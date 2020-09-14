CA San Francisco Bay Area Zone Forecast

CA San Francisco Bay Area Zone Forecast for Sunday, September 13, 2020

_____

221 FPUS56 KMTR 141001

ZFPMTR

San Francisco Bay Area/Central California Zone Forecast

National Weather Service San Francisco Bay Area

301 AM PDT Mon Sep 14 2020

This is an automatically generated product that provides average

values for large geographic areas. For a more site specific

forecast...please visit weather.gov/sanfrancisco

(1) Select a location from the drop down menu above the map...

-- or --

(2) Click a location on the map.

You can refine your selection by clicking on the map displayed on

the resulting page.

CAZ505-150100-

Coastal North Bay...Including Point Reyes National Seashore-

301 AM PDT Mon Sep 14 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. Areas of smoke. Lows in the lower 50s.

West winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Areas of smoke. Highs in the 60s. West

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Areas of smoke. Lows in the lower

50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Areas of smoke. Highs in the mid 60s to

lower 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Lows in

the upper 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

50s. Highs in the 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Highs in the

mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the 60s to mid

70s. Lows in the mid 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Point Reyes 54 65 55 69 / 0 0 10 20

$$

CAZ506-150100-

North Bay Interior Valleys-

301 AM PDT Mon Sep 14 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Areas of smoke and patchy fog.

Lows in the 40s to upper 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Areas

of smoke. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 80s. West winds 5 to

10 mph...becoming southwest 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Areas of smoke. Lows in the 40s to upper 50s. West winds

5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Areas of smoke. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 80s. West winds

5 to 10 mph...becoming southwest 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 50s to lower 60s.

West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the upper 60s to lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in

the 50s to lower 60s. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 80s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. A

slight chance of rain. Highs in the 60s to 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s. Highs

in the upper 60s to lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 50s to lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to 80s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Santa Rosa 49 79 49 84 / 0 0 0 0

San Rafael 56 79 57 84 / 0 0 0 10

Napa 53 76 53 79 / 0 0 0 0

$$

CAZ507-150100-

North Bay Mountains-

301 AM PDT Mon Sep 14 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of smoke. Lows in the 50s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Areas of smoke. Highs in the lower 70s to mid

80s. West winds 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of smoke. Lows in the 50s to

lower 60s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Areas of smoke. Highs in the mid 70s to upper

80s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s. Northwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the lower 70s to mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the 60s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 60s to

upper 70s. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. A

slight chance of rain. Highs in the mid 60s to upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to

lower 60s. Highs in the lower 70s to mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to upper 80s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lake Berryessa 57 81 58 84 / 0 0 0 0

$$

CAZ006-150100-

San Francisco-

301 AM PDT Mon Sep 14 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. Areas of smoke. Lows in the mid 50s.

West winds 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Areas of smoke in the morning. Haze.

Highs in the upper 50s to lower 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph

increasing to 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Haze. Lows in the upper 50s. West

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Haze. A slight chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s to mid 70s. West winds 5 to

10 mph increasing to 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Lows

around 60. West winds 10 to 20 mph...becoming 5 to 10 mph after

midnight. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s to mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

Highs in the 60s to lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the lower 60s to mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

Highs in the lower 60s to mid 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

San Francisco 56 66 57 70 / 10 0 10 20

Ocean Beach 54 62 55 66 / 0 0 10 20

$$

CAZ509-150100-

San Francisco Peninsula Coast-

301 AM PDT Mon Sep 14 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. Areas of smoke. Lows in the mid 50s.

Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Haze and areas of smoke. Highs in the

mid 60s to lower 70s. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Haze and areas of smoke. Lows in

the mid 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Haze and areas of smoke. Highs in the

lower 70s. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Lows in

the upper 50s. West winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper

50s. Highs near 70.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

upper 50s. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

CAZ508-150100-

San Francisco Bay Shoreline-

301 AM PDT Mon Sep 14 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. Areas of smoke. Lows in the upper 50s.

Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Areas

of smoke in the morning. Haze. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

West winds 5 to 10 mph...becoming northwest 10 to 20 mph in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Haze. Lows in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph...becoming west around 5 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Haze. Highs in the mid to upper 70s. West winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Northwest

winds 10 to 20 mph...becoming west 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

lower 60s. Highs in the 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

Highs in the 70s to lower 80s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

SFO Airport 57 73 58 76 / 0 0 0 10

Oakland 57 71 58 74 / 0 0 0 10

Fremont 56 73 57 75 / 0 0 0 10

Redwood City 57 76 58 79 / 0 0 0 10

Mountain View 56 71 57 74 / 0 0 0 10

$$

CAZ510-150100-

East Bay Interior Valleys-

301 AM PDT Mon Sep 14 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Areas of smoke. Lows in the mid

50s. West winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Areas

of smoke. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of smoke. Lows in the mid

50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Areas of smoke. Highs in the mid 80s. West

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

around 80.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

upper 50s. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Concord 56 84 56 87 / 0 0 0 10

Livermore 55 83 55 85 / 0 0 0 10

$$

CAZ513-150100-

Santa Clara Valley...including San Jose-

301 AM PDT Mon Sep 14 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Areas of smoke. Lows in the mid

50s. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Areas

of smoke. Highs in the 70s to mid 80s. Light winds...becoming

northwest 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Areas of smoke. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph in the evening...becoming light.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Areas of smoke. Highs in the 70s to upper 80s. Northwest winds

5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Northwest

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the 70s to upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

upper 50s. Highs in the 70s to mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper

50s. Highs in the 70s to upper 80s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

San Jose 55 76 56 79 / 0 0 0 10

Morgan Hill 53 85 54 88 / 0 0 0 10

$$

CAZ529-150100-

Northern Monterey Bay-

301 AM PDT Mon Sep 14 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. Areas of smoke and patchy fog. Lows in

the mid 50s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Areas of smoke. Highs in the lower

70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Areas of smoke. Patchy fog after

midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph in the

evening...becoming light.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Areas of smoke. Highs in the mid 70s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Patchy fog after

midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph in

the evening...becoming light. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Patchy fog. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy

fog. Lows in the upper 50s. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

around 70.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in

the mid 50s. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

Highs in the mid 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Santa Cruz 53 73 53 76 / 0 0 0 20

$$

CAZ512-150100-

Santa Cruz Mountains-

301 AM PDT Mon Sep 14 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Areas of smoke. Lows in the 50s

to lower 60s. West winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Areas

of smoke. Highs in the 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of smoke. Lows in the 50s to

mid 60s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Areas of smoke. Highs in the 70s to lower 80s.

Northwest winds around 5 mph...becoming southwest in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the 50s to upper 60s. Northwest winds around

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the 70s to lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 50s

to upper 60s. Highs in the 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s to

mid 60s. Highs in the 70s to lower 80s.

$$

CAZ511-150100-

East Bay Hills and Diablo Range-

301 AM PDT Mon Sep 14 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of smoke. Lows in the mid

50s to lower 60s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Areas of smoke. Highs around 80. South winds

5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Areas of smoke. Lows in the mid 50s to

lower 60s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Areas of smoke. Highs in the upper 70s to mid

80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to upper 60s.

Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs near 80.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s to mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the 50s to mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s to

mid 60s. Highs in the mid 70s to upper 80s.

$$

CAZ530-150100-

Southern Monterey Bay and Big Sur Coast-

301 AM PDT Mon Sep 14 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Areas of smoke. Lows in the mid

50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Areas of smoke. Highs around 70. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Areas of smoke. Lows in the mid

50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Areas of smoke. Highs in the lower 70s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. West winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

upper 50s. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the lower 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Monterey 55 68 55 71 / 0 0 0 10

Big Sur 54 74 57 77 / 0 0 0 10

$$

CAZ528-150100-

Northern Salinas Valley...Hollister Valley...and Carmel Valley-

301 AM PDT Mon Sep 14 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. Areas of smoke. Lows in the lower 50s.

Light winds.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Areas

of smoke. Highs in the 60s to upper 70s. Northwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

clear. Areas of smoke. Lows in the lower 50s. West winds 10 to

15 mph decreasing to around 5 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Areas of smoke. Highs in the 70s to lower 80s.

Northwest winds around 5 mph increasing to 10 to 20 mph in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph...

becoming northwest around 5 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the 70s to lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in

the mid 50s. Highs in the 60s to upper 70s.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 60s

to lower 80s. Lows in the mid 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Salinas 54 67 53 71 / 0 0 0 10

Carmel Valley 51 78 52 81 / 0 0 0 10

Hollister 53 77 53 82 / 0 0 0 10

$$

CAZ516-150100-

Southern Salinas Valley...Arroyo Seco...and Lake San Antonio-

301 AM PDT Mon Sep 14 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Areas of smoke and haze. Lows

in the lower 50s. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Areas of smoke. Highs in the 80s to lower 90s.

Light winds...becoming west 5 to 10 mph with gusts to around

25 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Areas of smoke. Lows in the lower 50s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts to around 25 mph in the

evening...becoming light.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Areas of smoke. Highs in the 80s to mid 90s.

Light winds...becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest

winds 5 to 15 mph in the evening...becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s to mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid

50s. Highs in the 80s to lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

50s. Highs in the 70s to mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower

50s. Highs in the upper 70s to lower 90s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

King City 51 83 52 86 / 0 0 0 0

$$

CAZ517-150100-

Santa Lucia Mountains and Los Padres National Forest-

301 AM PDT Mon Sep 14 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of smoke. Lows in the

upper 40s to mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Areas of smoke. Highs in the mid 70s to upper

80s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Areas of smoke. Lows in the lower 50s to

mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Areas of smoke. Highs in the mid 70s to upper

80s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s to 60s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the 50s to 60s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s

to mid 80s. Lows in the lower 50s to mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower

50s to mid 60s. Highs in the 70s to 80s.

$$

CAZ518-150100-

Mountains of San Benito and Interior Monterey County including

Pinnacles National Park-

301 AM PDT Mon Sep 14 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Areas of smoke. Lows in the 50s to

lower 60s. South winds up to 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Areas of smoke. Highs in the upper 70s to lower

90s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Areas of smoke. Lows in the 50s to lower

60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph...becoming southeast after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Areas of smoke. Highs in the upper 70s to lower

90s. Southeast winds around 5 mph...becoming southwest in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 50s to lower 60s. West winds

5 to 10 mph...becoming east after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s

to lower 60s. Highs in the mid 70s to upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 50s.

Highs in the upper 60s to lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s.

Highs in the 70s to 80s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Pinnacles NP 51 90 53 92 / 0 0 0 0

$$

Visit us at www.weather.gov/sanfrancisco

Follow us on Facebook and Twitter at:

www.facebook.com/nwsbayarea

www.twitter.com/nwsbayarea

_____

Copyright 2020 AccuWeather