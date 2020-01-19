CA San Francisco Bay Area Zone Forecast

CA San Francisco Bay Area Zone Forecast for Saturday, January 18, 2020

San Francisco Bay Area/Central California Zone Forecast

National Weather Service San Francisco Bay Area

300 AM PST Sun Jan 19 2020

Coastal North Bay...Including Point Reyes National Seashore-

300 AM PST Sun Jan 19 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. East winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of

rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows in the upper 40s.

South winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Lows in

the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. A slight

chance of rain. Highs in the upper 50s. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain.

Lows in the upper 40s. Highs in the upper 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Point Reyes 38 55 43 56 / 0 0 0 20

North Bay Interior Valleys-

300 AM PST Sun Jan 19 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s to mid 40s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the 50s to lower 60s. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the 30s to upper 40s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of

rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. East

winds up to 5 mph...becoming south in the afternoon. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the evening. A

slight chance of rain in the evening, then a chance of rain after

midnight. Lows in the 40s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. A slight chance of

rain. Lows in the 30s to upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Patchy fog. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the 30s to

mid 40s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. A slight

chance of rain. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Lows in the

40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. A chance

of rain. Lows in the 40s to lower 50s. Highs in the mid 50s to

lower 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Santa Rosa 34 60 40 60 / 0 0 0 20

San Rafael 40 55 44 58 / 40 0 0 20

Napa 36 57 42 58 / 0 0 0 20

North Bay Mountains-

300 AM PST Sun Jan 19 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. Lows around 40. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the 40s to upper 50s. East winds 5 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of

rain in the afternoon. Highs in the 40s to upper 50s. South winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid

40s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Lows in

the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of

rain. Highs in the 50s to lower 60s. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain.

Lows in the mid 40s. Highs in the 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lake Berryessa 37 56 44 57 / 0 0 0 20

San Francisco-

300 AM PST Sun Jan 19 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the 40s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 5 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of

rain in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. Southwest winds

5 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...A slight chance of rain in the evening, then rain

likely after midnight. Lows around 50. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Breezy. Rain likely. Highs in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows in the mid

40s to lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the mid 40s

to lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows near 50.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Lows in

the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs around 60.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

San Francisco 42 56 46 57 / 0 0 0 20

Ocean Beach 44 56 47 57 / 0 0 0 20

San Francisco Peninsula Coast-

300 AM PST Sun Jan 19 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows near 40. East winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. East winds

10 to 20 mph...becoming southeast around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the 40s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of

rain in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the 40s.

South winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Breezy. Rain likely. Highs in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows in the mid

40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

to mid 40s. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

around 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Lows in

the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs around 60.

San Francisco Bay Shoreline-

300 AM PST Sun Jan 19 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows near 40. Northeast winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. East winds around 5 mph

in the morning...becoming light.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Light winds.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of

rain in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. Light winds...

becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the upper

40s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. A chance of rain.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog. Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows

in the mid 40s. Highs around 60.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the upper

40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. A slight chance of

rain. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog. A chance of rain. Highs in the upper 50s to

mid 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

SFO Airport 42 57 47 57 / 0 0 0 20

Oakland 41 58 45 59 / 0 0 0 20

Fremont 38 58 44 60 / 0 0 0 20

Redwood City 40 59 44 60 / 0 0 0 20

Mountain View 38 60 44 61 / 0 0 0 20

East Bay Interior Valleys-

300 AM PST Sun Jan 19 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the upper

30s. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the

lower 40s. Light winds.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 60.

Light winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain after midnight.

Lows in the lower 40s. Light winds...becoming south around 5 mph

after midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Patchy fog. A slight chance of rain.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Patchy fog. Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows around 40.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Highs

in the lower 60s. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. A slight chance of

rain. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. A chance of rain. Highs in

the lower 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Concord 36 56 41 60 / 0 0 0 10

Livermore 35 57 42 60 / 0 0 0 10

Santa Clara Valley...including San Jose-

300 AM PST Sun Jan 19 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Light

winds.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Light winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Light winds.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of

rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Light winds.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

evening. A chance of rain after midnight. Patchy fog after

midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Light winds. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Rain likely. Highs around 60.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Patchy fog. A chance of rain. Lows in

the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Patchy fog. Highs around 60.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear except patchy fog. Lows in the

lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Highs in

the mid 60s. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog. A slight chance of rain. Highs in the mid

