CA San Francisco Bay Area Zone Forecast for Friday, March 4, 2022 _____ 170 FPUS56 KMTR 051102 ZFPMTR San Francisco Bay Area\/Central California Zone Forecast National Weather Service San Francisco Bay Area 301 AM PST Sat Mar 5 2022 This is an automatically generated product that provides average values for large geographic areas. For a more site specific forecast...please visit weather.gov\/sanfrancisco (1) Select a location from the drop down menu above the map... -- or -- (2) Click a location on the map. You can refine your selection by clicking on the map displayed on the resulting page. CAZ505-060200- Coastal North Bay...Including Point Reyes National Seashore- 301 AM PST Sat Mar 5 2022 .REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph...becoming north 5 to 10 mph after midnight. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds up to 5 mph increasing to west 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Point Reyes 41 55 38 58 \/ 30 10 0 0 $$ CAZ506-060200- North Bay Interior Valleys- 301 AM PST Sat Mar 5 2022 .REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of frost. Lows in the 30s to lower 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. .SATURDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Areas of frost in the morning. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of frost after midnight. Lows in the upper 20s to lower 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Areas of frost in the morning. Highs in the 50s to upper 60s. Northwest winds up to 5 mph increasing to west 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of frost after midnight. Lows in the lower 30s to mid 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph... becoming north after midnight. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s to lower 70s. .MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to upper 40s. Highs in the lower 60s to mid 70s. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Santa Rosa 33 61 29 65 \/ 20 10 0 0 San Rafael 41 59 39 63 \/ 30 10 0 0 Napa 35 57 35 63 \/ 10 10 0 0 $$ CAZ507-060200- North Bay Mountains- 301 AM PST Sat Mar 5 2022 .REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph. .SATURDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the 40s to upper 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds 10 to 20 mph. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds 10 to 20 mph. .MONDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs in the 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Highs in the 60s to lower 70s. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Lake Berryessa 38 57 38 63 \/ 20 10 0 0 $$ CAZ006-060200- San Francisco- 301 AM PST Sat Mar 5 2022 .REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows in the 40s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph...becoming north 5 to 10 mph after midnight. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph...becoming west 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Highs in the 50s to upper 60s. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION San Francisco 44 57 43 60 \/ 30 10 0 0 Ocean Beach 44 57 44 58 \/ 40 10 0 0 $$ CAZ509-060200- San Francisco Peninsula Coast- 301 AM PST Sat Mar 5 2022 .REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the morning. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 5 to 15 mph...becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph...becoming north after midnight. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s. Highs in the mid 60s. $$ CAZ508-060200- San Francisco Bay Shoreline- 301 AM PST Sat Mar 5 2022 .REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near 40. West winds 5 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph...becoming north after midnight. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Highs in the upper 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. .WEDNESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the 60s to lower 70s. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION SFO Airport 43 57 42 60 \/ 40 10 0 0 Oakland 42 59 41 62 \/ 30 10 0 0 Fremont 40 56 37 62 \/ 30 10 0 0 Redwood City 42 57 40 63 \/ 50 20 0 0 Mountain View 42 55 38 60 \/ 50 10 0 0 $$ CAZ510-060200- East Bay Interior Valleys- 301 AM PST Sat Mar 5 2022 .REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of frost after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Areas of frost in the morning. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of frost after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds around 5 mph. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Highs in the lower 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. .WEDNESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 70s. Lows around 40. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Concord 36 58 34 64 \/ 20 10 0 0 Livermore 36 55 33 62 \/ 30 10 0 0 $$ CAZ513-060200- Santa Clara Valley...including San Jose- 301 AM PST Sat Mar 5 2022 .REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. A slight chance of rain. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Patchy frost after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph in the evening...becoming light. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Areas of frost in the morning. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds around 5 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of frost after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds around 5 mph in the evening... becoming light. .MONDAY...Sunny. Areas of frost. Highs in the upper 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. Highs in the lower 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. .WEDNESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 70s. Lows in the lower 40s. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION San Jose 41 58 35 63 \/ 40 10 0 0 Morgan Hill 36 56 33 63 \/ 50 20 0 0 $$ CAZ529-060200- Northern Monterey Bay- 301 AM PST Sat Mar 5 2022 .REST OF TONIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then a slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear except for frost after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph...becoming north up to 5 mph after midnight. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Areas of frost in the morning. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of frost and patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. Light winds. .MONDAY...Sunny. Areas of frost. Highs in the mid 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Highs in the upper 60s. