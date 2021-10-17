CA San Francisco Bay Area Zone Forecast for Saturday, October 16, 2021

_____

032 FPUS56 KMTR 171002

ZFPMTR

San Francisco Bay Area/Central California Zone Forecast

National Weather Service San Francisco Bay Area

301 AM PDT Sun Oct 17 2021

This is an automatically generated product that provides average

values for large geographic areas. For a more site specific

forecast...please visit weather.gov/sanfrancisco

(1) Select a location from the drop down menu above the map...

-- or --

(2) Click a location on the map.

You can refine your selection by clicking on the map displayed on

the resulting page.

CAZ505-180100-

Coastal North Bay...Including Point Reyes National Seashore-

301 AM PDT Sun Oct 17 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 50s. Southwest winds

5 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening. Lows in the 40s. West

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 5 to

15 mph...becoming west 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph in the

evening...becoming light.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy, breezy. A chance of showers. Lows around

50.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper

50s. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers.

Lows around 50. Highs in the upper 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Point Reyes 47 57 46 58 / 0 60 50 10

$$

CAZ506-180100-

North Bay Interior Valleys-

301 AM PDT Sun Oct 17 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 40s to lower 50s.

Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Breezy. Showers likely. Highs in the mid 50s to upper

60s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph increasing to 20 to 30 mph in

the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Breezy. A chance of showers in the evening. Lows in the

upper 30s to lower 50s. West winds 20 to 30 mph decreasing to

10 to 20 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to lower 70s. West winds

10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear except patchy fog after midnight.

Lows in the 30s to upper 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph...becoming

north up to 5 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 50s to upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 40s to mid

50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of

showers. Lows in the 40s to upper 50s. Highs in the lower 60s to

mid 70s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 50s to mid 70s. Lows in the lower 40s to mid

50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Santa Rosa 41 62 39 65 / 0 70 50 0

San Rafael 52 66 49 70 / 0 60 60 10

Napa 44 62 42 62 / 0 60 60 10

$$

CAZ507-180100-

North Bay Mountains-

301 AM PDT Sun Oct 17 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to lower

50s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Breezy. Showers likely. Highs in the lower 50s to mid

60s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph increasing to 20 to 30 mph in

the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Breezy. A chance of showers in the evening. Lows in the

lower to mid 40s. West winds 20 to 30 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s to mid 60s. Northwest

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s. West winds 10 to

15 mph...becoming east 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 50s to mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Showers likely. Lows near 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely. Highs near 60.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows in the mid

50s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers.

Highs in the 50s to upper 60s. Lows in the 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lake Berryessa 53 64 46 62 / 0 60 60 10

$$

CAZ006-180100-

San Francisco-

301 AM PDT Sun Oct 17 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...A chance of showers in the morning, then showers likely

in the afternoon. Highs in the 50s to mid 60s. Southwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Becoming partly cloudy after midnight. Showers

likely in the evening. Lows in the lower 50s. West winds 10 to

20 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the lower 50s to mid 60s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. West winds 10 to 20 mph...becoming

south up to 5 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 50s to mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s. Highs in the upper 50s to lower

70s.

.SATURDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the 50s to mid 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

San Francisco 52 61 51 61 / 0 60 60 10

Ocean Beach 51 59 51 57 / 0 60 60 10

$$

CAZ509-180100-

San Francisco Peninsula Coast-

301 AM PDT Sun Oct 17 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...A chance of showers in the morning, then showers likely

in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Becoming partly cloudy after midnight. Showers

likely in the evening. Lows around 50. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds

5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph...

becoming northeast after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 60.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Showers likely. Lows in the lower

50s. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 50s. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Lows in the

lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

CAZ508-180100-

San Francisco Bay Shoreline-

301 AM PDT Sun Oct 17 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s

to lower 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph...becoming southwest 10 to

20 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Becoming partly cloudy after midnight. Showers

likely in the evening. Lows in the lower 50s. West winds 10 to

20 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the lower to mid 60s. West winds 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. West winds

5 to 15 mph in the evening...becoming light.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance

of showers. Lows in the upper 50s. Highs in the 60s to mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs in the mid to

upper 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

SFO Airport 54 65 53 63 / 0 60 60 10

Oakland 53 65 52 63 / 0 60 60 10

Fremont 52 71 50 60 / 0 60 60 10

Redwood City 47 71 51 65 / 0 60 60 10

Mountain View 51 69 50 60 / 0 60 60 10

$$

CAZ510-180100-

East Bay Interior Valleys-

301 AM PDT Sun Oct 17 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. South

winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower to mid 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening. Lows in the upper

40s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. West

winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs around 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows in

the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 50s. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Lows

in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs in the

upper 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Concord 47 71 48 66 / 0 60 60 10

Livermore 52 73 47 63 / 0 50 50 10

$$

CAZ513-180100-

Santa Clara Valley...including San Jose-

301 AM PDT Sun Oct 17 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Breezy. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in

the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to

southwest 20 to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the upper 40s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest

winds 5 to 15 mph in the evening...becoming light.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows near 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows in

the 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 50s. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Lows

in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs in the

upper 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

San Jose 51 71 50 64 / 0 60 60 10

Morgan Hill 50 69 46 64 / 0 50 50 10

$$

CAZ529-180100-

Northern Monterey Bay-

301 AM PDT Sun Oct 17 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 20 mph in

the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Becoming partly cloudy after midnight. Showers

likely in the evening. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest winds

5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph in the

evening...becoming light.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows in the lower

50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Patchy fog. A chance of showers. Lows

in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs in the mid

60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Lows in the

lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs in the lower 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Santa Cruz 50 62 47 60 / 0 60 60 10

$$

CAZ512-180100-

Santa Cruz Mountains-

301 AM PDT Sun Oct 17 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s to mid

50s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Breezy. Showers likely in the afternoon. Highs near 60.

