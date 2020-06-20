CA San Francisco Bay Area Zone Forecast

CA San Francisco Bay Area Zone Forecast for Friday, June 19, 2020

_____

San Francisco Bay Area/Central California Zone Forecast

National Weather Service San Francisco Bay Area

301 AM PDT Sat Jun 20 2020

CAZ505-210100-

Coastal North Bay...Including Point Reyes National Seashore-

301 AM PDT Sat Jun 20 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the lower

50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the lower 60s to mid

70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph...becoming west in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 50s. Northwest winds

5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the lower 60s to mid 70s. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in

the lower 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph...becoming southeast

after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the 60s to mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Highs in

the mid 60s to upper 70s. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the mid 60s to upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear except patchy fog. Lows

in the lower 50s. Highs in the 60s to mid 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Point Reyes 51 69 54 69 / 10 10 10 10

$$

CAZ506-210100-

North Bay Interior Valleys-

301 AM PDT Sat Jun 20 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the 50s to

lower 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 90s.

Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s to mid 60s. West winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to lower 90s. West winds

5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s to mid 60s.

Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the lower 80s to mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s to

lower 60s. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

50s to mid 60s. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower

50s to mid 60s. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 90s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Santa Rosa 50 90 55 93 / 0 0 0 0

San Rafael 55 82 59 83 / 10 10 10 10

Napa 54 83 57 88 / 0 0 0 0

$$

CAZ507-210100-

North Bay Mountains-

301 AM PDT Sat Jun 20 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s to mid

60s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the mid 70s to lower 90s. West winds up to 5 mph

increasing to 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s. Northwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 90s. West winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s to mid 60s. West

winds 10 to 15 mph...becoming north 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the upper 70s to mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s to mid

60s. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 50s to

mid 60s. Highs in the upper 70s to lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s

to mid 60s. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 90s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lake Berryessa 59 89 64 91 / 0 0 0 0

$$

CAZ006-210100-

San Francisco-

301 AM PDT Sat Jun 20 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s to lower 70s. Southwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Breezy. Highs in the upper 50s to lower 70s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph increasing to west 20 to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds 20 to 30 mph...

becoming southwest 5 to 15 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the lower 60s to mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid

50s. Highs in the lower 60s to mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

Highs in the lower 60s to mid 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

San Francisco 55 68 57 71 / 10 10 10 10

Ocean Beach 53 64 54 65 / 10 10 10 10

$$

CAZ509-210100-

San Francisco Peninsula Coast-

301 AM PDT Sat Jun 20 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the lower

50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. Northwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. West winds 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

near 70.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

mid 50s. Highs near 70.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

$$

CAZ508-210100-

San Francisco Bay Shoreline-

301 AM PDT Sat Jun 20 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the 70s to lower 80s. Northwest winds up to 5 mph

increasing to west 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. West winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the 70s to lower 80s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. West winds 10 to 20 mph...becoming

southwest around 5 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the 70s to mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the

70s to mid 80s. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the 70s to mid

80s. Lows in the upper 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

SFO Airport 56 72 58 73 / 0 0 0 0

Oakland 56 73 58 76 / 0 0 0 0

Fremont 57 80 58 80 / 0 0 0 0

Redwood City 56 82 58 81 / 0 0 0 0

Mountain View 56 80 58 80 / 0 0 0 0

$$

CAZ510-210100-

East Bay Interior Valleys-

301 AM PDT Sat Jun 20 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest

winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s. West winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s to mid 90s. West winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. Highs

in the 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

60s. Highs in the 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower

60s. Highs in the 90s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Concord 57 87 59 91 / 0 0 0 0

Livermore 57 87 58 88 / 0 0 0 0

$$

CAZ513-210100-

Santa Clara Valley...including San Jose-

301 AM PDT Sat Jun 20 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Light

winds.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds around

5 mph...becoming west in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds

5 to 10 mph in the evening...becoming light.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s. Light winds...

becoming northwest 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph in the

evening...becoming light.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the

lower 90s. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 90s.

Lows in the upper 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

San Jose 56 85 57 85 / 0 0 0 0

Morgan Hill 54 87 55 91 / 0 0 0 0

$$

CAZ529-210100-

Northern Monterey Bay-

301 AM PDT Sat Jun 20 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the lower

50s. Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds up

to 5 mph in the evening...becoming light.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph...

becoming east after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the mid

50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the upper 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Santa Cruz 51 74 53 81 / 0 0 0 0

$$

CAZ512-210100-

Santa Cruz Mountains-

301 AM PDT Sat Jun 20 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 50s to lower 60s.

Southwest winds up to 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the 60s to upper 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to lower 80s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph in the

evening...becoming light.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the 70s to lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 70s to

lower 80s. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to

lower 60s. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

$$

CAZ511-210100-

East Bay Hills and Diablo Range-

301 AM PDT Sat Jun 20 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. West

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s. West winds

10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. West winds

10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s. West winds

5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. West winds

10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the 80s to lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

Highs in the mid to upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid

60s. Highs in the 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid

60s. Highs in the 80s to lower 90s.

$$

CAZ530-210100-

Southern Monterey Bay and Big Sur Coast-

301 AM PDT Sat Jun 20 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the mid

50s. Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs around 70. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. West

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the lower 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to

20 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

Lows in the upper 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Monterey 53 70 55 71 / 10 10 10 10

Big Sur 54 75 60 80 / 0 0 0 0

$$

CAZ528-210100-

Northern Salinas Valley...Hollister Valley...and Carmel Valley-

301 AM PDT Sat Jun 20 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the mid

50s. Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the 70s to lower 80s. West

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds

10 to 15 mph...becoming northwest around 5 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the lower 70s to mid 80s. West winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the 70s to mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 70s to upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 70s

to upper 80s. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 70s to

upper 80s. Lows in the mid 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Salinas 54 71 55 73 / 0 0 0 0

Carmel Valley 54 81 56 81 / 0 0 0 0

Hollister 53 81 53 84 / 0 0 0 0

$$

CAZ516-210100-

Southern Salinas Valley...Arroyo Seco...and Lake San Antonio-

301 AM PDT Sat Jun 20 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Light

winds.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 90s. Light winds...

becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph decreasing to around 5 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 90s. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 10 to

20 mph decreasing to around 5 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the

mid 90s. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 90s.

Lows in the mid 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

King City 54 90 55 92 / 0 0 0 0

$$

CAZ517-210100-

Santa Lucia Mountains and Los Padres National Forest-

301 AM PDT Sat Jun 20 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s to lower 60s.

Northwest winds up to 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 90s. Northwest

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s to mid 60s.

Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 90s. Northwest

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s to lower 60s. West

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s to lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid

70s to lower 90s. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 70s to

lower 90s. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

$$

CAZ518-210100-

Mountains of San Benito and Interior Monterey County including

Pinnacles National Park-

301 AM PDT Sat Jun 20 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower

60s. Northwest winds up to 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 90s. West winds

5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s to 90s. Northwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s to lower 60s.

Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph...becoming 5 to 10 mph after

midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s to mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 80s to

90s. Lows in the lower to mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper

50s to mid 60s. Highs in the 80s to 90s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Pinnacles NP 56 93 56 93 / 0 0 0 0

$$

