CA San Francisco Bay Area Zone Forecast for Thursday, April 14, 2022

_____

863 FPUS56 KMTR 151001

ZFPMTR

San Francisco Bay Area/Central California Zone Forecast

National Weather Service San Francisco Bay Area

301 AM PDT Fri Apr 15 2022

This is an automatically generated product that provides average

values for large geographic areas. For a more site specific

forecast...please visit weather.gov/sanfrancisco

(1) Select a location from the drop down menu above the map...

-- or --

(2) Click a location on the map.

You can refine your selection by clicking on the map displayed on

the resulting page.

CAZ505-160100-

Coastal North Bay...Including Point Reyes National Seashore-

301 AM PDT Fri Apr 15 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 5 to

10 mph increasing to 10 to 20 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. A

chance of rain in the morning. Highs in the 50s. West winds

around 20 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. Northwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs in the upper

50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows in the mid

40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs in the upper

50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Rain likely. Lows in the upper

40s. Highs in the upper 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Point Reyes 40 57 45 55 / 100 30 90 50

$$

CAZ503-160100-

Sonoma Coastal Range-

301 AM PDT Fri Apr 15 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest

winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy frost in the morning. A slight chance of rain.

Highs in the lower 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. A

chance of rain in the morning. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds

around 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds

5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 40.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs in the lower

60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows in the

lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs in the mid

60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Rain likely. Lows in the upper

40s. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

CAZ502-160100-

Marin Coastal Range-

301 AM PDT Fri Apr 15 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. West

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the upper 50s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Becoming sunny in the afternoon. Rain likely in the

morning. Highs in the mid 50s. West winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. West winds

10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs around 60.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Rain likely. Lows in the upper

40s. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

CAZ506-160100-

North Bay Interior Valleys-

301 AM PDT Fri Apr 15 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the 30s to mid 40s.

West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s to upper 60s. Southwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the 40s to lower 50s. Southwest

winds 10 to 20 mph...becoming south with gusts to around 35 mph

after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Becoming partly cloudy in the afternoon. Rain likely

in the morning, then a slight chance of rain in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. West winds 10 to 20 mph. Gusts

up to 40 mph in the morning. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the lower 30s to

mid 40s. West winds 20 to 30 mph decreasing to 10 to 20 mph after

midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 30s to mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Highs in the

50s to upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the 40s to lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs in the 50s to upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows in the 30s

to upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs in the 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Rain likely. Lows in the 40s to

lower 50s. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Santa Rosa 34 65 41 66 / 90 40 90 50

San Rafael 42 65 48 63 / 90 30 90 60

Napa 40 63 46 63 / 100 20 90 70

$$

CAZ504-160100-

North Bay Interior Mountains-

301 AM PDT Fri Apr 15 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s to mid 60s. Southwest winds

5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Becoming partly cloudy in the afternoon. Rain likely

in the morning, then a slight chance of rain in the afternoon.

Highs in the 50s to lower 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

Gusts up to 35 mph in the morning. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. West winds

10 to 20 mph...becoming 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Highs in the lower 50s to mid

60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows

in the upper 40s. Highs in the lower 50s to mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows in the mid

40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs in the 50s to

mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Rain likely. Lows around 50.

Highs in the 50s to lower 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lake Berryessa 41 64 48 63 / 100 30 90 70

$$

CAZ006-160100-

San Francisco-

301 AM PDT Fri Apr 15 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Lows

in the upper 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the 50s to lower 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to

10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening. A slight chance of

rain in the evening, then rain after midnight. Lows in the upper

40s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Becoming partly cloudy in the afternoon. Rain likely

in the morning, then a slight chance of rain in the afternoon.

Highs in the 50s to lower 60s. West winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. West winds

10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 50s to lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Highs in the 50s to mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows around 50.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs in the 50s to

mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Rain likely. Lows in the lower

50s. Highs in the 50s to mid 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

San Francisco 45 59 48 59 / 90 20 90 70

Ocean Beach 45 57 48 57 / 90 20 90 60

$$

CAZ509-160100-

San Francisco Peninsula Coast-

301 AM PDT Fri Apr 15 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Lows

in the lower to mid 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the upper 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Becoming partly cloudy in the afternoon. Rain likely

in the morning, then a slight chance of rain in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 50s. West winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Highs around 60.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows

in the upper 40s. Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs around 60.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Rain likely. Lows in the upper

40s. Highs around 60.

$$

CAZ508-160100-

San Francisco Bay Shoreline-

301 AM PDT Fri Apr 15 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Lows

in the upper 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the 60s. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the upper 40s. West winds 5 to

15 mph...becoming south 10 to 20 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Becoming partly cloudy in the afternoon. Rain likely

in the morning, then a slight chance of rain in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 60s. West winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. West winds

10 to 20 mph...becoming 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows

around 50. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Rain likely. Lows in the lower

50s. Highs in the mid 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

SFO Airport 47 62 50 60 / 90 20 90 70

Oakland 46 63 49 61 / 90 20 90 70

Fremont 47 66 47 61 / 90 10 80 70

Redwood City 45 68 47 63 / 90 10 80 70

Mountain View 48 65 50 61 / 90 10 80 70

$$

CAZ510-160100-

East Bay Interior Valleys-

301 AM PDT Fri Apr 15 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Lows

in the upper 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the upper 60s. West winds 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Southwest

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Becoming partly cloudy in the afternoon. Rain likely

in the morning, then a slight chance of rain in the afternoon.

