CA San Francisco Bay Area Zone Forecast
CA San Francisco Bay Area Zone Forecast for Friday, November 6, 2020
_____
440 FPUS56 KMTR 071101
ZFPMTR
San Francisco Bay Area/Central California Zone Forecast
National Weather Service San Francisco Bay Area
301 AM PST Sat Nov 7 2020
This is an automatically generated product that provides average
values for large geographic areas. For a more site specific
forecast...please visit weather.gov/sanfrancisco
(1) Select a location from the drop down menu above the map...
-- or --
(2) Click a location on the map.
You can refine your selection by clicking on the map displayed on
the resulting page.
CAZ505-080200-
Coastal North Bay...Including Point Reyes National Seashore-
301 AM PST Sat Nov 7 2020
...HIGH SURF ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM PST EARLY THIS
MORNING...
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. North
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest
winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 20 to 30 mph in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the mid 40s.
Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds
20 to 30 mph decreasing to 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. North winds 5 to
10 mph in the evening...becoming light.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in
the lower 40s. Highs in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of
showers. Highs in the mid 50s. Lows in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Highs in the
upper 50s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Point Reyes 44 58 46 56 / 40 0 10 10
$$
CAZ506-080200-
North Bay Interior Valleys-
301 AM PST Sat Nov 7 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 30s to 40s.
Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 50s to mid 60s. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph...becoming west 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to upper 40s.
Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s to mid 60s. Northwest
winds 10 to 20 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s to mid 40s.
North winds 5 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s to mid 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Areas of frost. Lows in the lower 30s to mid 40s.
.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s
to upper 60s. Lows in the lower 30s to mid 40s.
.VETERANS DAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.
Highs in the upper 50s to lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s to mid 40s.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of
showers. Highs in the mid 50s to upper 60s. Lows in the mid 30s
to lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Highs in the
mid 50s to lower 70s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Santa Rosa 34 64 35 61 / 30 0 0 0
San Rafael 45 65 48 64 / 50 0 10 10
Napa 40 59 41 56 / 30 0 0 0
$$
CAZ507-080200-
North Bay Mountains-
301 AM PST Sat Nov 7 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.
North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.
Highs in the 50s to lower 60s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph...
becoming west 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the 40s. Northwest winds 20 to
30 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs in the upper 40s to lower 60s.
Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph...becoming north 10 to 20 mph in the
afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. North
winds 10 to 20 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s to mid 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the
40s. Highs in the lower 50s to mid 60s.
.VETERANS DAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.
Highs in the mid 50s to upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the 40s.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of
showers. Highs in the lower 50s to mid 60s. Lows in the upper
40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Highs in the
upper 50s to mid 60s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Lake Berryessa 45 58 44 53 / 30 0 0 0
$$
CAZ006-080200-
San Francisco-
301 AM PST Sat Nov 7 2020
...HIGH SURF ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM PST EARLY THIS
MORNING...
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 40s. North winds 5 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs in the 50s to mid 60s. North
winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to west 20 to 30 mph in the
afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the lower 50s.
Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs in the lower 50s to mid 60s.
Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph...becoming north 10 to 20 mph in the
afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds
5 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs
in the lower 50s to mid 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in
the 40s. Highs in the lower 50s to mid 60s.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of
showers. Highs in the lower 50s to mid 60s. Lows around 50.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Highs in the
50s to mid 60s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
San Francisco 48 61 50 61 / 50 0 0 10
Ocean Beach 47 59 49 58 / 50 0 10 10
$$
CAZ509-080200-
San Francisco Peninsula Coast-
301 AM PST Sat Nov 7 2020
...HIGH SURF ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM PST EARLY THIS
MORNING...
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows in
the mid 40s. North winds 5 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs around 60. North winds
5 to 10 mph increasing to northwest 20 to 30 mph in the
afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the upper 40s.
Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to around 45 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.
Breezy. A slight chance of showers. Highs in the upper 50s.
Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph decreasing to 10 to 20 mph in the
afternoon. Chance of showers 20 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. North
winds 5 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs
in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in
the mid 40s. Highs around 60.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Highs
around 60.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows in the
upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Highs in the
lower 60s.
$$
CAZ508-080200-
San Francisco Bay Shoreline-
301 AM PST Sat Nov 7 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows in
the upper 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs near 60. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph...
becoming west 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest
winds 10 to 20 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.
Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.
North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs
near 60.
.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in
the upper 30s to mid 40s. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of
showers. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. Lows in the mid 40s
to lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Highs in the
upper 50s to mid 60s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
SFO Airport 49 62 50 61 / 50 10 10 10
Oakland 47 62 49 61 / 50 10 0 10
Fremont 45 57 47 56 / 40 10 10 10
Redwood City 48 62 49 61 / 50 10 10 10
Mountain View 45 58 46 57 / 50 10 10 10
$$
CAZ510-080200-
East Bay Interior Valleys-
301 AM PST Sat Nov 7 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in
the lower 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. West winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs
around 60. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs
near 60.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Areas of frost. Lows in the upper 30s.
.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the
lower 60s. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Highs in
the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows in the
40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Highs in the
upper 50s to mid 60s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Concord 43 63 45 61 / 30 10 0 10
Livermore 42 60 42 58 / 30 10 0 10
$$
CAZ513-080200-
Santa Clara Valley...including San Jose-
301 AM PST Sat Nov 7 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows in
the mid 40s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. A
slight chance of showers in the morning. Highs in the lower 60s.
Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Highs in the
upper 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of showers
20 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.
Northwest winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.
Highs in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near
40. Highs in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Highs in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows in the
40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Highs in the
mid 60s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
San Jose 47 61 46 58 / 40 10 10 10
Morgan Hill 43 61 41 58 / 50 20 10 20
$$
CAZ529-080200-
Northern Monterey Bay-
301 AM PST Sat Nov 7 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. A slight chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 40s. Light winds.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.
