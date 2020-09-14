CA San Francisco Bay Area Zone Forecast
CA San Francisco Bay Area Zone Forecast for Sunday, September 13, 2020
_____
221 FPUS56 KMTR 141001
ZFPMTR
San Francisco Bay Area/Central California Zone Forecast
National Weather Service San Francisco Bay Area
301 AM PDT Mon Sep 14 2020
This is an automatically generated product that provides average
values for large geographic areas. For a more site specific
forecast...please visit weather.gov/sanfrancisco
(1) Select a location from the drop down menu above the map...
-- or --
(2) Click a location on the map.
You can refine your selection by clicking on the map displayed on
the resulting page.
CAZ505-150100-
Coastal North Bay...Including Point Reyes National Seashore-
301 AM PDT Mon Sep 14 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. Areas of smoke. Lows in the lower 50s.
West winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Areas of smoke. Highs in the 60s. West
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Areas of smoke. Lows in the lower
50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Areas of smoke. Highs in the mid 60s to
lower 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Lows in
the upper 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper
50s. Highs in the 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Highs in the
mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the 60s to mid
70s. Lows in the mid 50s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Point Reyes 54 65 55 69 / 0 0 10 20
$$
CAZ506-150100-
North Bay Interior Valleys-
301 AM PDT Mon Sep 14 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Areas of smoke and patchy fog.
Lows in the 40s to upper 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Areas
of smoke. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 80s. West winds 5 to
10 mph...becoming southwest 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Areas of smoke. Lows in the 40s to upper 50s. West winds
5 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.
Areas of smoke. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 80s. West winds
5 to 10 mph...becoming southwest 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 50s to lower 60s.
West winds 10 to 20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.
Highs in the upper 60s to lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in
the 50s to lower 60s. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 80s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. A
slight chance of rain. Highs in the 60s to 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s. Highs
in the upper 60s to lower 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 50s to lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to 80s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Santa Rosa 49 79 49 84 / 0 0 0 0
San Rafael 56 79 57 84 / 0 0 0 10
Napa 53 76 53 79 / 0 0 0 0
$$
CAZ507-150100-
North Bay Mountains-
301 AM PDT Mon Sep 14 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of smoke. Lows in the 50s.
Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Areas of smoke. Highs in the lower 70s to mid
80s. West winds 5 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of smoke. Lows in the 50s to
lower 60s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Areas of smoke. Highs in the mid 70s to upper
80s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s. Northwest winds 10 to
20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.
Highs in the lower 70s to mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the 60s.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 60s to
upper 70s. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. A
slight chance of rain. Highs in the mid 60s to upper 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to
lower 60s. Highs in the lower 70s to mid 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to upper 80s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Lake Berryessa 57 81 58 84 / 0 0 0 0
$$
CAZ006-150100-
San Francisco-
301 AM PDT Mon Sep 14 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. Areas of smoke. Lows in the mid 50s.
West winds 5 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Areas of smoke in the morning. Haze.
Highs in the upper 50s to lower 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph
increasing to 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Haze. Lows in the upper 50s. West
winds 10 to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Haze. A slight chance of rain in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s to mid 70s. West winds 5 to
10 mph increasing to 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of
rain 20 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Lows
around 60. West winds 10 to 20 mph...becoming 5 to 10 mph after
midnight. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s to mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.
Highs in the 60s to lower 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.
Highs in the lower 60s to mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
Highs in the lower 60s to mid 70s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
San Francisco 56 66 57 70 / 10 0 10 20
Ocean Beach 54 62 55 66 / 0 0 10 20
$$
CAZ509-150100-
San Francisco Peninsula Coast-
301 AM PDT Mon Sep 14 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. Areas of smoke. Lows in the mid 50s.
Northwest winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Haze and areas of smoke. Highs in the
mid 60s to lower 70s. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Haze and areas of smoke. Lows in
the mid 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Haze and areas of smoke. Highs in the
lower 70s. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Lows in
the upper 50s. West winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper
50s. Highs near 70.
.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the
upper 50s. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
Highs in the lower 70s.
$$
CAZ508-150100-
San Francisco Bay Shoreline-
301 AM PDT Mon Sep 14 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. Areas of smoke. Lows in the upper 50s.
Southwest winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Areas
of smoke in the morning. Haze. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.
West winds 5 to 10 mph...becoming northwest 10 to 20 mph in the
afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Haze. Lows in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph...becoming west around 5 mph after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Haze. Highs in the mid to upper 70s. West winds 5 to
15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Northwest
winds 10 to 20 mph...becoming west 5 to 10 mph after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.
Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the
lower 60s. Highs in the 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.
Highs in the 70s to lower 80s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
SFO Airport 57 73 58 76 / 0 0 0 10
Oakland 57 71 58 74 / 0 0 0 10
Fremont 56 73 57 75 / 0 0 0 10
Redwood City 57 76 58 79 / 0 0 0 10
Mountain View 56 71 57 74 / 0 0 0 10
$$
CAZ510-150100-
East Bay Interior Valleys-
301 AM PDT Mon Sep 14 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Areas of smoke. Lows in the mid
50s. West winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Areas
of smoke. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of smoke. Lows in the mid
50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Areas of smoke. Highs in the mid 80s. West
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.
Highs in the mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.
Highs in the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows around 60.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs
around 80.
.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the
upper 50s. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Concord 56 84 56 87 / 0 0 0 10
Livermore 55 83 55 85 / 0 0 0 10
$$
CAZ513-150100-
Santa Clara Valley...including San Jose-
301 AM PDT Mon Sep 14 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Areas of smoke. Lows in the mid
50s. Light winds.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Areas
of smoke. Highs in the 70s to mid 80s. Light winds...becoming
northwest 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Areas of smoke. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph in the evening...becoming light.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.