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Santa Cruz 38 57 36 61 \/ 70 30 0 0 $$ CAZ512-060200- Santa Cruz Mountains- 301 AM PST Sat Mar 5 2022 .REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow. Snow level 2600 feet. Lows in the 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. A chance of rain and snow in the morning. A slight chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Highs in the 40s to mid 50s. Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph decreasing to 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear except patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 50s to lower 60s. North winds 5 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds 10 to 20 mph. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 50s to mid 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Highs in the 50s to upper 60s. $$ CAZ511-060200- East Bay Hills and Diablo Range- 301 AM PST Sat Mar 5 2022 .REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of snow. Lows in the 20s to mid 30s. West winds 15 to 20 mph. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of snow in the morning. Highs in the 40s to lower 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 20s to upper 30s. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the 30s to mid 40s. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. .WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. Lows in the 30s to mid 40s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 30s to mid 40s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s. $$ CAZ530-060200- Southern Monterey Bay and Big Sur Coast- 301 AM PST Sat Mar 5 2022 .REST OF TONIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds around 15 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. Northwest winds around 5 mph...becoming east after midnight. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s to lower 50s. Highs in the mid 60s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. .THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 60s. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Monterey 44 57 40 60 \/ 60 50 0 0 Big Sur 40 52 40 58 \/ 70 60 0 0 $$ CAZ528-060200- Northern Salinas Valley...Hollister Valley...and Carmel Valley- 301 AM PST Sat Mar 5 2022 .REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then a slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the 50s. West winds 10 to 20 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Areas of frost after midnight. Lows in the 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear except patchy fog and frost after midnight. Lows in the 30s. West winds around 5 mph...becoming northeast after midnight. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Areas of frost. Highs in the upper 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. Highs in the upper 60s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. .THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Highs around 70. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Salinas 39 57 35 62 \/ 60 40 0 0 Carmel Valley 40 52 39 60 \/ 70 60 0 0 Hollister 37 54 32 61 \/ 50 30 0 0 $$ CAZ516-060200- Southern Salinas Valley...Arroyo Seco...and Lake San Antonio- 301 AM PST Sat Mar 5 2022 .REST OF TONIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds around 5 mph. .SATURDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Areas of frost and patchy fog after midnight. Lows around 30. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph in the evening...becoming light. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Areas of frost and patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of frost and patchy fog after midnight. Lows around 30. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph in the evening...becoming light. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Areas of frost. Highs in the upper 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Areas of frost. Lows in the lower 30s. Highs in the lower 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. .WEDNESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 70s. Lows in the mid 30s. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION King City 36 56 31 63 \/ 60 60 0 0 $$ CAZ517-060200- Santa Lucia Mountains and Los Padres National Forest- 301 AM PST Sat Mar 5 2022 .REST OF TONIGHT...Breezy. Snow and rain likely. New snow accumulation up to 1 inch. Snow level 3100 feet. Lows in the mid 20s to upper 30s. Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph. .SATURDAY...Breezy. Snow and rain likely in the morning, then a chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow accumulation up to 2 inches. Total snow accumulation up to 5 inches. Snow level 3200 feet. Highs in the mid 30s to lower 50s. Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s to upper 50s. North winds 10 to 20 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 30s. North winds 10 to 20 mph. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. .TUESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 50s to upper 60s. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. $$ CAZ518-060200- Mountains of San Benito and Interior Monterey County including Pinnacles National Park- 301 AM PST Sat Mar 5 2022 .REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow. Snow level 2900 feet. Lows in the mid 20s to upper 30s. West winds 10 to 20 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. A chance of rain and snow. Snow level 3000 feet. Highs in the upper 30s to lower 50s. Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph decreasing to 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly clear. Areas of frost. Lows in the 20s to upper 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Areas of frost in the morning. Highs in the upper 40s to lower 60s. North winds 10 to 20 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of frost after midnight. Lows in the 30s. North winds 10 to 20 mph. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs in the lower 50s to mid 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 30s to lower 40s. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 30s to mid 40s. .WEDNESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 50s to lower 70s. Lows in the 30s to mid 40s. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Pinnacles NP 35 52 32 62 \/ 60 50 0 0 $$ Visit us at www.weather.gov\/sanfrancisco Follow us on Facebook and Twitter at: www.facebook.com\/nwsbayarea www.twitter.com\/nwsbayarea _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather