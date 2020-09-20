CA San Francisco Bay Area Zone Forecast

CA San Francisco Bay Area Zone Forecast for Saturday, September 19, 2020

_____

498 FPUS56 KMTR 201001

ZFPMTR

San Francisco Bay Area/Central California Zone Forecast

National Weather Service San Francisco Bay Area

301 AM PDT Sun Sep 20 2020

This is an automatically generated product that provides average

values for large geographic areas. For a more site specific

forecast...please visit weather.gov/sanfrancisco

(1) Select a location from the drop down menu above the map...

-- or --

(2) Click a location on the map.

You can refine your selection by clicking on the map displayed on

the resulting page.

CAZ505-210100-

Coastal North Bay...Including Point Reyes National Seashore-

301 AM PDT Sun Sep 20 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze and patchy fog. Lows in the

upper 50s. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Haze. Highs in the upper 60s to mid

70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the 60s to mid 70s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the 60s to lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid

60s to lower 70s. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Point Reyes 56 74 56 70 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ506-210100-

North Bay Interior Valleys-

301 AM PDT Sun Sep 20 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s to lower 60s.

West winds up to 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, haze. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 90s.

Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze in the evening. Lows in the

50s to lower 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the 70s to 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the 50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the lower 70s to mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

50s to lower 60s. Highs in the 70s to 80s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s

to mid 80s. Lows in the 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the 70s to 80s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Santa Rosa 51 88 51 86 / 0 0 0 0

San Rafael 59 81 55 80 / 0 0 0 0

Napa 55 87 55 83 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ507-210100-

North Bay Mountains-

301 AM PDT Sun Sep 20 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze. Lows in the upper 50s to

mid 60s. North winds up to 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, haze. Highs in the 70s to upper 80s. West winds

around 5 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze in the evening. Lows in the

50s to mid 60s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph...becoming 5 to

10 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to mid 80s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph...becoming west in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the 70s to lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

50s to mid 60s. Highs in the lower 70s to mid 80s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 70s to

lower 80s. Lows near 60.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the 70s to mid 80s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lake Berryessa 57 87 62 85 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ006-210100-

San Francisco-

301 AM PDT Sun Sep 20 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the 60s to 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph...becoming west

10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Haze in the evening. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the 60s to lower 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs in

the 60s to lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the lower 60s to mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.THURSDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower

60s to mid 70s. Lows in the upper 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

San Francisco 59 74 58 70 / 0 0 0 0

Ocean Beach 56 69 57 65 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ509-210100-

San Francisco Peninsula Coast-

301 AM PDT Sun Sep 20 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the mid 70s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

near 70. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in

the upper 50s. Highs near 70.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs near 70. Lows in

the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the lower 70s.

CAZ508-210100-

San Francisco Bay Shoreline-

301 AM PDT Sun Sep 20 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s. Southwest

winds around 5 mph increasing to northwest 10 to 20 mph in the

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze in the evening. Lows in the

upper 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph...becoming west around

5 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s. West winds 5 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper

50s. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

mid to upper 50s. Highs in the 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

SFO Airport 60 80 59 75 / 0 0 0 0

Oakland 59 79 59 74 / 0 0 0 0

Fremont 59 81 56 75 / 0 0 0 0

Redwood City 59 86 59 79 / 0 0 0 0

Mountain View 59 83 57 78 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ510-210100-

East Bay Interior Valleys-

301 AM PDT Sun Sep 20 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60. Southwest winds up to

5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. West winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

upper 50s. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the upper 80s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Concord 59 92 59 87 / 0 0 0 0

Livermore 57 92 58 88 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ513-210100-

Santa Clara Valley...including San Jose-

301 AM PDT Sun Sep 20 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Light

winds.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s. Light winds...

becoming northwest 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph in the evening...becoming light.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to upper 80s. Light winds...

becoming west around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph in the evening...becoming light.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

mid 50s to lower 60s. Highs in the 70s to upper 80s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs near 80. Lows in

the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the lower to mid 80s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

San Jose 58 85 60 79 / 0 0 0 0

Morgan Hill 56 90 56 87 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ529-210100-

Northern Monterey Bay-

301 AM PDT Sun Sep 20 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the mid

50s. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds up to

5 mph in the evening...becoming light.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the lower 70s. Light winds...

becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Areas of fog. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds around

5 mph in the evening...becoming light.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Areas of fog. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear except patchy fog.

Highs in the mid 70s. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Patchy fog. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Highs in

the lower 70s. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Patchy fog. Highs in the mid 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Santa Cruz 54 82 56 73 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ512-210100-

Santa Cruz Mountains-

301 AM PDT Sun Sep 20 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s to mid

60s. North winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph...becoming northwest in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to lower 80s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s to mid 60s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

50s to mid 60s. Highs in the 70s to lower 80s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 70s. Lows

in the 50s to mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

CAZ511-210100-

East Bay Hills and Diablo Range-

301 AM PDT Sun Sep 20 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 50s to mid 60s. Northwest

winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, haze. Highs in the 80s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 50s to mid 60s. Southwest

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s to mid 60s. West

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s to

lower 60s. Highs near 80.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 50s to mid 60s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs near 80. Lows

in the lower 50s to mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s to mid

60s. Highs in the 70s to mid 80s.

CAZ530-210100-

Southern Monterey Bay and Big Sur Coast-

301 AM PDT Sun Sep 20 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Light

winds.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the 70s to mid 80s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds

around 5 mph in the evening...becoming light.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. West

winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid

50s. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

50s. Highs in the 60s to upper 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Monterey 56 74 56 70 / 0 0 0 0

Big Sur 55 86 56 85 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ528-210100-

Northern Salinas Valley...Hollister Valley...and Carmel Valley-

301 AM PDT Sun Sep 20 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Light

winds.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the 70s to mid 80s. North winds around 5 mph...becoming

northwest 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph decreasing to around 5 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to lower 80s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming cloudy.

Lows in the lower 50s. West winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs in

the 60s to upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

mid 50s. Highs in the 70s to lower 80s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 70s. Lows

in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the 70s to lower 80s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Salinas 54 76 55 71 / 0 0 0 0

Carmel Valley 52 84 52 80 / 0 0 0 0

Hollister 54 84 53 79 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ516-210100-

Southern Salinas Valley...Arroyo Seco...and Lake San Antonio-

301 AM PDT Sun Sep 20 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s to mid 90s. Light winds...

becoming west 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph in the evening...becoming light.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 80s

to lower 90s. Light winds...becoming west 5 to 10 mph in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest winds

5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s to lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

Highs in the 80s to lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the

lower 50s. Highs in the 80s to lower 90s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

King City 51 87 52 84 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ517-210100-

Santa Lucia Mountains and Los Padres National Forest-

301 AM PDT Sun Sep 20 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s to mid

60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to upper 80s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s to mid 60s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 90s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 60s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s to mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s to mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s to mid 60s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the 70s to

80s. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 60s.

CAZ518-210100-

Mountains of San Benito and Interior Monterey County including

Pinnacles National Park-

301 AM PDT Sun Sep 20 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 50s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to lower 90s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph...becoming northwest in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph...becoming northeast up to 5 mph

after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to lower 90s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Clear. Lows in the 50s. Highs

in the mid 70s to lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s.

Highs in the 70s to 80s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Pinnacles NP 47 94 54 93 / 0 0 0 0

