CAZ505-110100-

Coastal North Bay...Including Point Reyes National Seashore-

301 AM PDT Sat Sep 10 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. South

winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the upper

50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the

60s to mid 70s. Northwest winds around 5 mph...becoming west

10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 60s to mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the 60s to

lower 70s. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 60s.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the 60s to

lower 70s. Lows in the lower 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Point Reyes 53 71 57 72 / 10 10

$$

CAZ503-110100-

Sonoma Coastal Range-

301 AM PDT Sat Sep 10 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest

winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds

around 5 mph...becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. West winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

Highs near 80.

$$

CAZ502-110100-

Marin Coastal Range-

301 AM PDT Sat Sep 10 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60. West winds 5 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph...becoming west 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

clear. Lows in the upper 50s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

mid 50s. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

CAZ506-110100-

North Bay Interior Valleys-

301 AM PDT Sat Sep 10 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Haze and patchy fog. Lows in

the mid 50s to lower 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Haze. Highs in the mid 60s to lower

80s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows

in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph...

becoming west 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s to upper 80s. West

winds 5 to 10 mph...becoming southwest 10 to 20 mph in the

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s. West winds 10 to

20 mph...becoming 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the 70s to 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

50s. Highs in the upper 60s to lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s

to upper 50s. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 80s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Santa Rosa 54 79 56 88 / 10 10

San Rafael 59 79 62 88 / 10 10 10

Napa 57 75 59 84 / 10 10

$$

CAZ504-110100-

North Bay Interior Mountains-

301 AM PDT Sat Sep 10 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Haze. Lows in the upper 50s to

mid 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Haze. Highs in the lower 70s to mid

80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph...becoming southwest 10 to 20 mph in

the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the 60s. Southwest winds

10 to 20 mph...becoming northwest 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s to upper 80s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph...becoming southwest 5 to 15 mph in

the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the 60s. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

mid 50s to lower 60s. Highs in the upper 60s to lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid

50s to lower 60s. Highs in the lower 70s to mid 80s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lake Berryessa 66 85 68 88 / 10 10

$$

CAZ006-110100-

San Francisco-

301 AM PDT Sat Sep 10 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. West

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s to mid 70s.

Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60. West winds 10 to

20 mph...becoming 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the 60s to 70s. West winds 5 to

10 mph increasing to 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. West winds

10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the lower 60s to mid

70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

50s. Highs in the upper 50s to lower 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

San Francisco 57 72 61 74 / 10 10 10

Ocean Beach 55 68 59 69 / 10 10 10

$$

CAZ509-110100-

San Francisco Peninsula Coast-

301 AM PDT Sat Sep 10 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. West

winds up to 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after

midnight. Lows around 60. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph...becoming

north around 5 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds

5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Northwest

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

CAZ508-110100-

San Francisco Bay Shoreline-

301 AM PDT Sat Sep 10 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

West winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 20 mph in the

afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the 60s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s.

Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. West winds

5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

50s. Highs in the 70s to lower 80s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

SFO Airport 60 75 62 78 / 10 10 10

Oakland 61 74 63 78 / 10 10 10

Fremont 62 79 66 83 / 10 10 10

Redwood City 61 82 64 86 / 10 10 10

Mountain View 64 77 67 80 / 10 10 10

$$

CAZ510-110100-

East Bay Interior Valleys-

301 AM PDT Sat Sep 10 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. West winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds 5 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. West winds

10 to 15 mph decreasing to up to 5 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 60s.

Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

upper 50s. Highs around 80.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Concord 62 85 64 93 / 10 10 10

Livermore 63 85 66 91 / 10 10 10

$$

CAZ513-110100-

Santa Clara Valley...including San Jose-

301 AM PDT Sat Sep 10 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South

winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds

5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Lows

in the upper 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph in the evening...

becoming light.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s. Light winds...becoming

northwest 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Northwest

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s

to lower 80s. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s. Highs

in the lower to mid 80s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

San Jose 64 81 67 85 / 10 10 10

Morgan Hill 62 81 67 92 / 20 20 10

$$

CAZ512-110100-

Santa Cruz Mountains-

301 AM PDT Sat Sep 10 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s to lower

70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds

10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Lows

in the 60s to lower 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph...becoming

northwest 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the 70s to upper 80s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s to lower

