563 FPUS56 KMTR 121002

ZFPMTR

San Francisco Bay Area/Central California Zone Forecast

National Weather Service San Francisco Bay Area

301 AM PDT Thu Aug 12 2021

CAZ505-130100-

Coastal North Bay...Including Point Reyes National Seashore-

301 AM PDT Thu Aug 12 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 50s. West winds 5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 60s to lower 70s. West winds 5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 60s to mid 70s. West winds

10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Northwest

winds 10 to 20 mph...becoming 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s to lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s to upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s to mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

50s. Highs in the 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Point Reyes 53 69 55 71 / 20 20 0 0

CAZ506-130100-

North Bay Interior Valleys-

301 AM PDT Thu Aug 12 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Breezy. A slight chance of showers. Highs in the upper

70s to lower 90s. West winds 10 to 20 mph increasing to southwest

20 to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the 50s to lower 60s. Southwest

winds 20 to 30 mph decreasing to 10 to 20 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Breezy. Highs in the upper 70s to lower 90s. Southwest winds

10 to 20 mph increasing to 20 to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the 50s to mid 60s. West winds 20 to

30 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s to mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

mid 50s to upper 60s. Highs in the lower 80s to mid 90s.

.MONDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the 70s to

80s. Lows in the 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Santa Rosa 53 88 55 91 / 0 20 0 0

San Rafael 57 87 59 89 / 20 20 0 0

Napa 56 85 57 84 / 20 20 0 0

CAZ507-130100-

North Bay Mountains-

301 AM PDT Thu Aug 12 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s to lower

70s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Breezy. A slight chance of showers. Haze in the

afternoon. Highs in the 80s to 90s. West winds 10 to 20 mph

increasing to 20 to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Breezy. Haze after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s

to lower 70s. West winds 20 to 30 mph...becoming northwest 10 to

20 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, breezy. Haze in the morning. Highs in the 80s to

90s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph increasing to west 20 to 30 mph

in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the lower 60s to

mid 70s. Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to around

45 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs mid 80s to 100.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s

to mid 70s. Highs in the mid 80s to upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to

lower 70s. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s to

mid 60s. Highs in the mid 70s to upper 80s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lake Berryessa 69 96 70 96 / 0 20 0 0

CAZ006-130100-

San Francisco-

301 AM PDT Thu Aug 12 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 50s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. A slight chance of showers in

the morning. Highs in the 60s to lower 70s. West winds 10 to

20 mph increasing to 20 to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the upper 50s.

West winds 20 to 30 mph decreasing to 10 to 20 mph after

midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the 60s to lower 70s. West winds 10 to

20 mph increasing to 20 to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the upper 50s.

West winds 20 to 30 mph...becoming southwest 10 to 20 mph after

midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the lower 60s to mid

70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.SUNDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs

in the lower 60s to mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

50s. Highs in the 60s to lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 60s to lower 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

San Francisco 56 69 57 69 / 20 20 10 0

Ocean Beach 56 64 57 65 / 20 20 10 0

CAZ509-130100-

San Francisco Peninsula Coast-

301 AM PDT Thu Aug 12 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. A slight

chance of showers in the morning. Highs near 70. West winds 10 to

20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows

in the upper 50s. West winds 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 70. West winds 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. West winds

10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

50s. Highs around 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid

50s. Highs in the mid 60s.

CAZ508-130100-

San Francisco Bay Shoreline-

301 AM PDT Thu Aug 12 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 60s. West winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. A

slight chance of showers in the morning. Highs in the 70s to mid

80s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 20 mph in

the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Northwest

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the 70s to mid 80s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph...becoming

west 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. West winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

lower 60s. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 70s to

lower 80s. Lows in the upper 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

SFO Airport 58 75 60 76 / 20 20 0 0

Oakland 58 75 60 74 / 20 20 10 0

Fremont 61 80 61 79 / 20 20 0 0

Redwood City 60 85 61 84 / 20 20 0 0

Mountain View 61 78 63 77 / 20 20 10 0

CAZ510-130100-

East Bay Interior Valleys-

301 AM PDT Thu Aug 12 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers.

Lows in the 60s. West winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. A

slight chance of showers in the morning. Highs in the mid 90s.

