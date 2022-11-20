CA San Francisco Bay Area Zone Forecast for Saturday, November 19, 2022

_____

520 FPUS56 KMTR 201101

ZFPMTR

San Francisco Bay Area/Central California Zone Forecast

National Weather Service San Francisco Bay Area

301 AM PST Sun Nov 20 2022

This is an automatically generated product that provides average

values for large geographic areas. For a more site specific

forecast...please visit weather.gov/sanfrancisco

(1) Select a location from the drop down menu above the map...

-- or --

(2) Click a location on the map.

You can refine your selection by clicking on the map displayed on

the resulting page.

CAZ505-210200-

Coastal North Bay...Including Point Reyes National Seashore-

301 AM PST Sun Nov 20 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. East

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs

in the mid 60s. East winds 10 to 20 mph...becoming southeast 5 to

10 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. East winds

5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph...

becoming northwest in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in

the mid 40s. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THANKSGIVING DAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the

60s. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of

rain. Lows in the mid 40s. Highs around 60.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Point Reyes 39 64 41 62 /

$$

CAZ503-210200-

Sonoma Coastal Range-

301 AM PST Sun Nov 20 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. East winds

around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs

in the upper 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph...becoming southwest in

the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Light winds...

becoming west 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the

lower 70s. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

around 70.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of

rain. Lows in the mid 40s. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

CAZ502-210200-

Marin Coastal Range-

301 AM PST Sun Nov 20 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast

winds around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs

around 60. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. East winds 5 to

10 mph in the morning...becoming light.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph...

becoming northeast after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower

60s. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Highs in the

lower 60s.

$$

CAZ506-210200-

North Bay Interior Valleys-

301 AM PST Sun Nov 20 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s to mid

40s. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 50s to upper 60s. East winds 10 to

20 mph...becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 30s to 40s. Northeast

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 50s to upper 60s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph...becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 30s to mid 40s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s to lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the

lower 60s to mid 70s. Lows in the mid 30s to upper 40s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 60s to

lower 70s. Lows in the 30s to upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Highs in the

50s to upper 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Santa Rosa 32 69 35 68 /

San Rafael 42 66 43 67 /

Napa 36 65 38 64 /

$$

CAZ504-210200-

North Bay Interior Mountains-

301 AM PST Sun Nov 20 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs near 60. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 50s to upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the

upper 40s. Highs in the 60s to lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Highs in the

50s to mid 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lake Berryessa 42 63 44 64 /

$$

CAZ006-210200-

San Francisco-

301 AM PST Sun Nov 20 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs

in the 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

clear. Lows in the mid to upper 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the

50s to upper 60s. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 50s to

upper 60s. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Highs in the

upper 50s to mid 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

San Francisco 44 65 45 63 /

Ocean Beach 45 64 46 62 /

$$

CAZ509-210200-

San Francisco Peninsula Coast-

301 AM PST Sun Nov 20 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

East winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs

in the mid 60s. East winds 10 to 20 mph...becoming northeast 5 to

10 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 40s. East winds 10 to

20 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. East winds 10 to

15 mph...becoming north 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

clear. Lows in the 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THANKSGIVING DAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the

mid 60s. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

CAZ508-210200-

San Francisco Bay Shoreline-

301 AM PST Sun Nov 20 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 10 to

20 mph...becoming north 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

clear. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the

upper 60s. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

Lows in the upper 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

SFO Airport 43 66 45 64 /

Oakland 42 67 44 65 /

Fremont 39 67 41 65 /

Redwood City 41 67 44 67 /

Mountain View 40 65 43 63 /

$$

CAZ510-210200-

East Bay Interior Valleys-

301 AM PST Sun Nov 20 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of frost. Lows in the mid

30s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

clear. Lows around 40. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower

40s. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the

lower 40s. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

40s. Highs in the mid 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Concord 36 64 39 65 /

Livermore 36 65 40 65 /

$$

CAZ513-210200-

Santa Clara Valley...including San Jose-

301 AM PST Sun Nov 20 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

Highs around 70.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THANKSGIVING DAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the

lower 70s. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the upper 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

San Jose 39 68 43 67 /

Morgan Hill 38 70 42 68 /

$$

CAZ512-210200-

Santa Cruz Mountains-

301 AM PST Sun Nov 20 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. East

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph...

becoming northeast in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

clear. Lows in the 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

Highs in the 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THANKSGIVING DAY...Clear. Lows in the 40s.

Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 60s to

lower 70s. Lows in the upper 40s.

$$

CAZ515-210200-

East Bay Hills-

301 AM PST Sun Nov 20 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. North

winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest winds around 5 mph...

becoming east after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid

40s. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

CAZ514-210200-

Eastern Santa Clara Hills-

301 AM PST Sun Nov 20 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 30s to mid 40s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Southeast winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to upper 40s. East winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

clear. Lows in the mid 30s to upper 40s. North winds around

5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the 30s to

upper 40s. Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the

upper 30s to lower 50s. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 40s to lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

$$

CAZ529-210200-

Northern Monterey Bay-

301 AM PST Sun Nov 20 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. East winds around

5 mph...becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph in the evening...becoming light.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Light winds...

becoming northwest 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the

upper 60s. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Santa Cruz 40 67 43 66 /

$$

CAZ530-210200-

Southern Monterey Bay and Big Sur Coast-

301 AM PST Sun Nov 20 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. East winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph...

becoming northwest in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph...becoming northwest in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the 40s to lower 50s. Northeast winds around

5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in

the 40s to lower 50s. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Monterey 42 67 44 65 /

Big Sur 47 67 49 65 /

$$

CAZ528-210200-

Northern Salinas Valley...Hollister Valley...and Carmel Valley-

301 AM PST Sun Nov 20 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s to mid

40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph...

becoming northwest in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph...becoming southeast after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. East winds 5 to

10 mph...becoming north in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. East winds around

5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in

the 40s. Highs around 70.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the upper 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Salinas 40 69 41 67 /

Carmel Valley 43 70 46 69 /

Hollister 37 69 39 67 /

$$

CAZ516-210200-

Southern Salinas Valley...Arroyo Seco...and Lake San Antonio-

301 AM PST Sun Nov 20 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Widespread frost in the morning. Highs in the

upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph...

becoming southeast around 5 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Widespread frost in the morning. Highs

in the upper 60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Areas of frost after midnight.

Lows in the mid 30s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

mid 30s to lower 40s. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

Lows around 40.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

King City 35 68 36 67 /

$$

CAZ517-210200-

Santa Lucia Mountains and Los Padres National Forest-

301 AM PST Sun Nov 20 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 30s to mid 40s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to upper 60s. East winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to upper 40s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the 50s to 60s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to upper 40s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THANKSGIVING DAY...Clear. Highs in the upper

50s to lower 70s. Lows in the upper 30s to lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s to mid 50s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 60s to

lower 70s. Lows in the 40s to lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the mid 50s to upper 60s.

$$

CAZ518-210200-

Mountains of San Benito and Interior Monterey County including

Pinnacles National Park-

301 AM PST Sun Nov 20 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 30s to lower 40s.

East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to upper 60s. East winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the 30s to mid 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the 50s to 60s. East winds 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Northeast winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the 30s to

mid 40s. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THANKSGIVING DAY...Clear. Lows in the 30s to

mid 40s. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s. Highs

in the lower 60s to mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the upper 50s to lower 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Pinnacles NP 35 69 36 68 /

$$

Visit us at www.weather.gov/sanfrancisco

Follow us on Facebook and Twitter at:

www.facebook.com/nwsbayarea

www.twitter.com/nwsbayarea

_____

