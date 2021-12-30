CA San Francisco Bay Area Zone Forecast for Wednesday, December 29, 2021

_____

416 FPUS56 KMTR 301101

ZFPMTR

San Francisco Bay Area/Central California Zone Forecast

National Weather Service San Francisco Bay Area

301 AM PST Thu Dec 30 2021

CAZ505-310200-

Coastal North Bay...Including Point Reyes National Seashore-

301 AM PST Thu Dec 30 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear except for frost. Lows in the upper

30s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the upper 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph...becoming

northwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. North

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 5 to

15 mph...becoming northwest 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of frost after midnight. Lows

in the mid 30s. Northeast winds 5 to 15 mph.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Sunny. Highs around 50.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs

around 50.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Highs in the mid 50s.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs in the mid

50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Point Reyes 36 49 37 51 / 90 0 0 0

$$

CAZ506-310200-

North Bay Interior Valleys-

301 AM PST Thu Dec 30 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog and frost. Lows in

the 30s to lower 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Areas of frost and patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the mid

40s to lower 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph...becoming west in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear except patchy fog. Patchy frost

after midnight. Lows in the upper 20s to lower 40s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Areas of frost and patchy fog in the morning.

Highs in the 40s to mid 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Areas of frost. Lows in the

20s to upper 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph increasing to

20 to 30 mph after midnight.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Sunny. Widespread frost. Highs in the 40s to mid

50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 20s to upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Lows in

the 30s to mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the 40s to upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the 40s to lower 50s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Highs in the 40s to

upper 50s. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs in the 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Santa Rosa 31 52 30 52 / 80 0 0 0

San Rafael 39 53 37 53 / 90 0 0 0

Napa 36 50 34 49 / 90 0 0 0

$$

CAZ507-310200-

North Bay Mountains-

301 AM PST Thu Dec 30 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of frost. Lows in the mid

30s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Areas of frost in the morning. Highs

in the 40s to lower 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph...becoming

west 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear except for frost in the evening.

Areas of frost after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds

10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Areas of frost in the morning. Highs in the 40s

to lower 50s. North winds 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of frost. Lows in the mid

30s. North winds 10 to 20 mph.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Sunny. Areas of frost. Highs in the 40s to lower

50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs

in the 40s to lower 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Lows

around 40.

.MONDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs in the lower

to mid 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lake Berryessa 37 50 36 49 / 90 0 0 0

$$

CAZ006-310200-

San Francisco-

301 AM PST Thu Dec 30 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph...becoming northwest 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. North winds 10 to

20 mph.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs

in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Lows in

the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Highs in the upper 50s.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs in the upper

50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

San Francisco 41 52 40 52 / 90 0 10 0

Ocean Beach 41 52 41 52 / 90 0 10 0

$$

CAZ509-310200-

San Francisco Peninsula Coast-

301 AM PST Thu Dec 30 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. Northeast winds

10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 10 to

20 mph...becoming northwest 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. North

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 10 to

20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds

5 to 15 mph.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs

in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Lows in

the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs in

the mid 50s. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs in the upper

50s.

$$

CAZ508-310200-

San Francisco Bay Shoreline-

301 AM PST Thu Dec 30 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph...becoming

northwest 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows near 40. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of frost after midnight. Lows

in the 30s. North winds 5 to 15 mph.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Sunny. Areas of frost. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs

in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs in the upper

50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows around 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs in the upper

50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

SFO Airport 42 52 42 52 / 90 10 10 0

Oakland 41 52 39 52 / 90 0 10 0

Fremont 39 52 37 50 / 90 0 0 0

Redwood City 40 53 40 52 / 90 0 0 0

Mountain View 41 52 39 50 / 90 0 0 0

$$

CAZ510-310200-

East Bay Interior Valleys-

301 AM PST Thu Dec 30 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph...becoming west in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy frost after midnight.

Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Patchy frost in the morning. Highs around 50. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of frost after midnight. Lows

in the lower 30s. North winds 10 to 20 mph...becoming northeast

after midnight.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Sunny. Areas of frost. Highs in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs in the upper

50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Concord 37 51 34 50 / 90 0 0 0

Livermore 38 51 34 48 / 90 0 0 0

$$

CAZ513-310200-

Santa Clara Valley...including San Jose-

301 AM PST Thu Dec 30 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. North

winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest

winds around 5 mph in the evening...becoming light.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of frost after midnight. Lows

in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Sunny. Areas of frost. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows around 40.

.MONDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain.

