CA San Francisco Bay Area Zone Forecast
CA San Francisco Bay Area Zone Forecast for Friday, May 22, 2020
_____
073 FPUS56 KMTR 231001
ZFPMTR
San Francisco Bay Area/Central California Zone Forecast
National Weather Service San Francisco Bay Area
301 AM PDT Sat May 23 2020
CAZ505-240100-
Coastal North Bay...Including Point Reyes National Seashore-
301 AM PDT Sat May 23 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. Northwest
winds 5 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. Northwest winds
10 to 20 mph...becoming 5 to 10 mph after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. Northwest
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. North winds
5 to 10 mph.
.MEMORIAL DAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s to upper 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid
50s. Highs in the 70s to lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower
50s. Highs in the 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the lower
50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the 60s to lower 70s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Point Reyes 48 69 49 72 / 0 0 0 0
$$
CAZ506-240100-
North Bay Interior Valleys-
301 AM PDT Sat May 23 2020
...EXCESSIVE HEAT WATCH IN EFFECT FROM MONDAY MORNING THROUGH
THURSDAY EVENING...
.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 40s to mid 50s. Northwest
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to 80s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph...becoming west 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.
West winds 10 to 20 mph...becoming 5 to 10 mph after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to lower 90s. West winds
5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s to lower 60s. West
winds 10 to 20 mph.
.MEMORIAL DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to upper 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower
50s to mid 60s. Highs mid 80s to 101.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 50s to
lower 60s. Highs in the 80s to 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the 50s to lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 80s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Santa Rosa 45 86 48 92 / 0 0 0 0
San Rafael 50 81 53 85 / 0 0 0 0
Napa 46 83 51 89 / 0 0 0 0
$$
CAZ507-240100-
North Bay Mountains-
301 AM PDT Sat May 23 2020
...EXCESSIVE HEAT WATCH IN EFFECT FROM MONDAY MORNING THROUGH
THURSDAY EVENING...
.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s. North
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to lower 80s. Northwest winds
10 to 20 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s. Northwest winds
10 to 20 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 90s. Northwest
winds 5 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.
North winds 5 to 15 mph.
.MEMORIAL DAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s to mid 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s
to upper 60s. Highs in the 80s to 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper
50s to mid 60s. Highs in the 80s to 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s to lower
60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s to lower 80s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Lake Berryessa 51 82 57 89 / 0 0 0 0
$$
CAZ006-240100-
San Francisco-
301 AM PDT Sat May 23 2020
...EXCESSIVE HEAT WATCH IN EFFECT FROM MONDAY MORNING THROUGH
THURSDAY EVENING...
.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. West winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s to mid 70s. West winds
5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds
10 to 20 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s to mid 70s. Southwest
winds 5 to 10 mph...becoming west 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds
10 to 20 mph...becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph after midnight.
.MEMORIAL DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper
50s. Highs in the upper 60s to lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper
50s. Highs in the 60s to upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper
50s. Highs in the 60s to lower 70s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
San Francisco 52 70 54 73 / 0 0 0 0
Ocean Beach 52 67 52 69 / 0 0 0 0
$$
CAZ509-240100-
San Francisco Peninsula Coast-
301 AM PDT Sat May 23 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. Northwest
winds 5 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest
winds 5 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs
near 70. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds
5 to 10 mph.
.MEMORIAL DAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper
50s. Highs in the 70s to lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid
50s. Highs in the 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.
$$
CAZ508-240100-
San Francisco Bay Shoreline-
301 AM PDT Sat May 23 2020
...EXCESSIVE HEAT WATCH IN EFFECT FROM MONDAY MORNING THROUGH
THURSDAY EVENING...
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. West
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to lower 80s. West winds 5 to
10 mph increasing to 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. West winds
10 to 20 mph...becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to mid 80s. West winds 5 to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. West winds
10 to 20 mph...becoming northwest around 5 mph after midnight.
.MEMORIAL DAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s to lower 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. Highs
in the 80s to mid 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.
Highs in the upper 70s to lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper
50s. Highs in the 70s to lower 80s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
SFO Airport 52 72 53 76 / 0 0 0 0
Oakland 52 76 54 79 / 0 0 0 0
Fremont 51 79 53 85 / 0 0 0 0
Redwood City 51 79 53 86 / 0 0 0 0
Mountain View 51 80 52 84 / 0 0 0 0
$$
CAZ510-240100-
East Bay Interior Valleys-
301 AM PDT Sat May 23 2020
...EXCESSIVE HEAT WATCH IN EFFECT FROM MONDAY MORNING THROUGH
THURSDAY EVENING...
.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. West winds 5 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. West winds
10 to 20 mph...becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph after midnight.
.MEMORIAL DAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower
60s. Highs around 100.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 100.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower
60s. Highs in the upper 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the 80s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Concord 50 86 54 91 / 0 0 0 0
Livermore 48 83 52 90 / 0 0 0 0
$$
CAZ513-240100-
Santa Clara Valley...including San Jose-
301 AM PDT Sat May 23 2020
...EXCESSIVE HEAT WATCH IN EFFECT FROM MONDAY MORNING THROUGH
THURSDAY EVENING...
.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Light winds.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest
winds 5 to 10 mph in the evening...becoming light.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Light winds...becoming
northwest 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Northwest winds
5 to 15 mph.
