CAZ505-080100-

Coastal North Bay...Including Point Reyes National Seashore-

301 AM PDT Sat May 7 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

Northwest winds around 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Breezy. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Northwest winds 10 to

20 mph increasing to 20 to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. A chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 20 to

30 mph...becoming 15 to 20 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then a slight chance

of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest

winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of showers 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph.

Chance of showers 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. A

chance of showers. Highs in the 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower

40s. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in

the mid 40s. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 50s to upper 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Point Reyes 48 58 43 54 / 30 0 30 30

CAZ503-080100-

Sonoma Coastal Range-

301 AM PDT Sat May 7 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

Northwest winds around 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers likely after midnight. Lows in the

lower 40s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph...becoming around 10 mph

after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Showers likely in the morning, then a chance of showers

in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

Chance of showers 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the

upper 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of showers

30 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs in the upper

50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

clear. A slight chance of showers. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy. A

chance of showers. Highs around 60.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower

40s. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in

the mid 40s. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

CAZ502-080100-

Marin Coastal Range-

301 AM PDT Sat May 7 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Breezy. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph

increasing to 20 to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly clear. Breezy. A chance of showers after midnight. Lows in

the lower 40s. Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to around

45 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Breezy. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs in the mid 50s.

Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph. Chance of showers 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the lower 40s.

Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. A

slight chance of showers. Highs in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of showers. Lows

around 40.

.TUESDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. A

chance of showers. Highs in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower

40s. Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in

the mid 40s. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

CAZ506-080100-

North Bay Interior Valleys-

301 AM PDT Sat May 7 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to lower

50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s to lower 70s. Northwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the 30s to upper 40s. Northwest winds 10 to

20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then a slight chance

of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

West winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of showers 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy. A

chance of showers. Highs in the 50s to lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Lows

in the 30s to mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy. A

chance of showers. Highs in the 50s to mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in

the 30s to upper 40s. Highs in the 60s to lower 70s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 60s to

lower 70s. Lows in the 40s to lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to upper 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Santa Rosa 45 70 40 61 / 30 0 50 50

San Rafael 50 67 46 62 / 20 0 30 30

Napa 47 70 41 61 / 10 0 30 30

CAZ504-080100-

North Bay Interior Mountains-

301 AM PDT Sat May 7 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 50s to upper 60s. Northwest winds

10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. A chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. Northwest winds 20 to

30 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. A chance of showers. Highs in

the 40s to upper 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph increasing to

west 20 to 30 mph in the afternoon. Chance of showers 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows around 40. West winds

15 to 20 mph...becoming 20 to 30 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy. A

chance of showers. Highs in the 40s to upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Lows

around 40.

.TUESDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy. A

chance of showers. Highs in the 50s to lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

Highs in the 50s to upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid

40s. Highs in the mid 50s to upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

Highs in the lower 60s to mid 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lake Berryessa 50 69 44 58 / 20 0 50 50

CAZ006-080100-

San Francisco-

301 AM PDT Sat May 7 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs in the lower 50s to mid 60s.

Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph increasing to west 20 to 30 mph in

the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. A chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph

decreasing to 10 to 20 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Breezy. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs in the 50s to

lower 60s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph increasing to west 20 to

30 mph in the afternoon. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the upper 40s.

Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph...becoming 15 to 20 mph after

midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. A

slight chance of showers. Highs in the 40s to upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. A

chance of showers. Highs in the 50s to lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in

the upper 40s. Highs in the 50s to lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the 50s to mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows near 50. Highs in

the 50s to upper 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

San Francisco 50 62 47 59 / 20 0 30 30

Ocean Beach 50 59 47 56 / 20 0 30 30

CAZ509-080100-

San Francisco Peninsula Coast-

301 AM PDT Sat May 7 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 10 to

20 mph increasing to 20 to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. A slight chance of

showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest winds

20 to 30 mph...becoming 15 to 20 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph.

Chance of showers 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest

winds 15 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Highs in the

mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in

the upper 40s. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the lower 60s.

CAZ508-080100-

San Francisco Bay Shoreline-

301 AM PDT Sat May 7 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Breezy. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph

increasing to 20 to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. A slight chance of

showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest winds

20 to 30 mph decreasing to 10 to 20 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph...

becoming west 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of showers

20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. West winds

15 to 20 mph...becoming 5 to 15 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. A

slight chance of showers. Highs around 60.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. A

slight chance of showers. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy.

