CA San Francisco Bay Area Zone Forecast for Tuesday, March 30, 2021

_____

622 FPUS56 KMTR 311001

ZFPMTR

San Francisco Bay Area/Central California Zone Forecast

National Weather Service San Francisco Bay Area

301 AM PDT Wed Mar 31 2021

This is an automatically generated product that provides average

values for large geographic areas. For a more site specific

forecast...please visit weather.gov/sanfrancisco

(1) Select a location from the drop down menu above the map...

-- or --

(2) Click a location on the map.

You can refine your selection by clicking on the map displayed on

the resulting page.

CAZ505-010100-

Coastal North Bay...Including Point Reyes National Seashore-

301 AM PDT Wed Mar 31 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s to upper 70s. East winds

10 to 20 mph...becoming southeast 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 5 to

10 mph...becoming east after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. East winds

up to 5 mph...becoming west in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest

winds around 5 mph in the evening...becoming light.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper

50s. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs

in the upper 50s. Lows in the mid 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Point Reyes 45 76 48 74 / 0 0 0 0

$$

CAZ506-010100-

North Bay Interior Valleys-

301 AM PDT Wed Mar 31 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s to mid 50s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to upper 80s. East winds

10 to 15 mph...becoming southeast 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s to mid 50s. West

winds 5 to 10 mph...becoming north after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s to mid 80s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph...becoming south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s to lower 50s.

West winds 10 to 20 mph...becoming northwest 5 to 10 mph after

midnight.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 30s to upper 40s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper

50s to lower 70s. Lows in the 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs in the upper 50s to lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain.

Lows in the 30s to upper 40s. Highs in the 50s to upper 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Santa Rosa 36 84 44 83 / 0 0 0 0

San Rafael 46 85 51 83 / 0 0 0 0

Napa 45 83 49 83 / 0 0 0 0

$$

CAZ507-010100-

North Bay Mountains-

301 AM PDT Wed Mar 31 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear, breezy. Lows near 50. Northeast winds

20 to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs in the 70s to lower 80s.

Northeast winds 20 to 30 mph...becoming southeast 5 to 15 mph in

the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to lower 80s. East winds up

to 5 mph...becoming south around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s to mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid

50s to upper 60s. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs in the 50s to mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain.

Lows in the 40s. Highs in the 50s to lower 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lake Berryessa 52 78 53 80 / 0 0 0 0

$$

CAZ006-010100-

San Francisco-

301 AM PDT Wed Mar 31 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds

10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s to mid 80s. Northeast

winds 10 to 20 mph...becoming south 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds 5 to

10 mph...becoming north after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to lower 80s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph...becoming northwest in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near 50. Southwest winds

5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the 50s to upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around

50. Highs in the 50s to mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Highs in the

50s to mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain.

Lows around 50. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

San Francisco 51 82 52 79 / 0 0 0 0

Ocean Beach 48 79 52 75 / 0 0 0 0

$$

CAZ509-010100-

San Francisco Peninsula Coast-

301 AM PDT Wed Mar 31 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. East winds 10 to

20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs near 80. East winds 10 to 20 mph...

becoming south 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph...becoming northeast after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph...

becoming northwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest

winds around 5 mph in the evening...becoming light.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the

mid 40s. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows

in the mid 40s. Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs in the upper

50s.

$$

CAZ508-010100-

San Francisco Bay Shoreline-

301 AM PDT Wed Mar 31 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50. Northeast winds around

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds up to

5 mph...becoming northwest in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph in the evening...becoming light.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s. Light winds...

becoming northwest 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph...becoming south after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid to

upper 60s. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Highs in the

upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain.

Lows in the upper 40s. Highs in the mid 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

SFO Airport 50 84 54 80 / 0 0 0 0

Oakland 48 85 52 83 / 0 0 0 0

Fremont 47 85 52 84 / 0 0 0 0

Redwood City 46 86 52 85 / 0 0 0 0

Mountain View 47 84 51 83 / 0 0 0 0

$$

CAZ510-010100-

East Bay Interior Valleys-

301 AM PDT Wed Mar 31 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. East winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. North winds around

5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

40s. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. A

slight chance of rain. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs in the upper

60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows

in the mid 40s. Highs in the upper 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Concord 47 85 50 87 / 0 0 0 0

