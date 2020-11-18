CA San Francisco Bay Area Zone Forecast
CA San Francisco Bay Area Zone Forecast for Tuesday, November 17, 2020
_____
931 FPUS56 KMTR 181101
ZFPMTR
San Francisco Bay Area/Central California Zone Forecast
National Weather Service San Francisco Bay Area
301 AM PST Wed Nov 18 2020
This is an automatically generated product that provides average
values for large geographic areas. For a more site specific
forecast...please visit weather.gov/sanfrancisco
(1) Select a location from the drop down menu above the map...
-- or --
(2) Click a location on the map.
You can refine your selection by clicking on the map displayed on
the resulting page.
CAZ505-190200-
Coastal North Bay...Including Point Reyes National Seashore-
301 AM PST Wed Nov 18 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 50s.
Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs in the
upper 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the mid 40s. Light winds...
becoming northeast around 5 mph after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the upper 50s. North
winds 5 to 10 mph...becoming northwest in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs
in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.
Lows in the mid 40s.
.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.
Lows in the mid 40s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Point Reyes 51 59 46 58 / 100 50 0 0
$$
CAZ506-190200-
North Bay Interior Valleys-
301 AM PST Wed Nov 18 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the 40s to mid 50s.
Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs in the 50s
to mid 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the 30s to upper 40s.
Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the 50s to 60s.
Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 30s to 40s.
Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs
in the 50s to 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s
to mid 40s. Highs in the 50s to 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Areas of frost. Lows in the lower 30s to mid 40s.
.SUNDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to
upper 60s. Lows in the mid 30s to upper 40s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Santa Rosa 43 63 38 64 / 100 60 0 0
San Rafael 52 65 47 66 / 100 50 0 0
Napa 48 59 43 60 / 100 50 0 0
$$
CAZ507-190200-
North Bay Mountains-
301 AM PST Wed Nov 18 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 50s.
Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs in the mid
50s to lower 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the 50s to lower 60s. North winds 5 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs
in the 50s to mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the
lower to mid 40s. Highs in the 50s to mid 60s.
.SUNDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 50s to 60s.
Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Lake Berryessa 50 57 45 57 / 100 50 0 0
$$
CAZ006-190200-
San Francisco-
301 AM PST Wed Nov 18 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows in the mid
50s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs in the
upper 50s to mid 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows around 50. West winds 5 to 10 mph...becoming
north after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the 50s to mid 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph...
becoming northwest 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. North winds
10 to 15 mph decreasing to around 5 mph after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the 50s to mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the
40s. Highs in the 50s to mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 50s to mid
60s. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
San Francisco 53 63 49 62 / 90 40 10 0
Ocean Beach 52 61 48 59 / 100 40 0 0
$$
CAZ509-190200-
San Francisco Peninsula Coast-
301 AM PST Wed Nov 18 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows in the lower
50s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs in the
lower 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the evening. Lows
in the upper 40s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph...becoming
northeast 5 to 10 mph after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs around 60. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs around 60.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to
mid 40s. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower
40s. Highs around 60.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.
Lows in the mid 40s.
$$
CAZ508-190200-
San Francisco Bay Shoreline-
301 AM PST Wed Nov 18 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows in
the mid 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs in the mid
60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest winds
up to 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the upper 50s to mid
60s. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest winds around 5 mph
in the evening...becoming light.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs
in the upper 50s to mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the
upper 30s to mid 40s. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.
Lows in the mid 40s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
SFO Airport 54 64 49 62 / 100 50 10 0
Oakland 53 63 48 63 / 90 50 0 0
Fremont 52 62 47 59 / 90 50 0 0
Redwood City 53 65 48 63 / 100 50 0 0
Mountain View 50 63 46 60 / 90 40 0 0
$$
CAZ510-190200-
East Bay Interior Valleys-
301 AM PST Wed Nov 18 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows in
the mid 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs in the mid
60s. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s.
West winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the lower 60s.
Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds around
5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs
in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the
upper 30s. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.
.SUNDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Concord 48 65 45 64 / 100 50 0 0
Livermore 49 63 43 62 / 100 50 10 0
$$
CAZ513-190200-
Santa Clara Valley...including San Jose-
301 AM PST Wed Nov 18 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows in the mid
50s. South winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs in the mid
60s. South winds around 5 mph...becoming southwest in the
afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest winds
around 5 mph in the evening...becoming light.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds around
5 mph in the evening...becoming light.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs
in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the
upper 30s. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
Lows in the lower 40s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
San Jose 49 64 47 62 / 80 40 0 0
Morgan Hill 48 63 44 63 / 80 50 10 0
$$
CAZ529-190200-
Northern Monterey Bay-
301 AM PST Wed Nov 18 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 50s.
Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely in the morning, then a chance of
showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds
around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in
the lower 60s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s.
West winds around 5 mph in the evening...becoming light.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs
in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the
upper 30s. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.
Lows in the lower 40s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Santa Cruz 48 60 44 62 / 100 60 10 0
$$
CAZ512-190200-
Santa Cruz Mountains-
301 AM PST Wed Nov 18 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 40s to lower
50s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.
Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the evening. Lows
in the mid 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph...becoming north after
midnight.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 50s to lower 60s. North
winds 5 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs
in the 50s to mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the
mid 40s. Highs in the 50s to mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.
.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 50s to
upper 60s. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.
$$
CAZ511-190200-
East Bay Hills and Diablo Range-
301 AM PST Wed Nov 18 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 40s to mid
50s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs in the
50s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to upper 40s. Northwest winds
5 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs in the 40s to upper 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to upper 40s. North winds 5 to
15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs
in the 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the
lower 30s to mid 40s. Highs in the 50s to lower 60s.
.SUNDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 50s to
lower 60s. Lows in the mid 30s to upper 40s.
$$
CAZ530-190200-
Southern Monterey Bay and Big Sur Coast-
301 AM PST Wed Nov 18 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows in the lower
50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the evening. Lows in the upper 40s.
Light winds...becoming northeast 10 to 15 mph after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds
5 to 15 mph...becoming northwest 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds
10 to 15 mph...becoming east 5 to 15 mph after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to
mid 40s. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid
40s. Highs in the mid 60s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Monterey 51 65 47 62 / 80 40 0 0
Big Sur 50 61 47 64 / 90 50 0 0
$$
CAZ528-190200-
Northern Salinas Valley...Hollister Valley...and Carmel Valley-
301 AM PST Wed Nov 18 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows in the lower
50s. South winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then a slight chance
of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest
winds 5 to 10 mph...becoming west in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the mid
40s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds
5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. North
winds around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs
in the lower to mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the
mid 30s to lower 40s. Highs in the 60s.
.SUNDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 60s to
lower 70s. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Salinas 48 63 46 61 / 80 30 0 0
Carmel Valley 51 66 43 65 / 90 30 0 0
Hollister 46 62 44 61 / 80 40 0 0
$$
CAZ516-190200-
Southern Salinas Valley...Arroyo Seco...and Lake San Antonio-
301 AM PST Wed Nov 18 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 40s.
Southeast winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs in the mid 60s.
South winds around 5 mph...becoming west in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the evening. Lows in the lower 40s.
Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.
Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Areas of frost. Lows
in the lower 30s. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy frost. Lows in the mid 30s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Areas
of frost. Highs in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.
Areas of frost. Highs in the upper 60s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
King City 45 65 42 64 / 60 20 0 0
$$
CAZ517-190200-
Santa Lucia Mountains and Los Padres National Forest-
301 AM PST Wed Nov 18 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows in the 40s.
Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then a slight chance
of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 60s.
Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph...becoming west 5 to 10 mph in the
afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.
Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s to lower 60s.
North winds 5 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the 30s to upper 40s.
North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s to mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the 30s to
40s. Highs in the 50s to 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid
30s to lower 50s. Highs in the 50s to 60s.
$$
CAZ518-190200-
Mountains of San Benito and Interior Monterey County including
Pinnacles National Park-
301 AM PST Wed Nov 18 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows in the 40s
to lower 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs in the lower 50s to mid 60s.
West winds 5 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows near 40. North
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 60s. North winds
5 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. North winds
10 to 20 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s to mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the 30s.
Highs in the 50s to 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid
30s to lower 40s. Highs in the 50s to 60s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Pinnacles NP 45 65 39 64 / 70 30 0 0
$$
