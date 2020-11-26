CA San Francisco Bay Area Zone Forecast

CA San Francisco Bay Area Zone Forecast for Wednesday, November 25, 2020

_____

899 FPUS56 KMTR 261101

ZFPMTR

San Francisco Bay Area/Central California Zone Forecast

National Weather Service San Francisco Bay Area

301 AM PST Thu Nov 26 2020

This is an automatically generated product that provides average

values for large geographic areas. For a more site specific

forecast...please visit weather.gov/sanfrancisco

(1) Select a location from the drop down menu above the map...

-- or --

(2) Click a location on the map.

You can refine your selection by clicking on the map displayed on

the resulting page.

CAZ505-270200-

Coastal North Bay...Including Point Reyes National Seashore-

301 AM PST Thu Nov 26 2020

...HIGH SURF ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON PST TODAY...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 10 to

20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph...becoming east after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph...becoming west in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper

50s. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Point Reyes 42 62 41 59 / 0 0 0 0

$$

CAZ506-270200-

North Bay Interior Valleys-

301 AM PST Thu Nov 26 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to upper

40s. North winds 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 50s to upper 60s. North winds

10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s to mid 40s.

North winds 10 to 15 mph...becoming northeast 5 to 10 mph after

midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph...becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s to mid 40s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 50s to upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s to mid 40s.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 50s to upper

60s. Lows in the lower 30s to mid 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower

30s to mid 40s. Highs in the 50s to upper 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Santa Rosa 34 67 32 66 / 0 0 0 0

San Rafael 45 67 42 64 / 0 0 0 0

Napa 41 62 39 61 / 0 0 0 0

$$

CAZ507-270200-

North Bay Mountains-

301 AM PST Thu Nov 26 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

North winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs in the lower 50s to mid 60s.

North winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph increasing

to northeast 20 to 30 mph with gusts to around 45 mph in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the lower to mid

40s. Northeast winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to around 50 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 50s to mid 60s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. East winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s to

mid 60s. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower

to mid 40s. Highs in the mid 50s to upper 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lake Berryessa 46 58 46 58 / 0 0 0 0

$$

CAZ006-270200-

San Francisco-

301 AM PST Thu Nov 26 2020

...HIGH SURF ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON PST TODAY...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. North

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s. North winds 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds

10 to 20 mph...becoming east 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. East winds

10 to 15 mph...becoming north around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 50s to

mid 60s. Lows in the 40s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the 50s to

mid 60s. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

San Francisco 47 65 45 62 / 0 0 0 0

Ocean Beach 47 64 44 61 / 0 0 0 0

$$

CAZ509-270200-

San Francisco Peninsula Coast-

301 AM PST Thu Nov 26 2020

...HIGH SURF ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON PST TODAY...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. North

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 10 to

20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. East winds 10 to

20 mph...becoming south 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. East

winds around 5 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

40s. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs around 60. Lows

in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower

60s. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

CAZ508-270200-

San Francisco Bay Shoreline-

301 AM PST Thu Nov 26 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s. Northwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 10 to

20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph...becoming east up to 5 mph after

midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph...becoming north in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near 40. Light winds...

becoming northeast around 5 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near 40.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower

60s. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower

60s. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the mid 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

SFO Airport 47 65 45 64 / 0 0 0 0

Oakland 46 66 44 64 / 0 0 0 0

Fremont 41 62 39 61 / 0 0 0 0

Redwood City 44 64 42 64 / 0 0 0 0

Mountain View 40 63 38 61 / 0 0 0 0

$$

CAZ510-270200-

East Bay Interior Valleys-

301 AM PST Thu Nov 26 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. North

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 10 to

20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Areas of frost in the morning. Highs in the

lower 60s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of frost after midnight. Lows

in the mid 30s. Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

upper 30s. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the mid 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Concord 42 65 39 63 / 0 0 0 0

Livermore 39 62 37 63 / 0 0 0 0

$$

CAZ513-270200-

Santa Clara Valley...including San Jose-

301 AM PST Thu Nov 26 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest

winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest

winds around 5 mph in the evening...becoming light.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Light winds...becoming

northwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

Lows around 40.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower

40s. Highs in the upper 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

San Jose 40 63 39 64 / 0 0 0 0

Morgan Hill 37 64 35 66 / 0 0 0 0

$$

CAZ529-270200-

Northern Monterey Bay-

301 AM PST Thu Nov 26 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Light

winds.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. East winds 5 to

10 mph...becoming north in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. East winds around 5 mph...

becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Light

winds...becoming northeast around 5 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid

60s. Lows around 40.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 60s.