Highs in the upper 50s. Lows in the upper 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

San Jose 40 54 38 52 / 90 0 0 0

Morgan Hill 37 54 35 50 / 100 0 0 0

$$

CAZ529-310200-

Northern Monterey Bay-

301 AM PST Thu Dec 30 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear except patchy fog. Lows around

40. Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the mid

50s. Northeast winds around 5 mph...becoming west in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the upper

30s. North winds around 5 mph in the evening...becoming light.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the lower

50s. North winds 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of frost and patchy fog after

midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds 10 to 20 mph.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Sunny. Areas of frost. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

Highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Highs in the

mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs in the upper

50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs in the upper

50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Santa Cruz 39 55 37 53 / 100 0 10 0

$$

CAZ512-310200-

Santa Cruz Mountains-

301 AM PST Thu Dec 30 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 30s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph...becoming northwest in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the 40s.

North winds 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of frost after midnight. Lows

in the mid 30s. North winds 10 to 20 mph.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs near 50.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs in the upper

40s to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs in the 50s.

$$

CAZ511-310200-

East Bay Hills and Diablo Range-

301 AM PST Thu Dec 30 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Areas of frost. Lows in the

30s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Areas of frost in the morning. Highs

in the mid 40s. East winds around 5 mph...becoming west in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Areas of frost. Lows in the

lower 30s. West winds 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Areas

of frost in the morning. Highs in the upper 30s to mid 40s. North

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Areas of frost after

midnight. Lows near 30. North winds 20 to 30 mph decreasing to

10 to 20 mph after midnight.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to

mid 30s. Highs in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain.

Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s. Lows in the 40s.

$$

CAZ530-310200-

Southern Monterey Bay and Big Sur Coast-

301 AM PST Thu Dec 30 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of showers. Lows

in the mid 40s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds around

5 mph...becoming northwest in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

North winds 5 to 15 mph...becoming east 5 to 10 mph after

midnight.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to

mid 40s. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Highs in the

upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of

rain. Lows around 50. Highs around 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Highs in the

lower 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Monterey 43 59 42 55 / 100 0 0 0

Big Sur 42 55 40 52 / 90 10 0 0

$$

CAZ528-310200-

Northern Salinas Valley...Hollister Valley...and Carmel Valley-

301 AM PST Thu Dec 30 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph...

becoming northwest in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the upper

30s. West winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 20 mph in the

afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of frost after midnight. Lows

in the lower to mid 30s. West winds around 5 mph...becoming

southwest after midnight.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Sunny. Widespread frost. Highs in the lower to

mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the 30s. Highs

in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Highs in the

mid 50s to lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of

rain. Lows in the mid 40s. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Highs near

60.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Salinas 39 57 38 52 / 90 0 0 0

Carmel Valley 40 57 39 52 / 90 0 0 0

Hollister 38 54 36 49 / 90 0 0 0

$$

CAZ516-310200-

Southern Salinas Valley...Arroyo Seco...and Lake San Antonio-

301 AM PST Thu Dec 30 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. A slight chance of

showers. Lows around 40. North winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in

the mid 50s. Northeast winds around 5 mph...becoming southeast in

the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds up

to 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Patchy frost in the morning. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear except for frost in the evening. Patchy

fog. Widespread frost after midnight. Lows in the upper 20s.

Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Sunny. Widespread frost and patchy fog. Highs in

the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance

of rain. Lows around 40. Highs around 60.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

King City 40 56 37 52 / 90 10 0 0

$$

CAZ517-310200-

Santa Lucia Mountains and Los Padres National Forest-

301 AM PST Thu Dec 30 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the lower 40s to mid 50s. East winds around 5 mph...

becoming northwest in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds

5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 30s to lower 50s. North winds

10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Areas of frost after

midnight. Lows in the upper 20s to mid 30s. Northwest winds 20 to

30 mph...becoming north 10 to 20 mph after midnight.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 40s to 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Highs in the

40s to 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows

in the lower 40s. Highs in the 40s to 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of

rain. Lows in the lower 40s. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 60s.

$$

CAZ518-310200-

Mountains of San Benito and Interior Monterey County including

Pinnacles National Park-

301 AM PST Thu Dec 30 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. A slight chance of

showers. Lows in the 30s to lower 40s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s to mid 50s.

East winds 5 to 10 mph...becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Patchy frost after midnight. Lows in

the 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Breezy. Patchy frost in the morning. Highs in the upper 30s to

lower 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to north 20 to

30 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Areas of frost in the

evening. Widespread frost after midnight. Lows near 30. North

winds 20 to 30 mph.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Sunny. Widespread frost. Highs in the upper 30s

to lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s

to mid 30s. Highs in the mid 40s to upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 30s. Highs

in the lower 40s to mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance

of rain. Lows in the 30s to mid 40s. Highs in the mid 40s to

upper 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Pinnacles NP 36 55 34 51 / 90 0 0 0

$$

