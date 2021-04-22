CA San Francisco Bay Area Zone Forecast for Wednesday, April 21, 2021

San Francisco Bay Area/Central California Zone Forecast

National Weather Service San Francisco Bay Area

301 AM PDT Thu Apr 22 2021

CAZ505-230100-

Coastal North Bay...Including Point Reyes National Seashore-

301 AM PDT Thu Apr 22 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph...becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. West

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. West winds

5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Rain. Lows in the mid 40s. Highs in

the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Highs in the

mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid

40s. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Point Reyes 45 58 45 59 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ506-230100-

North Bay Interior Valleys-

301 AM PDT Thu Apr 22 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the 40s to

lower 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the lower 60s to mid 70s.

Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the 40s.

Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the 60s to 70s. South winds

10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the 40s to lower 50s.

Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Highs in

the 50s to mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the 40s to lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs in the 50s to lower

60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows in the 30s to upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Highs in the

50s to mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

30s to upper 40s. Highs in the 60s to lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to upper 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Santa Rosa 42 72 41 73 / 0 0 0 0

San Rafael 47 67 47 68 / 0 0 0 0

Napa 45 68 45 71 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ507-230100-

North Bay Mountains-

301 AM PDT Thu Apr 22 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 40s to lower 50s.

West winds up to 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to lower 70s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

West winds 10 to 20 mph...becoming north 10 to 15 mph after

midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 70s. Southeast

winds up to 5 mph...becoming southwest 5 to 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 40s. West

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Highs in

the 50s to lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs in the upper 40s to mid

50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Highs in the

50s to lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

40s to lower 50s. Highs in the 50s to upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s to mid 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lake Berryessa 50 73 50 73 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ006-230100-

San Francisco-

301 AM PDT Thu Apr 22 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50. Southwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50. Southwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Rain. Lows around 50. Highs in the

50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 50s to lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around

50. Highs in the 50s to mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 50s to upper 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

San Francisco 49 58 49 60 / 0 0 0 0

Ocean Beach 49 56 49 58 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ509-230100-

San Francisco Peninsula Coast-

301 AM PDT Thu Apr 22 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. Southwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. Southwest winds

5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. West winds

10 to 15 mph...becoming south 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Rain. Lows in the upper 40s. Highs

in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows in the mid

40s.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper

50s. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

CAZ508-230100-

San Francisco Bay Shoreline-

301 AM PDT Thu Apr 22 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

Southwest winds up to 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the 60s. Southwest winds around 5 mph...becoming west

10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the 60s. South winds around 5 mph...becoming west 10 to 15 mph

in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50. West winds 5 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Rain. Lows in the lower 50s. Highs

in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

mid 40s to lower 50s. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

SFO Airport 48 63 50 63 / 0 0 0 0

Oakland 49 63 49 64 / 0 0 0 0

Fremont 47 68 47 68 / 0 0 0 0

Redwood City 46 69 47 68 / 0 0 0 0

Mountain View 47 67 47 66 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ510-230100-

East Bay Interior Valleys-

301 AM PDT Thu Apr 22 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. West

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph

increasing to 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s. West winds 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Rain. Lows around 50. Highs in the

upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Highs in the

mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

mid 40s. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the upper 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Concord 47 72 46 73 / 0 0 0 0

Livermore 45 73 45 73 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ513-230100-

Santa Clara Valley...including San Jose-

301 AM PDT Thu Apr 22 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds around 5 mph...becoming

southwest 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. West winds 5 to 15 mph...

becoming southeast around 5 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds 10 to 20 mph...

becoming east 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Rain. Lows around 50. Highs in the

upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows in the mid

40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

mid 40s. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

San Jose 48 71 47 69 / 0 0 0 0

Morgan Hill 45 70 45 71 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ529-230100-

Northern Monterey Bay-

301 AM PDT Thu Apr 22 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the mid 40s. South

winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the lower 60s.

Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the lower 60s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Rain. Lows in the upper 40s. Highs

in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows in the

lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Highs around 60.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 60s.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Santa Cruz 44 62 43 63 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ512-230100-

Santa Cruz Mountains-

301 AM PDT Thu Apr 22 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the 40s.

Southwest winds up to 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the lower 50s to mid

60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s.

West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the 50s to mid 60s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the 50s to lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Rain. Lows in the mid 40s. Highs in

the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows in the

lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Highs in the

50s to lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

lower 40s. Highs in the 50s to mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 60s to lower 70s.

CAZ511-230100-

East Bay Hills and Diablo Range-

301 AM PDT Thu Apr 22 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s to lower 50s.

West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 60s. West winds

10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s. Southwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 60s. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the 40s. West winds 15 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Rain. Lows in the 40s. Highs in the

mid 40s to lower 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows in the 30s

to mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and snow

showers. Highs in the 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

mid 30s to upper 40s. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

CAZ530-230100-

Southern Monterey Bay and Big Sur Coast-

301 AM PDT Thu Apr 22 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. West

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the lower 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph...becoming southwest

10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. West winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Rain. Lows around 50. Highs around

60.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. A

slight chance of showers. Highs around 60.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower

60s. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the upper 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Monterey 49 61 49 62 / 10 0 0 0

Big Sur 42 59 42 60 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ528-230100-

Northern Salinas Valley...Hollister Valley...and Carmel Valley-

301 AM PDT Thu Apr 22 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the 40s. West winds

around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds around 5 mph increasing to

west 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the 40s. West winds

10 to 20 mph...becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the mid 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph...becoming northwest 10 to

20 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph...becoming

north around 5 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Rain. Lows in the mid 40s to lower

50s. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 60s.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the lower 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Salinas 46 62 47 62 / 0 0 0 0

Carmel Valley 43 66 42 66 / 10 0 0 0

Hollister 43 65 45 66 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ516-230100-

Southern Salinas Valley...Arroyo Seco...and Lake San Antonio-

301 AM PDT Thu Apr 22 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the mid

40s. Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 70s. Light winds...

becoming west 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph in the evening...becoming light.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the lower 70s. Light winds...

becoming south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. West winds 10 to 20 mph...becoming

northeast around 5 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs around 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Lows in

the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Rain. Highs around 60.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

Highs around 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the upper 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

King City 44 73 42 73 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ517-230100-

Santa Lucia Mountains and Los Padres National Forest-

301 AM PDT Thu Apr 22 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s to mid

40s. North winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to lower 70s. North

winds up to 5 mph increasing to northwest 10 to 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 70s. West winds

5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s to mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows in the

lower to mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid 40s to upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain likely and a chance of snow. Lows in the

lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A slight chance of showers and snow showers. Highs in the

mid 40s to lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

lower to mid 40s. Highs in the lower 50s to mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s to mid 70s.

CAZ518-230100-

Mountains of San Benito and Interior Monterey County including

Pinnacles National Park-

301 AM PDT Thu Apr 22 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the lower

to mid 40s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the lower 60s to mid 70s. West winds up to 5 mph

increasing to 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the 30s to upper 40s. West winds 5 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s to mid 70s. Southwest

winds up to 5 mph increasing to 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. West winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s to lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Lows in

the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid 40s to upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows near 40.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A chance of showers and snow showers. Highs in the upper

40s to lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 50s

to upper 60s. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s to 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Pinnacles NP 40 76 39 75 / 0 0 0 0