70s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s to mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to

upper 60s. Highs in the 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s to upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the 70s to

lower 80s. Lows in the lower 50s to mid 60s.

$$

CAZ515-110100-

East Bay Hills-

301 AM PDT Sat Sep 10 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the mid 80s.

Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph increasing to 20 to 30 mph in the

afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southwest

winds 15 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph increasing to west 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds around 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

lower 60s. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

CAZ514-110100-

Eastern Santa Clara Hills-

301 AM PDT Sat Sep 10 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the 60s to mid 70s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph...becoming southwest 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s to mid

70s. West winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s to mid 70s.

West winds 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

50s to 60s. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

CAZ529-110100-

Northern Monterey Bay-

301 AM PDT Sat Sep 10 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the upper

50s. Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Lows

in the lower 60s. Southwest winds up to 5 mph in the evening...

becoming light.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Highs in the lower 80s. West

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. West winds

5 to 10 mph...becoming northeast after midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

mid 50s. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the lower 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Santa Cruz 57 73 63 83 / 10 20 10

$$

CAZ530-110100-

Southern Monterey Bay and Big Sur Coast-

301 AM PDT Sat Sep 10 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy, haze. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest

winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Haze in the morning. A slight chance

of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Lows

in the mid 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph...becoming east after

midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s. North

winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60. West winds 5 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

50s. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the upper 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Monterey 60 76 63 77 / 10 20 20 20

Big Sur 64 75 65 80 / 10 30 30 20

$$

CAZ528-110100-

Northern Salinas Valley...Hollister Valley...and Carmel Valley-

301 AM PDT Sat Sep 10 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Haze. Lows in the lower 60s.

Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Haze in the morning. A slight chance

of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the 70s to mid 80s. West

winds around 5 mph increasing to 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Lows

in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph in the evening...

becoming light.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Highs in the 70s to upper

80s. Light winds...becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60. West winds 10 to

20 mph decreasing to around 5 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the 70s to lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 50s.

Highs in the mid 60s to upper 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Salinas 58 74 64 79 / 10 20 20 20

Carmel Valley 62 85 65 86 / 10 20 20 20

Hollister 61 79 66 87 / 10 20 20 20

$$

CAZ516-110100-

Southern Salinas Valley...Arroyo Seco...and Lake San Antonio-

301 AM PDT Sat Sep 10 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy, haze. A slight chance of showers. Lows

in the mid 60s. Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Haze in the morning. A slight chance

of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the 80s. South winds around 5 mph...becoming

west 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms

in the evening. A chance of showers. Patchy fog after midnight.

Lows in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. A chance of

showers. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s. Light winds...

becoming northwest 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

showers 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Lows

around 60. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph decreasing to around

5 mph after midnight. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the 80s to mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

Highs in the upper 70s to lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

upper 40s. Highs in the mid 70s to upper 80s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s to lower 90s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

King City 63 83 63 85 / 20 30 30 30

$$

CAZ517-110100-

Santa Lucia Mountains and Los Padres National Forest-

301 AM PDT Sat Sep 10 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy, haze. A slight chance of showers. Lows

in the lower 60s to mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 70s to mid 80s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows in the

60s to lower 70s. West winds 10 to 20 mph...becoming north after

midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs in the mid

70s to upper 80s. North winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of showers

30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 70s. Northwest winds 10 to

20 mph. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

50s to 60s. Highs in the lower 70s to mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the

upper 60s to lower 80s. Lows in the lower 50s to mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to mid 80s.

$$

CAZ518-110100-

Mountains of San Benito and Interior Monterey County including

Pinnacles National Park-

301 AM PDT Sat Sep 10 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Haze. Lows in the mid 60s to

lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Haze in the morning. A slight chance

of showers in the morning. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 70s to upper 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows in the

mid 60s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s to

lower 90s. North winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Lows

in the 60s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of showers

20 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the upper 70s to lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s

to mid 60s. Highs in the 70s to 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

40s to upper 50s. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 80s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to upper 80s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Pinnacles NP 64 89 63 93 / 10 30 30 20

$$

