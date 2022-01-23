CA San Francisco Bay Area Zone Forecast for Saturday, January 22, 2022

_____

322 FPUS56 KMTR 231101

ZFPMTR

San Francisco Bay Area/Central California Zone Forecast

National Weather Service San Francisco Bay Area

301 AM PST Sun Jan 23 2022

CAZ505-240200-

Coastal North Bay...Including Point Reyes National Seashore-

301 AM PST Sun Jan 23 2022

...BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM PST THIS AFTERNOON

THROUGH MONDAY AFTERNOON...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. East winds

15 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. East winds 10 to

20 mph...becoming southeast 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. West winds 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower

40s. Highs around 60.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid

40s. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid

40s. Highs in the upper 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Point Reyes 43 62 43 58 / 0 0 0 0

$$

CAZ506-240200-

North Bay Interior Valleys-

301 AM PST Sun Jan 23 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 30s to upper 40s.

East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. East winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 30s to mid 40s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. Northwest

winds up to 5 mph...becoming west in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 30s to mid 40s.

Northwest winds up to 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in

the 30s to mid 40s. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the

30s to upper 40s. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Santa Rosa 39 66 38 64 / 0 0 0 0

San Rafael 44 62 44 62 / 0 0 0 0

Napa 42 63 41 61 / 0 0 0 0

$$

CAZ507-240200-

North Bay Mountains-

301 AM PST Sun Jan 23 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 40s. Northeast winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 50s to mid 60s. Northeast winds

10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds

10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy.

Lows in the lower 40s. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid

50s to lower 60s. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the 50s to

lower 60s. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lake Berryessa 45 62 44 63 / 0 0 0 0

$$

CAZ006-240200-

San Francisco-

301 AM PST Sun Jan 23 2022

...BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM PST THIS AFTERNOON

THROUGH MONDAY AFTERNOON...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph...becoming north after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. West winds

5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. West winds

10 to 20 mph...becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in

the mid 40s. Highs around 60.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs near 60.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the

upper 40s. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs near 60.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

San Francisco 45 62 45 59 / 0 0 0 0

Ocean Beach 46 62 46 58 / 0 0 0 0

$$

CAZ509-240200-

San Francisco Peninsula Coast-

301 AM PST Sun Jan 23 2022

...BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM PST THIS AFTERNOON

THROUGH MONDAY AFTERNOON...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 40s. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. East winds 10 to

15 mph...becoming southwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds

5 to 10 mph...becoming northeast after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid

40s. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the

upper 40s. Highs around 60.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

CAZ508-240200-

San Francisco Bay Shoreline-

301 AM PST Sun Jan 23 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast winds

10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. East winds 10 to 20 mph...

becoming north 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph...becoming northeast after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. West winds

10 to 15 mph...becoming south around 5 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in

the mid 40s. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower

60s. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

SFO Airport 45 62 45 59 / 0 0 0 0

Oakland 44 64 44 61 / 0 0 0 0

Fremont 42 65 41 63 / 0 0 0 0

Redwood City 42 65 43 62 / 0 0 0 0

Mountain View 42 64 41 62 / 0 0 0 0

$$

CAZ510-240200-

East Bay Interior Valleys-

301 AM PST Sun Jan 23 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Light

winds.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Light winds...becoming

northwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows

around 40. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower

60s. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Concord 39 62 39 63 / 0 0 0 0

Livermore 39 63 39 62 / 0 0 0 0

$$

CAZ513-240200-

Santa Clara Valley...including San Jose-

301 AM PST Sun Jan 23 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Light winds...becoming

northwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph in the evening...becoming light.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. Northwest winds

around 5 mph in the evening...becoming light.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in

the lower 40s. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper

60s. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the mid 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

San Jose 41 67 41 64 / 0 0 0 0

Morgan Hill 39 66 40 64 / 0 0 0 0

$$

CAZ529-240200-

Northern Monterey Bay-

301 AM PST Sun Jan 23 2022

...BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM PST THIS AFTERNOON

THROUGH MONDAY AFTERNOON...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds around

5 mph...becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Light

winds...becoming north around 5 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds around

5 mph...becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. Northeast winds

around 5 mph in the evening...becoming light.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in

the lower 40s. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid

60s. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the mid 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Santa Cruz 41 65 41 63 / 0 0 0 0

$$

CAZ512-240200-

Santa Cruz Mountains-

301 AM PST Sun Jan 23 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph...becoming northwest in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. North winds

5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in

the lower 40s. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper

50s to mid 60s. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to

lower 60s. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

$$

CAZ511-240200-

East Bay Hills and Diablo Range-

301 AM PST Sun Jan 23 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to

10 mph...becoming northwest in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows near 40. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Clear. Lows near 40. Highs in the

upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower

to mid 40s. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

lower to mid 40s. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

CAZ530-240200-

Southern Monterey Bay and Big Sur Coast-

301 AM PST Sun Jan 23 2022

...BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM PST THIS AFTERNOON

THROUGH MONDAY AFTERNOON...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower

50s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph...becoming northeast after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph...

becoming northwest 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s

to lower 50s. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in

the mid 40s to lower 50s. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows near 50. Highs

in the mid 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Monterey 45 69 44 64 / 0 0 0 0

Big Sur 48 66 49 64 / 0 0 0 0

$$

CAZ528-240200-

Northern Salinas Valley...Hollister Valley...and Carmel Valley-

301 AM PST Sun Jan 23 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s to mid

40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph...becoming northwest in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

Northwest winds around 5 mph...becoming east after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph...

becoming northwest in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. Northwest winds

around 5 mph...becoming east after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper

30s to mid 40s. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

lower to mid 40s. Highs in the mid 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Salinas 40 69 40 64 / 0 0 0 0

Carmel Valley 43 68 44 65 / 0 0 0 0

Hollister 37 65 38 63 / 0 0 0 0

$$

CAZ516-240200-

Southern Salinas Valley...Arroyo Seco...and Lake San Antonio-

301 AM PST Sun Jan 23 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Areas of frost. Lows in the 30s. Light

winds.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Areas of frost in the morning. Highs in the

upper 60s. Light winds...becoming north around 5 mph in the

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of frost after midnight. Lows

in the mid 30s. Northeast winds around 5 mph in the evening...

becoming light.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Areas of frost in the morning. Highs in the

upper 60s. Light winds...becoming northwest 5 to 10 mph in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of frost after midnight. Lows

in the mid 30s. North winds around 5 mph in the evening...

becoming light.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Patchy frost. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Highs around 70. Lows

in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

lower 40s. Highs in the upper 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

King City 37 69 36 67 / 0 0 0 0

$$

CAZ517-240200-

Santa Lucia Mountains and Los Padres National Forest-

301 AM PST Sun Jan 23 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 50s to 60s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph...becoming northwest in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s to mid 60s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph...becoming north 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s to mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows near 40.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the 50s to

60s. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

lower to mid 40s. Highs in the lower 50s to mid 60s.

$$

CAZ518-240200-

Mountains of San Benito and Interior Monterey County including

Pinnacles National Park-

301 AM PST Sun Jan 23 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to upper 60s. West winds

5 to 10 mph...becoming northwest in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 30s to mid 40s. North winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 50s to 60s. North winds 5 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. North

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s to mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s to

lower 40s. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper

30s to mid 40s. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

upper 30s to mid 40s. Highs in the 50s to 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Pinnacles NP 36 69 38 67 / 0 0 0 0

$$

