CA San Francisco Bay Area Zone Forecast for Monday, March 9, 2020

083 FPUS56 KMTR 101101

ZFPMTR

San Francisco Bay Area/Central California Zone Forecast

National Weather Service San Francisco Bay Area

400 AM PDT Tue Mar 10 2020

This is an automatically generated product that provides average

values for large geographic areas. For a more site specific

forecast...please visit weather.gov/sanfrancisco

(1) Select a location from the drop down menu above the map...

-- or --

(2) Click a location on the map.

You can refine your selection by clicking on the map displayed on

the resulting page.

CAZ505-110400-

Coastal North Bay...Including Point Reyes National Seashore-

400 AM PDT Tue Mar 10 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph...becoming northwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. West winds around 5 mph...becoming

south after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows

in the mid 40s. West winds up to 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 60s. Light winds...

becoming west around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 60s.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 30s. Highs in the mid 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Point Reyes 68 45 62 / 10 10 0

$$

CAZ506-110400-

North Bay Interior Valleys-

400 AM PDT Tue Mar 10 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s to upper 70s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear except patchy fog after midnight. Lows in

the 40s to lower 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph...becoming

southeast after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the 60s to lower 70s. East

winds 5 to 10 mph...becoming south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the 40s. West

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 60s to upper 70s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s to lower 50s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the 60s to mid

70s. Lows in the 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Highs in

the 50s to lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows in the

30s to upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs in the 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 30s to mid 40s. Highs in the mid 50s to lower

60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Santa Rosa 76 42 70 / 0 0 0

San Rafael 72 48 67 / 10 10 0

Napa 72 45 68 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ507-110400-

North Bay Mountains-

400 AM PDT Tue Mar 10 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s to lower 70s. Northeast winds

10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph...becoming southwest after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 50s to upper 60s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. West

winds 5 to 10 mph...becoming northwest after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the lower 60s to mid 70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the 60s to

lower 70s. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Highs in

the 40s to upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows in the

lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs in the 40s to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and

snow showers. Lows in the upper 30s. Highs in the 40s to upper

50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lake Berryessa 71 46 69 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ006-110400-

San Francisco-

400 AM PDT Tue Mar 10 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s to lower 70s. Northeast winds

5 to 15 mph...becoming northwest 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest winds

5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph increasing to 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50. West winds 5 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the 50s to upper 60s. Light winds...becoming northwest

5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows near 50.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the 50s to

upper 60s. Lows around 50.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Highs in

the 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Highs in the 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 40s. Highs in the 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

San Francisco 69 50 64 / 10 10 10

Ocean Beach 67 50 63 / 10 10 10

$$

CAZ509-110400-

San Francisco Peninsula Coast-

400 AM PDT Tue Mar 10 2020

.TODAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. A

slight chance of showers in the morning. A chance of showers in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 10 to

20 mph...becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Lows in the

upper 40s. Southwest winds around 5 mph...becoming south 5 to

15 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. West winds

5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 60s.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 40s. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 40s. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

CAZ508-110400-

San Francisco Bay Shoreline-

400 AM PDT Tue Mar 10 2020

.TODAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. A

slight chance of showers in the morning. A chance of showers in

the afternoon. Highs near 70. North winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Lows around

50. West winds 5 to 10 mph in the evening...becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Light winds...

becoming west 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs near 70. Light winds...becoming

northwest 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 60s to

lower 70s. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 40s. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 40s. Highs in the upper 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

SFO Airport 68 50 65 / 10 10 10

Oakland 72 50 67 / 10 10 10

Fremont 70 50 67 / 30 20 10

Redwood City 70 50 67 / 20 20 10

Mountain View 70 49 67 / 30 30 10

$$

CAZ510-110400-

East Bay Interior Valleys-

400 AM PDT Tue Mar 10 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. A slight chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Lows in the upper 40s. West

winds around 5 mph...becoming south after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs

around 70. Light winds...becoming west around 5 mph in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. West winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 70s. Light winds...

becoming northwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 70s.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Showers likely. Lows in the lower

40s. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 30s. Highs around 60.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Concord 72 48 70 / 10 10 10

Livermore 70 48 69 / 20 20 10

$$

CAZ513-110400-

Santa Clara Valley...including San Jose-

400 AM PDT Tue Mar 10 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s. Light

winds...becoming northwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening,

then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Patchy fog after

midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds around 5 mph in the

evening...becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs around 70. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s.

