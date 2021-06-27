CA San Francisco Bay Area Zone Forecast for Saturday, June 26, 2021

565 FPUS56 KMTR 271002

ZFPMTR

San Francisco Bay Area/Central California Zone Forecast

National Weather Service San Francisco Bay Area

301 AM PDT Sun Jun 27 2021

This is an automatically generated product that provides average

values for large geographic areas. For a more site specific

forecast...please visit weather.gov/sanfrancisco

(1) Select a location from the drop down menu above the map...

-- or --

(2) Click a location on the map.

You can refine your selection by clicking on the map displayed on

the resulting page.

CAZ505-280100-

Coastal North Bay...Including Point Reyes National Seashore-

301 AM PDT Sun Jun 27 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the 50s to upper 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph

increasing to 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds

10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the 60s to lower 70s. West winds 15 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the mid 60s to upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

50s. Highs in the 60s to lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the 60s to lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 60s to

lower 70s. Lows in the mid 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Point Reyes 52 62 54 66 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ506-280100-

North Bay Interior Valleys-

301 AM PDT Sun Jun 27 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s to mid

60s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Breezy. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 90s. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph increasing to 20 to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the 50s to lower 60s. West winds 10 to 20 mph

with gusts to around 35 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 90s. West winds

10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s to lower 60s. West

winds 10 to 20 mph...becoming 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s

to lower 60s. Highs in the mid 70s to upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

50s. Highs in the 70s to 80s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the 70s to 80s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Santa Rosa 54 84 54 89 / 0 0 0 0

San Rafael 57 82 59 84 / 0 0 0 0

Napa 54 82 56 85 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ507-280100-

North Bay Mountains-

301 AM PDT Sun Jun 27 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower

70s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to lower 90s. West winds

10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the 50s to upper

60s. West winds 20 to 30 mph...becoming northwest 10 to 20 mph

after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs in the upper 70s to lower 90s.

West winds 10 to 20 mph increasing to 20 to 30 mph in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the 50s to mid 60s.

West winds 20 to 30 mph...becoming northwest 10 to 20 mph after

midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s to mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s

to mid 60s. Highs in the mid 70s to upper 80s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lake Berryessa 62 94 65 94 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ006-280100-

San Francisco-

301 AM PDT Sun Jun 27 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Breezy. Highs in the mid 50s to upper 60s. West winds 10 to

20 mph increasing to 20 to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the upper 50s.

West winds 20 to 30 mph decreasing to 10 to 20 mph after

midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the upper 50s to lower 70s. West winds

10 to 20 mph increasing to 20 to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the upper 50s.

West winds 20 to 30 mph decreasing to 10 to 20 mph after

midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s to mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

50s. Highs in the upper 50s to lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the 60s to lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the 60s to lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the 60s to lower 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

San Francisco 55 64 58 69 / 0 0 0 0

Ocean Beach 54 60 55 64 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ509-280100-

San Francisco Peninsula Coast-

301 AM PDT Sun Jun 27 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds around

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds 10 to

20 mph...becoming northwest 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid

50s. Highs in the upper 60s.

CAZ508-280100-

San Francisco Bay Shoreline-

301 AM PDT Sun Jun 27 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. West winds

around 5 mph with gusts to around 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the 70s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. West winds 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the 70s to lower 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to

10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

Highs in the 70s to lower 80s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

SFO Airport 55 71 59 73 / 0 0 0 0

Oakland 57 71 59 73 / 0 0 0 0

Fremont 58 75 59 77 / 0 0 0 0

Redwood City 59 79 59 80 / 0 0 0 0

Mountain View 59 75 59 77 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ510-280100-

East Bay Interior Valleys-

301 AM PDT Sun Jun 27 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. West

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s. West winds

10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s. Southwest

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest

winds 10 to 20 mph...becoming 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower

60s. Highs near 90.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Concord 57 86 59 88 / 0 0 0 0

Livermore 57 84 59 85 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ513-280100-

Santa Clara Valley...including San Jose-

301 AM PDT Sun Jun 27 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the 80s. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the 80s to lower 90s. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Northwest

winds 10 to 20 mph...becoming west around 5 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in

the upper 50s. Highs in the 80s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 80s.

Lows around 60.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the 80s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

San Jose 59 80 59 82 / 0 0 0 0

Morgan Hill 58 89 57 90 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ529-280100-

Northern Monterey Bay-

301 AM PDT Sun Jun 27 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the mid 50s.

Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the 70s to lower 80s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs near 80. Light winds...becoming

southwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds around 5 mph...

becoming northeast after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in

the mid 50s. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

Highs in the mid 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Santa Cruz 55 80 55 83 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ512-280100-

Santa Cruz Mountains-

301 AM PDT Sun Jun 27 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s to lower

70s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s to mid 80s. West winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to upper 60s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s to mid 80s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Northwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s to mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid

50s to lower 60s. Highs in the upper 60s to lower 80s.

CAZ511-280100-

East Bay Hills and Diablo Range-

301 AM PDT Sun Jun 27 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s to mid

70s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s to lower 90s. West winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 60s to lower 70s. West

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 60s. West winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s

to upper 60s. Highs in the mid 80s.

CAZ530-280100-

Southern Monterey Bay and Big Sur Coast-

301 AM PDT Sun Jun 27 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of drizzle.

Lows in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. Northwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Northwest

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the mid 70s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

upper 50s. Highs near 70.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

Lows in the upper 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Monterey 56 68 57 72 / 20 0 0 0

Big Sur 55 82 61 83 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ528-280100-

Northern Salinas Valley...Hollister Valley...and Carmel Valley-

301 AM PDT Sun Jun 27 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of drizzle.

Lows in the mid 50s. West winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the upper 60s to lower 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph increasing

to 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. West winds 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the lower 70s to mid 80s. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. West winds 10 to 20 mph...becoming

5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the lower 70s to mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

upper 50s. Highs in the 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 70s to

lower 80s. Lows in the upper 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Salinas 55 69 56 71 / 20 0 0 0

Carmel Valley 50 80 56 81 / 0 0 0 0

Hollister 53 81 57 84 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ516-280100-

Southern Salinas Valley...Arroyo Seco...and Lake San Antonio-

301 AM PDT Sun Jun 27 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Light

winds.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 105. Northwest winds around 5 mph

with gusts to around 25 mph increasing to 10 to 20 mph with gusts

to around 35 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Northwest

winds 10 to 20 mph...becoming 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Gusts

up to 40 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 104. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph

with gusts to around 30 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. Northwest winds

10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph...becoming 5 to 10 mph

after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 96 to 104.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the 80s to

upper 90s. Lows in the upper 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

King City 53 89 55 90 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ517-280100-

Santa Lucia Mountains and Los Padres National Forest-

301 AM PDT Sun Jun 27 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 70s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s to 90s. North winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s to lower 70s.

Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s to mid 90s. North winds

10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to upper 60s.

Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s to 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower

50s to mid 60s. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 90s.

CAZ518-280100-

Mountains of San Benito and Interior Monterey County including

Pinnacles National Park-

301 AM PDT Sun Jun 27 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s to mid

70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs mid 80s to 101. North winds 5 to 10 mph...

becoming northwest 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 70s.

Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs mid 80s to 101. North winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s to lower 70s.

Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs mid 80s to 101.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the 50s to upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper

70s to mid 90s. Lows in the mid 50s to upper 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Pinnacles NP 57 98 59 95 / 0 0 0 0

