164 FPUS56 KMTR 021001

ZFPMTR

San Francisco Bay Area/Central California Zone Forecast

National Weather Service San Francisco Bay Area

301 AM PDT Fri Sep 2 2022

CAZ505-030100-

Coastal North Bay...Including Point Reyes National Seashore-

301 AM PDT Fri Sep 2 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds

around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the 60s to mid 70s. West winds 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to lower 80s. Northwest

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

mid 50s to lower 60s. Highs in the lower 70s to mid 80s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s to upper 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Point Reyes 52 69 56 74 /

CAZ503-030100-

Sonoma Coastal Range-

301 AM PDT Fri Sep 2 2022

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM SUNDAY TO 8 PM PDT

TUESDAY...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Light

winds.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. West winds

around 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Northwest winds

5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

Highs in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

Highs in the upper 80s.

CAZ502-030100-

Marin Coastal Range-

301 AM PDT Fri Sep 2 2022

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM SUNDAY TO 8 PM PDT MONDAY...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. West

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. West winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. West winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower

60s. Highs in the upper 80s to mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

Highs in the lower to mid 80s.

CAZ506-030100-

North Bay Interior Valleys-

301 AM PDT Fri Sep 2 2022

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM SUNDAY TO 8 PM PDT

TUESDAY...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 50s to lower 60s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the upper 70s to lower 90s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s to lower 60s. West

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s to mid 90s. West winds

10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s to mid 60s.

West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s to 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

upper 50s to lower 70s. Highs upper 80s to 102.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper

70s to mid 90s. Lows in the 50s to lower 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Santa Rosa 52 92 55 96 /

San Rafael 56 88 59 92 /

Napa 55 88 57 91 /

CAZ504-030100-

North Bay Interior Mountains-

301 AM PDT Fri Sep 2 2022

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM SUNDAY TO 8 PM PDT

TUESDAY...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 60s to lower 70s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s to 90s. Southwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 60s. Northwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s to 90s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph...becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph...becoming north after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs upper 80s to 102.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 70s.

Highs 91 to 106.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs mid 80s to

100. Lows in the 60s to lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s to mid 90s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lake Berryessa 69 98 67 97 /

CAZ006-030100-

San Francisco-

301 AM PDT Fri Sep 2 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds 10 to

20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Breezy. Highs in the 60s to lower 70s. West winds 10 to 20 mph

increasing to 20 to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the upper 50s. West winds 20 to 30 mph

decreasing to 10 to 20 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to upper 70s. West winds

10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. West winds

10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper

50s. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 80s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

San Francisco 56 69 58 75 /

Ocean Beach 54 66 57 70 /

CAZ509-030100-

San Francisco Peninsula Coast-

301 AM PDT Fri Sep 2 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. Northwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. Northwest

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs

in the lower to mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.LABOR DAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the upper 60s.

CAZ508-030100-

San Francisco Bay Shoreline-

301 AM PDT Fri Sep 2 2022

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM SUNDAY TO 8 PM PDT MONDAY...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. West

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the 70s to lower 80s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph increasing

to 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 60. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to upper 80s. West winds

10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. West winds 10 to

20 mph...becoming northwest 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s to lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

60s. Highs in the 80s to mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the 70s to

upper 80s. Lows around 60.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

SFO Airport 56 73 59 78 /

Oakland 57 76 60 82 /

Fremont 58 80 60 84 /

Redwood City 57 83 60 88 /

Mountain View 59 78 61 81 /

CAZ510-030100-

East Bay Interior Valleys-

301 AM PDT Fri Sep 2 2022

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM SUNDAY TO 8 PM PDT

TUESDAY...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 60s. West

winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. West winds 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 60s. Southwest

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. West winds 5 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds

5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 103.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper

60s to mid 70s. Highs around 108.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper

90s. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Concord 58 96 62 98 /

Livermore 59 96 60 98 /

CAZ513-030100-

Santa Clara Valley...including San Jose-

301 AM PDT Fri Sep 2 2022

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM SUNDAY TO 8 PM PDT

TUESDAY...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Northwest

winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to upper 90s. Northwest

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Northwest

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s to upper 90s. Northwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Northwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 92 to 102.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper

60s. Highs 96 to 105.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 96 to 105. Lows

in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the 80s to

upper 90s. Lows around 60.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

San Jose 60 86 61 89 /

Morgan Hill 62 97 62 99 /

CAZ512-030100-

Santa Cruz Mountains-

301 AM PDT Fri Sep 2 2022

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM SUNDAY TO 8 PM PDT

TUESDAY...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s to mid

70s. North winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to lower 90s. West winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s to lower 70s.

Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 90s. North winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s to mid 70s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s to mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s to

upper 70s. Highs in the mid 80s to upper 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower

60s to mid 70s. Highs in the upper 70s to lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower

70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to mid 80s.

CAZ515-030100-

East Bay Hills-

301 AM PDT Fri Sep 2 2022

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM SUNDAY TO 8 PM PDT

TUESDAY...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southwest

winds 15 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds 15 to

20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest winds

around 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. West winds 10 to

20 mph...becoming 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. West winds around

20 mph decreasing to around 10 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

Highs around 105.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower

70s. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

CAZ514-030100-

Eastern Santa Clara Hills-

301 AM PDT Fri Sep 2 2022

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM SUNDAY TO 8 PM PDT

TUESDAY...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s to lower 80s.

Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 60s to mid 70s. West winds

5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s to lower 80s. West

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Clear. Lows in the 70s to 80s.

Highs in the upper 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower

70s to mid 80s. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s to mid

70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

CAZ529-030100-

Northern Monterey Bay-

301 AM PDT Fri Sep 2 2022

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM SUNDAY TO 8 PM PDT MONDAY...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Light

winds.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph...becoming northeast after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Light winds...becoming

south around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph in the evening...becoming light.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

lower 60s. Highs around 90.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the upper 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Santa Cruz 56 82 58 86 /

CAZ530-030100-

Southern Monterey Bay and Big Sur Coast-

301 AM PDT Fri Sep 2 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the mid 70s to upper 80s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. West winds

10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to upper 80s. Northwest

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. Northwest winds

5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower

60s. Highs in the lower 80s to mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 70s.

Lows in the upper 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Monterey 57 73 58 76 /

Big Sur 63 89 67 88 /

CAZ528-030100-

Northern Salinas Valley...Hollister Valley...and Carmel Valley-

301 AM PDT Fri Sep 2 2022

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM SUNDAY TO 8 PM PDT MONDAY...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 60. Northwest winds

around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the mid 70s Salinas Valley and in the lower 90s Hollister

Valley. Northwest winds around 5 mph increasing to west 10 to

20 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. West winds

10 to 15 mph decreasing to around 5 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s to mid 90s. Northwest

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts to around 25 mph...becoming north

after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s to 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s

to lower 70s. Highs in the upper 80s Salinas Valley and around

102 Hollister Valley.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper

70s to lower 90s. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the lower 70s to mid 80s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Salinas 56 76 58 80 /

Carmel Valley 59 90 60 90 /

Hollister 60 93 60 94 /

CAZ516-030100-

Southern Salinas Valley...Arroyo Seco...and Lake San Antonio-

301 AM PDT Fri Sep 2 2022

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM PDT TUESDAY...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Light

winds.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 96 to 109. Northwest winds around 5 mph

increasing to 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph in the

afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Northwest

winds 10 to 20 mph decreasing to around 5 mph with gusts to

around 20 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 97 to 109. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Northwest

winds around 20 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 100 to 110.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

upper 60s. Highs 102 to 111.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 95 to 106.

Lows around 60.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs upper 80s to 100.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

King City 61 96 62 97 /

CAZ517-030100-

Santa Lucia Mountains and Los Padres National Forest-

301 AM PDT Fri Sep 2 2022

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM PDT TUESDAY...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s to lower

80s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs upper 80s to 102. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph increasing to 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 60s to 70s. Northwest

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs upper 80s to 103. Northwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s to lower 80s.

Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 91 to 104.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s to

mid 80s. Highs 94 to 107.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper

60s to lower 80s. Highs upper 80s to 101.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s to mid

70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s to mid 90s.

CAZ518-030100-

Mountains of San Benito and Interior Monterey County including

Pinnacles National Park-

301 AM PDT Fri Sep 2 2022

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM PDT TUESDAY...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 60s to upper 70s.

West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 93 to 108. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph

increasing to 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s to mid 70s.

Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 91 to 106. North winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 60s to upper 70s. North

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 93 to 108.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Clear. Lows in the 70s to lower

80s. Highs 96 to 111.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the 60s to

upper 70s. Highs 90 to 105.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s to lower

70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to upper 90s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Pinnacles NP 64 105 63 105 /