Northwest winds around 5 mph in the evening...becoming light.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 70s. Light winds...

becoming northwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 70s.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of

showers. Lows around 40. Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs around 60.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

San Jose 72 48 70 / 30 30 10

Morgan Hill 71 47 70 / 40 40 10

$$

CAZ529-110400-

Northern Monterey Bay-

400 AM PDT Tue Mar 10 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs in the upper

60s. Northeast winds around 5 mph...becoming south in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening,

then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Patchy fog after

midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph in

the evening...becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 60s. Light

winds...becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the mid

40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph in the evening...becoming light.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the upper 60s. Light winds...

becoming west 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Patchy fog. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Showers likely. Lows in the lower

40s. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog. A chance of showers. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs in the upper

50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Santa Cruz 68 47 64 / 50 40 10

$$

CAZ512-110400-

Santa Cruz Mountains-

400 AM PDT Tue Mar 10 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs in the 50s to upper 60s.

Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph...becoming north 5 to 10 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Patchy fog

after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds up to 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the upper 50s to mid

60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s.

Southwest winds up to 5 mph in the evening...becoming light.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the 60s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph...becoming northwest in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Highs in

the 40s to upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Showers and snow showers likely. Highs in the 40s to

mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and

snow showers. Lows in the upper 30s. Highs in the upper 40s to

mid 50s.

$$

CAZ511-110400-

East Bay Hills and Diablo Range-

400 AM PDT Tue Mar 10 2020

.TODAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. A

slight chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers

in the afternoon. Highs in the 50s to upper 60s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Lows in the upper 40s. South

winds 10 to 20 mph...becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph after

midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. West winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the 60s. North winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the 60s to

lower 70s. Lows in the 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Highs in the upper 40s to mid

50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers likely and a chance of snow showers.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Showers and snow showers likely. Highs in the mid 40s

to lower 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of snow

showers and showers. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. Highs in the

40s to mid 50s.

$$

CAZ530-110400-

Southern Monterey Bay and Big Sur Coast-

400 AM PDT Tue Mar 10 2020

.TODAY...Showers likely in the morning, then showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s.

East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Showers likely and a slight chance of thunderstorms in

the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows around

50. East winds around 5 mph...becoming south after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. A slight

chance of showers. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds around

5 mph...becoming west in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows

in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near 50.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows in the

mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs in the mid

50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Monterey 67 48 64 / 80 60 20

Big Sur 65 47 63 / 90 70 20

$$

CAZ528-110400-

Northern Salinas Valley...Hollister Valley...and Carmel Valley-

400 AM PDT Tue Mar 10 2020

.TODAY...A chance of showers in the morning, then showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Showers likely and a slight chance of thunderstorms in

the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Patchy fog

after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds around

5 mph in the evening...becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. A slight

chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds around

5 mph...becoming west in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows

in the mid 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph in the evening...becoming

light.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the lower 70s. Light winds...

becoming northwest 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear except patchy fog. Lows in the mid

40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Patchy fog. Highs around 70.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Showers likely. Lows in the lower

40s. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs in the upper

50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Salinas 68 48 66 / 80 60 20

Carmel Valley 68 45 67 / 80 60 30

Hollister 68 46 66 / 70 60 20

$$

CAZ516-110400-

Southern Salinas Valley...Arroyo Seco...and Lake San Antonio-

400 AM PDT Tue Mar 10 2020

.TODAY...Showers likely in the morning, then showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s.

North winds around 5 mph...becoming south in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of thunderstorms in the

evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Patchy fog

after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast winds around 5 mph

in the evening...becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. A slight chance of showers in

the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in

the upper 60s. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows

in the lower 40s. Northwest winds around 5 mph in the evening...

becoming light.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the lower 70s. Light winds...

becoming north around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Patchy fog. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers.

Lows around 40. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs in the upper

50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

King City 66 46 67 / 90 70 20

$$

CAZ517-110400-

Santa Lucia Mountains and Los Padres National Forest-

400 AM PDT Tue Mar 10 2020

.TODAY...Showers likely in the morning, then showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s

to mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the

evening. A chance of showers. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in

the lower 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. A chance

of showers. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 60s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. North

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the mid 50s to lower 70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the mid 50s to lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 40s to lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and snow showers. Lows around

40.

.SUNDAY...Snow showers likely and a chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 40s to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. A chance of showers and snow showers. Lows in the mid

30s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of snow showers and showers.

Highs in the lower 40s to mid 50s.

$$

CAZ518-110400-

Mountains of San Benito and Interior Monterey County including

Pinnacles National Park-

400 AM PDT Tue Mar 10 2020

.TODAY...Showers likely in the morning, then showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the 50s to

60s. Northeast winds 5 to 15 mph...becoming southeast in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the

evening. A chance of showers. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in

the 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. A chance

of showers. Highs in the 50s to 60s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 40s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the upper 50s to lower 70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 60s

to mid 70s. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the 50s to lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and a slight

chance of snow showers. Lows near 40.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

snow showers. Highs in the mid 40s to upper 50s. Lows in the 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and snow showers.

Highs in the 40s to 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Pinnacles NP 67 44 67 / 80 70 20

$$

