San Francisco Bay Area/Central California Zone Forecast

National Weather Service San Francisco Bay Area

301 AM PDT Sat Jul 25 2020

CAZ505-260100-

Coastal North Bay...Including Point Reyes National Seashore-

301 AM PDT Sat Jul 25 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the lower

50s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the 60s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

Highs in the 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in

the lower 50s. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower

50s. Highs in the 60s to lower 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Point Reyes 51 68 54 68 / 0 0 0 10

CAZ506-260100-

North Bay Interior Valleys-

301 AM PDT Sat Jul 25 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the upper

40s to mid 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the 70s to 80s. South winds

5 to 10 mph...becoming southwest 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the 50s. Southwest

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the 70s to 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the 70s to 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

40s to upper 50s. Highs in the lower 70s to mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the upper 60s to lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s

to upper 50s. Highs in the mid 70s to upper 80s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Santa Rosa 49 83 52 81 / 0 0 0 0

San Rafael 55 77 56 76 / 0 0 0 10

Napa 53 81 54 80 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ507-260100-

North Bay Mountains-

301 AM PDT Sat Jul 25 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s to lower 60s.

South winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 90s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph...becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s to mid 60s. West

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to lower 90s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s to lower 60s. West

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the mid 70s to lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

50s to lower 60s. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the 70s to

80s. Lows in the 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to lower 90s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lake Berryessa 57 91 62 90 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ006-260100-

San Francisco-

301 AM PDT Sat Jul 25 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the upper 50s to lower 70s. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the upper 50s to lower 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the upper 50s to lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid

50s. Highs in the upper 50s to lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

Highs in the lower 60s to mid 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

San Francisco 55 66 55 67 / 0 0 0 0

Ocean Beach 54 63 54 64 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ509-260100-

San Francisco Peninsula Coast-

301 AM PDT Sat Jul 25 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid

50s. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

Highs around 70.

CAZ508-260100-

San Francisco Bay Shoreline-

301 AM PDT Sat Jul 25 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. West

winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the 70s to lower 80s. Northwest winds up to 5 mph

increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph decreasing to around 5 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the 70s to lower 80s. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. West winds 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the 70s to lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

upper 50s. Highs in the 70s to lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper

50s. Highs in the lower 70s to mid 80s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

SFO Airport 56 73 57 73 / 0 0 0 0

Oakland 57 73 58 74 / 0 0 0 0

Fremont 57 78 57 79 / 0 0 0 0

Redwood City 56 83 58 83 / 0 0 0 0

Mountain View 56 79 58 80 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ510-260100-

East Bay Interior Valleys-

301 AM PDT Sat Jul 25 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. West winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. West winds 5 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

upper 50s. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid

80s. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Concord 56 93 58 91 / 0 0 0 0

Livermore 55 90 58 91 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ513-260100-

Santa Clara Valley...including San Jose-

301 AM PDT Sat Jul 25 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Light

winds.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the 80s. Southeast winds around 5 mph...becoming west in

the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. West winds

around 5 mph in the evening...becoming light.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s to lower 90s. South winds

around 5 mph...becoming west in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. West winds

5 to 10 mph in the evening...becoming light.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to

upper 50s. Highs in the upper 70s to lower 90s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

San Jose 56 83 58 83 / 0 0 0 0

Morgan Hill 55 89 56 90 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ529-260100-

Northern Monterey Bay-

301 AM PDT Sat Jul 25 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the mid

50s. Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph in the evening...becoming light.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

around 70. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph in the evening...becoming light.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs around 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in

the mid 50s. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear except

patchy fog. Lows in the mid 50s. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the upper 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Santa Cruz 53 69 55 69 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ512-260100-

Santa Cruz Mountains-

301 AM PDT Sat Jul 25 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the 40s to

upper 50s. Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear except patchy fog after midnight.

Lows in the 50s to lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph in the

evening...becoming light.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s. South winds up to 5 mph...

becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s to lower 60s.

Southwest winds up to 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the 60s to upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s to

lower 60s. Highs in the 60s to upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 50s.

Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the 50s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the 70s to

lower 80s. Lows in the 50s to lower 60s.

CAZ511-260100-

East Bay Hills and Diablo Range-

301 AM PDT Sat Jul 25 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southwest

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s. South winds

10 to 15 mph...becoming west 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. West winds

10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around

60. Highs in the 80s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s.

CAZ530-260100-

Southern Monterey Bay and Big Sur Coast-

301 AM PDT Sat Jul 25 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the upper 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. West winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in

the mid 50s. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the lower 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Monterey 56 68 58 69 / 0 0 0 0

Big Sur 53 68 53 70 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ528-260100-

Northern Salinas Valley...Hollister Valley...and Carmel Valley-

301 AM PDT Sat Jul 25 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. West

winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the upper 60s to lower 80s. West winds around 5 mph

increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph

decreasing to around 5 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the 60s to upper 70s. West winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 60s to

lower 80s. Lows in the mid 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Salinas 55 68 58 69 / 0 0 0 0

Carmel Valley 51 76 54 79 / 0 0 0 0

Hollister 53 80 55 79 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ516-260100-

Southern Salinas Valley...Arroyo Seco...and Lake San Antonio-

301 AM PDT Sat Jul 25 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear except patchy fog. Lows in the

lower 50s. Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the 80s to mid 90s. Light

winds...becoming west 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph decreasing to around 5 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the 80s to

mid 90s. Light winds...becoming west 5 to 10 mph in the

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds

5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s to mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

lower 50s. Highs in the 80s to mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Patchy fog. Highs in the 80s to lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower

50s. Highs upper 80s to 101.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

King City 53 85 56 85 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ517-260100-

Santa Lucia Mountains and Los Padres National Forest-

301 AM PDT Sat Jul 25 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to lower

60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 90s. South winds

5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s to mid 60s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 90s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s to mid 60s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper

40s to mid 60s. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 90s.

CAZ518-260100-

Mountains of San Benito and Interior Monterey County including

Pinnacles National Park-

301 AM PDT Sat Jul 25 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s to mid

60s. West winds up to 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 90s. Southwest

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s to mid 60s. West

winds 10 to 15 mph decreasing to up to 5 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s to mid 90s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s to mid 60s.

West winds 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower

50s to mid 60s. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 50s to lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 50s to lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s to mid 90s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Pinnacles NP 51 95 54 96 / 0 0 0 0

