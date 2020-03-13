CA San Francisco Bay Area Zone Forecast

CA San Francisco Bay Area Zone Forecast for Thursday, March 12, 2020

San Francisco Bay Area/Central California Zone Forecast

National Weather Service San Francisco Bay Area

300 AM PDT Fri Mar 13 2020

CAZ505-140100-

Coastal North Bay...Including Point Reyes National Seashore-

300 AM PDT Fri Mar 13 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 60. South winds 10 to

15 mph...becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the

mid 40s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 50s. West winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of showers 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers in the evening, then showers likely

after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 40s.

Highs in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 40s. Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Point Reyes 43 59 44 53 / 0 0 60 90

CAZ506-140100-

North Bay Interior Valleys-

300 AM PDT Fri Mar 13 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear except patchy fog. Lows in the

upper 30s to lower 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s to lower 70s.

South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the 30s to upper 40s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the 50s. Southwest winds

5 to 15 mph. Chance of showers 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the 30s to upper 40s.

Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 30s to upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Patchy fog. Showers likely. Highs in the upper 40s to

mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers.

Lows in the 30s to mid 40s. Highs in the 50s to lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of

showers. Lows in the 30s to mid 40s. Highs in the mid 50s to

lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the mid 30s

to upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Santa Rosa 40 68 39 56 / 0 0 40 80

San Rafael 46 62 46 57 / 0 0 50 80

Napa 44 64 43 53 / 0 0 40 70

CAZ507-140100-

North Bay Mountains-

300 AM PDT Fri Mar 13 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower

50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to upper 60s. Southwest

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower

40s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...A chance of showers in the morning, then showers

likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of showers 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the 40s to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Showers likely. Lows near 40. Highs in

the 40s to lower 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers.

Lows around 40. Highs in the 40s to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 40s. Highs in the 40s to upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower

40s. Highs in the 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lake Berryessa 48 67 43 52 / 0 0 40 70

CAZ006-140100-

San Francisco-

300 AM PDT Fri Mar 13 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 50. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the 50s to mid 60s.

Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph increasing to 20 to 30 mph in the

afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows around

50. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the 50s. West winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of showers 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Breezy, showers. Lows around 50. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to south 20 to 30 mph after

midnight.

.SUNDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 40s. Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of

showers. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Lows in the upper

40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

San Francisco 48 62 48 55 / 0 0 60 80

Ocean Beach 48 61 48 56 / 0 0 60 80

CAZ509-140100-

San Francisco Peninsula Coast-

300 AM PDT Fri Mar 13 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. South

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Breezy. Highs around 60. South winds 20 to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 50s. West winds 5 to

15 mph. Chance of showers 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Very windy. Showers. Lows in the mid 40s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to south 30 to 45 mph

after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 40s. Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 50s.

CAZ508-140100-

San Francisco Bay Shoreline-

300 AM PDT Fri Mar 13 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Light

winds.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph...becoming southwest 10 to

20 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper

40s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph...becoming 5 to 10 mph after

midnight.

.SATURDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 50s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of showers 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers likely in the evening, then showers

after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph...becoming south 10 to 20 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 40s.

Highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 40s.

Highs in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows in the

mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

SFO Airport 48 62 48 57 / 0 0 50 80

Oakland 48 64 48 57 / 0 0 50 70

Fremont 46 67 47 57 / 0 0 50 60

Redwood City 47 66 47 58 / 0 0 50 70

Mountain View 46 67 47 58 / 0 0 50 70

CAZ510-140100-

East Bay Interior Valleys-

300 AM PDT Fri Mar 13 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. West winds

around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 50s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of showers 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers likely in the evening, then showers

after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Showers. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Showers. Highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows in the

lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of

showers. Highs in the lower 60s. Lows in the lower 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Concord 45 69 45 57 / 0 0 60 70

Livermore 45 69 45 57 / 0 0 50 70

CAZ513-140100-

Santa Clara Valley...including San Jose-

300 AM PDT Fri Mar 13 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Light

winds.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. A chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph in the

evening...becoming light.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs around 60.

South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of showers 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of showers 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 40s.

Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Patchy fog. Showers likely. Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows around

40.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Highs in the lower 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

San Jose 45 67 45 60 / 0 0 40 60

Morgan Hill 44 65 43 60 / 0 0 30 50

CAZ529-140100-

Northern Monterey Bay-

300 AM PDT Fri Mar 13 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the mid

40s. Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs around

60. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. West winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. A chance of

showers. Highs in the upper 50s. Light winds...becoming southwest

5 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of showers 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of showers 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 40s.

Highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Patchy fog. Showers likely. Lows in the lower

40s.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows around

40.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the lower

40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. A slight chance of

showers. Highs in the upper 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Santa Cruz 45 59 44 57 / 0 0 40 60

CAZ512-140100-

Santa Cruz Mountains-

300 AM PDT Fri Mar 13 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the mid

40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the 50s. South winds

10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. A

chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s.

Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph...becoming 5 to 10 mph after

midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs in the 40s

to mid 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph...becoming southwest 10 to

20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of showers 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Showers likely. Lows in the upper 30s

to mid 40s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph increasing to south

20 to 30 mph after midnight. Chance of showers 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the 40s to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Showers likely. Lows near 40. Highs in

the 40s to lower 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Showers and snow showers likely. Lows

in the upper 30s. Highs in the 40s to lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and a slight

chance of snow showers. Lows around 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Highs in

the 40s to upper 50s.

CAZ511-140100-

East Bay Hills and Diablo Range-

300 AM PDT Fri Mar 13 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. West winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. Southwest

winds 10 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s

to mid 40s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around

35 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs in the mid

40s to lower 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of showers

50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Breezy. A chance of showers in the evening,

then showers likely after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s to mid

40s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph

increasing to south 20 to 30 mph with gusts to around 45 mph

after midnight. Chance of showers 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Showers. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows near 40.

.MONDAY...Showers. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers and snow showers likely. Lows in the mid

30s to lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Showers and snow showers likely. Highs in the mid 40s

to lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

snow showers. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 40s to mid 50s.

CAZ530-140100-

Southern Monterey Bay and Big Sur Coast-

300 AM PDT Fri Mar 13 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 10 to 20 mph...

becoming 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs in the

upper 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of showers

50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 40s. South

winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of showers 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 40s.

Highs in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 40s. Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 40s. Highs in the upper 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Monterey 46 65 46 60 / 10 10 40 60

Big Sur 45 59 45 58 / 0 10 20 50

CAZ528-140100-

Northern Salinas Valley...Hollister Valley...and Carmel Valley-

300 AM PDT Fri Mar 13 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the mid

40s. Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the mid to upper 60s. South winds around 5 mph...becoming west

5 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. A chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. West winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of showers

50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...A chance of showers in the evening, then

showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Showers. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Patchy fog. Showers likely. Lows around 40.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 30s. Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 40s. Highs around 60.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Salinas 45 67 46 61 / 0 0 30 50

Carmel Valley 43 69 42 62 / 0 10 30 50

Hollister 43 64 44 59 / 0 0 30 50

CAZ516-140100-

Southern Salinas Valley...Arroyo Seco...and Lake San Antonio-

300 AM PDT Fri Mar 13 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Light

winds.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of showers 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows in the

mid 40s. South winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of showers 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows in the

mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Patchy fog. Showers likely. Lows in

the upper 30s. Highs in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. A chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. A slight chance of

showers. Highs around 60.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the upper

30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. A slight chance of

showers. Highs around 60.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

King City 44 67 45 61 / 0 0 10 30

CAZ517-140100-

Santa Lucia Mountains and Los Padres National Forest-

300 AM PDT Fri Mar 13 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. West winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the lower 50s to mid 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph...becoming

southwest 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph...becoming south 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

40s to 50s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of showers

50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Breezy. A chance of showers and snow showers in

the evening, then showers and snow showers likely after midnight.

Lows in the 30s to mid 40s. South winds 10 to 20 mph increasing

to 20 to 30 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Showers with snow showers likely. Light snow

accumulations. Highs in the 40s to 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers and snow showers likely. Lows in the 30s

to mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Showers and snow showers likely. Highs in the lower 40s

to mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Snow showers and showers likely. Lows

in the upper 30s. Highs in the upper 30s to lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and snow

showers. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and a slight

chance of snow showers. Highs in the 40s to 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and snow

showers. Highs in the 40s to 50s.

CAZ518-140100-

Mountains of San Benito and Interior Monterey County including

Pinnacles National Park-

300 AM PDT Fri Mar 13 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the mid 50s to upper 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph

increasing to 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

40s to lower 60s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of showers

40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. A slight chance of snow

showers in the evening. A chance of showers. A chance of snow

showers after midnight. Lows in the 30s to mid 40s. Southwest

winds 10 to 20 mph increasing to south 20 to 30 mph after

midnight. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs in the mid

40s to upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and snow

showers. Lows in the 30s to mid 40s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Showers and snow showers likely. Highs

in the lower 40s to mid 50s. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Showers and snow showers likely. Highs in the lower

40s to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

snow showers. Lows in the 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 40s to upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to lower

40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 40s to upper 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Pinnacles NP 42 68 43 60 / 0 0 20 40