South winds 10 to 20 mph increasing to southwest 20 to 30 mph in

the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Becoming partly cloudy after midnight. Showers

likely in the evening. Lows in the mid 40s. West winds 10 to

20 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph...becoming northeast after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 50s to mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Showers likely. Lows near 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows in the 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers.

Lows in the 50s to lower 60s. Highs in the 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Lows

in the 40s to upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs in the

lower to mid 60s.

$$

CAZ511-180100-

East Bay Hills and Diablo Range-

301 AM PDT Sun Oct 17 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s to upper 50s.

Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Breezy. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in

the 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph increasing to 20 to 30 mph

in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Breezy. A chance of showers in the evening. Lows in the

30s to mid 40s. West winds 20 to 30 mph...becoming 15 to 20 mph

after midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the 50s to lower 60s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 30s to mid 40s. West

winds 5 to 15 mph...becoming southwest around 5 mph after

midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 50s to mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance

of showers. Lows in the 40s to 50s. Highs in the mid 50s to lower

60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Highs in

the 60s to lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 40s to lower 60s. Highs in the 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Lows

in the 40s to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs in the 50s

to mid 60s.

$$

CAZ530-180100-

Southern Monterey Bay and Big Sur Coast-

301 AM PDT Sun Oct 17 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. South

winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning. Showers likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph increasing

to 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely in the evening. Lows in the upper

40s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph...becoming northwest 5 to

10 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

near 60. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph...becoming east 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of

showers. Lows around 50. Highs in the 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows in

the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of

showers. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs in the 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Lows

in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs in the

lower to mid 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Monterey 53 69 50 63 / 0 60 60 10

Big Sur 51 62 44 60 / 0 50 50 10

$$

CAZ528-180100-

Northern Salinas Valley...Hollister Valley...and Carmel Valley-

301 AM PDT Sun Oct 17 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Breezy. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs near

70. North winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to west 20 to 30 mph in

the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the upper 40s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. West winds 5 to 15 mph in the

evening...becoming light.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of

showers. Lows in the mid to upper 40s. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows in

the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs near 70.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Lows

in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs in the mid

60s to lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Lows

in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs in the 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Salinas 50 70 48 59 / 0 50 50 10

Carmel Valley 52 73 45 62 / 0 50 50 10

Hollister 48 67 46 61 / 0 40 40 10

$$

CAZ516-180100-

Southern Salinas Valley...Arroyo Seco...and Lake San Antonio-

301 AM PDT Sun Oct 17 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. A

chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph...becoming south 15 to 20 mph in the

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Lows

in the lower 40s. South winds 10 to 20 mph...becoming northwest

after midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the 60s. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear except patchy fog after midnight.

Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph in the

evening...becoming light.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance

of showers. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. Lows in the mid

40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of

showers. Highs in the mid 70s. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 60s to mid 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

King City 45 73 43 62 / 0 30 30 10

$$

CAZ517-180100-

Santa Lucia Mountains and Los Padres National Forest-

301 AM PDT Sun Oct 17 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s to mid 50s.

South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Breezy. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

50s to lower 70s. South winds 10 to 20 mph increasing to

southwest 20 to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Breezy. A chance of showers in the evening. Lows in the

mid 30s to lower 40s. West winds 20 to 30 mph...becoming

northwest 10 to 20 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the upper 40s to lower 60s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. North

winds 10 to 20 mph...becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph after

midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 50s to 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Lows in the 40s to

lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs in the mid

50s to upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Lows in the 40s to

upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s to mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the 40s to upper 50s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of

showers. Highs in the upper 50s to lower 70s. Lows in the 40s to

upper 50s.

$$

CAZ518-180100-

Mountains of San Benito and Interior Monterey County including

Pinnacles National Park-

301 AM PDT Sun Oct 17 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower

50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 70s. South winds

10 to 20 mph increasing to southwest 20 to 30 mph in the

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. A chance of showers in the

evening. A slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the

mid 30s to lower 40s. West winds 20 to 30 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 60s. Northwest

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near 40. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Lows in the 30s to upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs in the

upper 50s to lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Lows in the 40s to mid

50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 60s to 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of

showers. Highs in the lower 60s to mid 70s. Lows in the 40s to

mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 50s to lower 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Pinnacles NP 46 75 40 63 / 0 30 30 10

$$

Visit us at www.weather.gov/sanfrancisco

Follow us on Facebook and Twitter at:

www.facebook.com/nwsbayarea

www.twitter.com/nwsbayarea

_____

Copyright 2021 AccuWeather