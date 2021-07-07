CA San Francisco Bay Area Zone Forecast for Tuesday, July 6, 2021

San Francisco Bay Area/Central California Zone Forecast

National Weather Service San Francisco Bay Area

301 AM PDT Wed Jul 7 2021

CAZ505-080100-

Coastal North Bay...Including Point Reyes National Seashore-

301 AM PDT Wed Jul 7 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s to lower 70s.

Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the mid 60s to upper 70s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 60s to

upper 70s. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

50s. Highs in the lower 60s to mid 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Point Reyes 52 64 50 72 / 0 0 0 0

$$

CAZ506-080100-

North Bay Interior Valleys-

301 AM PDT Wed Jul 7 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s to mid

50s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the mid 70s to lower 90s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the 40s to upper 50s. Southwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the lower 80s to mid 90s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s to mid 60s.

Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph...becoming west 5 to 10 mph after

midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s to mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

lower 50s to mid 60s. Highs in the lower 80s to mid 90s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the 70s to 80s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Santa Rosa 50 87 51 94 / 0 0 0 0

San Rafael 55 82 54 90 / 0 0 0 0

Napa 52 80 52 89 / 0 0 0 0

$$

CAZ507-080100-

North Bay Mountains-

301 AM PDT Wed Jul 7 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 50s to lower 60s.

Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 90s. West winds

10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s to lower 60s.

West winds 10 to 20 mph...becoming northwest 5 to 10 mph after

midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s to 90s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 70s.

Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s

to lower 70s. Highs mid 80s to 101.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s to mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s to lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to upper 80s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lake Berryessa 59 91 63 97 / 0 0 0 0

$$

CAZ006-080100-

San Francisco-

301 AM PDT Wed Jul 7 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds

15 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the 50s to upper 60s. West winds 10 to

20 mph increasing to 20 to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the mid 50s.

West winds 20 to 30 mph...becoming southwest 10 to 20 mph after

midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s to mid 70s. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s to mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid

50s. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s to lower 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

San Francisco 54 65 54 71 / 0 0 0 0

Ocean Beach 54 62 53 66 / 10 0 0 0

$$

CAZ509-080100-

San Francisco Peninsula Coast-

301 AM PDT Wed Jul 7 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. West

winds 10 to 20 mph...becoming 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds

5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid

50s. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

CAZ508-080100-

San Francisco Bay Shoreline-

301 AM PDT Wed Jul 7 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the lower to mid 70s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. West winds 10 to 20 mph

decreasing to around 5 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s. West winds 5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. West winds 5 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

Highs in the mid 70s to upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

Highs in the 70s to lower 80s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

SFO Airport 56 71 58 78 / 0 0 0 0

Oakland 56 70 56 78 / 0 0 0 0

Fremont 57 72 56 83 / 0 0 0 0

Redwood City 56 75 56 85 / 0 0 0 0

Mountain View 58 72 57 80 / 0 0 0 0

$$

CAZ510-080100-

East Bay Interior Valleys-

301 AM PDT Wed Jul 7 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the 80s to lower 90s. West winds 5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 101.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s

to mid 60s. Highs around 101.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the 90s. Lows around

60.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Concord 55 85 56 97 / 0 0 0 0

Livermore 55 81 55 96 / 0 0 0 0

$$

CAZ513-080100-

Santa Clara Valley...including San Jose-

301 AM PDT Wed Jul 7 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest

winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the 70s to mid 80s. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the 80s to mid 90s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. West winds

5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s to upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near 60.

Highs in the mid 80s to upper 90s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the lower to mid 80s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

San Jose 56 76 56 86 / 0 0 0 0

Morgan Hill 53 85 54 95 / 0 0 0 0

$$

CAZ529-080100-

Northern Monterey Bay-

301 AM PDT Wed Jul 7 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the lower

50s. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the upper 70s. Light winds...becoming southwest 5 to

10 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds around 5 mph in

the evening...becoming light.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

Highs in the lower 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Santa Cruz 53 76 52 80 / 0 0 0 0

$$

CAZ512-080100-

Santa Cruz Mountains-

301 AM PDT Wed Jul 7 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the 50s to lower 60s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the mid 60s to lower 80s. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s to mid 60s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the mid 70s to upper 80s. West winds up to 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 70s.

West winds up to 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

lower 60s to mid 70s. Highs in the upper 70s to lower 90s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the 70s to mid

80s. Lows in the 50s to lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the 60s to upper 70s.

$$

CAZ511-080100-

East Bay Hills and Diablo Range-

301 AM PDT Wed Jul 7 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s to mid

60s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s. West winds

10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower

70s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s to lower 80s.

Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s

to lower 80s. Highs in the upper 90s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the lower 90s. Lows in

the upper 50s to lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

CAZ530-080100-

Southern Monterey Bay and Big Sur Coast-

301 AM PDT Wed Jul 7 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

upper 50s. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

Highs around 70.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Monterey 56 67 56 72 / 0 0 0 0

Big Sur 52 77 56 79 / 0 0 0 0

$$

CAZ528-080100-

Northern Salinas Valley...Hollister Valley...and Carmel Valley-

301 AM PDT Wed Jul 7 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the 60s to upper 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph increasing

to 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds 5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the lower 70s Salinas Valley and in the upper 80s

Hollister Valley. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. West winds

10 to 20 mph decreasing to around 5 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper

50s. Highs in the mid 70s Salinas Valley and in the mid 80s to

lower 90s Hollister Valley.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

Highs in the 60s to upper 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Salinas 54 67 53 73 / 0 0 0 0

Carmel Valley 52 74 52 84 / 0 0 0 0

Hollister 53 78 53 88 / 0 0 0 0

$$

CAZ516-080100-

Southern Salinas Valley...Arroyo Seco...and Lake San Antonio-

301 AM PDT Wed Jul 7 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to upper 90s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around

35 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 10 to

20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph decreasing to around 5 mph

after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs 95 to 106. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. West winds

10 to 15 mph...becoming northwest around 5 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 97 to 107.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid

60s. Highs 95 to 110.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 98 to 109.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 94 to 105.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s to mid 90s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

King City 52 85 56 95 / 0 0 0 0

$$

CAZ517-080100-

Santa Lucia Mountains and Los Padres National Forest-

301 AM PDT Wed Jul 7 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s to mid

60s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to lower 90s. North

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 70s. Northwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs mid 80s to 100. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph...becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 60s to 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs upper 80s to 101.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Clear. Lows in the 60s to 70s.

Highs upper 80s to 102.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to upper

60s. Highs in the upper 70s to lower 90s.

$$

CAZ518-080100-

Mountains of San Benito and Interior Monterey County including

Pinnacles National Park-

301 AM PDT Wed Jul 7 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s to mid

60s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s to mid 90s. Northwest

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower

70s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph...becoming 5 to 10 mph after

midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs upper 80s to 104. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s to lower 80s. West

winds 10 to 15 mph...becoming southwest around 5 mph after

midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 91 to 106.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s to

upper 70s. Highs 91 to 106.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower

70s. Highs in the lower 80s to mid 90s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Pinnacles NP 50 92 56 102 / 0 0 0 0

$$

