CA San Francisco Bay Area Zone Forecast
CA San Francisco Bay Area Zone Forecast for Wednesday, November 25, 2020
San Francisco Bay Area/Central California Zone Forecast
National Weather Service San Francisco Bay Area
301 AM PST Thu Nov 26 2020
CAZ505-270200-
Coastal North Bay...Including Point Reyes National Seashore-
301 AM PST Thu Nov 26 2020
...HIGH SURF ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON PST TODAY...
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. North
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 10 to
20 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. North
winds 5 to 10 mph...becoming east after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph...becoming west in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. East winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.
Lows in the lower 40s.
.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper
50s. Lows in the lower 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Point Reyes 42 62 41 59 / 0 0 0 0
CAZ506-270200-
North Bay Interior Valleys-
301 AM PST Thu Nov 26 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to upper
40s. North winds 10 to 20 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 50s to upper 60s. North winds
10 to 20 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s to mid 40s.
North winds 10 to 15 mph...becoming northeast 5 to 10 mph after
midnight.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. Northeast
winds 5 to 10 mph...becoming southeast in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s to mid 40s.
Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 50s to upper 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s to mid 40s.
.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 50s to upper
60s. Lows in the lower 30s to mid 40s.
.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower
30s to mid 40s. Highs in the 50s to upper 60s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Santa Rosa 34 67 32 66 / 0 0 0 0
San Rafael 45 67 42 64 / 0 0 0 0
Napa 41 62 39 61 / 0 0 0 0
CAZ507-270200-
North Bay Mountains-
301 AM PST Thu Nov 26 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.
North winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs in the lower 50s to mid 60s.
North winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph increasing
to northeast 20 to 30 mph with gusts to around 45 mph in the
afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the lower to mid
40s. Northeast winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to around 50 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 50s to mid 60s. East winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. East winds
around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to upper 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.
.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s to
mid 60s. Lows in the lower 40s.
.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower
to mid 40s. Highs in the mid 50s to upper 60s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Lake Berryessa 46 58 46 58 / 0 0 0 0
CAZ006-270200-
San Francisco-
301 AM PST Thu Nov 26 2020
...HIGH SURF ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON PST TODAY...
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. North
winds 10 to 20 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s. North winds 10 to 20 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds
10 to 20 mph...becoming east 10 to 15 mph after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. East winds
10 to 15 mph...becoming north around 5 mph in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s.
.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 50s to
mid 60s. Lows in the 40s.
.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the 50s to
mid 60s. Lows in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
San Francisco 47 65 45 62 / 0 0 0 0
Ocean Beach 47 64 44 61 / 0 0 0 0
CAZ509-270200-
San Francisco Peninsula Coast-
301 AM PST Thu Nov 26 2020
...HIGH SURF ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON PST TODAY...
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. North
winds 10 to 20 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 10 to
20 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast
winds 10 to 20 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. East winds 10 to
20 mph...becoming south 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. East
winds around 5 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower
40s. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.
.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs around 60. Lows
in the mid 40s.
.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower
60s. Lows in the lower 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.
CAZ508-270200-
San Francisco Bay Shoreline-
301 AM PST Thu Nov 26 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s. Northwest winds
10 to 20 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 10 to
20 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.
Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph...becoming east up to 5 mph after
midnight.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph...becoming north in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near 40. Light winds...
becoming northeast around 5 mph after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near 40.
.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower
60s. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.
.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower
60s. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.
Highs in the mid 60s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
SFO Airport 47 65 45 64 / 0 0 0 0
Oakland 46 66 44 64 / 0 0 0 0
Fremont 41 62 39 61 / 0 0 0 0
Redwood City 44 64 42 64 / 0 0 0 0
Mountain View 40 63 38 61 / 0 0 0 0
CAZ510-270200-
East Bay Interior Valleys-
301 AM PST Thu Nov 26 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. North
winds 5 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 10 to
20 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.
Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Areas of frost in the morning. Highs in the
lower 60s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of frost after midnight. Lows
in the mid 30s. Light winds.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
Lows in the upper 30s.
.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the
upper 30s. Highs in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.
Highs in the mid 60s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Concord 42 65 39 63 / 0 0 0 0
Livermore 39 62 37 63 / 0 0 0 0
CAZ513-270200-
Santa Clara Valley...including San Jose-
301 AM PST Thu Nov 26 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest
winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 5 to
15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest
winds around 5 mph in the evening...becoming light.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Light winds...becoming
northwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Light winds.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
Lows around 40.