West winds 5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. West winds 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southwest

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the upper 90s. Lows in

the lower 60s.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Clear. Highs in the lower 90s. Lows

around 60.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper

50s. Highs in the upper 80s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Concord 60 94 62 93 / 20 20 0 0

Livermore 63 92 62 92 / 20 20 0 0

CAZ513-130100-

Santa Clara Valley...including San Jose-

301 AM PDT Thu Aug 12 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 60s. Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. A

slight chance of showers in the morning. Highs in the 80s to mid

90s. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the 80s to lower 90s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. West winds

5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the 80s to mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

lower 60s. Highs in the mid 80s to upper 90s.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper

70s to lower 90s. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

San Jose 61 84 62 83 / 20 20 0 0

Morgan Hill 60 94 61 93 / 20 20 0 0

CAZ529-130100-

Northern Monterey Bay-

301 AM PDT Thu Aug 12 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. A slight chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s. Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. A

slight chance of showers in the morning. Highs in the upper 70s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows around 60. Southeast winds around 5 mph in

the evening...becoming light.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the upper 70s. Light winds...becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph in

the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. South

winds around 5 mph in the evening...becoming light.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

around 80.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

upper 50s. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper

60s. Lows in the mid 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Santa Cruz 57 79 59 79 / 20 20 0 0

CAZ512-130100-

Santa Cruz Mountains-

301 AM PDT Thu Aug 12 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 50s to lower 70s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. A

slight chance of showers in the morning. Highs in the 80s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s to mid 70s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to upper 80s. Northwest winds

5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

clear. Lows in the lower 60s to mid 70s. Northwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s to lower

70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid

50s to upper 60s. Highs in the lower 70s to mid 80s.

CAZ511-130100-

East Bay Hills and Diablo Range-

301 AM PDT Thu Aug 12 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers.

Lows in the 60s to upper 70s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. A

slight chance of showers in the morning. Highs in the lower 90s.

West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s to lower 80s. West winds 10 to

20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s to lower 80s.

West winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s to mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s to lower

80s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s to mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s to mid 70s.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Clear. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows in

the 60s to lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s to

upper 60s. Highs in the 80s.

CAZ530-130100-

Southern Monterey Bay and Big Sur Coast-

301 AM PDT Thu Aug 12 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. A

slight chance of showers in the morning. Highs in the mid 70s.

Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Northwest

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. West winds

10 to 20 mph...becoming northwest 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 50s.

Highs in the 60s to lower 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Monterey 59 75 60 75 / 20 20 0 0

Big Sur 56 79 60 79 / 20 20 0 0

CAZ528-130100-

Northern Salinas Valley...Hollister Valley...and Carmel Valley-

301 AM PDT Thu Aug 12 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 50s. Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. A

slight chance of showers in the morning. Highs in the lower 70s

to mid 80s. Northwest winds around 5 mph increasing to west 10 to

20 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60. West winds 10 to

20 mph decreasing to around 5 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the lower 70s to mid 80s. West winds 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. West winds

10 to 20 mph decreasing to around 5 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the lower 70s to mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. Highs

in the 70s to mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the upper 60s to lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

lower to mid 50s. Highs in the mid 60s to upper 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Salinas 57 73 59 72 / 20 20 0 0

Carmel Valley 57 84 59 83 / 20 20 0 0

Hollister 58 86 60 84 / 20 20 0 0

CAZ516-130100-

Southern Salinas Valley...Arroyo Seco...and Lake San Antonio-

301 AM PDT Thu Aug 12 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 60s. Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. A

slight chance of showers in the morning. Highs 90 to 104.

Northwest winds around 5 mph increasing to 10 to 20 mph in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Northwest

winds 10 to 20 mph decreasing to around 5 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

upper 80s to 103. Northwest winds around 5 mph increasing to

10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 60. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph decreasing

to around 5 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs upper 80s to 103.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower

60s. Highs upper 80s to 104.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid

50s. Highs in the upper 70s to lower 90s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

King City 58 90 61 89 / 20 20 0 0

CAZ517-130100-

Santa Lucia Mountains and Los Padres National Forest-

301 AM PDT Thu Aug 12 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 50s to mid 70s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. A

slight chance of showers in the morning. Highs in the mid 80s to

upper 90s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 20 mph

in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s to mid 70s.

Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to upper 90s. Northwest

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

clear. Lows in the lower 60s to mid 70s. Northwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to upper 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s to

mid 70s. Highs in the 80s to 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Clear. Lows in the 50s to 60s. Highs

in the mid 70s to upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper

40s to mid 60s. Highs in the lower 70s to mid 80s.

CAZ518-130100-

Mountains of San Benito and Interior Monterey County including

Pinnacles National Park-

301 AM PDT Thu Aug 12 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers.

Lows in the 60s to 70s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. A

slight chance of showers in the morning. Highs upper 80s to 103.

Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s to mid 70s.

Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs mid 80s to 101. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph increasing to 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s to mid 70s.

Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs mid 80s to 101.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s to mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs upper 80s to 102.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s to lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s to 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s to 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower

50s to mid 60s. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 90s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Pinnacles NP 61 104 61 103 / 20 20 0 0