Highs in the 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. West winds 10 to

20 mph...becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs near 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows

near 50. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Highs in the

lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Rain likely. Lows in the upper

40s. Highs in the upper 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Concord 42 68 46 64 / 100 10 80 70

Livermore 44 68 45 63 / 90 10 80 70

$$

CAZ513-160100-

Santa Clara Valley...including San Jose-

301 AM PDT Fri Apr 15 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Lows

in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

around 70. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the 40s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph...becoming southeast 5 to 15 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Becoming partly cloudy in the afternoon. Rain in the

morning, then a slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in

the mid 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts to around

25 mph...becoming west 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. Northwest winds

5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows

in the upper 40s. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Highs around

70.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain.

Lows in the upper 40s. Highs in the upper 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

San Jose 47 69 49 65 / 80 10 80 70

Morgan Hill 40 70 43 65 / 60 10 80 80

$$

CAZ512-160100-

Santa Cruz Mountains-

301 AM PDT Fri Apr 15 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows in the

mid 40s. West winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the upper 50s to mid 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph...becoming south 10 to 20 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Becoming partly cloudy in the afternoon. Breezy. Rain

likely in the morning, then a slight chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the 50s to lower 60s. Southwest winds 20 to

30 mph...becoming west 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. Northwest winds

5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 50s to upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows in the

upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Highs in the

50s to upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Rain likely. Lows in the upper

40s. Highs in the 50s to mid 60s.

$$

CAZ515-160100-

East Bay Hills-

301 AM PDT Fri Apr 15 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Lows

in the mid 40s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest winds

around 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Becoming partly cloudy in the afternoon. Rain likely

in the morning, then a slight chance of rain in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 50s. Southwest winds around 20 mph. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest

winds 15 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows

around 50. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Highs in the

mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Rain likely. Lows around 50.

Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

CAZ514-160100-

Eastern Santa Clara Hills-

301 AM PDT Fri Apr 15 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Lows

in the upper 30s to mid 40s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the upper 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Rain likely. Lows in the upper 30s to mid

40s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph increasing to 20 to 30 mph

after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Becoming partly cloudy in the afternoon. Breezy. Rain

likely in the morning, then a slight chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows in the 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Highs around

60.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows in the 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs in the upper

50s.

$$

CAZ529-160100-

Northern Monterey Bay-

301 AM PDT Fri Apr 15 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows in the

mid 40s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds

around 5 mph...becoming southwest 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Becoming partly cloudy in the afternoon. Rain in the

morning, then a slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in

the lower 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear except patchy fog after midnight.

Lows in the upper 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph...becoming north

after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. A chance of rain. Lows

in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the lower

40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. A slight chance of rain.

Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Rain likely. Lows in the mid 40s.

Highs in the mid 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Santa Cruz 42 65 43 63 / 70 10 80 70

$$

CAZ530-160100-

Southern Monterey Bay and Big Sur Coast-

301 AM PDT Fri Apr 15 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows in the upper

40s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the upper 40s. West winds 5 to

10 mph...becoming south after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Becoming partly cloudy in the afternoon. Rain in the

morning, then a slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in

the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 15 mph...becoming west 10 to

15 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s. West winds 5 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows

in the lower 50s. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Highs in the

mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows around 50.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs in the lower

60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Monterey 45 64 49 62 / 40 10 80 80

Big Sur 42 62 46 62 / 20 10 70 70

$$

CAZ528-160100-

Northern Salinas Valley...Hollister Valley...and Carmel Valley-

301 AM PDT Fri Apr 15 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Lows in the

upper 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the upper 60s. Northwest winds up to 5 mph increasing to 10 to

20 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in

the 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph...becoming east 5 to 10 mph

after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Becoming partly cloudy in the afternoon. Rain in the

morning, then a slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in

the lower 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph...becoming west 10 to

20 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near 40. West winds 5 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows

in the upper 40s. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Highs in the

upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs in the upper

60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Salinas 41 65 44 62 / 30 10 80 80

Carmel Valley 40 68 46 63 / 30 10 80 80

Hollister 39 68 43 63 / 40 10 80 80

$$

CAZ516-160100-

Southern Salinas Valley...Arroyo Seco...and Lake San Antonio-

301 AM PDT Fri Apr 15 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the lower 70s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to

20 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Areas of fog

after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 10 to

20 mph...becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Becoming partly cloudy in the afternoon. Rain likely

in the morning, then a slight chance of rain in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 15 mph...becoming west

10 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest

winds 10 to 20 mph...becoming 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of

rain. Lows in the lower 40s. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs in the lower

70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

King City 37 72 43 68 / 10 0 70 70

$$

CAZ517-160100-

Santa Lucia Mountains and Los Padres National Forest-

301 AM PDT Fri Apr 15 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the 50s to 60s. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows in the

lower 40s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Becoming partly cloudy in the afternoon. Breezy. Rain

likely in the morning, then a slight chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 60s. Southwest winds

20 to 30 mph...becoming northwest 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near 40. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph...becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of

rain. Lows in the mid 40s. Highs in the 50s to 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

40s. Highs in the mid 50s to upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows in the

mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs in the lower

50s to mid 60s.

$$

CAZ518-160100-

Mountains of San Benito and Interior Monterey County including

Pinnacles National Park-

301 AM PDT Fri Apr 15 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the 30s to upper 40s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the upper 50s to lower 70s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph...

becoming west 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows in the

lower to mid 40s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Becoming partly cloudy in the afternoon. Rain likely

in the morning, then a slight chance of rain in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 50s to upper 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph...becoming southeast after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s to mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s to mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Lows in

the 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs in the upper

50s to lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows near 40. Highs

in the upper 50s to lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows in the

40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs in the upper

50s to lower 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Pinnacles NP 36 72 41 68 / 20 0 80 80

$$

Visit us at www.weather.gov/sanfrancisco

Follow us on Facebook and Twitter at:

www.facebook.com/nwsbayarea

www.twitter.com/nwsbayarea

_____

Copyright 2022 AccuWeather