Lows around 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the mid 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Santa Cruz 40 62 39 64 / 0 0 0 0

$$

CAZ512-270200-

Santa Cruz Mountains-

301 AM PST Thu Nov 26 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows near 40. North

winds 20 to 30 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs in the 50s to lower 60s. North

winds 20 to 30 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 50s to mid 60s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph in the morning...becoming light.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Light

winds...becoming east around 5 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 50s to

mid 60s. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 50s

to mid 60s. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the 50s to upper 60s.

$$

CAZ511-270200-

East Bay Hills and Diablo Range-

301 AM PST Thu Nov 26 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s to mid

40s. North winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 40s to upper 50s. North winds

10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 30s to lower 40s.

North winds 10 to 20 mph...becoming west 5 to 10 mph after

midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 50s. Southwest winds around 5 mph...

becoming northeast in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 30s to lower 40s. Light

winds.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to

lower 60s. Lows in the 30s to mid 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

lower 30s to mid 40s. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

$$

CAZ530-270200-

Southern Monterey Bay and Big Sur Coast-

301 AM PST Thu Nov 26 2020

...HIGH SURF ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON PST TODAY...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. East

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

East winds 5 to 15 mph in the evening...becoming light.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds around 5 mph...

becoming northwest in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. Light

winds...becoming northeast around 5 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs

in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 60s.

Lows in the 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Monterey 41 63 41 66 / 0 0 0 0

Big Sur 44 64 45 64 / 0 0 0 0

$$

CAZ528-270200-

Northern Salinas Valley...Hollister Valley...and Carmel Valley-

301 AM PST Thu Nov 26 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of frost. Lows in the mid

30s. West winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Areas of frost in the morning. Highs in the

lower 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 60s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph...becoming west in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

East winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 60s to lower

70s. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

mid 30s to lower 40s. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Salinas 37 63 37 65 / 0 0 0 0

Carmel Valley 37 64 40 69 / 0 0 0 0

Hollister 34 61 34 64 / 0 0 0 0

$$

CAZ516-270200-

Southern Salinas Valley...Arroyo Seco...and Lake San Antonio-

301 AM PST Thu Nov 26 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Widespread frost. Lows in the

lower 30s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Widespread frost in the morning. Highs in the

lower 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Widespread frost after midnight.

Lows in the upper 20s. North winds around 5 mph in the evening...

becoming light.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Widespread frost in the morning. Highs in the

mid 60s. East winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Widespread frost after midnight.

Lows around 30. East winds around 5 mph in the evening...becoming

light.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Widespread frost. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs

around 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of

frost. Lows in the mid 30s. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Widespread frost. Highs around 70.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

King City 32 63 30 66 / 0 0 0 0

$$

CAZ517-270200-

Santa Lucia Mountains and Los Padres National Forest-

301 AM PST Thu Nov 26 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the 30s to lower

40s. North winds 20 to 30 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 60s.

North winds 20 to 30 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 30s to lower 40s.

East winds 10 to 15 mph...becoming south around 5 mph after

midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s to mid 60s. South winds

up to 5 mph...becoming east in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 30s to 40s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 30s to 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs

in the mid 50s to lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the 50s to 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

mid 30s to upper 40s. Highs in the mid 50s to upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 70s.

$$

CAZ518-270200-

Mountains of San Benito and Interior Monterey County including

Pinnacles National Park-

301 AM PST Thu Nov 26 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Areas of frost. Lows in

the lower to mid 30s. North winds 20 to 30 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, breezy. Widespread frost in the morning. Highs

in the mid 40s to lower 60s. North winds 20 to 30 mph...becoming

northeast 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 30s. Northeast winds

10 to 20 mph...becoming southeast up to 5 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s to mid 60s. South winds

up to 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 30s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 50s to 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the 30s to

lower 40s. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to

lower 40s. Highs in the mid 50s to upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid

30s to lower 40s. Highs in the mid 50s to upper 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Pinnacles NP 32 61 32 66 / 0 0 0 0

$$

Visit us at www.weather.gov/sanfrancisco

Follow us on Facebook and Twitter at:

www.facebook.com/nwsbayarea

www.twitter.com/nwsbayarea

_____

Copyright 2020 AccuWeather