.MEMORIAL DAY...Sunny. Highs in the 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower
60s. Highs in the upper 90s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower
60s. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper
50s. Highs in the lower 80s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
San Jose 49 81 52 87 / 0 0 0 0
Morgan Hill 47 83 50 90 / 0 0 0 0
$$
CAZ529-240100-
Northern Monterey Bay-
301 AM PDT Sat May 23 2020
...EXCESSIVE HEAT WATCH IN EFFECT FROM MONDAY MORNING THROUGH
THURSDAY EVENING...
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Light
winds.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph...becoming southwest in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows around 50. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs
in the upper 70s. Southeast winds up to 5 mph...becoming
southwest in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast
winds around 5 mph in the evening...becoming light.
.MEMORIAL DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the upper 80s. Lows
in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper
50s. Highs in the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
Highs in the lower 70s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Santa Cruz 48 77 50 81 / 0 0 0 0
$$
CAZ512-240100-
Santa Cruz Mountains-
301 AM PDT Sat May 23 2020
...EXCESSIVE HEAT WATCH IN EFFECT FROM MONDAY MORNING THROUGH
THURSDAY EVENING...
.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s to upper 70s. Northwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph decreasing to up to 5 mph after
midnight.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to mid 80s. North winds up to
5 mph...becoming west in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.
North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MEMORIAL DAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s to lower 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Clear. Lows in the 60s. Highs in the
80s to lower 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the 60s.
Highs in the 80s to lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 60s.
Highs in the 70s to upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s
to lower 60s. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.
$$
CAZ511-240100-
East Bay Hills and Diablo Range-
301 AM PDT Sat May 23 2020
...EXCESSIVE HEAT WATCH IN EFFECT FROM MONDAY MORNING THROUGH
THURSDAY EVENING...
.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s. Northwest winds 10 to
20 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds
10 to 20 mph...becoming 5 to 10 mph after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s. Northwest
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. Northwest winds
5 to 15 mph.
.MEMORIAL DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper
60s. Highs in the 80s to mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s to mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper
60s. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 70s.
$$
CAZ530-240100-
Southern Monterey Bay and Big Sur Coast-
301 AM PDT Sat May 23 2020
...EXCESSIVE HEAT WATCH IN EFFECT FROM MONDAY MORNING THROUGH
THURSDAY EVENING...
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. West
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. West winds 10 to 20 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the 50s. West winds 10 to 20 mph...
becoming 5 to 10 mph after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.
Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MEMORIAL DAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper
50s to mid 60s. Highs in the lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows near 60.
Highs in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper
50s. Highs in the lower 70s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Monterey 51 70 51 73 / 0 0 0 0
Big Sur 50 74 55 78 / 0 0 0 0
$$
CAZ528-240100-
Northern Salinas Valley...Hollister Valley...and Carmel Valley-
301 AM PDT Sat May 23 2020
...EXCESSIVE HEAT WATCH IN EFFECT FROM MONDAY MORNING THROUGH
THURSDAY EVENING...
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Light
winds.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to lower 80s. West winds 5 to
15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. West winds 5 to
10 mph in the evening...becoming light.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s. Northwest
winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest
winds 10 to 20 mph...becoming northeast around 5 mph after
midnight.
.MEMORIAL DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60.
Highs in the upper 80s to mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s to mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper
50s. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Salinas 50 73 50 78 / 0 0 0 0
Carmel Valley 47 75 50 81 / 0 0 0 0
Hollister 47 80 49 85 / 0 0 0 0
$$
CAZ516-240100-
Southern Salinas Valley...Arroyo Seco...and Lake San Antonio-
301 AM PDT Sat May 23 2020
...EXCESSIVE HEAT WATCH IN EFFECT FROM MONDAY MORNING THROUGH
THURSDAY EVENING...
.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Light winds.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds around
5 mph...becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest winds
5 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Northwest winds 5 to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 15 to
20 mph decreasing to around 5 mph after midnight.
.MEMORIAL DAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper
50s. Highs around 100.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 102.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in
the upper 50s. Highs in the upper 90s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
King City 48 83 50 91 / 0 0 0 0
$$
CAZ517-240100-
Santa Lucia Mountains and Los Padres National Forest-
301 AM PDT Sat May 23 2020
...EXCESSIVE HEAT WATCH IN EFFECT FROM MONDAY MORNING THROUGH
THURSDAY EVENING...
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower
50s. North winds 10 to 20 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to upper 70s. North winds
10 to 20 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 50s. North winds 10 to
20 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to 80s. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.
North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MEMORIAL DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 60s.
Highs in the upper 70s to mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s to mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 50s to
upper 60s. Highs in the upper 70s to lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s
to lower 60s. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 80s.
$$
CAZ518-240100-
Mountains of San Benito and Interior Monterey County including
Pinnacles National Park-
301 AM PDT Sat May 23 2020
...EXCESSIVE HEAT WATCH IN EFFECT FROM MONDAY MORNING THROUGH
THURSDAY EVENING...
.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds
10 to 20 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to lower 80s. Northwest
winds 10 to 20 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest winds
10 to 20 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 90s. North winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. North winds
10 to 15 mph.
.MEMORIAL DAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s to mid 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to
mid 60s. Highs mid 80s to 100.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs upper 80s to 102.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 60s.
Highs mid 80s to 100.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 50s to
mid 60s. Highs in the 70s to 80s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Pinnacles NP 45 83 51 91 / 0 0 0 0
$$
