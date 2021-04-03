CA San Francisco Bay Area Zone Forecast for Friday, April 2, 2021

San Francisco Bay Area/Central California Zone Forecast

National Weather Service San Francisco Bay Area

301 AM PDT Sat Apr 3 2021

CAZ505-040100-

Coastal North Bay...Including Point Reyes National Seashore-

301 AM PDT Sat Apr 3 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. West winds around

5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. West winds

around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. West winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. West winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

near 60.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the

50s to mid 60s. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of

showers. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Point Reyes 43 55 44 57 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ506-040100-

North Bay Interior Valleys-

301 AM PDT Sat Apr 3 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the 30s to

upper 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 50s to upper

60s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows

in the 40s. West winds 10 to 20 mph...becoming 5 to 10 mph after

midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the upper 50s to

lower 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph...becoming southwest 10 to

20 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the 40s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the upper 50s to lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 30s to upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the lower 60s to mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the 30s to upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the 60s to lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 30s to upper 40s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of

showers. Highs in the 60s to lower 70s. Lows in the 30s to upper

40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to lower 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Santa Rosa 39 64 42 66 / 0 0 0 0

San Rafael 45 63 45 64 / 0 0 0 0

Napa 42 65 44 66 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ507-040100-

North Bay Mountains-

301 AM PDT Sat Apr 3 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. West

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the 50s to 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. West winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the mid 50s to upper 60s. West winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. West winds

10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the mid 50s to upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the upper 50s to lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the upper 50s to lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. A slight chance of showers. Highs in the 50s

to upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. A slight chance of showers. Highs in the mid 50s

to upper 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lake Berryessa 45 66 45 67 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ006-040100-

San Francisco-

301 AM PDT Sat Apr 3 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

West winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 20 mph in the

afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50. West winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. West winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50. West winds 10 to

20 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in

the upper 40s. Highs in the 50s to mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 50s to mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Lows around 50.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

San Francisco 47 58 49 59 / 0 0 0 0

Ocean Beach 47 57 48 57 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ509-040100-

San Francisco Peninsula Coast-

301 AM PDT Sat Apr 3 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds

5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph...

becoming west 5 to 15 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid

40s. Highs around 60.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Lows

in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

CAZ508-040100-

San Francisco Bay Shoreline-

301 AM PDT Sat Apr 3 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. West

winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. West winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to lower

50s. West winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. West winds

10 to 20 mph...becoming 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the

60s. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the 60s. Lows

in the upper 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

SFO Airport 49 60 50 61 / 0 0 0 0

Oakland 47 61 48 63 / 0 0 0 0

Fremont 46 64 45 64 / 0 0 0 0

Redwood City 46 65 45 65 / 0 0 0 0

Mountain View 47 65 47 65 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ510-040100-

East Bay Interior Valleys-

301 AM PDT Sat Apr 3 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. West winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

West winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. West winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. West

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

mid 40s. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper

40s. Highs near 70.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Concord 44 68 44 67 / 0 0 0 0

Livermore 44 66 44 67 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ513-040100-

Santa Clara Valley...including San Jose-

301 AM PDT Sat Apr 3 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the mid

40s. Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. Southeast winds around

5 mph...becoming northwest in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the 40s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph decreasing to around 5 mph after

midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 60s to lower

70s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the 40s. West winds 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the mid to upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 40s

to lower 50s. Highs near 70.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s. Highs

in the upper 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

San Jose 46 65 49 66 / 0 0 0 0

Morgan Hill 43 69 43 71 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ529-040100-

Northern Monterey Bay-

301 AM PDT Sat Apr 3 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog. Lows in the lower

40s. Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs around 60. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows

in the mid 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph...becoming north

after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the

lower 60s. Light winds...becoming west 5 to 10 mph in the

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in

the mid 40s. West winds around 5 mph in the evening...becoming

light.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid

40s. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs

in the mid 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Santa Cruz 41 60 46 61 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ512-040100-

Santa Cruz Mountains-

301 AM PDT Sat Apr 3 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the mid

40s. South winds up to 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the 50s to lower 60s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows

in the lower 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 50s to mid 60s. West winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. West winds

5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

40s. Highs in the 50s to mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of showers. Lows

in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs

in the 50s to mid 60s.

CAZ511-040100-

East Bay Hills and Diablo Range-

301 AM PDT Sat Apr 3 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s. Southwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. Southwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs

in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph...becoming south

5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

around 60.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper

30s to mid 40s. Highs in the 50s to mid 60s.

CAZ530-040100-

Southern Monterey Bay and Big Sur Coast-

301 AM PDT Sat Apr 3 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. West winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds

5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

40s. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Monterey 47 60 46 59 / 0 0 0 0

Big Sur 44 59 44 62 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ528-040100-

Northern Salinas Valley...Hollister Valley...and Carmel Valley-

301 AM PDT Sat Apr 3 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the mid

40s. Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds up to 5 mph increasing

to 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. West winds

10 to 15 mph decreasing to around 5 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the 60s. Northwest

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. West winds

5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid

40s. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Salinas 44 61 45 63 / 0 0 0 0

Carmel Valley 43 64 43 65 / 0 0 0 0

Hollister 43 65 42 69 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ516-040100-

Southern Salinas Valley...Arroyo Seco...and Lake San Antonio-

301 AM PDT Sat Apr 3 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows around 40.

Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph...becoming west in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph in the evening...becoming light.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40. Highs

in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid

70s. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the lower 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

King City 41 72 43 73 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ517-040100-

Santa Lucia Mountains and Los Padres National Forest-

301 AM PDT Sat Apr 3 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 50s to lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph...becoming west after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s to lower 70s.

West winds 5 to 10 mph...becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. West winds

10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 50s to 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

30s to mid 40s. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the 50s to 60s.

CAZ518-040100-

Mountains of San Benito and Interior Monterey County including

Pinnacles National Park-

301 AM PDT Sat Apr 3 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s to mid 70s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 30s to upper 40s.

West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to upper 70s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

clear. Lows in the lower 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s to mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

Highs in the lower 60s to mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 60s to

70s. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

Highs in the upper 50s to lower 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Pinnacles NP 41 75 43 76 / 0 0 0 0