Patchy fog in the morning. A slight chance of showers in the
morning. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph...
becoming west 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in
the mid 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Highs in the
upper 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of showers
20 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest
winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs
in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in
the upper 30s. Highs in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Highs
around 60.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows in the
lower 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Highs in the
lower 60s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Santa Cruz 43 61 44 58 / 50 20 20 20
$$
CAZ512-080200-
Santa Cruz Mountains-
301 AM PST Sat Nov 7 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows in
the mid 30s to lower 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the
morning. Highs in the 50s to lower 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph...
becoming northwest 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Breezy. A slight chance of showers after midnight.
Lows in the 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph increasing to 20 to
30 mph after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the morning. Highs in the
40s to upper 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of showers
20 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.
North winds 10 to 20 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs
in the mid 50s to lower 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in
the 40s. Highs in the 50s to mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Highs in
the 50s to mid 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows in the
mid 40s to lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Highs in the
lower 60s.
$$
CAZ511-080200-
East Bay Hills and Diablo Range-
301 AM PST Sat Nov 7 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 30s to mid 40s. North winds up to 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and snow
showers in the morning. Highs in the mid 40s to upper 50s.
Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph...becoming west 10 to 20 mph in the
afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the 30s to 40s. West winds 10 to
20 mph increasing to northwest 20 to 30 mph after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the lower 40s to mid 50s. Northwest
winds 20 to 30 mph...becoming north 10 to 20 mph in the
afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s to mid 40s.
Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs
in the 40s to mid 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in
the 30s to 40s. Highs in the 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Highs in the 50s to lower
60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows in the
upper 30s to lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Highs in the
50s to lower 60s.
$$
CAZ530-080200-
Southern Monterey Bay and Big Sur Coast-
301 AM PST Sat Nov 7 2020
...HIGH SURF ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PST THIS MORNING...
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows in
the upper 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning.
Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. A slight chance of
showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest winds
20 to 30 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest
winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of showers 30 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds
5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs
around 60.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
Highs in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.VETERANS DAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the
lower 60s. Lows in the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of
showers. Highs in the lower 60s. Lows in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Monterey 47 60 47 58 / 70 30 20 30
Big Sur 45 59 45 56 / 90 30 20 30
$$
CAZ528-080200-
Northern Salinas Valley...Hollister Valley...and Carmel Valley-
301 AM PST Sat Nov 7 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. A chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning.
Highs in the upper 50s. West winds 5 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after
midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. West winds 5 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Highs in the mid 50s.
Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of showers 20 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of frost after midnight. Lows
in the 30s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Areas of frost. Highs in the mid 50s to lower
60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Areas of frost. Lows in the 30s.
.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the
upper 50s to mid 60s. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of
showers. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. Lows in the upper 30s
to mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Salinas 44 57 45 53 / 70 30 20 20
Carmel Valley 42 60 43 57 / 80 30 20 30
Hollister 41 57 41 53 / 60 40 10 20
$$
CAZ516-080200-
Southern Salinas Valley...Arroyo Seco...and Lake San Antonio-
301 AM PST Sat Nov 7 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Showers. Lows around 40. Northwest winds
around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Becoming sunny in the afternoon. Showers likely in
the morning. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after
midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph...
becoming west after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs in the mid
50s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of showers 40 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Widespread frost after midnight.
Lows in the upper 20s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph in the
evening...becoming light.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Widespread frost. Highs around 60.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Widespread frost. Lows
in the upper 20s. Highs in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy frost. Lows in the lower
30s.
.VETERANS DAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.
Areas of frost. Highs in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Areas of frost. Lows in the lower 30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Areas of frost. Highs in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Lows in the mid 30s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog and frost. Highs in the mid
60s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
King City 40 58 39 55 / 80 60 20 40
$$
CAZ517-080200-
Santa Lucia Mountains and Los Padres National Forest-
301 AM PST Sat Nov 7 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers. Snow level
4400 feet. Lows in the 30s to lower 40s. Northwest winds 10 to
20 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A chance of showers and snow showers in the morning. Snow
level 4300 feet. Highs in the 40s to 50s. Northwest winds 10 to
20 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. A slight chance of
showers after midnight. Snow level 4300 feet. Lows in the mid 30s
to lower 40s. Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. A slight chance of showers in
the morning. A chance of snow showers. A chance of showers in the
afternoon. Snow level 3800 feet. Highs in the lower 40s to mid
50s. Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph decreasing to 10 to 20 mph in
the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s to mid 40s.
Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH VETERANS DAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the
30s to 40s. Highs in the lower 50s to mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the 30s to 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s to mid 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Lows
in the upper 30s to lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the 50s to 60s.
$$
CAZ518-080200-
Mountains of San Benito and Interior Monterey County including
Pinnacles National Park-
301 AM PST Sat Nov 7 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Showers and snow showers likely. Little or no
new snow accumulation. Lows in the 30s to lower 40s. Southwest
winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Becoming partly cloudy in the afternoon. Showers and
snow showers likely in the morning. A slight chance of showers in
the afternoon. Little or no snow accumulation. Highs in the 40s
to 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph...becoming northwest 10 to 20 mph
in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. A slight chance of
showers after midnight. Lows in the 30s to lower 40s. West winds
20 to 30 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and snow
showers in the morning, then a chance of showers and snow showers
in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s to mid 50s. Northwest
winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s to mid 30s.
Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s to upper 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH VETERANS DAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the
30s. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the 30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s to mid 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Lows
in the mid 30s to lower 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s to mid 60s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Pinnacles NP 37 58 37 54 / 70 60 20 30
$$
