to upper 50s. South winds

10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain in the evening, then rain likely after

midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs in the mid 40s

to upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Lows in

the upper 30s to mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow. Highs in the

40s to 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of

rain and snow. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Highs in the 40s

to 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the 30s to lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the 40s to

50s. Lows in the 30s to lower 40s.

$$

CAZ518-030200-

Mountains of San Benito and Interior Monterey County including

Pinnacles National Park-

301 AM PST Fri Dec 2 2022

...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM PST THIS MORNING...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Widespread frost. Lows in the

upper 20s to mid 30s. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Widespread frost in the morning. Highs in the lower 40s

to mid 50s. East winds 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows in the mid 30s to

lower 40s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Breezy, rain. Highs in the mid 40s to upper 50s.

South winds 10 to 20 mph increasing to 20 to 30 mph in the

afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Rain in the evening, then rain likely

after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. South winds 20 to

30 mph...becoming southwest 10 to 20 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid 40s to upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. A slight chance of

rain. Lows in the 30s to mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Highs in the mid 40s to upper

50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the 30s to lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Highs in the lower 40s to mid

50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Areas of frost. Lows in the 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the lower 40s to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Widespread frost. Lows in the upper 20s to mid

30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the lower 40s to mid 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Pinnacles NP 28 55 37 57 / 100 10 70 90

$$

Visit us at www.weather.gov/sanfrancisco

Follow us on Facebook and Twitter at:

www.facebook.com/nwsbayarea

www.twitter.com/nwsbayarea

_____

Copyright 2022 AccuWeather