Lows in the upper 40s. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. Highs

near 70.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

SFO Airport 53 63 48 59 / 20 0 20 20

Oakland 51 67 48 61 / 20 0 30 30

Fremont 52 65 46 59 / 20 0 20 20

Redwood City 50 66 46 62 / 10 0 20 20

Mountain View 53 64 47 60 / 10 0 20 20

CAZ510-080100-

East Bay Interior Valleys-

301 AM PDT Sat May 7 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. West

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. West winds

10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s. West winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. A

slight chance of showers. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds 5 to

15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

showers 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. West winds

10 to 20 mph...becoming 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. A

slight chance of showers. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

clear. A slight chance of showers. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. A

chance of showers. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

mid to upper 40s. Highs near 70.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Concord 49 72 45 63 / 10 0 20 20

Livermore 50 68 43 60 / 0 0 10 10

CAZ513-080100-

Santa Clara Valley...including San Jose-

301 AM PDT Sat May 7 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest

winds 10 to 20 mph...becoming 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs

in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph...

becoming west 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. A

slight chance of showers. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in

the lower 40s. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs around 70.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

Highs in the mid 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

San Jose 53 68 46 63 / 10 0 10 10

Morgan Hill 49 69 43 62 / 0 0 10 10

CAZ512-080100-

Santa Cruz Mountains-

301 AM PDT Sat May 7 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the 50s to mid 60s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows near 40. Northwest

winds 20 to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Breezy. A slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

40s to upper 50s. Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph decreasing to

10 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. A

slight chance of showers. Highs in the 40s to upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

clear. Lows around 40.

.TUESDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. A

slight chance of showers and snow showers. Highs in the 50s to

lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in

the lower 40s. Highs in the 50s to mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the 50s to upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

Highs in the 60s to lower 70s.

CAZ515-080100-

East Bay Hills-

301 AM PDT Sat May 7 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. West

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the lower 40s.

Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. A

slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s.

West winds around 20 mph. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. West winds

around 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. A

slight chance of showers. Highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.TUESDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. A

slight chance of showers. Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

40s. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

CAZ514-080100-

Eastern Santa Clara Hills-

301 AM PDT Sat May 7 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the mid to upper

30s. West winds 15 to 20 mph...becoming northwest 20 to 30 mph

after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs

in the upper 40s. West winds 15 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 30s to lower 40s. West

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

clear. Lows in the 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. A

slight chance of showers and snow showers. Highs around 50.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

mid 30s to upper 40s. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

CAZ529-080100-

Northern Monterey Bay-

301 AM PDT Sat May 7 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to

10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest

winds 10 to 20 mph...becoming 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph...becoming west 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. A slight chance of showers. Highs in the upper

50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.TUESDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. A

slight chance of showers. Highs around 60.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in

the lower 40s. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

Highs in the lower 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Santa Cruz 47 67 43 62 / 20 0 10 10

CAZ530-080100-

Southern Monterey Bay and Big Sur Coast-

301 AM PDT Sat May 7 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy dense fog. Lows in the

lower 50s. Northwest winds around 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Breezy. Patchy dense fog in the morning. Highs in the lower 60s.

Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph increasing to 20 to 30 mph in the

afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower

60s. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. Highs

in the mid 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Monterey 52 62 48 61 / 10 0 10 10

Big Sur 47 65 43 60 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ528-080100-

Northern Salinas Valley...Hollister Valley...and Carmel Valley-

301 AM PDT Sat May 7 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50. Northwest winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph...becoming west

10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

West winds 10 to 20 mph...becoming 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. West winds 10 to 20 mph...becoming

5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows near 40.

.TUESDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. A

slight chance of showers. Highs around 60.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid

60s. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Salinas 49 64 43 60 / 0 0 0 0

Carmel Valley 48 64 42 60 / 0 0 10 10

Hollister 49 68 41 61 / 0 0 10 10

CAZ516-080100-

Southern Salinas Valley...Arroyo Seco...and Lake San Antonio-

301 AM PDT Sat May 7 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s. Northwest winds

10 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. Northwest winds

10 to 20 mph...becoming 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 5 to

15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest

winds 15 to 20 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

upper 30s. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower

70s. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

King City 48 70 41 63 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ517-080100-

Santa Lucia Mountains and Los Padres National Forest-

301 AM PDT Sat May 7 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 40s. Northwest

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs in the 50s to 60s. Northwest

winds 10 to 20 mph increasing to north 20 to 30 mph in the

afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the mid 30s to

lower 40s. Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 60s.

Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the mid 30s to

lower 40s. Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s to upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

upper 30s. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 60s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the 50s to

60s. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s to mid 70s.

CAZ518-080100-

Mountains of San Benito and Interior Monterey County including

Pinnacles National Park-

301 AM PDT Sat May 7 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s to mid 70s. Northwest

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the upper 30s.

Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s to mid 60s. Northwest

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of frost after midnight. Lows

in the 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s to lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Areas of frost. Lows in the 30s.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the

upper 40s to lower 60s. Lows in the 30s to lower 40s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper

50s to lower 70s. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to upper 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Pinnacles NP 46 70 38 61 / 0 0 0 0