Areas of smoke. Highs in the 70s to upper 80s. Northwest winds
5 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Northwest
winds 5 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.
Highs in the 70s to upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the
upper 50s. Highs in the 70s to mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper
50s. Highs in the 70s to upper 80s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
San Jose 55 76 56 79 / 0 0 0 10
Morgan Hill 53 85 54 88 / 0 0 0 10
$$
CAZ529-150100-
Northern Monterey Bay-
301 AM PDT Mon Sep 14 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. Areas of smoke and patchy fog. Lows in
the mid 50s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.
Patchy fog in the morning. Areas of smoke. Highs in the lower
70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Areas of smoke. Patchy fog after
midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph in the
evening...becoming light.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.
Patchy fog in the morning. Areas of smoke. Highs in the mid 70s.
Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Patchy fog after
midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph in
the evening...becoming light. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.
Patchy fog. Highs in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy
fog. Lows in the upper 50s. Highs in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs
around 70.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in
the mid 50s. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
Highs in the mid 70s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Santa Cruz 53 73 53 76 / 0 0 0 20
$$
CAZ512-150100-
Santa Cruz Mountains-
301 AM PDT Mon Sep 14 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Areas of smoke. Lows in the 50s
to lower 60s. West winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Areas
of smoke. Highs in the 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of smoke. Lows in the 50s to
mid 60s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Areas of smoke. Highs in the 70s to lower 80s.
Northwest winds around 5 mph...becoming southwest in the
afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the 50s to upper 60s. Northwest winds around
5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the 70s to lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 50s
to upper 60s. Highs in the 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s to
mid 60s. Highs in the 70s to lower 80s.
$$
CAZ511-150100-
East Bay Hills and Diablo Range-
301 AM PDT Mon Sep 14 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of smoke. Lows in the mid
50s to lower 60s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Areas of smoke. Highs around 80. South winds
5 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Areas of smoke. Lows in the mid 50s to
lower 60s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Areas of smoke. Highs in the upper 70s to mid
80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to upper 60s.
Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.
Highs near 80.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s to mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.
Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the 50s to mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs
in the 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s to
mid 60s. Highs in the mid 70s to upper 80s.
$$
CAZ530-150100-
Southern Monterey Bay and Big Sur Coast-
301 AM PDT Mon Sep 14 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Areas of smoke. Lows in the mid
50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Areas of smoke. Highs around 70. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Areas of smoke. Lows in the mid
50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Areas of smoke. Highs in the lower 70s.
Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. West winds
5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.
Highs in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the
upper 50s. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs
in the lower 70s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Monterey 55 68 55 71 / 0 0 0 10
Big Sur 54 74 57 77 / 0 0 0 10
$$
CAZ528-150100-
Northern Salinas Valley...Hollister Valley...and Carmel Valley-
301 AM PDT Mon Sep 14 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. Areas of smoke. Lows in the lower 50s.
Light winds.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Areas
of smoke. Highs in the 60s to upper 70s. Northwest winds 5 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
clear. Areas of smoke. Lows in the lower 50s. West winds 10 to
15 mph decreasing to around 5 mph after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Areas of smoke. Highs in the 70s to lower 80s.
Northwest winds around 5 mph increasing to 10 to 20 mph in the
afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph...
becoming northwest around 5 mph after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.
Highs in the 70s to lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in
the mid 50s. Highs in the 60s to upper 70s.
.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 60s
to lower 80s. Lows in the mid 50s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Salinas 54 67 53 71 / 0 0 0 10
Carmel Valley 51 78 52 81 / 0 0 0 10
Hollister 53 77 53 82 / 0 0 0 10
$$
CAZ516-150100-
Southern Salinas Valley...Arroyo Seco...and Lake San Antonio-
301 AM PDT Mon Sep 14 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Areas of smoke and haze. Lows
in the lower 50s. Light winds.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Areas of smoke. Highs in the 80s to lower 90s.
Light winds...becoming west 5 to 10 mph with gusts to around
25 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Areas of smoke. Lows in the lower 50s.
Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts to around 25 mph in the
evening...becoming light.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Areas of smoke. Highs in the 80s to mid 90s.
Light winds...becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest
winds 5 to 15 mph in the evening...becoming light.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s to mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid
50s. Highs in the 80s to lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower
50s. Highs in the 70s to mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower
50s. Highs in the upper 70s to lower 90s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
King City 51 83 52 86 / 0 0 0 0
$$
CAZ517-150100-
Santa Lucia Mountains and Los Padres National Forest-
301 AM PDT Mon Sep 14 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of smoke. Lows in the
upper 40s to mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Areas of smoke. Highs in the mid 70s to upper
80s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Areas of smoke. Lows in the lower 50s to
mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Areas of smoke. Highs in the mid 70s to upper
80s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s to 60s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the 50s to 60s.
.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s
to mid 80s. Lows in the lower 50s to mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower
50s to mid 60s. Highs in the 70s to 80s.
$$
CAZ518-150100-
Mountains of San Benito and Interior Monterey County including
Pinnacles National Park-
301 AM PDT Mon Sep 14 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Areas of smoke. Lows in the 50s to
lower 60s. South winds up to 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Areas of smoke. Highs in the upper 70s to lower
90s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Areas of smoke. Lows in the 50s to lower
60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph...becoming southeast after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Areas of smoke. Highs in the upper 70s to lower
90s. Southeast winds around 5 mph...becoming southwest in the
afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 50s to lower 60s. West winds
5 to 10 mph...becoming east after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s
to lower 60s. Highs in the mid 70s to upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 50s.
Highs in the upper 60s to lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s.
Highs in the 70s to 80s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Pinnacles NP 51 90 53 92 / 0 0 0 0
$$