60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

San Jose 37 61 43 62 / 0 0 0 10

Morgan Hill 36 62 43 62 / 0 0 0 20

Northern Monterey Bay-

300 AM PST Sun Jan 19 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. East winds 5 to

10 mph in the morning...becoming light.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Light winds.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of

rain in the afternoon. Highs around 60. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the evening. A

slight chance of rain in the evening. A chance of rain after

midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Patchy fog. A chance of rain. Lows in

the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog. Highs around 60.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear except patchy fog. Lows in the

lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy.

Patchy fog. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. A slight

chance of rain. Lows in the mid 40s. Highs in the lower 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Santa Cruz 37 63 43 59 / 0 0 0 20

Santa Cruz Mountains-

300 AM PST Sun Jan 19 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. East

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the 50s. East winds 10 to

15 mph...becoming south 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of

rain in the afternoon. Highs in the 50s. South winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. A slight chance of

rain. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Patchy fog. A chance of rain. Lows in

the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly clear. Patchy fog. Lows around 40.

.THURSDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs in the 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the lower

40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the 50s to lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. A slight chance of

rain. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs in the 50s to lower 60s.

East Bay Hills and Diablo Range-

300 AM PST Sun Jan 19 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. East winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. Southeast winds 5 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast winds

5 to 15 mph.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of

rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. Southwest

winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

evening. A chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s.

Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Rain likely. Highs near 50.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows around 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs near 50.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Lows in

the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs in the 50s.

Southern Monterey Bay and Big Sur Coast-

300 AM PST Sun Jan 19 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the 40s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Light winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Light

winds.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of

rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

evening. A chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s to

lower 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs around 60.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows in the mid 40s to

lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs around 60.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to lower

50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows near 50.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Highs in the

mid 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Monterey 39 64 45 61 / 0 0 0 20

Big Sur 39 62 46 60 / 0 0 0 20

Northern Salinas Valley...Hollister Valley...and Carmel Valley-

300 AM PST Sun Jan 19 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. East

winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. East winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Light winds.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of

rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph...becoming west in the afternoon. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Patchy

fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. Light winds. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs around 60.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Patchy fog. A chance of rain. Lows in

the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Patchy fog. Highs around 60.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear except patchy fog. Lows in the

lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. A slight chance of rain.

Highs in the mid 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Salinas 38 64 44 61 / 0 0 0 10

Carmel Valley 36 64 43 62 / 0 0 0 20

Hollister 36 60 44 60 / 0 0 0 20

Southern Salinas Valley...Arroyo Seco...and Lake San Antonio-

300 AM PST Sun Jan 19 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Light

winds.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Light winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Light

winds.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of

rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds around

5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the evening. Patchy fog after

midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. Light winds. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog. A slight chance of rain. Highs

around 60.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Patchy fog. A slight chance of rain.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Patchy

fog. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear except patchy fog. Lows in the

upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows around 40.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear except patchy fog. Lows in the lower

40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Highs in the mid 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

King City 34 63 43 63 / 0 0 0 20

Santa Lucia Mountains and Los Padres National Forest-

300 AM PST Sun Jan 19 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the 30s to lower 40s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s to lower 60s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of

rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 60s. South

winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

cloudy. A slight chance of snow in the evening. A slight chance

of rain. Lows near 40. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs in the mid 40s to

upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows near 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs in

the 40s to 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to lower

40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs in the upper 40s to lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows near 40. Highs

in the upper 40s to lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Highs in the

upper 40s to mid 60s.

Mountains of San Benito and Interior Monterey County including

Pinnacles National Park-

300 AM PST Sun Jan 19 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the 30s. East winds

10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the 50s to lower 60s. Southeast

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast winds

10 to 20 mph.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of

rain in the afternoon. Highs in the 50s to lower 60s. South winds

10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Lows near 40. South winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Highs in the upper

40s to lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows near 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs in

the upper 40s to lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to lower

40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the 50s to lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s

to lower 40s. Highs in the lower 50s to mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s to mid 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Pinnacles NP 32 62 42 62 / 0 0 0 20