.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower
40s. Highs in the upper 60s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
San Jose 40 63 39 64 / 0 0 0 0
Morgan Hill 37 64 35 66 / 0 0 0 0
CAZ529-270200-
Northern Monterey Bay-
301 AM PST Thu Nov 26 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Light
winds.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. East winds 5 to
10 mph...becoming north in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northeast
winds around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. East winds around 5 mph...
becoming southwest in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Light
winds...becoming northeast around 5 mph after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid
60s. Lows around 40.
.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 60s.
Lows around 40.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.
Highs in the mid 60s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Santa Cruz 40 62 39 64 / 0 0 0 0
CAZ512-270200-
Santa Cruz Mountains-
301 AM PST Thu Nov 26 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows near 40. North
winds 20 to 30 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs in the 50s to lower 60s. North
winds 20 to 30 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast
winds 10 to 20 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 50s to mid 60s. Southeast winds
around 5 mph in the morning...becoming light.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Light
winds...becoming east around 5 mph after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 50s to
mid 60s. Lows in the mid 40s.
.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 50s
to mid 60s. Lows in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.
Highs in the 50s to upper 60s.
CAZ511-270200-
East Bay Hills and Diablo Range-
301 AM PST Thu Nov 26 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s to mid
40s. North winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 40s to upper 50s. North winds
10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 30s to lower 40s.
North winds 10 to 20 mph...becoming west 5 to 10 mph after
midnight.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 50s. Southwest winds around 5 mph...
becoming northeast in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 30s to lower 40s. Light
winds.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.
.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to
lower 60s. Lows in the 30s to mid 40s.
.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the
lower 30s to mid 40s. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.
Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.
CAZ530-270200-
Southern Monterey Bay and Big Sur Coast-
301 AM PST Thu Nov 26 2020
...HIGH SURF ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON PST TODAY...
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. East
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 5 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.
East winds 5 to 15 mph in the evening...becoming light.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds around 5 mph...
becoming northwest in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. Light
winds...becoming northeast around 5 mph after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs
in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.
.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
Lows in the mid 40s.
.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 60s.
Lows in the 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Monterey 41 63 41 66 / 0 0 0 0
Big Sur 44 64 45 64 / 0 0 0 0
CAZ528-270200-
Northern Salinas Valley...Hollister Valley...and Carmel Valley-
301 AM PST Thu Nov 26 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of frost. Lows in the mid
30s. West winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Areas of frost in the morning. Highs in the
lower 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.
East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 60s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph...becoming west in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.
East winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.
.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 60s to lower
70s. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.
.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the
mid 30s to lower 40s. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.
Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Salinas 37 63 37 65 / 0 0 0 0
Carmel Valley 37 64 40 69 / 0 0 0 0
Hollister 34 61 34 64 / 0 0 0 0
CAZ516-270200-
Southern Salinas Valley...Arroyo Seco...and Lake San Antonio-
301 AM PST Thu Nov 26 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Widespread frost. Lows in the
lower 30s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Widespread frost in the morning. Highs in the
lower 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Widespread frost after midnight.
Lows in the upper 20s. North winds around 5 mph in the evening...
becoming light.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Widespread frost in the morning. Highs in the
mid 60s. East winds around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Widespread frost after midnight.
Lows around 30. East winds around 5 mph in the evening...becoming
light.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Widespread frost. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs
around 70.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs
in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of
frost. Lows in the mid 30s. Highs in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.
Widespread frost. Highs around 70.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
King City 32 63 30 66 / 0 0 0 0
CAZ517-270200-
Santa Lucia Mountains and Los Padres National Forest-
301 AM PST Thu Nov 26 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the 30s to lower
40s. North winds 20 to 30 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 60s.
North winds 20 to 30 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 30s to lower 40s.
East winds 10 to 15 mph...becoming south around 5 mph after
midnight.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s to mid 60s. South winds
up to 5 mph...becoming east in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 30s to 40s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 30s to 40s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs
in the mid 50s to lower 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to upper 40s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs
in the 50s to 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the
mid 30s to upper 40s. Highs in the mid 50s to upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 70s.
CAZ518-270200-
Mountains of San Benito and Interior Monterey County including
Pinnacles National Park-
301 AM PST Thu Nov 26 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Areas of frost. Lows in
the lower to mid 30s. North winds 20 to 30 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny, breezy. Widespread frost in the morning. Highs
in the mid 40s to lower 60s. North winds 20 to 30 mph...becoming
northeast 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 30s. Northeast winds
10 to 20 mph...becoming southeast up to 5 mph after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s to mid 60s. South winds
up to 5 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 30s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 50s to 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the 30s to
lower 40s. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to
lower 40s. Highs in the mid 50s to upper 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid
30s to lower 40s. Highs in the mid 50s to upper 60s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Pinnacles NP 32 61 32 66 / 0 0 0 0