Livermore 46 84 51 86 / 0 0 0 0

$$

CAZ513-010100-

Santa Clara Valley...including San Jose-

301 AM PDT Wed Mar 31 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds around

5 mph...becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph in the evening...becoming light.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Light winds...becoming

west 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph...becoming southeast after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs in the upper

60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Lows in

the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs in the mid 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

San Jose 47 86 50 85 / 0 0 0 0

Morgan Hill 41 84 49 85 / 0 0 0 0

$$

CAZ529-010100-

Northern Monterey Bay-

301 AM PDT Wed Mar 31 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph...becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. South

winds around 5 mph in the evening...becoming light.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph...

becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds

around 5 mph in the evening...becoming light.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid

60s. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs in the lower

60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs in the lower

60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Santa Cruz 39 82 49 80 / 0 0 0 0

$$

CAZ512-010100-

Santa Cruz Mountains-

301 AM PDT Wed Mar 31 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to lower 80s. East winds

10 to 15 mph...becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to lower 80s. East winds 5 to

10 mph...becoming south in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. West winds

around 5 mph in the evening...becoming light.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 60s to lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

40s. Highs in the 50s to mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Highs in the

50s to mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain.

Lows in the lower 40s. Highs in the 50s to lower 60s.

$$

CAZ511-010100-

East Bay Hills and Diablo Range-

301 AM PDT Wed Mar 31 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph...becoming northwest 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s. Southeast

winds up to 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. West

winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 40s.

Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s to mid

40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. A

slight chance of rain. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs

in the 50s to lower 60s. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

$$

CAZ530-010100-

Southern Monterey Bay and Big Sur Coast-

301 AM PDT Wed Mar 31 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph...becoming northwest in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest

winds around 5 mph...becoming east after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds 5 to

10 mph...becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. West winds around

5 mph in the evening...becoming light.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

40s. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of

rain. Lows in the upper 40s. Highs in the lower 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Monterey 43 78 51 75 / 0 0 0 0

Big Sur 45 76 54 77 / 0 0 0 0

$$

CAZ528-010100-

Northern Salinas Valley...Hollister Valley...and Carmel Valley-

301 AM PDT Wed Mar 31 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. East

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph...becoming northwest 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph...becoming east after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph...becoming northwest 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds 5 to

15 mph in the evening...becoming light.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of

rain. Lows in the mid 40s. Highs in the lower 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Salinas 39 83 49 82 / 0 0 0 0

Carmel Valley 42 82 52 83 / 0 0 0 0

Hollister 40 81 49 83 / 0 0 0 0

$$

CAZ516-010100-

Southern Salinas Valley...Arroyo Seco...and Lake San Antonio-

301 AM PDT Wed Mar 31 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds around

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph in the evening...becoming light.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Light winds...becoming

southeast around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. West winds 5 to

10 mph in the evening...becoming light.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Highs in the

upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 40.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Highs in the

mid 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

King City 35 85 48 85 / 0 0 0 0

$$

CAZ517-010100-

Santa Lucia Mountains and Los Padres National Forest-

301 AM PDT Wed Mar 31 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to lower 80s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph...becoming east 5 to 10 mph in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows near 50. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph...becoming east 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to lower 80s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs

in the 60s to 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the mid 50s to lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Lows in

the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs in the upper 40s

to lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow. Highs in the

mid 40s to lower 60s.

$$

CAZ518-010100-

Mountains of San Benito and Interior Monterey County including

Pinnacles National Park-

301 AM PDT Wed Mar 31 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s to mid 80s. Southeast

winds 10 to 20 mph...becoming 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows near 50. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s to mid 80s. East winds

10 to 15 mph...becoming south 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. West winds 5 to

10 mph...becoming north after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs

in the upper 60s to lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

Highs in the mid 60s to upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the lower 60s to mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of rain. Lows in

the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Highs in the

mid 50s to upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Lows near 40.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Highs in the

lower 50s to mid 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Pinnacles NP 42 84 48 86 / 0 0 0 0

$$

Visit us at www.weather.gov/sanfrancisco

Follow us on Facebook and Twitter at:

www.facebook.com/nwsbayarea

www.twitter.com/nwsbayarea

_____

Copyright 2021 AccuWeather